Thai Dish - Auburn, ME 220 Court Street

No reviews yet

220 Court Street

Auburn, ME 04210

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Pad thai
Fried rolls
Crab Rangoon

Regular Menu

Appetizers

Chicken satay

$8.50

Skewered chicken marinated in Thai herbs and slowly grilled, served with peanut sauce and cucumber sauce. (6 pcs.)

Beef satay

$9.00

Skewered Beef marinated in Thai herbs and slowly grilled, served with peanut sauce and cucumber sauce. (6 pcs.)

Mix satay

$9.00

Fried rolls

$8.00

Prepared with special filling (bean thread, carrots, cabbage and celery) and wrapped with wheat flour wraps, served with homemade spicy sweet and sour fruity sauce. (4 pcs.)

Fresh vegetable rolls

$7.50

Prepared with cucumber, shredded lettuce, carrots, rice vermicelli and wrapped with the softened rice paper. These low fat rolls served with thick spicy sweet and sour sauce topped with ground roasted peanut. (2 pcs.)

St. chicken dumpling

$8.50

Thai style dumpling with chicken, cabbage, Asian black mushrooms. potato starch, and sesame oil, served with soy sauce. (8 pcs.)

Fried butterflies

$8.50

Crispy wonton with special filling, ground chicken breasts sautéed with herbs, ground roasted peanuts and turnips, served with spicy sweet and sour fruity sauce. (8 pcs.)

Steamed butterflies

$8.50

Steamed wonton with special filling, ground chicken breasts sautéed with herbs, ground roasted peanuts and turnips, served with soy sauce. (8 pcs.)

Pan-fried pork dumpling

$8.50

Chinese style dumpling with ground pork,cabbage,ginger root, sugar, scallion,sesame seed oil, pepper and soy,served with soy sauce. (8 pcs.)

Crispy fried tofu

$7.50

Bean curd, triangle-shaped, slightly browned in vegetable oil, served with sweet& sour sauce topped with lots of ground-roasted peanuts. (8 pcs.)

Crab Rangoon

$7.50

Crispy wonton filled with cream cheese and imitation crab, served with our homemade sweet&sour sauce. (4 pcs.)

Edamame

$7.00

Steamed soy bean in pod.

Shrimp shumai

$8.00

Steam shrimp dumplings. (8 pcs.)

Soup

Tom Yum Koong

$6.50

Hot and sour shrimp soup with mushrooms in chicken broth flavored with lemon grass, galanga and lime leaves.

Tom Kha Kai

$6.00

Slices of chicken breasts with mushrooms in light coconut milk, flavored with galanga and lime.

Vegetable soup

$6.00

Assorted vegetables in specially flavored chicken broth.

Po tak

$7.50

Combination of scallops, shrimp and squids in hot and sour soup with fresh basils.

Salad

House salad

$8.00

Fresh lettuce, tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers, and chicken, served with homemade peanut dressing.

Topless shrimp salad

$13.95

Grilled shrimps with sweet red pepper in spicy lime sauce over fresh lettuce, tomatoes, carrots and cucumbers.

Spicy beef salad

$13.95

Slices of grilled beef with spicy lime sauce on bed of fresh lettuce, tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers, topped with sweet red peppers.

Duck salad

$13.95

Boneless roasted duck in spicy lime sauce with fresh basils and sweet red peppers over fresh vegetables.

Specialties

B.B.Q. ribs

$14.95

Pork ribs marinated with minced garlic, ginger and Thai chili, barbecued and served with steamed broccoli.

Cave man chicken

$14.95Out of stock

Half chicken, marinated with our special recipe, barbecued and served with chili sweet & sour sauce.

Duck choo-chi

$21.95

Crispy half duck topped with red curry, green bean and sweet red pepper.

Drunken chicken

$15.00

Stir-fried ground chicken breast, green bean and basil leaves in spicy oyster-garlic sauce.

Fish's celery sauce

$17.95

Fillet of Haddock, slightly browned, sautéed with celery carrots, onions, scallions and sweet red peppers in thick garlic sauce.

Fish's herbs

$17.95

Fillet of Haddock, slightly browned, topped with sautéed-assorted vegetables in well-blended ginger sauce.

Kaeng ta-lay

$17.95

Combination of shrimps, scallops and squids, cooked in red curry, with sweet red peppers, peas, carrots and basil leaves.

Pla pad ped

$17.95

Fillet of Haddock, slightly browned sautéed with sweet red peppers and fresh basil leaves in red chili sauce.

