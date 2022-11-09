  • Home
  Boise
  Thai Bistro - 590 East Boise Avenue
Thai Bistro 590 East Boise Avenue

No reviews yet

590 East Boise Avenue

Boise, ID 83706

Popular Items

Pad Thai (GF)
Summer Rolls 2
Crispy Spring Roll

Appetizers

Chicken Satay

Chicken Satay

$10.00

Marinated chicken skewers, grilled and served with home-made peanut sauce and fresh cucumber relish.

Chicken Wings (Spicy)

$12.00

Fried chicken wings glazed with Thai Bistro signature sauce.

Crab Rangoon

$9.00

Homemade wontons filled with cream cheese, crab meat, chopped green onions served with sweet chili sauce.

Crispy Spring Roll

Crispy Spring Roll

$9.00

Glass vermicelli, cabbage, carrots, celery and mushrooms wrapped in a wheat flour wrapper and deep fried. Served with sweet chili plum sauce topped with crushed peanuts

Fried Tofu

$9.00

Golden deep fried sliced tofu served with sweet chili plum sauce and crushed peanuts.

Roti with Curry Dipping Sauce

$9.00

Roti flatbread served with Massamun curry dipping sauce.

Sampler Plate

Sampler Plate

$17.00

A robust mixed appetizer plate that includes chicken satay (2), crab rangoon (3) crispy rolls (2), fried tofu (3).

Shrimp Cake

Shrimp Cake

$12.00

Ground shrimp and pork mixed with Thai spices, coated with breadcrumbs and deep fried, served with plum sauce.

Chicken and Shrimp Dumpling

$9.00

Steamed dumplings filled with shrimp and chicken served with a soy-vinaigrette dipping sauce.

Summer Rolls 2

Summer Rolls 2

$10.00

Fresh lettuce, cucumbers, carrots, cilantro, basil leaves, and rice vermicelli wrapped in a rice paper sheet. Served with our homemade signature sauce. Choice of fried tofu, chicken or shrimp.

Soups

Tom Yum Koong Nam Khon (Spicy)

$18.00

Thai spicy soup with shrimp, mushrooms and Thai herbs. Your choice of clear or thick broth. Thick broth comes with milk ingredient.

Tom Yum Gai (Spicy)

$14.00

Thai spicy soup with chicken, mushrooms and aromatic Thai herbs

Tom Kha Chicken (GF)

$14.00

Chicken in a coconut milk broth with aromatic Thai herbs

Salads

Som Tum Thai/ Loas (Spicy, GF)

Som Tum Thai/ Loas (Spicy, GF)

$14.00

Shredded green papaya, carrots, string beans, tomatoes, and peanuts, tossed in a garlic in spicy lime dressing.

Nam Tok / Spicy Salad Grilled Beef (GF)

Nam Tok / Spicy Salad Grilled Beef (GF)

$17.00

Sliced grilled beef with red onions, mint leaves, scallion, cilantro, and ground roasted rice tossed in a spicy lime dressing

Larb/ Spicy Chicken salad (GF)

$14.00

Ground chicken, red onions, galangga, lemongrass, mint leaves, scallions, cilantro, and ground roasted rice tossed in a chili lime dressing

Yum Woon Sen

Yum Woon Sen

$20.00

Glass noodles with minced chicken, calamari and shrimp tossed in spicy lime dressing.

Grilled Beef/ Crying Tiger Combo

$22.00

Thai style sliced BBQ beef served with homemade special dipping sauce and sticky rice

Entrees’

Thai Basil ( Pad Kaprao) (Spicy)

Thai Basil ( Pad Kaprao) (Spicy)

$15.00

Choice of protein stir fried with bell peppers, onions and basil leaves in a Thai spicy sauce Choice of protein: Chicken, pork, beef, or tofu)

Pad Prik Khing (spicy)

$15.00

Choice of protein stir fried with bell peppers, lime kaffir leaf, ginger and green bean in spicy chili paste Choice of Protein: Chicken, Beef of Tofu

Cashew Chicken

Cashew Chicken

$15.00

Battered chicken stir fried with cashew nuts, water chestnuts, onions, green onions, and bell peppers in Thai Bistro home made brown sweet sauce

Sweet and Sour Chicken

$15.00

Chicken stir fried with pineapple, carrots, tomatoes, zucchini, onion, and bell peppers and topped with sesame seeds in a sweet and sour sauce.

Vegetable Medley (Chicken, Pork, Beef, Tofu)

$15.00

Your choice of protein stir fried with mixed seasonal vegetables (carrots, broccoli, Shitake mushrooms, snow peas, zucchini) in sesame garlic sauce Choice of Protein: Chicken, Beef, Pork or Tofu

Pad Chaa (Spicy Sizzling Seafood)

$22.00

Stir fried seafood (shrimp, scallops, squid, and fish) with fingerroot (Kra Chai), green pepper corn, bell pepper, lime kaffir leaves, onion and basil in a Thai Bistro special sauce

Stir-Fried Garlic

$15.00

Your choice of protein, stir fried in a garlic brown sauce. Choice of Protein: Chicken, Pork, Beef or Tofu)

Black Pepper (Prawn or Fillet Mignon)

$19.00

Your choice of protein with onions, bell peppers, asparagus ,and green onions stir fried in a garlic and black pepper sauce Choice of Protein: Filet Mignon or Shrimp

Orange Chicken

$15.00

Battered chicken stir-fried in sweet and tangy orange sauce

General's Chicken

$15.00

Battered chicken stir fried in tangy teriyaki sauce

Curry

Red Curry (spicy GF)

$16.00

Your choice of protein simmered in coconut milk, red curry paste, green beans, bell peppers, bamboo shoots, Kaffir lime leaves, and basil leaves Choice of Protein: Chicken, Beef, Pork or Tofu

Green Curry (spicy GF)

Green Curry (spicy GF)

$16.00

Your choice of protein simmered in coconut milk, green curry paste, Thai eggplants, green beans, bell peppers, bamboo shoots, Kaffir lime leaves and basil leaves Choice of protein: Chicken, Pork, Beef or Tofu

Panang Curry (spicy GF)

$16.00

Your choice of protein simmered in coconut milk, Panang curry paste, Kaffir lime leaves, peas, carrots and basil leaves Choice of Chicken, Pork, Beef or Tofu

Massaman Curry (spicy GF)

$16.00

Your choice of protein simmered in coconut milk, massaman curry paste, onions, peanuts, carrots and potatoes Choice of Protein: Chicken or Beef

Pineapple Curry (spicy GF)

$16.00

Your choice of protein simmered in coconut milk, red curry paste, pineapple, cherry tomatoes, Kaffir lime and basil leaves. Choice of Protein: Chicken, Beef, Pork or Tofu

Noodles

Pad Thai (GF)

Pad Thai (GF)

$15.00

Your choice of protein stir fried with rice noodles, egg, beansprouts, scallions, and peanuts. Choice of Protein: Chicken, Beef, Pork or Tofu

Pad See-Eiw

$16.00

Choice of protein with flat rice noodles stir fried with egg, Chinese kale, and black soy sauce Choice of Protein: Chicken, Beef, Pork or Tofu

Pad Khee Mao / Drunken Noodle (Spicy)

$16.00

Choice of protein with flat rice noodles (spaghetti) stir fried with onions, bell peppers, broccoli, carrots, baby corn, and fresh basil leaves in spicy brown sauce. Choice of Protein: Chicken, Beef, Pork or Tofu

Garlic Noodles/Guay Tiew Kua Gai

$16.00

Stir-fried flat rice noodles with chicken, egg, and beansprouts, topped with green onions and served in a Siracha sauce.

Pad Woon Sen

$15.00

Your choice of protein, stir fried with glass noodles, egg, onions, green onions, carrots, mushrooms, tomatoes, celery, and napa cabbage in brown sauce. Choice of Protein: Chicken, Beef, Pork or Tofu

Raad Naah

$17.00

Choice of protein, flat rice noodles, Chinese Kale, and carrots in a soy sauce and soybean gravy Choice of Protein: Chicken, Beef, Pork or Tofu

Fried Rice

House Fried Rice

$15.00

Choice of protein and steamed rice stir fried with peas, carrots, onion, scallions and egg mixed. Choice of Protein, Beef, Chicken, Pork or Tofu

Basil Fried Rice (spicy)

$15.00

Choice of protein and steamed rice stir-fried with eggs, bell peppers, onions, and basil leaves. Choice of Protein: Beef, Chicken, Pork or Tofu

Pineapple Fried Rice

Pineapple Fried Rice

$19.00

Steamed rice stir-fried with chicken and shrimp, eggs, pineapple, onion, cashew nuts, and raisins.

Chef's Specials

Thai Three-Flavored Fish

Thai Three-Flavored Fish

$20.00

Fried Mahi Mahi topped with chopped fresh chilis in a spicy sauce.

Salmon Green Curry ( spicy GF)

$20.00

Salmon, string beans, bell peppers, bamboo shoots, peas, and basil leaves in a spicy green curry sauce

Kao Soi Gai

Kao Soi Gai

$18.00

Chicken (Thigh and drumstick) egg noodles, green onions, cilantro, and Asian shallots in Northern style curry sauce.

Sides

Steamed Rice

$3.00

Brown Rice

$3.00

Sticky Rice

$5.00

Rice Noodles

$3.00

Plain Fried Rice

$5.00

Steamed Mixed Vegetables

$4.00

Steamed Meat

$5.00

Fried Egg

$3.00

Side of Peanut Sauce

$2.00

Side of Summer Roll Sauce

$2.00

Side of Sauce

$1.00

Side of Roti

$4.00

Sweet Sticky Rice

$5.00

Coke

Apple Juice

$3.50

Coconut Juice

$5.00

Hot Tea

$3.50

Thai ice coffee with milk

$5.00

Thai ice tea with lime juice

$5.00

Thai ice tea with milk

$5.00

Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Root Beer

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Pink Lemonade

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Orange juice

$3.50

Soda Water

$3.50

Soda Bottle

$3.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

We pride ourselves in our authentic cuisine incorporating only the freshest ingredients with staple spices and herbs including basil, ginger, galangal, kaffir lime leaves, and lemongrass. Every dish is prepared in traditional Thai style; each order prepared from scratch and in a piping hot wok over a fiery flame.

Website

Location

590 East Boise Avenue, Boise, ID 83706

Directions

