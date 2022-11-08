Thai Chili - Salem, NH 437 S Broadway
473 S Broadway
Salem, NH 03079
Popular Items
APPETIZER
BAGS OF GOLD
Crispy golden bags stuffed with minced chicken and mixed vegetables served with sweet sauce.
CHICKEN SATAY (4pcs)
Chicken marinated with a Thai spice sauce, then grilled on skewers and served with peanut and cucumber sauce.
CHILI ROTI
Roti is served with Thai peanut sauce.
CRAB RANGOON (4pcs)
Made with cream cheese, crabmeat, and served with sweet sauce.
CRISPY WONTON
Fried marinated ground chicken and shrimp wrapped in wonton skins and served with sweet and sour sauce.
CURRY PUFF(4pcs.)
Sweet potatoes, and onions mixed in curry powder wrapped and deep-fried until crispy brown. Served with sweet sauce.
EDAMAME
Steam Japanese green beans with a little touch of salt.
FRESH ROLLS (4pcs.)
Mixed vegetables wrapped in soft spring roll skin, cut, and served with a brown peanut sauce.
FRIED BEEF
Marinated with a Thai spice sauce, then lightly fried and served with sweet sauce.
FRIED CALAMARI
Deep-fried calamari in tempura flour served with sweet chili sauce.
GYOZA (Dumplings 6pcs)
Mixed Pork and chicken wrapped in soft rice noodles served with a ginger sauce.
PEKING DUCK WRAP
Crispy roasted duck wrapped in Roti with scallions, cucumber topped with Peking sauce.
SCALLION PANCAKE
Fried Asian pancake served with ginger sauce.
SHRIMP TEMPURA
Deep-fried shrimp in tempura flour served with sweet chili sauce.
SHUMAI (8pcs.)
Steamed shrimp dumplings served with a light and sweet soy sauce.
SIAM ROLLS (4pcs.)
Organic mixed greens, Avocado, Basil, Cucumber, Carrots and wrapped in soft spring roll skins. Served with a brown peanut sauce.
SPICY CHICKEN WINGS
Marinated crispy chicken wings served over spicy and sweet sauce.
THAI ROLLS (4pcs)
Crispy Thai-style vegetarian egg rolls served with sweet & sour sauce.
TOFU TRIANGLES
Crispy fried tofu served with sweet and sour sauce topped with ground peanuts.
VEGETABLE TEMPURA
Deep fried assorted vegetables in tempura flour served with sweet sauce.
SOUP
Clear Broth Soup
Chicken broth seasoned with Thai spices.
Coconut Soup
Tom Kha, Thai coconut soup with galangal, lime juice, lime & lemon grass.
Hot & Sour Soup
The special house soup seasoned with onions, tomatoes, hot pepper, and pineapple.
Miso Soup
The famous Thai hot and spicy soup is spiced with lemongrass lime juice and chili top with scallion and cilantro.
Tom Yum Soup
The famous Thai hot and spicy soup is spiced with lemon grass lime juice and chili top with scallion and cilantro.
SALAD
House Salad
Mix green, lettuce, Carrot, Cucumber, red & green peppers. Served with choice of Ginger dressing or Peanut Sauce dressing.
Larb Gai Salad
Ground chicken mixed in Thai special spices with red onion, lemongrass, cilantro, and scallions, served with fresh lettuce.
Larb Moo Salad
Ground Pork mixed in Thai special spices with red onion, lemongrass, cilantro, and scallions, served with fresh lettuce.
Som Tum (Papaya Salad)
Shredded green papaya, tomatoes and string bean tossed in lime, chili, carrot and peanut.
Tiger Tear Salad
Grilled beef mixed in Thai special spices with red onions, lemongrass, tomatoes, cucumber, cilantro, and scallions and seasoned with spicy lime sauce. Served with fresh vegetables.
ENTREE'
Cashew Nut Sauce
Stir-fried with onions, bell peppers in light brown sauce with cashew nut.
Eggplant Basil
Stir-fried eggplant, bell peppers in basil sauce, topped with fresh basil.
Garlic Sauce
Sautéed with mushroom, assorted vegetables in a garlic sauce.
Ginger Sauce
Ginger sauce. Stir-fried with mushroom, assorted vegetables in ginger sauce.
Mix Vegetable
Stir-fried assorted vegetables in brown sauce.
Pad Krapaw (Basil Sauce)
Basil sauce. Thai favorite stir-fried dish with assorted vegetables in a basil sauce.
Pad Pik
Stir-fried assorted vegetables in fresh chili sauce.
Sweet & Sour Sauce
Stir-fried assorted vegetables and pineapple in sweet and sour sauce.
Tamarind Sauce
Stir-fried with onions, bell peppers, and mixed vegetables in light tamarind sauce.
CURRY DISHES
Choo Chee Curry
Carrots, bell pepper, green peas, basil leaf in Choo Chee curry.
Green Curry
Eggplant, bell peppers, string beans, green peas and bamboo slice, fresh basil leaf in green curry.
Jungle Curry
Non-coconut milk curry. String beans, bell peppers, mushrooms, bamboo shoot, carrot and fresh basil leaf.
Mango Curry
Slice of fresh sweet mango, carrots, onions, bell peppers and tomatoes in yellow curry.
Massaman Curry
Carrots, onions, potatoes, carrot and roasted blended peanut in Massaman curry.
Panang Curry
Carrots, string beans, peas and bell peppers, fresh basil in Panang curry.
Red Curry
String beans, bell peppers, mushroom, carrot and bamboo slices, fresh basil in red curry.
Yellow Curry
Onion, peppers, carrot, tomatoes and pineapples in yellow curry.