Prik pao seafood

$17.95

Combination of scallops, shrimps and squids, sautéed in Prik-pao sauce with mushrooms, carrots, sweet red peppers, scallions, snow peas and baby corns.

Duck curry

$15.00

Boneless roasted duck, flavored with red chili paste, tossed in with tomatoes and pineapple chunks, sprinkled with red peppers

Seafood orgy

$17.95

Combination of scallops, shrimps and squids, sautéed with onions, sweet red peppers, scallions, chill paste and a touch of Indian curry powder.

Shrimp Choo-chi

$18.95

Grilled jumbo shrimps, served in Choo-Chi curry (red curry additionally flavored with kaffir lime) with green beans and sweet red peppers.

Shrimp in the pot

$18.95

Jumbo shrimps, bean thread, onions, ginger, celery and broccoli, flavored with white pepper & sesame oil.

Spicy fish

$17.95

Fillet of Haddock, slightly browned, topped with garlic chili sauce, garnished with sweet red peppers.

Tamarind duck

$21.95

Crispy half duck topped with tantalizing blend tamarind sauce with steamed broccoli

Thai Dish scallop

$17.00

Scallops sautéed with cabbage, green beans, red pepper, baby corn, mushrooms, onion, celery, beansprout and carrots in garlic soy sauce.

Thai dish special

$17.00

Scallops and shrimps in red curry tossed in with red peppers. peas and carrots, served on a bed of fresh spinach.

Three flavored fish

$17.95

Fillet of Haddock, slightly browned, topped with spicy tamarind sauce, garnished with sweet red peppers and cilantros.

Volcano eruption

$17.95

Combination of scallops, shrimps and squids, sautéed with minced chilies-garlic, onions, sweet red peppers and basil leaves.

Curries

Red curry

$14.00

Flavored with red chili paste with bamboo shoot, green beans, sweet red & green peppers and sprinkled with basil leaves.

Green curry

$14.00

Flavored with green chili paste with bamboo shoot, green beans, sweet red & green peppers and sprinkled with basil leaves.

Yellow curry

$14.00

Flavored with red chill paste with addition of yellow curry powder, tossed in with potato cubes and onion slices.

Panaeng curry

$14.00

Flavored with red chili paste with additional flavor of coriander and cumin, tossed in with sweet red peppers and sprinkled with basil leaves. Panaeng is rather sweet type of curry.

Massaman curry

$14.00

Flavored with red chili paste with an addition of Persian spices, tossed in with potato cubes, onion slices and roasted peanuts. This curry has a slight tangy sour taste.

Meat & Vegetable

Baby corn

$14.00

Sautéed with mushrooms, carrots, sweet red peppers, onions, scallions and snow peas in oyster-garlic soy sauce.

Basil

$14.00

Sautéed with sweet red peppers and basil leaves in chili and oyster-garlic soy sauce. (onions will be added if order shrimp and choice of chicken is made with ground chicken)

Bell pepper

$14.00

Sautéed with red& green peppers, onions, mushrooms, and scallions in oyster-garlic soy sauce.

Broccoli

$14.00

Fresh broccoli sautéed with oyster - garlic soy sauce.

Cashew nuts

$14.00

Roasted cashew nuts sautéed with onions, carrots, and scallions in oyster-garlic soy sauce.

Ginger

$14.00

Sautéed with sweet red peppers, scallions and onions in oyster-garlic and soy sauce.

Hot pepper and garlic

$14.00

Minced garlic and hot peppers sautéed in thick oyster soy sauce, served on bed of lettuce. (onions & red peppers will be added if order shrimp)

Phrik khing

$14.00

Sautéed green beans and sweet red peppers with Phrik-Khing sauce.

Sweet and sour

$14.00

Sautéed onions, tomatoes, pineapple chunks, red& green peppers and scallions in Thai sweet & sour sauce.

Rama garden

$14.00

Sauteed in peanut sauce and served on bed of steamed broccoli, cabbage green beans, red peppers baby corn, mushrooms, onions and carrot.

Vegetable lovers

Secret garden

$14.00

Broccoli, cabbage, green bean, red peppers, baby corn, onions, mush rooms, celery, bean sprouts and carrots sautéed in well-blended oyster-garlic soy sauce.

Spicy tofu

$14.00

Slightly fried tofu sautéed in chili sauce and oyster-garlic soy sauce with onions, carrots, scallions, and assorted peppers.

Broccoli and beansprouts

$14.00

Sautéed broccoli & bean sprouts in oyster-garlic soy sauce.

Tofu and beansprouts

$14.00

Sautéed fried tofu with bean sprouts in oyster-garlic soy sauce.

Noodle & fried rice

Pad see-ew

$13.00

Soft flat rice noodles sautéed with eggs, broccoli in sweet black bean sauce and oyster-soy sauce.

Pad khee mao

$13.00

Soft flat rice noodles sautéed in chili-garlic sauce with red& green peppers, onions, and basil leaves, flavored with oyster sauce.

Pad thai

$13.00

Rice noodles, stir-fried with your choice of meat, eggs, ground-roasted peanuts, scallions and bean sprouts.

Pad woon sen

$14.00

Mung bean noodles, stir-fried with shrimps, chicken, eggs, broccoli, onions, scallions, carrots, bean sprouts and snow peas.

Chicken noodles

$13.00

Soft flat rice noodles, stir-fried with chicken, eggs, lomatoes, onions, scallions, ground-roasted peanuts and bean sprouts, served on a bed of fresh lettuces.

Veggie noodles

$13.00

Egg noodles, stir-fried with broccoli, cabbage, green beans, red pepper, baby corn, mush rooms, celery, bean sprouts, carrots and scallion flavored with oyster sauce.

Pineapple fried rice

$14.50

Fried rice with shrimps, chicken, pineapple chunks, cashew nuts, eggs, scallions and raisins.

Regular fried rice

$13.00

Fried rice with eggs, tomatoes, onions, and scallions.

Curry fried rice

$14.50

Fried rice with eggs, shrimps, chicken, peas, carrots, onions, scallions and tomatoes with a touch of Indian curry powder.

Thai dish fried rice

$13.00

Fried rice with red & green peppers, onions, and basil leaves in chili-garlic sauce, flavored with oyster sauce.

House special

Spicy shrimp snow pea

$18.95

Sautéed large-sized shrimp with fresh snow peas, carrots and baby corn in specially blended chili sauce. Served with steamed rice. Can be ordered mild.

Shrimp mango curry

$18.95

A yellow curry with large-sized shrimp, fresh mango chunks and onions. Served with a side of steamed rice

Spicy tamarind duck

$21.95

Crispy roasted half duck topped with spicy chili garlic tamarind sauce, red pepper and cilantro served with steamed broccoli and steamed rice. Can be ordered mild.

Spicy crispy basil duck

$21.95

Crispy roasted half duck topped with spicy basil chili garlic sauce and fried crispy basil leaves. Served with steamed rice. Can be ordered mild.

Crispy pad thai

$14.95

Crispy egg noodle stir-fried with chicken, shrimps, egg, ground roasted peanut, scallion and bean sprout.

Indo fried rice

$15.95

Thai style fried rice with shrimps, egg, scallions, and onion. Rice is seasoned in the wok with prik pao paste giving it a delicate sweet and spicy flavor. Served with a side of two chicken satay.

Spicy crispy basil shrimp

$18.95

Deep fried battered large-sized shrimp topped with spicy basil chili garlic sauce and crispy basil leaves. Served with your choice of steamed white or brown rice. Can be ordered mild.

Spicy tamarind crispy shrimp

$18.95

Deep fried battered large-sized shrimp topped with spicy chili garlic tamarind sauce. Can be ordered mild.

Shrimp mango fried rice

$15.95

Fried rice with shrimps, egg, scallions, and fresh mango chunks, seasoning with sugar and Thai soy sauce.

Chicken mango delight

$15.95

Stir fried chicken, mango, sweet red peppers, onions and scallions in oyster-garlic soy sauce with a touch of curry powder.

Macadamia chicken

$15.95

Stir fried chicken, macadamia nuts, carrots, snow peas, mushrooms and baby corn in a garlic soy sauce. Served with your choice of steamed white or brown rice.

Sides

Steam white rice

$3.50

Steamed brown rice

$4.00

Steamed noodle

$4.00

Steamed vegetable

$3.00

Peanut sauce

$0.50+

Sweet&sour sauce

$0.50+

Cucumber sauce

$0.50+

Chili powder

$0.50

Chili paste

$0.50

Ground peanut

$0.50

Steamed broccoli

$3.00+

Drink

Water

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$3.50

Pepsi

$3.50

Thai iced tea

$4.00

Sweet house made black Thai tea topped with half and half cream.

Sierra Mist

$3.50

Moutain dew

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

220 Court Street, Auburn, ME 04210

Directions

