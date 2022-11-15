Restaurant header imageView gallery
Thai
Dessert & Ice Cream

Thai Chili 2 GO -- Chandler

3,714 Reviews

$

2895 South Alma School Rd.

Ste 4

Chandler, AZ 85286

Green Curry
Panang Curry
Drunken Noodles

UTENSILS

YES - UTENSILS

NO - UTENSILS

Appetizers & Soups-

Thai Dumplings--

Thai Dumplings--

$6.00

6 Crispy chicken dumplings served with our Hoisin Sauce.

Gai Tod (Crispy Chicken Bites)

Gai Tod (Crispy Chicken Bites)

$8.00

Crispy Thai chicken bites served with our signature sweet and sour sauce. (10 pcs)

Vegetable Spring Rolls

Vegetable Spring Rolls

$6.00

4 crispy rolls filled with Cabbage, Green Beans, Carrots, Mushrooms, Onions, Vermicelli, Spices served with our Sweet & Sour Sauce.

Tom Yum Gai

Tom Yum Gai

$7.00

Chicken broth with mushrooms, lemongrass, lime juice, kaffir lime leaves, scallions, and cilantro.

Tom Kha Gai

Tom Kha Gai

$7.00

Chicken broth with coconut milk, lemongrass, lime juice, scallions, and cilantro.

Family Size Dumplings

Family Size Dumplings

$10.00

12 Crispy chicken dumplings served with our Hoisin Sauce.

Family Size Spring Rolls

Family Size Spring Rolls

$10.00

8 crispy rolls filled with Cabbage, Green Beans, Carrots, Mushrooms, Onions, Vermicelli, Spices served with our Sweet & Sour Sauce.

Family Size Tom Yum Gai

Family Size Tom Yum Gai

$12.00

Chicken broth with mushrooms, lemongrass, lime juice, kaffir lime leaves, scallions, and cilantro.

Family Size Tom Kha Gai

Family Size Tom Kha Gai

$12.00

Chicken broth with coconut milk, lemongrass, lime juice, scallions, and cilantro.

Family Size Gai Tod (Crispy Chicken Bites)

Family Size Gai Tod (Crispy Chicken Bites)

$14.00

Crispy Thai chicken bites served with our signature sweet and sour sauce. (16 pcs)

Signature Sauces-

Spicy Basil

Spicy Basil

$11.00

Jalapenos, bell peppers, onion, and basil in homemade basil sauce.

Pad Prig Pao

Pad Prig Pao

$11.00

Onions, bell peppers, jalapenos, and carrots in pad prig chili sauce.

Thai Curries-

Panang Curry

Panang Curry

$11.00

Coconut milk, basil, bell peppers, and Panang curry paste.

Red Curry

Red Curry

$11.00

Coconut milk, red curry paste, carrots, zucchini, bamboo shoots, bell pepper, and basil.

Green Curry

Green Curry

$11.00

Coconut milk, green curry paste, bell peppers, basil, bamboo shoots, carrots, and zucchini.

Yellow Curry

Yellow Curry

$11.00

Coconut milk, yellow curry paste, potatoes, tomatoes, onions, carrots, and bell pepper.

Massaman Curry

Massaman Curry

$11.00

Coconut milk, spicy curry paste, potatoes, carrots, onions, and bell pepper.

Rice & Noodles-

Pad Thai

Pad Thai

$11.00

Rice noodles, bean sprouts, green onions, egg, pad thai sauce with crushed peanuts.

Thai Fried Rice

Thai Fried Rice

$11.00

Rice, egg, yellow onions with special cooking sauce topped with scallions.

Pineapple Fried Rice

Pineapple Fried Rice

$12.00

Rice, pineapple, egg, yellow onions and your choice of protein stir fried with our special cooking sauce topped with scallions.

Vegetable Fried Rice

Vegetable Fried Rice

$11.00

Rice, egg, carrots, broccoli, zucchini, yellow onions with special cooking sauce topped with scallions.

Pad Siew

Pad Siew

$11.00

Rice noodles, broccoli, egg in a special dark soy cooking sauce.

Drunken Noodles

Drunken Noodles

$11.00

Rice noodles, bamboo shoots, carrots, zucchini, bell pepper, mushroom, basil with a chili garlic cooking sauce.

Thai Chowmein

Thai Chowmein

$11.00

Egg noodles, yellow onions, bell pepper, carrots, bean sprouts, green onions, special cooking sauce and a dash of sesame oil.

Vegan Dishes-

Vegan Fried Rice

Vegan Fried Rice

$11.00

Rice, yellow onions, Vegan cooking sauce, topped with scallions.

Vegan Spicy Basil

Vegan Spicy Basil

$11.00

Jalapenos, bell pepper, onion, and basil in Vegan cooking sauce.

Vegan Pad Siew

Vegan Pad Siew

$11.00

Rice noodles and broccoli in Vegan cooking sauce.

Sides-

White Rice

White Rice

$1.00

White Jasmine rice

Brown Rice

Brown Rice

$2.00

Brown Jasmine rice (unpolished)

Rice Noodles

Rice Noodles

$2.00

Steamed rice noodles

Side of Curry

Side of Curry

$5.00

Choice of one of our five curry sauces.

Steamed Vegetables

Steamed Vegetables

$5.00

Choose four steamed vegetables.

Hoisin Sauce

$0.75

An extra side of our special house made Hoisin Sauce.

Sweet & Sour Sauce

$0.75

Crushed Peanuts

$0.75

Lime Juice

$0.75

Beverages-

Thai Iced Tea

$4.50

Thai Iced Coffee

$4.50

Coke Classic

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Dasani Water

$2.00

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Mexican Fanta Orange

$3.00

Honest Tea 1/2 Lemonade

$3.00

Honest Tea Honey Green

$3.00

Gold Peak Black Tea (Unsweetened)

$3.00

Coconut Water

$3.00

Purely Sedona Sparkling Water

$3.00

Purely Sedona Spring Water

$3.00
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Location

2895 South Alma School Rd., Ste 4, Chandler, AZ 85286

Directions

