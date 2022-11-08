  • Home
Thai Chili - Salem, NH 437 S Broadway

No reviews yet

473 S Broadway

Salem, NH 03079

Order Again

Popular Items

Pad Thai
Drunken Noodle
Thai Iced Tea

APPETIZER

BAGS OF GOLD

BAGS OF GOLD

$10.95

Crispy golden bags stuffed with minced chicken and mixed vegetables served with sweet sauce.

CHICKEN SATAY (4pcs)

CHICKEN SATAY (4pcs)

$14.95

Chicken marinated with a Thai spice sauce, then grilled on skewers and served with peanut and cucumber sauce.

CHILI ROTI

CHILI ROTI

$10.95

Roti is served with Thai peanut sauce.

CRAB RANGOON (4pcs)

CRAB RANGOON (4pcs)

$10.95

Made with cream cheese, crabmeat, and served with sweet sauce.

CRISPY WONTON

CRISPY WONTON

$10.95

Fried marinated ground chicken and shrimp wrapped in wonton skins and served with sweet and sour sauce.

CURRY PUFF(4pcs.)

CURRY PUFF(4pcs.)

$10.95

Sweet potatoes, and onions mixed in curry powder wrapped and deep-fried until crispy brown. Served with sweet sauce.

EDAMAME

EDAMAME

$9.95

Steam Japanese green beans with a little touch of salt.

FRESH ROLLS (4pcs.)

FRESH ROLLS (4pcs.)

$9.95

Mixed vegetables wrapped in soft spring roll skin, cut, and served with a brown peanut sauce.

FRIED BEEF

FRIED BEEF

$13.95

Marinated with a Thai spice sauce, then lightly fried and served with sweet sauce.

FRIED CALAMARI

FRIED CALAMARI

$14.95

Deep-fried calamari in tempura flour served with sweet chili sauce.

GYOZA (Dumplings 6pcs)

GYOZA (Dumplings 6pcs)

$9.95

Mixed Pork and chicken wrapped in soft rice noodles served with a ginger sauce.

PEKING DUCK WRAP

PEKING DUCK WRAP

$13.95

Crispy roasted duck wrapped in Roti with scallions, cucumber topped with Peking sauce.

SCALLION PANCAKE

SCALLION PANCAKE

$9.95

Fried Asian pancake served with ginger sauce.

SHRIMP TEMPURA

SHRIMP TEMPURA

$15.95

Deep-fried shrimp in tempura flour served with sweet chili sauce.

SHUMAI (8pcs.)

SHUMAI (8pcs.)

$11.95

Steamed shrimp dumplings served with a light and sweet soy sauce.

SIAM ROLLS (4pcs.)

SIAM ROLLS (4pcs.)

$11.95

Organic mixed greens, Avocado, Basil, Cucumber, Carrots and wrapped in soft spring roll skins. Served with a brown peanut sauce.

SPICY CHICKEN WINGS

SPICY CHICKEN WINGS

$12.95

Marinated crispy chicken wings served over spicy and sweet sauce.

THAI ROLLS (4pcs)

THAI ROLLS (4pcs)

$7.95

Crispy Thai-style vegetarian egg rolls served with sweet & sour sauce.

TOFU TRIANGLES

TOFU TRIANGLES

$10.95

Crispy fried tofu served with sweet and sour sauce topped with ground peanuts.

VEGETABLE TEMPURA

VEGETABLE TEMPURA

$14.95Out of stock

Deep fried assorted vegetables in tempura flour served with sweet sauce.

SOUP

Clear Broth Soup

Clear Broth Soup

Chicken broth seasoned with Thai spices.

Coconut Soup

Coconut Soup

Tom Kha, Thai coconut soup with galangal, lime juice, lime & lemon grass.

Hot & Sour Soup

Hot & Sour Soup

The special house soup seasoned with onions, tomatoes, hot pepper, and pineapple.

Miso Soup

Miso Soup

$6.95

The famous Thai hot and spicy soup is spiced with lemongrass lime juice and chili top with scallion and cilantro.

Tom Yum Soup

Tom Yum Soup

The famous Thai hot and spicy soup is spiced with lemon grass lime juice and chili top with scallion and cilantro.

SALAD

House Salad

House Salad

$10.95

Mix green, lettuce, Carrot, Cucumber, red & green peppers. Served with choice of Ginger dressing or Peanut Sauce dressing.

Larb Gai Salad

Larb Gai Salad

$17.95

Ground chicken mixed in Thai special spices with red onion, lemongrass, cilantro, and scallions, served with fresh lettuce.

Larb Moo Salad

Larb Moo Salad

$17.95

Ground Pork mixed in Thai special spices with red onion, lemongrass, cilantro, and scallions, served with fresh lettuce.

Som Tum (Papaya Salad)

Som Tum (Papaya Salad)

$13.95

Shredded green papaya, tomatoes and string bean tossed in lime, chili, carrot and peanut.

Tiger Tear Salad

Tiger Tear Salad

$22.95

Grilled beef mixed in Thai special spices with red onions, lemongrass, tomatoes, cucumber, cilantro, and scallions and seasoned with spicy lime sauce. Served with fresh vegetables.

ENTREE'

Cashew Nut Sauce

Cashew Nut Sauce

$1.00

Stir-fried with onions, bell peppers in light brown sauce with cashew nut.

Eggplant Basil

Eggplant Basil

Stir-fried eggplant, bell peppers in basil sauce, topped with fresh basil.

Garlic Sauce

Garlic Sauce

Sautéed with mushroom, assorted vegetables in a garlic sauce.

Ginger Sauce

Ginger Sauce

Stir-fried with mushroom, assorted vegetables in ginger sauce.

Mix Vegetable

Mix Vegetable

Stir-fried assorted vegetables in brown sauce.

Pad Krapaw (Basil Sauce)

Pad Krapaw (Basil Sauce)

Basil sauce. Thai favorite stir-fried dish with assorted vegetables in a basil sauce.

Pad Pik

Pad Pik

Stir-fried assorted vegetables in fresh chili sauce.

Sweet & Sour Sauce

Sweet & Sour Sauce

Stir-fried assorted vegetables and pineapple in sweet and sour sauce.

Tamarind Sauce

Tamarind Sauce

Stir-fried with onions, bell peppers, and mixed vegetables in light tamarind sauce.

CURRY DISHES

Choo Chee Curry

Carrots, bell pepper, green peas, basil leaf in Choo Chee curry.

Green Curry

Eggplant, bell peppers, string beans, green peas and bamboo slice, fresh basil leaf in green curry.

Jungle Curry

Non-coconut milk curry. String beans, bell peppers, mushrooms, bamboo shoot, carrot and fresh basil leaf.

Mango Curry

Slice of fresh sweet mango, carrots, onions, bell peppers and tomatoes in yellow curry.

Massaman Curry

Carrots, onions, potatoes, carrot and roasted blended peanut in Massaman curry.

Panang Curry

Carrots, string beans, peas and bell peppers, fresh basil in Panang curry.

Red Curry

String beans, bell peppers, mushroom, carrot and bamboo slices, fresh basil in red curry.

Yellow Curry

Onion, peppers, carrot, tomatoes and pineapples in yellow curry.

FRIED NOODLES

Crispy Pad Thai

Crispy yellow noodles stir-fried with eggs, bean sprouts in Pad Thai sauce, topped with scallions and ground peanut.

Drunken Noodle

Popular spicy noodle dish, stir-fried flat rice noodle with bamboo slices, onions and bell peppers in spicy sauce topped with fresh basil.

Kau Gai Noodle

Stir-fried flat rice noodles with eggs, scallion, bean sprout and cilantro in brown sauce.

Pad Mee

Very thin rice noodles stir-fried with eggs assorted vegetables, celery, bean sprout and topped with scallions.

Pad See You

Stir-fried flat rice noodles with eggs, and chinese broccoli in a dark sweet soy sauce.

Pad Thai

The most famous Thai rice noodle dish stir-fried with eggs, bean sprouts in Thai special sauce. Topped with scallions and ground peanuts.

Pad Wun-Sen

$1.00

Thin clear noodles stir-fried with eggs, assorted vegetables, celery, bean sprout and topped with scallions.

Pan-Fired Yellow Noodle

Yellow egg noodles pan-fried with carrots, onions, bean sprout, bell peppers in house special sauce.

Spicy Basil Pad Thai

A spicy version of the famous Pad Thai with chili sauce and fresh basil.

Spicy Udon Noodle

Udon noodle stir-fried flat with bamboo slices, onions and bell peppers in spicy sauce topped with fresh basil.

FRIED RICE

Basil Fried Rice

Fried rice with onions, bell peppers in basil sauce and fresh basil.

Mango Fried Rice

$20.95

Fried rice, fresh ginger, eggs, peas, carrot, scallions, onions, mangoes, curry powder, chicken and shrimp.

Pineapple Fried Rice

Fried rice with eggs, peas, carrots, raisins and pineapples touch of curry powders.

Spicy Chili Fried Rice

Fried rice with onion and bell peppers in spicy chili sauce.

Thai Fried Rice

Fried rice with eggs, green peas, carrot, tomatoes, topped with scallions.

CHEF'S SPECIAL

Ginger Salmon

$27.95

Steam salmon with fresh ginger, scallion onions, mushrooms and light oyster sauce.

Ground Chicken Krapow

Ground Chicken Krapow

$19.95

Red pepper, Jalapeno, string bean, mushroom, onion, fresh basil in basil sauce.

