Thai Cuisine Ramen King & Sushi Bar- Katy TX
No reviews yet
22764 Westheimer Parkway, Suite 600
Katy, TX 77450
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Appetizers
A1. Chicken Satay (3 pc)
Marinated & skewered chicken served with Satay peanut sauce.
A2. Crab Puff (5 pc)
Fried crispy cream cheese puff with imitation crab meat served with sweet and sour sauce.
A3. Crispy Cheese Rolls (4 pc)
Fried roll stuffed with cream cheese, mozzarella cheese, cheddar cheese and carrot served with sweet and sour sauce.
A4. Crispy Egg Rolls (4 pc)
Homemade egg roll filled with pork & vegetables served with sweet & sour sauce.
A5. Crispy Spring Roll (4 pc)
Fried crispy vegetable roll served with sweet & sour sauce.
A6. Fried Tofu (4 pc)
A7. Shrimp Soft Rolls (2 pc)
Fresh vegetable rolls with rice wrapper shrimp, lettuce, cucumber, carrot and cilantro served with homemade peanut sauce.
A8. Vegetable Soft Rolls (2 pc)
Fresh vegetable rolls with rice wrapper with tofu, lettuce, cucumber, carrot and cilantro served with homemade peanut sauce.
A9. Thai Dumpling (4 pc)
Homemade dumpling with chicken, carrot, onion, green onion and cilantro steamed and served with spicy black soy sauce.
A10. Thai Style Lamb Chops (2 pc)
Served with spicy sauce and vegetables.
A11. Wing Lemongrass (6 pc)
Deep fry marinated seasoning chicken wing with lemongrass served with Thai chili sauce and fried basil.
A12. Edamame
A13. Fried Calamari
Crispy light battered Hawaii squid with Thai chili sauce.
A14. Gyoza (5 pc)
Japanese chicken dumpling with homemade special garlic soy sauce.
A15. Japanese Crispy Chicken (Karaage)
Crispy fried Japanese chicken popcorn with basil and homemade seasoning.
A16. Shrimp Seasoning Mayonnaise (Ebi Mayo)
Deep fried shrimp topped with seasoned mayonnaise and cashew nut.
A17. Shrimp Temptation
Deep-fried shrimp with seasoning powder.
A18. Takoyaki (5 pc)
Japanese octopus meatball with Japanese mayo and eel sauce.
A19. Vegetable Tempura (10 pc)
Light battered & fried sweet potatoes, onion, Japanese pumpkin, okra and broccoli with homemade tempura sauce (seasonal of vegetable).
A20. Yummy Bun (2 pc)
Steamed bun with pork chashu, cucumber, spinach Japanese mayo & eel sauce.
Salad
Sa1. House Salad
Iceberg lettuce, carrot, cabbage, and tomatoes in homemade ginger dressing.
Sa2. Larb
Thai salad with choice of chicken or pork with green onion, lime juice and cilantro.
Sa3. Nam Tuk Beef
Sliced grilled ribeye beef, marinated, served with spicy salad lime juice, onion, chili powders, green onion and cilantro, ground roasted rice.
Sa4. Papaya Salad
Grated green papaya, tomatoes, chilis, lime juice, garlic mixed together and seasoned with Thai spices.
Sa5. Yum Woon Sen
Clear noodle salad with shrimp, minced pork, onions, cilantro, green onions, tomatoes, lime juice, chili paste, and soybean oil
Soup
So1. Thai noodle tom yum soup
A spicy lemongrass soup with a choice of meat, tomato, galangal, onion, mushrooms, green onion, chilies, kaffir lime leaves, cilantro and lime juice and with rice noodle , crispy wonton, soft-boiled egg and fish ball.
So2. Tom Kha Kai
A coconut milk soup with chicken, mushroom, onions, lemon grass, kaffir lime leaves, galangal, cilantro, green onion and lime juice.
So3. Tom Yum Seafood
A spicy lemongrass soup with seafood, tomato, galangal, onion, mushroom, green onion, chilies, kaffir lime leaves cilantro and lime juice.
So4. Tom Yum Soup
A spicy lemongrass soup with a choice of meat, tomato, galangal, onion, mushrooms, green onion, chilies, kaffir lime leaves, cilantro and lime juice.
So5. Japanese Miso Soup
Soybean base soup with seaweed, tofu and green onion.
So6. Japanese Wonton Soup
Chicken wonton with chicken broth, spinach and green onion.
Ramen
Ra1. Tonkotsu Ramen
Pork bone broth, pork chashu, seasoned soft-boiled egg, fish cake, bamboo shoot, corn, green onion and dry seaweed.
Ra2. Curry Ramen
Chicken broth, pork chashu, seasoned soft-boiled egg, fish cake, bamboo shoot, corn and green onion in Japanese curry flavor.
Ra3. Miso Ramen
Pork bone broth, pork chashu, seasoned soft-boiled egg, fish cake, bamboo shoot, corn, green onion and dry seaweed in miso flavor.
Ra4. Spicy Miso Ramen
Pork bone broth, pork chashu, seasoned soft-boiled egg, fish cake, bamboo shoot, corn, green onion and dry seaweed in spicy miso flavor.
Ra5. Yummy Chicken Ramen
Chicken broth, chicken chashu, seasoned soft-boiled egg, fish cake, bamboo shoot, spinach and green onion and fried onion.
Ra6. Spicy Chicken Ramen
Chicken broth, chicken chashu, spinach, fish cake, fried onion, seasoned soft-boiled egg, bamboo shoot and green onion in spicy sauce.
Ra7. Wonton Ramen
Chicken broth, chicken wonton, spinach, seasoned soft-boiled egg, and green onion.
Ra8. Super Yummy Ramen
Pork bone broth, pork and chicken chashu, seasoned soft-boiled egg, fish cake, bamboo shoot, corn, green onion, dry seaweed and spinach.
Ra9. Vegetable Ramen
Tomato-based broth with enoki mushroom, spinach, tomato, corn, green onion, bamboo shoot and broccoli.
Ra10. Beef Ramen
Pork bone broth, grilled rib eye steak, seasoned soft-boiled egg, fish cake, bamboo shoot, corn and green onion.
Rice bowl
R1. Chicken Katsu Bowl
Fried Japanese-style chicken with vegetables, soft-boiled egg over rice and katsu sauce
R2. Pork Katsu Bowl
Fried Japanese-style pork tenderloin with vegetables, soft-boiled egg over rice come with katsu sauce
R3. Teriyaki Chicken Bowl
Grilled chicken and vegetables in teriyaki sauce with soft-boiled egg over rice.
R4. Teriyaki Shrimp Bowl (8 pc)
Grilled shrimp and vegetables in teriyaki sauce with soft-boiled egg over rice.
Curry
C1. Red Curry
A spicy Thai red curry dish with a choice of meat, coconut milk, bamboo shoot, bell pepper, carrot and sweet basil.
C2. Green Curry
A spicy Thai green curry dish with choice of meat, coconut milk, bell pepper, green beans, snow peas, eggplant and sweet basil
C3. Yellow Curry
A mild spicy Thai yellow curry dish with a choice of meat, coconut milk, carrot and potatoes.
C4. Panang Curry
A mildly sweet red curry dish with a choice of meat, bell pepper and kaffir lime leaves.
C5. Massan Curry
A Thai-style peanut curry sauce with choice of meat, coconut milk, onions, carrot, potatoes and cashew nut.
Vegetarian
V1. Mix Veggie
Stir-fried mix vegetable, tofu, green onion, onion, carrot, cabbage, snow peas, broccoli, and mushroom with house sauce
V2. Ginger Tofu
Stir sliced ginger with tofu, green onion, onion, carrot, baby corn, celery and mushroom.
V3. Garlic Tofu
Stir-fried with tofu, green onion, onion, carrot, celery, baby corn, mushroom and fresh garlic sauce.
V4. Broccoli Tofu
Stir-fried broccoli, carrot and tofu with house special brown sauce.
V5. Veggie Fried Rice
Stir-fried rice with tofu, bell pepper, baby corn, snow pea, carrot, broccoli, celery, white and green onion.
V6. Veggie Pad Thai
Stir-fried rice noodles with tofu, bell pepper, baby corn, snow pea, broccoli, celery, bean sprouts, green onions, and carrot.
V7. Red Curry
A spicy Thai red curry dish with tofu, coconut milk, bamboo shoot, bell pepper, carrot, broccoli, cabbage, snow pea, celery and sweet basil.
V8. Green Curry
A spicy Thai green curry dish with tofu, coconut milk, bell pepper, green beans, snow peas, eggplant, broccoli, cabbage, celery and sweet basil
V9. Yellow Curry
A mild spicy Thai yellow curry dish with tofu, coconut milk, carrot, broccoli, cabbage, snow pea, celery and potatoes.
V10. Panang Curry
A mildly sweet red curry dish with tofu, bell pepper, broccoli, cabbage, snow pea, celery and kaffir lime leaves.
V11. Massaman Curry
A Thai style peanut curry sauce with tofu, coconut milk, onions, carrot, potatoes, broccoli, cabbage, snow pea, celery and cashew nut.
Noodle & rice
N1. Pad Thai
Stir-fried rice noodles with choice of meat, bean sprouts, green onions, peanut and egg.
N2. Pad See Ew
Stir-fried wide noodles with a choice of meat, Chinese broccoli and egg.
N3. Pad Kee Mao
Stir-fried wide noodles with choice of meat, egg, mushroom, bell pepper, bamboo shoot, onions and sweet basil.
N4. Pad Woon Sen
Stir-fried clear noodles with choice of meat, egg, onions, celery, tomatoes, carrot, mushroom and green onions.
N5. Rad Nar
Stir-fried wide noodles with choice of meat, Chinese broccoli topped with brown gravy sauce.
N6. Fried Rice
Stir-fried rice with choice of meat, eggs, carrot, white and green onion.
N7. Thai Basil Fried Rice
Stir-fried rice with choice of meat, egg, onion, bell pepper, green onion and fresh basil.
N8. Pineapple Fried Rice
Stir-fried rice with choice of meat, egg, curry powder, baby corn, tomatoes, pineapple topped with cashew nut and raisin.
N9. Crab Meat Fried Rice
Stir-fried rice with crab meat, carrot, onion, green onion and eggs.
N10. Combo Fried Rice
Stir-fried rice with chicken, beef, shrimp, eggs, carrot, onion and green onion.
N11. Yaki Udon
Stir-fried Japanese udon noodles with a choice of meat, carrot, onion and broccoli.
N12. Combo Yaki Udon
Stir-fried Japanese udon noodles with chicken, beef and shrimp, carrot, onion and broccoli.
N13. Yaki Soba
Stir-fried Yaki soba noodle with choice of meat, carrot, onion and broccoli.
N14. Combo Yaki Soba
Stir-fried Japanese soba noodles with chicken, beef and shrimp, carrot, onion and broccoli.
Entree
E1. Basil Delight with Chili Paste
A spicy basil dish with a choice of meat, carrot, bell pepper, mushroom and sweet basil.
E2. Ginger Paradise
Stir sliced ginger with a choice of meat, green onion, onion, carrot, baby corn, celery and mushroom.
E3. Garlic Lover
Stir-fried with a choice of meat, green onion, onion, carrot, celery, baby corn, mushroom and fresh garlic sauce.
E4. Thai Style Basil
Stir-fried with a choice of meat, with green bean, onion and basil.
E5. Sweet & Sour
Stir-fried with a choice of meat with tomatoes, onion, pineapple, bell pepper, cucumbers, carrot and sweet and sour sauce.
E6. Spicy Chicken Cashew Nut
Stir-fried, fried chicken with green onion, onion, carrot, bell pepper, celery and crunchy cashews.
E7. Spicy Chili shrimp
A spicy chili house sauce with perfect stir-fried shrimp, green onion, onion, carrot, celery, bell pepper and broccoli.
E8. Broccoli Beef
Stir-fried broccoli, carrot and beef with house special brown sauce.
E9. Hot Black Pepper
Stir-fried black pepper with a choice of beef or shrimp, onions, green onion, mushroom, baby corn, bell pepper, celery.
E10. Hot Black Pepper Seafood
Stir-fried black pepper with seafood, onions, green onion, mushroom, baby corn, bell pepper, celery.
E11. Whole Fried Tilapia
Crispy fried garlic tilapia served with homemade spicy sauce.
E12. Red Snapper Thai Cuisine
Breaded fried tempura red snapper fillet with homemade hot sauce, carrot, white onion, bell pepper, celery, bamboo shoot, young green peppercorn and kaffir lime leaves.
E13. Cry of Tiger
Rib eye steak grill 10 oz served with broccoli, onion, carrot and spicy house sauce with lime juice on the side.
E14. Mix Veggie
Stir-fried mix seasonal vegetable, choice of meat and mushroom with house sauce.
Kid menu
K1. Kid Fried Rice
Stir-fried rice with choice of meat, egg, carrot, onion and green onion.
K2. Kid Pad Thai
Stir-fried small rice noodles with choice of meat, bean sprouts, green onions, egg and Pad Thai sauce.
K3. Chicken Nugget with French Fries
Deep-fried white chicken breast and French fries served with ketchup.
K4. Kid Ramen
Chicken broth, chicken chashu, seasoned soft-boiled egg, fish cake and spinach.
Dessert
Drink
Sushi & Sashimi
Boat lover
Japanese house special roll
J1. Good Friday Roll
Snow crab, pepper tuna, avocado inside, topped with spicy yellow tail
J2. House Roll
Snow crab, avocado, spicy yellow tail inside, deep fried, spicy mayo, eel sauce, masago on top
J3. Island Out Roll
Crawfish, avocado inside, topped with snow crab, spicy mayo
J4. Pink Lady Roll
Shrimp Tempura, snow crab, avocado, inside, topped with crabstick, eel sauce, tempura flakes
J5. Rock & Roll
Shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, smelt egg, soybean paper
J6. Shaggy Dog Roll
Shrimp Tempura, Avocado inside, topped with crabstick, spicy mayo eel sauce
J7. Sky Diver Roll
Soft shell crab, cucumbers inside, topping with salmon, eel sauce, spicy mayo
J8. Sumo Roll
Pepper Tuna, Jalapeno inside, fresh yellow tail, scallion on top, cilantro sauce on top
J9. Sunshine Roll
Snow Crab, avocado, crabstick inside, topped with salmon, eel sauce, spicy mayo
J10. Red Dragon Roll
Shrimp tempura, asparagus, scallions, cream cheese top tuna, eel sauce, tobiko
J11. Rainbow Roll
California roll topped with salmon, tuna, yellow tail, white fish
J12. Salmon Lover Roll
Salmon, cucumber, asparagus topped with avocado, salmon
J13. Crab Lover Roll
Kani tempura, scallions, lettuce top with imitation crab, spicy mayo, eel sauce
J14. Black Spider Roll
Soft-Shell crab, avocado, asparagus top with BBQ eel and avocado, eel sauce
Japanese classic roll
Red wine
Happy Hour Merlot
Happy Hour Cabernet Sauvignon
house cabernet sauvignon
House Merlot
duckhorn cabernet sauvignon
J.lohr cabernet sauvignon
Josh cellars merlot
Meiome Pinot Noir
Revana Cabernet Sauvignon
Robert Mondavi Cabernet Sauvignon
Robert Mondavi Pinot Noir
Stags leap merlot
White wine
Cocktails
Imported beer
Domestic beer
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
22764 Westheimer Parkway, Suite 600, Katy, TX 77450