FRIED NOODLES
Crispy Pad Thai
Crispy yellow noodles stir-fried with eggs, bean sprouts in Pad Thai sauce, topped with scallions and ground peanut.
Drunken Noodle
Popular spicy noodle dish, stir-fried flat rice noodle with bamboo slices, onions and bell peppers in spicy sauce topped with fresh basil.
Kau Gai Noodle
Stir-fried flat rice noodles with eggs, scallion, bean sprout and cilantro in brown sauce.
Pad Mee
Very thin rice noodles stir-fried with eggs assorted vegetables, celery, bean sprout and topped with scallions.
Pad See You
Stir-fried flat rice noodles with eggs, and chinese broccoli in a dark sweet soy sauce.
Pad Thai
The most famous Thai rice noodle dish stir-fried with eggs, bean sprouts in Thai special sauce. Topped with scallions and ground peanuts.
Pad Wun-Sen
Thin clear noodles stir-fried with eggs, assorted vegetables, celery, bean sprout and topped with scallions.
Pan-Fired Yellow Noodle
Yellow egg noodles pan-fried with carrots, onions, bean sprout, bell peppers in house special sauce.
Spicy Basil Pad Thai
A spicy version of the famous Pad Thai with chili sauce and fresh basil.
Spicy Udon Noodle
Udon noodle stir-fried flat with bamboo slices, onions and bell peppers in spicy sauce topped with fresh basil.
FRIED RICE
Basil Fried Rice
Fried rice with onions, bell peppers in basil sauce and fresh basil.
Mango Fried Rice
Fried rice, fresh ginger, eggs, peas, carrot, scallions, onions, mangoes, curry powder, chicken and shrimp.
Pineapple Fried Rice
Fried rice with eggs, peas, carrots, raisins and pineapples touch of curry powders.
Spicy Chili Fried Rice
Fried rice with onion and bell peppers in spicy chili sauce.
Thai Fried Rice
Fried rice with eggs, green peas, carrot, tomatoes, topped with scallions.
CHEF'S SPECIAL
Ginger Salmon
Steam salmon with fresh ginger, scallion onions, mushrooms and light oyster sauce.
Ground Chicken Krapow
Red pepper, Jalapeno, string bean, mushroom, onion, fresh basil in basil sauce.
Gulf Of Siam
Shrimp, squid and mussels, scallop, stir-fried in basil sauce with bell peppers, onions, mushrooms and fresh basil.
Half Duck Basil
Crispy half duck, stir-fried bell peppers, mushrooms, string beans, onions in basil sauce and topped with basil.
Half Duck Curry
Crispy half duck in yellow curry sauce, sweet mangoes, bell peppers, tomatoes, pineapple and onions.
Happy Salmon
Grilled salmon with eggplant, bamboo strips, green pea, bell pepper, fresh basil leaf in green curry.
Mongolian Beef
Onion, red & green bell pepper stir-fired in special homemade Mongolian Sauce.
Pla Choo Chee
Lightly battered fried fish on choo chee curry with carrots, bell peppers and snow peas.
Pla Rad Pik
Lightly battered fried fish on a bed of steamed vegetables with choice of special chili sauce or sweet chili sauce.
Salmon Teriyaki
Grilled Salmon with steam bed broccoli in Teriyaki sauce.
Thai Chili Sauce
Roasted duck & shrimp sautéed with onion, mushroom, bell pepper, jalapeno and fresh ginger in chili sauce.
PHO & NOODELS SOUP
Big Bowl Wonton
12 Pcs. Of Wonton, bean sprout, cilantro, scallion in Thai Spicy Thai Sweet & Sour broth.
Curry Noodle
Yellow Noodle in Curry broth, lettuce, carrot, bean sprout topped with fired shallot, scallion and cilantro.
Duck Noodle Soup
Yellow noodles soup with duck, bean sprout, Topped with fired garlic, scallion and cilantro.
Miso Ramen
Ramen noodle with Chashu pork, Japanese Fish Cake, seaweed, bean sprout, corn, egg in Miso broth.
Pho Beef Noodle Soup
Rice noodles with rare beef in homemade beef broth Vietnamese style topped with onion, scallion, and cilantro.
Pho Chicken Noodle Soup
Rice noodle with chicken in chicken broth Vietnamese style topped with onion, scallion and cilantro.
Seafood Noodle Soup
Rice noodle with a combination of shrimp & Squid, bean sprout, scallion, and cilantro.
Shoyu Ramen
Ramen noodles with Chashu pork, Japanese Fish Cake, seaweed, bean sprout, corn, and eggs in Shoyu broth.
Spicy Miso Ramen
Ramen noodle with Chashu pork, Japanese Fish Cake, seaweed, bean sprout, corn, egg in Spicy Miso broth.
Spicy Shoyu Ramen
Ramen noodle with Chashu pork, Japanese Fish Cake, seaweed, bean sprout, corn, egg in Spicy Shoyu broth.
Tom Yum Noodle Soup
Rice noodle in Thai Tom Yum style broth, bean sprout, broccoli, scallion, and cilantro.
Udon Noodle Soup
Udon noodle with Chashu pork, Japanese Fish Cake, in clear broth, bean sprout, scallion and cilantro.
Vegetable & Tofu Noodle Soup
Rice noodle with broccoli, carrot, string bean, beansprout, cilantro and scallion.
Wonton Noodle Soup
Yellow noodles soup with 6 pcs. chicken & shrimp wonton, Fired garlic, bean sprout, scallion and cilantro.
SIDE ORDER
Sodas & Juice
Milk Tea/Blend
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
473 S Broadway, Salem, NH 03079