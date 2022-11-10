Restaurant header imageView gallery
Thai

Thai Basil - Chandler

404 Reviews

$$

4929 W Chandler Blvd

Suite 8

Chandler, AZ 85226

Popular Items

Spring rolls
Pad Thai
L - Pad Thai

Lunch Specials

L - Thai Fried Rice

$11.00

L - Thai Basil

$11.00

L - Sweet and Sour

$11.00Out of stock

L - Spicy Fried Rice

$11.00

L - Eggplant Garlic

$11.00

L - Chili Garlic Vegetables

$11.00

L - Ginger

$11.00

L - Green Curry

$11.00

L - Red Curry

$11.00

L - Yellow Curry

$11.00

L - Masaman Curry

$11.00

L - Panang Curry

$11.00

L - Pineapple Curry

$11.00

L - Pad Thai

$11.00

L - Spicy Noodles

$11.00

L - Drunken Noodles

$11.00

L - Pad See Ew

$11.00

L - Siamese Chowmein

$11.00

L - Chicken Noodles

$11.00

L - Tom Yum Noodle Soup

$14.00

L - Beef Noodle Soup

$14.00

Appetizers

Satay chicken

$10.00Out of stock

Spring rolls

$7.00

Crispy tofu

$5.95

Crispy Japanese Potatoes

$7.00Out of stock

Tempura Coconut Shrimp

$10.00

Edamame

$6.00

Crispy calamari

$10.00

Fresh rolls

$8.00

Tod-mun

$6.95Out of stock

Crispy Dumplings

$7.00

Angry Edamame

$6.00

Fresh Coconut Juice

$6.00Out of stock

Salads & Soups

Beef salad ~ Yum-Nua

$14.00

Papaya salad ~ Som-Tum

$12.00

Larb. (Thai chicken salad)

$12.00

Large Tom-yum

$13.00

Small Tom Yum

$7.00

Large Tom-kha

$13.00

Small Tom Kha

$7.00

Woon-sen soup

$12.00

Tom Yum Noodle Soup

$14.00

Beef Noodle Soup

$14.00

Tom Kha Noodle Soup

$14.00

Sides

Jasmine Rice

$1.50

Brown Rice

$2.50

Peanut Sauce

$1.50

Steamed Noodles

$3.00

Steamed Veggies

$5.00

Fried Egg

$2.50

Fresh Chili

$1.00

Fried Rice

$6.00

Sticky Rice

$2.50

Extra Spring Roll

$1.00

Side - RedCurry Sauce

$5.00

Extra Cucumber Salad

$1.00Out of stock

Sub Nooddle

$2.00

Steamed Chicken

$5.00

Side Papaya Salad

$5.00Out of stock

Lunch Soup

$5.00

Crushed Peanuts

$1.00

Panang Sauce

$5.00

16oz Peanut Sauce

$9.00

Massamon Sauce

$5.00

Lettuce

$2.00

Large Lunch Soup

$7.25

Side Of Thai Basil Sauce

$1.00

Side Of Cucumber Slide

$1.00Out of stock

L Lunch Soup

$5.00

Mango

$5.00

Sweet Chilli Sauce

$1.00

Steam soft tofu

$3.00

Desserts

Purple Sticky Rice

$5.00

White Sticky Rice

$5.00

Coconut Pineapple Ice Cream

$6.00

Fried Banana Ice Cream

$9.00Out of stock

Purple Sticky Rice With Mango

$8.00

White Sticky Rice With Mango

$8.00

Chef Specials

Beef Pepper Steak

$14.00

Tangy Cashew Nut with Tilapia

$19.00

Grilled Chicken

$14.00

Panang Grilled Salmon 8oz

$16.00Out of stock

Grilled Pork

$14.00

Pla Raad Prik

$19.00

Fried Rice

Thai Fried Rice

$14.00

Spicy Fried Rice

$14.00

Pineapple Fried Rice

$14.00

Sauteed

Cashew Nuts

$14.00

Thai Basil

$14.00

Rama's Favorite

$14.00

Chili Garlic Vegetables

$14.00

Eggplant Garlic

$14.00

Ginger

$14.00

Orange Chicken

$14.00

Sweet and Sour

$14.00Out of stock

Garlic

$14.00Out of stock

Curry

Green Curry

$14.00

Red Curry

$14.00

Yellow Curry

$14.00

Masaman Curry

$14.00

Pineapple Curry

$14.00

Panang Curry

$14.00

Evil Jungle Princess

$14.00

Noodles

Pad Thai

$14.00

Pad See Ew

$14.00

Drunken Noodles

$14.00

Spicy Noodles

$14.00

Pad Woon Sen

$14.00

Chicken Noodles

$14.00

Siamese Chow Mein

$14.00

Lad Nar

$14.00Out of stock

N/A Bevs

Iced Tea

$2.50

Thai Tea

$5.00

Thai Coffee

$6.50

Soda

$2.00

Lemonade

$4.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.25

Hot Coffee

$4.00Out of stock

Large Pot Of Tea

$3.50
