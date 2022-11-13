Restaurant header imageView gallery

Thai Blue Ginger

300 Reviews

$$

298 Main St

Greenfield, MA 01301

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Pad Thai
Pork Dumpling (8 pieces)
Crazy Noodle

Appetizers

Pork Dumpling (8 pieces)

$7.00

Pork and vegetable dumplings served steamed or fried with soy-ginger sauce.

Veggie Dumpling (8 pieces)

$7.00

Juicy vegetable dumplings with ginger soy sauce.

Shumai Dumpling (6 pieces)

$7.00

Shrimp and pork shumai served steamed or fried with a soy-ginger sauce.

Chicken Satay (5 skewers)

$7.50

Grilled chicken skewers marinated in coconut milk and spices.

Siam Rolls (5 pieces)

$7.00

Home-made fresh spring rolls filled with chicken, vegetables, and bean-thread noodles.

Tofu Triangles (8 pieces)

$6.00

Fried tofu served with sweet and sour sauce.

Shrimp Tempura (6)

Shrimp Tempura (6)

$8.00

Choice of vegetables or shrimps tempura served with sweet and sour sauce.

Vegetable Tempura

$7.00
Cucumber Fresh Rolls

Cucumber Fresh Rolls

$7.00

Fresh spring roll filled with iceberg lettuce, spring-mix, carrot, cucumber, and vermicelli served with our special hoisin-peanut sauce.

Mango Fresh Rolls

Mango Fresh Rolls

$7.00

Fresh spring roll filled with iceberg lettuce, spring-mix, carrot, mango, and vermicelli served with our special hoisin-peanut sauce.

Edamame

$5.00

Steamed Japanese soybean in pods with a touch of salt.

Crab Rangoon (4 pieces)

Crab Rangoon (4 pieces)

$5.50

Homemade fried wonton skins filled with cream cheese, vegetables, and imitated crab meat. Served with sweet and sour sauce.

Soup

Hot & Sour Soup

$4.50

Shrimp and mushrooms hot and sour soup spiced with chili paste, lemongrass, and lime juice topped with cilantro.

CoCo Soup

$4.50

A chicken and mushrooms soup made from coconut milk, galangal, lemongrass, and lime juice topped with cilantro.

Glass Noodle Soup

$4.50

Shrimp, bean-thread noodle, Napa cabbage, snow peas, and baby corn in a light chicken broth topped with cilantro.

Salads

Green Salad

$6.00

Iceberg lettuce, spring-mix, bell peppers, red onions, carrots, and cucumber served with a homemade peanut sauce dressing.

Seaweed Salad

$6.50

Assortment of seaweed mixed with sesame seeds, vinegar, soy sauce served on a salad mix topped with carrots.

Larb Kai With Sticky Rice

$11.00

Minced chicken tossed with onions, scallions, and bell peppers, seasoned with roasted rice powder, spicy lime sauce, and cilantro served on salad mix and side of sticky rice.

Chef Specialties

Orange Chicken

$15.00

Lightly battered chicken in our special homemade orange sauce served with steamed broccoli and carrots.

Orange Tofu

$15.00

Lightly battered Tofu in our special homemade orange sauce and served with steamed broccoli and carrots.

Chicken Pineapple

$15.00

Stir-fried chicken with pineapple, snow peas, squash, carrots, onions, and baby corn in a sweet and tangy brown sauce with a touch of curry powder.

Thai Basil

Thai Basil

$15.00

Stir-fried minced chicken in our special garlic-pepper-oyster sauce with mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, and Thai basil.

Pine Nut Chicken

$15.00

Chicken stir-fried with roasted pine nuts and mixed vegetables in a mild ginger sauce.

Chicken Lemongrass

$15.00

Chicken stir-fried with carrots, celery, mushrooms, snow peas, bell peppers, onions, and baby corn in mild lemongrass sauce.

Garlic-Pepper Pork

Garlic-Pepper Pork

$15.00

Pork stir-fried in oyster-garlic sauce with mushrooms and scallions served on a bed of spring mix.

Garden

$15.00

A choice of chicken or pork with steamed broccoli, carrots, baby corn, sweet potato, pineapple, and green beans served with a side of our homemade peanut sauce.

Thai Grilled Chicken

Thai Grilled Chicken

$15.00

Satay-style marinated chicken breast served with steamed broccoli, snow peas, and carrots and sides of our homemade peanut sauce and sweet & sour sauce.

Hot Pot Vegetable

$15.00

Fried tofu stir-fried with vegetables in a homemade ginger-oyster sauce.

Stir-fried and Curry

Basil

Garlic Chili-Oyster sauce stir-fried with onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, and Thai basil.

Ginger

Ginger-Oyster sauce stir-fried with onions, mushroom, carrots, baby corn, and bell peppers.

Garlic

Simple Garlic Sauce stir-fried with carrots, bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, and scallions.

Cashew Nuts

Cashew Nuts

Sweet chili paste-Oyster sauce stir-fried with cashew, squashes, pineapple, onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, snow peas, and carrots.

Teriyaki

Teriyaki

Our special Teriyaki sauce with squash, onions, carrots, and broccoli.

