Thai Bistro 3130 State St

Popular Items

Pad Thai
Pad Kee Mao
Panang Curry

Starters

Chicken Satay

Chicken Satay

$12.95

Grilled marinated chicken breast on skewers served with peanut sauce and cucumber salad.

Fried Egg Rolls

Fried Egg Rolls

$8.95

Fried wonton skin stuffed with vegetables, and glass noodle.

Duck Rolls

Duck Rolls

$10.95

Fried wonton skin stuffed with vegetables, duck, and glass noodle.

Fresh Rolls

$9.95

Fresh rice paper rolls stuffed with mixed greens, mint, carrot, cilantro, and cucumber with peanut sauce

Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$12.95

Deep fried calamari in light batter.

Shrimp Rolls

$12.95

Crispy wonton skin wrapped shrimp.

Steamed Dumplings

$8.95

Steamed soft dumplings filled with seasoned vegetables and chicken

Crab Rangoon

Crab Rangoon

$9.95

Deep fried wonton skins stuffed with crab meat and cream cheese.

Fried Tofu

$8.95

deep fried tofu. Served with sweet and sour sauce.

Edamame

$7.95

steamed soy beans.

Salad

Cucumber Salad

$6.95

Cucmber with a house dressing.

Grilled Beef Salad

$16.95

Grilled beef mixed with mint, shallot, chili powder, cilantro, rice powder, onion with lime dressing.

Grilled Pork Salad

$15.95

Grilled marinated pork shoulder mixed with mint, shallot, cilantro, chili powder, rice powder, onion with lime dressing.

Tofu Salad

$12.95

Deep fried tofu, onion,cashew nut, tomatoes, mixed green with spicy lime dressing.

Larb Salad

$14.95

Ground chicken or pork mixed with onion, rice powder, chili powder, and mint with lime dressing.

Papaya Salad

Papaya Salad

$12.95

Sharded green papaya, green bean, garlic, cron, peanuts, chili, tomatoes, dried shrimp with lime dressing.

Soup

Tom Yum (Small)

Tom Yum (Small)

$9.95

Spicy and sour soup with lemongrass, mushrroms, chili, lime juice, galangal, and kaffir lime leaves.

Tom Yum (Large)

$14.95

Spicy and sour soup with lemongrass, mushrroms, chili, lime juice, galangal, and kaffir lime leaves.

Tom Kha (Small)

Tom Kha (Small)

$9.95

Coconut milk, galangal, mushrooms, lemongrass, and kaffir lime leaves.

Tom Kha (Large)

$14.95

Coconut milk, galangal, mushrooms, lemongrass, and kaffir lime leaves.

Thai Street Food

Thai Basil

Thai Basil

$15.95

Stir fried ground chiclen, chili, bell peppers, and basil.

Cashew Nut

Cashew Nut

$15.95

Sautéed meat, onion, celery, carrots, water chestnuts, and cashew nuts with chili paste.

Broccoli Beef

$16.95

Sautéed meat, broccoli, carrots with garlic oyster sauce.

Mixed Vegetables

$15.95

Sautéed mixed vegetables in a garlic sauce.

Garlic Pepper

$15.95

Sautéed meat with garlic, black pepper, and broccoli.

Spicy Eggplant

Spicy Eggplant

$15.95

Sautéed eggplant with meat, chili, garlic, bell peppers, and basil.

Curries

Green Curry

Green Curry

$15.95

Green bean, Bamboo shoots, eggplant, bell peppers, and basil in coconut milk.

Panang Curry

Panang Curry

$15.95

Sweet coconut milk curry, green bean, and bell peppers.

Yellow Curry

$15.95

Potatoes, carrots, onionin coconut milk.

Massaman Curry

$15.95

Potatoes, peanuts, and onions in coconut milk.

Our Signature Dishes

Thai BBQ Pork (Moo Yang)

Thai BBQ Pork (Moo Yang)

$18.95

Marinated and grilled pork shoulder with a house dipping sauce.

Duck Curry

$20.95

Rosted duck, lychee, tomatoes, and bell peppers in a red coconut milk curry sauce.

Pad Talay

Pad Talay

$22.95

Seafood, egg, onions, bell peppers, chili paste served in a creamy curry sauce.

Crab Fried Rice

$18.95

Crab meat, egg, and green onions.

Garlic Pepper Spareribs

Garlic Pepper Spareribs

$18.95

Slow cooked Spareribs with garlic and black pepper oyster sauce served with broccoli and carrots.

Noodles

Pad Thai

Pad Thai

$15.95

Pan fried rice noodles, egg, onions, bean sprouts, and crushed peanuts.

Pad Kee Mao

Pad Kee Mao

$15.95

Pan fried flat rice noodles with chili, basil, onions, mushrooms, bell peppers, and garlic.

Pad See Eww

Pad See Eww

$15.95

Pan fried flat rice noodles with egg, broccoli and bean sprouts.

Chow Main

Chow Main

$15.95

Pan fried egg noodles with vegetables.

Noodle Soups

Pork Ribs Noodle Soup

Pork Ribs Noodle Soup

$15.95

Rice noodles with stewed pork ribs, pork balls, bean sprouts, and onion in Chinese spices broth.

Beef Noodle Soup

Beef Noodle Soup

$15.95

Rice noodles, stewed beef, beef balls, bean sprouts, and gree onions in a beef broth.

Bangkok Noodle Soup

Bangkok Noodle Soup

$15.95

Rice noodles with ground pork. fish balls, bean sprouts, and onions in a clear broth.

Duck Noodle Soup

Duck Noodle Soup

$20.95

Egg noodles with roasted duck, bean sprouts, and onions in Chinese spices broth.

Khao Soi Noodle Soup

$18.95

Egg noodles, chicken, shallot, pickles, onions topped with crispy egg noodles in homemade curry broth.

Fried Rice

Thai Fried Rice

Thai Fried Rice

$15.95

Choice of meat with egg and onions.

Pineapple Fried Rice

$16.95

Your choice of meat with pineapple, cashew nut, rasin, onions, and curry powder.

Basil Fried Rice

Basil Fried Rice

$15.95

Choice of meat with garlic, basil, chili, bell peppers, and onions.

Sides

Jasmine Rice

$2.50

Brown Rice

$3.00

Sticky Rice

$4.00
Roti

Roti

$5.00

Steamed Noodles

$4.00

Steamed Vegetables

$5.00

Fried Egg

$2.00

Peanut Sauce

$2.50

Steamed Tofu

$4.00

Add Vegetables

$2.00

Dessert

Coconut Ice Cream

$6.00

Banana in Sweet Sticky Rice Steamed

$7.00

Mango with Sweet Sticky Rice ( Seasonal)

$12.00Out of stock

Tapioca in Coconut Milk

$4.50

Tapioca , water chestnuts, and corn in sweet coconut milk.

Lemon Tart

$8.00Out of stock

Mini Lemon Tart

$4.50Out of stock

Mini Cheesecake cookie and cream

$4.50Out of stock

Mini Cheesecake Key Lime

$4.50Out of stock

Mini Cheesecake raspberry

$4.50Out of stock

Black sticky rice in coconut milk

$4.50Out of stock

Crème Brûlée

$5.95Out of stock

Mini Cheesecake Vanilla Bean

$4.50Out of stock

Beverages

Thai Ice Tea

$5.00

Thai Ice Tea w Boba

$6.00

Thai Ice Coffee

$5.00

Thai Ice Coffee w Boba

$6.00

Milk Black Tea

$5.00

Milk Black Tea w Boba

$6.00

Lychee Ice Tea

$5.00

Lychee Ice Tea w Boba

$6.00

Pink Milk Tea

$5.00

Pink Milk Tea w BoBa

$6.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Sparkling Water

$4.00

Regular Ice Tea

$4.00

ArnoldPalmer

$4.00

Apple Juice

$4.00

Soda(Coke/Diet Coke,Sprit)

$3.00

Hot Tea(Jasmine/Green,Ginger)

$2.00

Beer

Singha

$6.00

Singha (Large)

$9.50

Chang

$6.00

Chang (Large)

$9.50

805

$6.00

Wine

Sparkling Wine

$9.00

Chardonnay

$8.00

Chardonnay (Bottle)

$28.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$8.00

Sauvignon Blanc (Bottle)

$28.00

Pinot Noir

$8.00

Pinot Noir (Bottle)

$28.00

Corkage Fee

$15.00

Merlot

$9.00

Merlot (Bottle)

$30.00

Sake

Hot Sake

$8.00

Sho chiku Bai (Unfiltered Sake)

$14.00

Soto Nigori Cold Sake

$7.00

Sake Cocktail

Lychee Sunrise

$7.00

Bangkok Sunset

$7.00

Mango Mojito

$7.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy Thai food and dessert.

Location

3130 State St, Santa Barbara, CA 93105

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