Gulf Of Siam

$29.95

Shrimp, squid and mussels, scallop, stir-fried in basil sauce with bell peppers, onions, mushrooms and fresh basil.

Half Duck Basil

$29.95

Crispy half duck, stir-fried bell peppers, mushrooms, string beans, onions in basil sauce and topped with basil.

Half Duck Curry

$29.95

Crispy half duck in yellow curry sauce, sweet mangoes, bell peppers, tomatoes, pineapple and onions.

Happy Salmon

$27.95

Grilled salmon with eggplant, bamboo strips, green pea, bell pepper, fresh basil leaf in green curry.

Mongolian Beef

$27.95

Onion, red & green bell pepper stir-fired in special homemade Mongolian Sauce.

Pla Choo Chee

$27.95

Lightly battered fried fish on choo chee curry with carrots, bell peppers and snow peas.

Pla Rad Pik

$27.95

Lightly battered fried fish on a bed of steamed vegetables with choice of special chili sauce or sweet chili sauce.

Salmon Teriyaki

$27.95

Grilled Salmon with steam bed broccoli in Teriyaki sauce.

Thai Chili Sauce

$27.95

Roasted duck & shrimp sautéed with onion, mushroom, bell pepper, jalapeno and fresh ginger in chili sauce.

PHO & NOODELS SOUP

Big Bowl Wonton

$22.95

12 Pcs. Of Wonton, bean sprout, cilantro, scallion in Thai Spicy Thai Sweet & Sour broth.

Curry Noodle

Yellow Noodle in Curry broth, lettuce, carrot, bean sprout topped with fired shallot, scallion and cilantro.

Duck Noodle Soup

$18.95

Yellow noodles soup with duck, bean sprout, Topped with fired garlic, scallion and cilantro.

Miso Ramen

$16.95

Ramen noodle with Chashu pork, Japanese Fish Cake, seaweed, bean sprout, corn, egg in Miso broth.

Pho Beef Noodle Soup

$18.95

Rice noodles with rare beef in homemade beef broth Vietnamese style topped with onion, scallion, and cilantro.

Pho Chicken Noodle Soup

$16.95

Rice noodle with chicken in chicken broth Vietnamese style topped with onion, scallion and cilantro.

Seafood Noodle Soup

$21.95

Rice noodle with a combination of shrimp & Squid, bean sprout, scallion, and cilantro.

Shoyu Ramen

$16.95

Ramen noodles with Chashu pork, Japanese Fish Cake, seaweed, bean sprout, corn, and eggs in Shoyu broth.

Spicy Miso Ramen

$16.95

Ramen noodle with Chashu pork, Japanese Fish Cake, seaweed, bean sprout, corn, egg in Spicy Miso broth.

Spicy Shoyu Ramen

$16.95

Ramen noodle with Chashu pork, Japanese Fish Cake, seaweed, bean sprout, corn, egg in Spicy Shoyu broth.

Tom Yum Noodle Soup

Rice noodle in Thai Tom Yum style broth, bean sprout, broccoli, scallion, and cilantro.

Udon Noodle Soup

$16.95

Udon noodle with Chashu pork, Japanese Fish Cake, in clear broth, bean sprout, scallion and cilantro.

Vegetable & Tofu Noodle Soup

$16.95

Rice noodle with broccoli, carrot, string bean, beansprout, cilantro and scallion.

Wonton Noodle Soup

$18.95

Yellow noodles soup with 6 pcs. chicken & shrimp wonton, Fired garlic, bean sprout, scallion and cilantro.

SIDE ORDER

Hot Sauce

$2.00

Chili Oil

$1.50

Coconut Sweet Sticky Rice

$5.00

Cucumber Sauce

$2.00

Fried Eggs

$3.00

Ground Peanut

$1.00

Peanut Sauce

$2.00

Roti (2pcs.)

$7.95

Steam Noodle

$4.00

Steam Vegetable

$7.95

Sticky Rice

$4.00

Sweet Sauce

$2.00

White Rice

$3.00

Brown Rice

$4.00

Sodas & Juice

Ginger ale

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Diet coke

$2.00

Thai Iced Tea

$5.00

Thai Iced Coffee

$5.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Water

$2.00

Sparkling Soda

$2.00

Cherry Temple

$3.00

Sparkling Raspberry Lime

$3.00

White Wine

Chardonnay

$10.00

Pinot Grigio

$10.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$10.00

Rose

$10.00

Red Wine

Cabernet Sauvignon

$10.00

Merlot

$10.00

Pinot Noir

$10.00

Milk Tea/Blend

Taro

$5.50

Avocado

$5.50

Matcha Green Tea

$5.50

Pineapple

$5.50

Mango

$5.50

Original

$5.50

Strawberry

$5.50

Raspberry

$5.50

Thai Dessert

Mango Sticky Rice

$14.95Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

473 S Broadway, Salem, NH 03079

Directions