Red Curry

Red curry coconut-milk sauce with mushrooms, bell peppers, bamboo shoots, green beans, eggplant, carrots, and Thai basil.

Yellow Curry

Yellow curry coconut-milk sauce with pineapples, onions, carrots, pineapple, and summer squash.

Green Curry

Green curry coconut-milk sauce with green beans, eggplants, zucchinis, bamboo shoots, green peppers, and Thai basil.

Massaman Curry

Massaman curry coconut-milk sauce with peanuts, sweet potatoes, onions, carrots, and pineapples.

Mango Curry

Mango Curry

Yellow curry coconut-milk sauce with fresh mangoes, onions, carrots, bell peppers, baby corns, and summer squash.

Noodles & Fried-Rice

Pad Thai

The famous rice noodle with eggs, crushed peanuts, scallions, and bean sprouts.

Country-Style Pad Thai

Country-Style Pad Thai

$1.00

A Pad Thai with an extra touch of Thai herbs and spices.

Crispy Pad Thai

Crispy Pad Thai

Crispy egg noodles with eggs, crushed peanuts, scallions, bean sprouts, carrots, cabbages, broccoli and zucchini.

Pad See You

Soft wide noodles with eggs, carrots, cabbage, broccoli, and zucchini.

Crazy Noodle

Crazy Noodle

Wide noodles with eggs, onions, carrots, cabbage, broccoli, zucchini, Thai basil in a spicy garlic sauce.

Pad Woon Sen

Bean-thread noodles with eggs, onions, carrots, cabbage, broccoli, zucchini, snow peas, and baby corn.

Siam Fried Rice

Thai fried rice with eggs, snow peas, baby corn, onions, and carrots.

Pineapple Fried Rice

Fried Rice with pineapple, eggs, snow peas, baby corn, onions, carrots, and a touch of curry powder.

Prik-Pow Fried Rice

Prik-Pow Fried Rice

Fried rice with eggs, bell peppers and Thai basil in a sweet tangy Thai Chili sauce.

Indonesian Fried Rice

Fried rice with eggs, bell peppers, and red curry paste topped with cilantro.

Side Dishes/Sauces

Jasmine Rice (White)

$2.50

Brown Rice

$2.50

Sticky Rice

$3.00

Steamed Noodle

$3.00

Steamed Veggies

$5.00

Peanut Sauce (S)

$0.50

Peanut Sauce (16 oz)

$6.00

Sweet and Sour Sauce (S)

$0.50

Sweet and Sour Sauce (16 oz)

$6.00

Soy-Ginger Sauce (S)

$0.50

Soy-Ginger Sauce (16oz)

$6.00

Desserts

Mango w/ Sweet Sticky Rice

$7.50

Homemade sweet sticky rice with ripe mango topped with a coconut milk sauce and sesame seeds.

Thai Custard

$5.00

An egg custard made with palm sugar, coconut milk and Pandan leaf juice. Topped with sesame seeds and a coconut milk sauce.

Kao Neow Sangkaya

$7.00

A Thai custard served with our homemade sweet sticky rice topped with sesame seeds and a coconut milk sauce.

Banana In The Blanket

$6.00Out of stock

Slices of Banana wrapped in spring roll sheets, deep fried then topped with honey, chocolate sauce and sesame seeds.

Oreo Puffs

$6.50

Fried Oreos topped with powdered sugar and chocolate sauce.

Soda & Juice

Pepsi

$2.25

Diet Pepsi

$2.25

Mountain Dew

$2.25

Ginger Ale

$2.25

Orange Soda

$2.25

Dr.Pepper

$2.25

Orange Juice

$2.50

Shirley Temple

$2.25

Pink Lemonade

$2.25

Club Soda

$2.25

Spring Water

$1.50

Coffee & Tea

Thai Iced Tea

$3.50

Thai Iced coffee

$3.50

Hot Green Tea

$2.25

Hot Jasmine Tea

$2.25

Raspberry Iced Tea

$2.25
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

298 Main St, Greenfield, MA 01301

Directions

Gallery
Thai Blue Ginger image
Thai Blue Ginger image

Similar restaurants in your area

Magpie
orange star4.5 • 140
21 Bank Row Greenfield, MA 01301
View restaurantnext
Hope & Olive
orange star4.5 • 1,579
44 Hope Street Greenfield, MA 01301
View restaurantnext
D'Angelo - 5734 - Greenfield
orange starNo Reviews
68 Mohawk Trail Greenfield, MA 01301
View restaurantnext
DA - 8734 - Greenfield
orange starNo Reviews
68 Mohawk Trail Greenfield, MA 01301
View restaurantnext
Denny's Pantry
orange starNo Reviews
469 Bernardston rd Greenfield, MA 01301
View restaurantnext
The Rendezvous - 78 3rd St
orange star4.3 • 673
78 3rd St Turners Falls, MA 01376
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Greenfield

Hope & Olive
orange star4.5 • 1,579
44 Hope Street Greenfield, MA 01301
View restaurantnext
Magpie
orange star4.5 • 140
21 Bank Row Greenfield, MA 01301
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Greenfield
Amherst
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Amherst
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Hadley
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Northampton
review star
Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)
Florence
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
South Hadley
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Easthampton
review star
No reviews yet
Holyoke
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Chicopee
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston