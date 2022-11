Pad Cha Talay (Wed 7/8)

$14.95 Out of stock

Ingredients: fish, shrimps, squid, broccoli stems, carrots, Thai eggplants, basil, bell peppers, green peppers, green beans, mushrooms, krachai (ginger family) and garlic served with jasmine rice (choose spicy level: not spicy, mild, medium, BKK hot or (out-of-this-world) crazy hot)-pick and choose your favorite veggies from the list above and leave out what you don't want (in the special request) or have them all