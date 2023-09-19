Appetizers

Butterflies (Quantity 6)

Cream cheese and imitation crab meat wrapped in wonton sheet and deep fried

$8.00

Butterfly Shrimp (Quantity 8)

(Quantity of 8) deep fried battered shrimp served with sweet and sour sauce.

$13.00

Chicken Satay (Quantity 5)

Skewered grilled curry chicken (5 sticks) served with peanut sauce and cucumber dip

$13.00

Fried Spring Rolls (Quantity 4)

(quantity of 4) Cabbage, carrots, ground pork, bean thread noodles and egg rolled in won-ton wrap and deep fried served with sweet and sour sauce. Meatless also available

$7.00

Potstickers (Quantity 8)

(Quantity 8) Fried Wonton served with sweet & Sour sauce

$7.00

Appetizer Special (1 butterfly, 1 potsticker & 1 spring roll)

$2.50

Curries

Red

Bamboo shoots, bell peppers. Thai basil in red curry sauce served with steamed rice and choice of protein.

$14.00

$13.00

$13.00

$14.00

$13.00

$17.00

Green

Bamboo shoots, bell peppers, Thai basil choice of protein in a green curry sauce served with steamed rice

$13.00

$14.00

$13.00

$14.00

$13.00

$17.00

Yellow

Potatoes, Carrots & White onions

$14.00

$13.00

$13.00

$14.00

$13.00

$17.00

Massaman

Carrots, potatoes, and white onions, peanuts, choice of protein in a massaman curry sauce served with steamed rice

$13.00

$14.00

$13.00

$14.00

$13.00

$17.00

Panang

Bell peppers, Thai basil choice of protein in a panang curry sauce served with steamed rice

$13.00

$14.00

$13.00

$14.00

$13.00

$17.00

Pineapple

Basil, pineapple, bell peppers, choice of red curry or panang curry base with choice of protein.

$13.00

$14.00

$13.00

$14.00

$14.00

$17.00

Pumpkin

$13.00

$14.00

$14.00

$14.00

$13.00

$17.00

Thom Ka

Mushrooms, white onions, Galangal Root, lemon grass, tomatoes, kafir lime leaves coconut milk, cilantro choice of protein served with steamed rice

$13.00

$14.00

$13.00

$14.00

$13.00

$17.00

Thom Yum

Mushrooms, white onions, Galangal Root, lemon grass, tomatoes, kafir lime leaves, cilantro choice of protein served with steamed rice

$13.00

$14.00

$13.00

$14.00

$13.00

$17.00

Fried Rice

Thai Co Fried Rice

Fried rice with tomatoes, eggs, white onions, green onions, cilantro and choice of meat.

$13.00

$14.00

$13.00

$14.00

$13.00

$17.00

Pineapple Fried Rice

Fried Rice with Pineapple, Cashews, Raisins and choice of proteins

$13.00

$14.00

$13.00

$14.00

$13.00

$17.00

Spicy Fried Rice

Fried Rice in a red curry paste with eggs, basil and red bell peppers.

$13.00

$14.00

$13.00

$14.00

$13.00

$17.00

House specialties

Crispy Sweet & Sour Chicken

Deep fried chicken tenders served with pineapple and tomatoes and green onions in a sweet & sour sauce and served with steamed rice

$13.00

Crispy Orange Chicken

Deep fried chicken tenders served with orange pieces in a sweet & sour sauce and served with steamed rice

$13.00

Teriyaki Bowl

Sliced chicken, pork, or beef with broccoli and steamed rice cooked in house special teriyaki sauce.

$13.00

$14.00

$13.00

$14.00

$13.00

Wonton Soup

Pork wonton dumplings with green onions, fried garlic and house special broth

$13.00

Salad Rolls

Mixed greens with bean thread noodles wrapped in rice paper, served with peanut sauce and sweet and sour sauce.

$10.00

$10.00

Chicken Satay Special

3 skewers of chicken Satay, fried rice, and cucumber salad

$12.00

Noodles

Phad Thai

Rice noodles stir fried in a sweet sauce with eggs, bean sprouts ground peanuts and choice of meat

$13.00

$14.00

$13.00

$14.00

$13.00

$17.00

Phad Kee Moa (Drunken Noodles)

Rice noodles cooked in red curry paste with eggs, white onions bell peppers, Thai basil and choice of protein.

$13.00

$14.00

$13.00

$14.00

$13.00

$17.00

Pad Ba Mee

Stir fry egg noodles with eggs, broccoli, cabbage, carrots, celery, white onions and choice of meat

$13.00

$14.00

$13.00

$14.00

$13.00

$17.00

Pad See Ew

Large rice noodles stir fried with Eggs, broccoli, Choice of meat cooked in sweet sauce.

$13.00

$14.00

$13.00

$14.00

$13.00

$17.00

Pad Woonsen

Bean thread noodles stir fried with eggs, broccoli, carrots, cabbage, celery, mushrooms and white onions.

$13.00

$14.00

$13.00

$14.00

$13.00

$17.00

Teriyaki Noodles

Egg noodles with broccoli, carrots, cabbage and choice of beef, chicken of pork cooked in our house teriyaki sauce

$13.00

$14.00

$13.00

$14.00

$13.00

$17.00

Stir Fries

Broccoli Stir Fry

Broccoli stir fried in house broccoli stir fry sauce with choice of protein and served with steamed rice

$13.00

$14.00

$13.00

$14.00

$13.00

$17.00

Cashew Stir Fry

Celery, cashews, bell peppers, white onions and choice of meat served with steamed rice

$13.00

$14.00

$13.00

$14.00

$13.00

$17.00

Mixed Vegetable Stir Fry

Broccoli, cabbage, carrots and mushrooms, choice of protein served with steamed rice.

$13.00

$14.00

$13.00

$14.00

$13.00

$17.00

Sweet & Sour Stir Fry

Celery, white and green onions, pineapple, tomatoes and bell peppers served with steamed rice

$13.00

$14.00

$13.00

$14.00

$13.00

$17.00

Phad Krapoa (Spicy Stir Fry Basil)

Green beans, white onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, bamboo shoots, Thai basil stir fried in a red curry paste with choice of protein and served with steamed rice

$13.00

$14.00

$13.00

$14.00

$13.00

$17.00

Phad Prik King

Green beans and bell peppers stir fried in a red curry paste served with steamed rice

$13.00

$14.00

$13.00

$14.00

$13.00

$17.00

Drinks, Desserts & Sides

Soda

Choice of Coke, Pepsi, Dr. Pepper, Mountain Dew, Sprite, Diet Coke or Diet Pepsi

$1.25

Coke

$1.25

Diet Coke

$1.25

Pepsi

$1.25

Diet Pepsi

$1.25

Dr.pepper

$1.25

Sprite

$1.25

Mountain dew

$1.25

Bottled Water

Bottled Purified Water

$1.00

Thai Tea

Sweet creamy iced beverage

$4.50

Mango Sticky Rice (Seasonal)

Sticky rice in a sweet coconut sauce covered with sweet mango.

$8.00

Sticky Rice Pudding

Sticky rice in a sweet coconut sauce

$6.50

$6.50

Steamed Rice Small

$2.00

Steamed Riced Large

$3.00

Peanut Sauce

$2.00

Ground Chili peppers, Chili Oil or spring roll sauce

$1.00

$1.00

$1.00

Extra Meat

$1.00

$2.00

$1.00

$3.00

$1.00

Extra cashews

$3.00

Extra Vegetables

$1.00

Extra Basil

$1.00

Ground Peanuts

$0.50

Extra Lime

$0.25