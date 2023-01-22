  • Home
Thai Cuisine Ramen King & Sushi Bar- Katy TX

No reviews yet

22764 Westheimer Parkway, Suite 600

Katy, TX 77450

Appetizers

A1. Chicken Satay (3 pc)

$9.99

Marinated & skewered chicken served with Satay peanut sauce.

A2. Crab Puff (5 pc)

$8.99

Fried crispy cream cheese puff with imitation crab meat served with sweet and sour sauce.

A3. Crispy Cheese Rolls (4 pc)

$8.99

Fried roll stuffed with cream cheese, mozzarella cheese, cheddar cheese and carrot served with sweet and sour sauce.

A4. Crispy Egg Rolls (4 pc)

$8.99

Homemade egg roll filled with pork & vegetables served with sweet & sour sauce.

A5. Crispy Spring Roll (4 pc)

$8.99

Fried crispy vegetable roll served with sweet & sour sauce.

A6. Fried Tofu (4 pc)

$7.99

A7. Shrimp Soft Rolls (2 pc)

$9.99

Fresh vegetable rolls with rice wrapper shrimp, lettuce, cucumber, carrot and cilantro served with homemade peanut sauce.

A8. Vegetable Soft Rolls (2 pc)

$8.99

Fresh vegetable rolls with rice wrapper with tofu, lettuce, cucumber, carrot and cilantro served with homemade peanut sauce.

A9. Thai Dumpling (4 pc)

$8.99

Homemade dumpling with chicken, carrot, onion, green onion and cilantro steamed and served with spicy black soy sauce.

A10. Thai Style Lamb Chops (2 pc)

$11.99

Served with spicy sauce and vegetables.

A11. Wing Lemongrass (6 pc)

$12.99

Deep fry marinated seasoning chicken wing with lemongrass served with Thai chili sauce and fried basil.

A12. Edamame

$6.00

A13. Fried Calamari

$10.99

Crispy light battered Hawaii squid with Thai chili sauce.

A14. Gyoza (5 pc)

$8.99

Japanese chicken dumpling with homemade special garlic soy sauce.

A15. Japanese Crispy Chicken (Karaage)

$9.99

Crispy fried Japanese chicken popcorn with basil and homemade seasoning.

A16. Shrimp Seasoning Mayonnaise (Ebi Mayo)

$10.99

Deep fried shrimp topped with seasoned mayonnaise and cashew nut.

A17. Shrimp Temptation

$10.99

Deep-fried shrimp with seasoning powder.

A18. Takoyaki (5 pc)

$9.99

Japanese octopus meatball with Japanese mayo and eel sauce.

A19. Vegetable Tempura (10 pc)

$8.99

Light battered & fried sweet potatoes, onion, Japanese pumpkin, okra and broccoli with homemade tempura sauce (seasonal of vegetable).

A20. Yummy Bun (2 pc)

$9.99

Steamed bun with pork chashu, cucumber, spinach Japanese mayo & eel sauce.

Salad

Sa1. House Salad

$7.99

Iceberg lettuce, carrot, cabbage, and tomatoes in homemade ginger dressing.

Sa2. Larb

$16.99

Thai salad with choice of chicken or pork with green onion, lime juice and cilantro.

Sa3. Nam Tuk Beef

$18.99

Sliced grilled ribeye beef, marinated, served with spicy salad lime juice, onion, chili powders, green onion and cilantro, ground roasted rice.

Sa4. Papaya Salad

$13.99

Grated green papaya, tomatoes, chilis, lime juice, garlic mixed together and seasoned with Thai spices.

Sa5. Yum Woon Sen

$17.99

Clear noodle salad with shrimp, minced pork, onions, cilantro, green onions, tomatoes, lime juice, chili paste, and soybean oil

Soup

So1. Thai noodle tom yum soup

$15.99

A spicy lemongrass soup with a choice of meat, tomato, galangal, onion, mushrooms, green onion, chilies, kaffir lime leaves, cilantro and lime juice and with rice noodle , crispy wonton, soft-boiled egg and fish ball.

So2. Tom Kha Kai

A coconut milk soup with chicken, mushroom, onions, lemon grass, kaffir lime leaves, galangal, cilantro, green onion and lime juice.

So3. Tom Yum Seafood

$20.99

A spicy lemongrass soup with seafood, tomato, galangal, onion, mushroom, green onion, chilies, kaffir lime leaves cilantro and lime juice.

So4. Tom Yum Soup

A spicy lemongrass soup with a choice of meat, tomato, galangal, onion, mushrooms, green onion, chilies, kaffir lime leaves, cilantro and lime juice.

So5. Japanese Miso Soup

$6.00

Soybean base soup with seaweed, tofu and green onion.

So6. Japanese Wonton Soup

Chicken wonton with chicken broth, spinach and green onion.

Ramen

Ra1. Tonkotsu Ramen

$15.99

Pork bone broth, pork chashu, seasoned soft-boiled egg, fish cake, bamboo shoot, corn, green onion and dry seaweed.

Ra2. Curry Ramen

$15.99

Chicken broth, pork chashu, seasoned soft-boiled egg, fish cake, bamboo shoot, corn and green onion in Japanese curry flavor.

Ra3. Miso Ramen

$15.99

Pork bone broth, pork chashu, seasoned soft-boiled egg, fish cake, bamboo shoot, corn, green onion and dry seaweed in miso flavor.

Ra4. Spicy Miso Ramen

$15.99

Pork bone broth, pork chashu, seasoned soft-boiled egg, fish cake, bamboo shoot, corn, green onion and dry seaweed in spicy miso flavor.

Ra5. Yummy Chicken Ramen

$14.99

Chicken broth, chicken chashu, seasoned soft-boiled egg, fish cake, bamboo shoot, spinach and green onion and fried onion.

Ra6. Spicy Chicken Ramen

$14.99

Chicken broth, chicken chashu, spinach, fish cake, fried onion, seasoned soft-boiled egg, bamboo shoot and green onion in spicy sauce.

Ra7. Wonton Ramen

$14.99

Chicken broth, chicken wonton, spinach, seasoned soft-boiled egg, and green onion.

Ra8. Super Yummy Ramen

$16.99

Pork bone broth, pork and chicken chashu, seasoned soft-boiled egg, fish cake, bamboo shoot, corn, green onion, dry seaweed and spinach.

Ra9. Vegetable Ramen

$14.99

Tomato-based broth with enoki mushroom, spinach, tomato, corn, green onion, bamboo shoot and broccoli.

Ra10. Beef Ramen

$17.99

Pork bone broth, grilled rib eye steak, seasoned soft-boiled egg, fish cake, bamboo shoot, corn and green onion.

Rice bowl

R1. Chicken Katsu Bowl

$15.99

Fried Japanese-style chicken with vegetables, soft-boiled egg over rice and katsu sauce

R2. Pork Katsu Bowl

$15.99

Fried Japanese-style pork tenderloin with vegetables, soft-boiled egg over rice come with katsu sauce

R3. Teriyaki Chicken Bowl

$15.99

Grilled chicken and vegetables in teriyaki sauce with soft-boiled egg over rice.

R4. Teriyaki Shrimp Bowl (8 pc)

$18.00

Grilled shrimp and vegetables in teriyaki sauce with soft-boiled egg over rice.

Curry

C1. Red Curry

$16.00

A spicy Thai red curry dish with a choice of meat, coconut milk, bamboo shoot, bell pepper, carrot and sweet basil.

C2. Green Curry

$16.00

A spicy Thai green curry dish with choice of meat, coconut milk, bell pepper, green beans, snow peas, eggplant and sweet basil

C3. Yellow Curry

$16.00

A mild spicy Thai yellow curry dish with a choice of meat, coconut milk, carrot and potatoes.

C4. Panang Curry

$16.00

A mildly sweet red curry dish with a choice of meat, bell pepper and kaffir lime leaves.

C5. Massan Curry

$16.00

A Thai-style peanut curry sauce with choice of meat, coconut milk, onions, carrot, potatoes and cashew nut.

Vegetarian

V1. Mix Veggie

$15.99

Stir-fried mix vegetable, tofu, green onion, onion, carrot, cabbage, snow peas, broccoli, and mushroom with house sauce

V2. Ginger Tofu

$15.99

Stir sliced ginger with tofu, green onion, onion, carrot, baby corn, celery and mushroom.

V3. Garlic Tofu

$15.99

Stir-fried with tofu, green onion, onion, carrot, celery, baby corn, mushroom and fresh garlic sauce.

V4. Broccoli Tofu

$15.99

Stir-fried broccoli, carrot and tofu with house special brown sauce.

V5. Veggie Fried Rice

$15.99

Stir-fried rice with tofu, bell pepper, baby corn, snow pea, carrot, broccoli, celery, white and green onion.

V6. Veggie Pad Thai

$15.99

Stir-fried rice noodles with tofu, bell pepper, baby corn, snow pea, broccoli, celery, bean sprouts, green onions, and carrot.

V7. Red Curry

$16.99

A spicy Thai red curry dish with tofu, coconut milk, bamboo shoot, bell pepper, carrot, broccoli, cabbage, snow pea, celery and sweet basil.

V8. Green Curry

$16.99

A spicy Thai green curry dish with tofu, coconut milk, bell pepper, green beans, snow peas, eggplant, broccoli, cabbage, celery and sweet basil

V9. Yellow Curry

$16.99

A mild spicy Thai yellow curry dish with tofu, coconut milk, carrot, broccoli, cabbage, snow pea, celery and potatoes.

V10. Panang Curry

$16.99

A mildly sweet red curry dish with tofu, bell pepper, broccoli, cabbage, snow pea, celery and kaffir lime leaves.

V11. Massaman Curry

$16.99

A Thai style peanut curry sauce with tofu, coconut milk, onions, carrot, potatoes, broccoli, cabbage, snow pea, celery and cashew nut.

Noodle & rice

N1. Pad Thai

$14.99

Stir-fried rice noodles with choice of meat, bean sprouts, green onions, peanut and egg.

N2. Pad See Ew

$14.99

Stir-fried wide noodles with a choice of meat, Chinese broccoli and egg.

N3. Pad Kee Mao

$14.99

Stir-fried wide noodles with choice of meat, egg, mushroom, bell pepper, bamboo shoot, onions and sweet basil.

N4. Pad Woon Sen

$14.99

Stir-fried clear noodles with choice of meat, egg, onions, celery, tomatoes, carrot, mushroom and green onions.

N5. Rad Nar

$14.99

Stir-fried wide noodles with choice of meat, Chinese broccoli topped with brown gravy sauce.

N6. Fried Rice

$14.99

Stir-fried rice with choice of meat, eggs, carrot, white and green onion.

N7. Thai Basil Fried Rice

$14.99

Stir-fried rice with choice of meat, egg, onion, bell pepper, green onion and fresh basil.

N8. Pineapple Fried Rice

$17.99

Stir-fried rice with choice of meat, egg, curry powder, baby corn, tomatoes, pineapple topped with cashew nut and raisin.

N9. Crab Meat Fried Rice

$22.00

Stir-fried rice with crab meat, carrot, onion, green onion and eggs.

N10. Combo Fried Rice

$18.99

Stir-fried rice with chicken, beef, shrimp, eggs, carrot, onion and green onion.

N11. Yaki Udon

$14.99

Stir-fried Japanese udon noodles with a choice of meat, carrot, onion and broccoli.

N12. Combo Yaki Udon

$18.99

Stir-fried Japanese udon noodles with chicken, beef and shrimp, carrot, onion and broccoli.

N13. Yaki Soba

$14.99

Stir-fried Yaki soba noodle with choice of meat, carrot, onion and broccoli.

N14. Combo Yaki Soba

$18.99

Stir-fried Japanese soba noodles with chicken, beef and shrimp, carrot, onion and broccoli.

Entree

E1. Basil Delight with Chili Paste

$15.99

A spicy basil dish with a choice of meat, carrot, bell pepper, mushroom and sweet basil.

E2. Ginger Paradise

$15.99

Stir sliced ginger with a choice of meat, green onion, onion, carrot, baby corn, celery and mushroom.

E3. Garlic Lover

$15.99

Stir-fried with a choice of meat, green onion, onion, carrot, celery, baby corn, mushroom and fresh garlic sauce.

E4. Thai Style Basil

$15.99

Stir-fried with a choice of meat, with green bean, onion and basil.

E5. Sweet & Sour

$15.99

Stir-fried with a choice of meat with tomatoes, onion, pineapple, bell pepper, cucumbers, carrot and sweet and sour sauce.

E6. Spicy Chicken Cashew Nut

$18.00

Stir-fried, fried chicken with green onion, onion, carrot, bell pepper, celery and crunchy cashews.

E7. Spicy Chili shrimp

$19.99

A spicy chili house sauce with perfect stir-fried shrimp, green onion, onion, carrot, celery, bell pepper and broccoli.

E8. Broccoli Beef

$19.99

Stir-fried broccoli, carrot and beef with house special brown sauce.

E9. Hot Black Pepper

$19.99

Stir-fried black pepper with a choice of beef or shrimp, onions, green onion, mushroom, baby corn, bell pepper, celery.

E10. Hot Black Pepper Seafood

$21.99

Stir-fried black pepper with seafood, onions, green onion, mushroom, baby corn, bell pepper, celery.

E11. Whole Fried Tilapia

$27.99

Crispy fried garlic tilapia served with homemade spicy sauce.

E12. Red Snapper Thai Cuisine

$21.99

Breaded fried tempura red snapper fillet with homemade hot sauce, carrot, white onion, bell pepper, celery, bamboo shoot, young green peppercorn and kaffir lime leaves.

E13. Cry of Tiger

$19.99

Rib eye steak grill 10 oz served with broccoli, onion, carrot and spicy house sauce with lime juice on the side.

E14. Mix Veggie

$15.99

Stir-fried mix seasonal vegetable, choice of meat and mushroom with house sauce.

Kid menu

K1. Kid Fried Rice

$9.99

Stir-fried rice with choice of meat, egg, carrot, onion and green onion.

K2. Kid Pad Thai

$9.99

Stir-fried small rice noodles with choice of meat, bean sprouts, green onions, egg and Pad Thai sauce.

K3. Chicken Nugget with French Fries

$8.99

Deep-fried white chicken breast and French fries served with ketchup.

K4. Kid Ramen

$9.99

Chicken broth, chicken chashu, seasoned soft-boiled egg, fish cake and spinach.

Dessert

D1. Sticky Rice with Mango

$9.99

Glutinous rice, fresh mango with coconut milk.

D2. Sticky Rice with Ice Cream

$9.99

Glutinous rice, with a choice of coconut or mango ice cream topped with coconut milk.

D4. Fried Cheesecake

$7.00

D5. Ice cream

$4.50

Drink

Thai tea

$4.50

Thai coffee

$4.50

Apple juice

$3.00

Orange juice

$3.00

Bottle water

$2.50

Hot tea

$2.50

Iced tea

$2.50

Japanese ramune

$3.00

Sparkling water

$3.00

Soft drink

$2.50

Milk tea

$4.75

Milk tea powder mix with black tea

Fruit tea

$4.75

Fruit syrup mix with green tea

Fantacy drink

$4.75

Fruit syrup mix with sprite

Side

Brown rice

$3.00

Egg fried rice

$4.00

White rice

$3.00

Steam rice noodle

$3.00

Steam mix veggie

$3.00

Sushi & Sashimi

Crabstick

Fresh Water Eel

Ika (Octopus)

Ikura (salmon roe)

$4.50

Salmon

Sea Bass

Shrimp

Super White

Tuna

Yellow Tail

Boat lover

Boat Set A

$29.99

5 Pcs sushi, 7 sashimi & California Roll

Boat Set B

$50.99

8 Pcs sushi, 12 sashimi, California Roll & Philly Roll

Boat Set C

$75.99

12 Pcs sushi, 18 sashimi, California Roll, Philly Roll & Shaggy Dog Roll

Japanese house special roll

J1. Good Friday Roll

$14.99

Snow crab, pepper tuna, avocado inside, topped with spicy yellow tail

J2. House Roll

$15.99

Snow crab, avocado, spicy yellow tail inside, deep fried, spicy mayo, eel sauce, masago on top

J3. Island Out Roll

$13.99

Crawfish, avocado inside, topped with snow crab, spicy mayo

J4. Pink Lady Roll

$14.99

Shrimp Tempura, snow crab, avocado, inside, topped with crabstick, eel sauce, tempura flakes

J5. Rock & Roll

$11.99

Shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, smelt egg, soybean paper

J6. Shaggy Dog Roll

$13.99

Shrimp Tempura, Avocado inside, topped with crabstick, spicy mayo eel sauce

J7. Sky Diver Roll

$14.99

Soft shell crab, cucumbers inside, topping with salmon, eel sauce, spicy mayo

J8. Sumo Roll

$15.99

Pepper Tuna, Jalapeno inside, fresh yellow tail, scallion on top, cilantro sauce on top

J9. Sunshine Roll

$14.99

Snow Crab, avocado, crabstick inside, topped with salmon, eel sauce, spicy mayo

J10. Red Dragon Roll

$15.99

Shrimp tempura, asparagus, scallions, cream cheese top tuna, eel sauce, tobiko

J11. Rainbow Roll

$15.99

California roll topped with salmon, tuna, yellow tail, white fish

J12. Salmon Lover Roll

$14.99

Salmon, cucumber, asparagus topped with avocado, salmon

J13. Crab Lover Roll

$14.99

Kani tempura, scallions, lettuce top with imitation crab, spicy mayo, eel sauce

J14. Black Spider Roll

$15.99

Soft-Shell crab, avocado, asparagus top with BBQ eel and avocado, eel sauce

Japanese classic roll

Cajun Crawfish

California Roll

Crab stick, cucumber, avocado, masago 8pcs

Philadelphia Maki

Smoked salmon, avocado, cream cheese 8pcs

Salmon Avocado

Shrimp Avocado

Snow Crab Avov

Spicy Salmon

Spicy Tuna

Tuna Avocado

Red wine

Happy Hour Merlot

$5.00

Happy Hour Cabernet Sauvignon

$5.00

house cabernet sauvignon

House Merlot

duckhorn cabernet sauvignon

$85.00

J.lohr cabernet sauvignon

Josh cellars merlot

Meiome Pinot Noir

$42.00

Revana Cabernet Sauvignon

$120.00

Robert Mondavi Cabernet Sauvignon

Robert Mondavi Pinot Noir

Stags leap merlot

$120.00

White wine

Happy Hour Chardonnay

$5.00

Happy Hour Pinot Grigio

$5.00

House Chardonnay

House Pinot Grigio

Barone Fini Pinot Grigio

Ecco Domani Pinot Grigio

J Lohr Riesling

Liberty Creek Moscato

$7.00

oyster bay sauvignon blanc

Robert Mondavi Pinot Grigio

Wente Chardonnay Morning Fog

Bubbles

Korbel brut

Mionetto prosecco

Veuve clicquot (375ml)

$42.00

Cocktails

Bloody Mary

$8.99

Coconut Martini

$11.99

Cosmopolitan

$8.95

Daquiri

$8.99

Lemon Drop

$9.99

Long Island

$10.95

Manhattan

$9.99

Margarita

$8.99

Martini

$9.99

Mimosa

$6.99

Mojito

$7.99

Moscow Mule

$9.99

Old Fashioned

$9.99

Tequila Sunrise

$9.99

Imported beer

Asahi

$6.00

Chang

$6.00

Corona

$6.00

Dos Equis

$6.00

Kirin Ichiban

Kirin Light

$6.00

Sapporo

Singha

$6.00

Stella Artois

$6.00

Domestic beer

Bud Light

$5.00

Budweiser

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00
