Thai E-San
$$
616 W Indian School Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Popular Items
Appetizers
Thai Egg Rolls
(2 pcs.) Chicken, egg and mixed vegetables in egg roll wrapper. (Fried) Served with sweet & sour sauce.
Veggie Egg Rolls
(3 pcs.) Mixed Vegetable in egg roll wrapper (Fried) Served with sweet & sour sauce.
Fried Tofu
(10 pcs.) Served with sweet chili sauce and ground peanuts
Fried Wontons
(8 pcs.) Ground chicken and mixed vegetables. Served with sweet & sour sauce.
Potstickers
(8 pcs.) Ground chicken and mixed vegetables. Served with homemade sauce.
Crab Puffs
(8) Crab meat and cream cheese. Served with sweet & sour sauce.
Thai Toast
(8 pcs.) Ground pork mixed with vegetables on toast and deep fried. Served with cucumber sauce.
Chicken Satay
(5 Skewers) Served with peanut sauce and cucumber sauce.
#6 Pork Satay
Shrimp Satay
(3 skewers / 9 Shrimp) Served with peanut sauce and cucumber sauce.
Thai Fish Cakes
(6 pcs.) Fish paste mixed with green beans and curry paste, served with cucumber sauce
Fresh Roll Shrimp
Shrimp, noodles, and vegetables
Fresh Roll Tofu
Tofu, noodles and vegetables.
Angel Wings
Shrimp Wrapped
(6) Deep fried shrimp wrapped in egg roll wrapper
Thai E-San Sampler
(2) Egg rolls, (2 skewers) Chicken satay, (2) Fish cakes, (4) Thai toast, (4) Fried wontons Served with peanut sauce and cucumber sauce
Soups
Coconut Soup
Your choice of protein and coconut milk with fresh Thai exotic spices and mushrooms
Lemongrass Soup
Your choice of protein with fresh Thai herbs and mushrooms
Wonton Soup
Ground pork, mixed vegetables, garlic, wrapped in wontons
Silver Noodles Soup
Clear noodles with chicken, pork, shrimp, mixed vegetables, garlic, green onions and cilantro
Seafood Combo Hot Pot
Combination seafood with ginger, green onions, basil, and cilantro
Tom-Zap
Spicy and sour soup with mushrooms, bean sprouts, lettuce, green onions, and cilantro
1/2 Coconut Soup
1/2 Lemongrass Soup
1/2 Wonton Soup
1/2 Silver Noodle Soup
1/2 Seafood Combo Hot Pot
1/2 Tom Zap Soup
Salads
Papaya Salad
Shredded papaya with lime juice Choose (a) Bangkok Style (dried shrimp and peanuts) or (b) E-San Style (pickled crab)
Beef Salad
Sliced thin beef with chili, red onions, lime juice, rice powder and fresh mint leaves
Pork Salad
Sliced thin pork with chili, red onions, lime juice, rice powder and fresh mint leaves
Larb Salad
Ground chicken, pork or beef, rice powder with lime juice & fresh mint
Nam Sod Salad
Ground pork with lime juice and herbs topped with roasted peanuts and fresh ginger
Spicy Tofu Salad
Fried tofu prepared with lime juice and toasted rice topped with fresh mint leaves
Yum Woon Sen
(Silver noodles salad) Clear noodles, chicken, shrimp mixed with spicy lime juice & herbs
Noodles
Pad See Ew
Stir-fried big fresh noodles with broccoli, bean sprouts, egg and your choice of protein
Chow Mein Noodles
Stir-fried yellow noodles with mixed vegetables and your choice of protein
Drunken Noodles with Basil
Stir-fried big fresh noodles with Thai fresh basil leaves, onions, bell peppers and your choice of protein
Stir-Fried Big Fresh Noodles
with egg and your choice of protein
Rad Nah
Stir-fried big fresh noodles and your choice of protein topped with broccoli in gravy sauce
Noodles Soup
Noodles in special broth with bean sprouts, cilantro, onions and your choice of protein
Pad Woon Sen
Stir-fried clear noodles with egg, mixed vegetables and your choice of protein
Pad Thai
Stir-fried noodles with your choice of protein, egg, and bean sprouts, topped with green onions and ground peanuts
House Pad Thai
Stir-fried noodles with chicken & shrimp, egg, and bean sprouts, topped with green onions and ground peanuts
Pad Thai Vegetables & Tofu (No Egg)
Stir-fried noodles with vegetables, tofu, and bean sprouts, topped with green onions and ground peanuts
Entrees
Sweet & Sour
Your choice of protein, pineapple, tomatoes, cucumbers, bell peppers and celery
Stir-Fried Fresh Ginger
Your choice of protein stir-fried with onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, celery and ginger
Stir-Fried Cashew Nuts
Your choice of protein stir-fried with carrots, onions, bell peppers, celery and cashew nuts in special sauce
Stir-Fried Garlic Sauce
Your choice of protein stir-fried with onions in garlic sauce
Stir-Fried Snow Peas
Your choice of protein stir-fried with onions, mushrooms and water chestnuts
Stir-Fried Mixed Vegetables
Your choice of protein stir-fried with carrots, onions, cabbage, broccoli, zucchini bell peppers, celery and baby corns
Pepper Steak
Stir-fried beef with pineapple, tomatoes and mushrooms
Stir-Fried Broccoli
Your choice of protein, broccoli and carrots stir-fried in light brown sauce
Stir-Fried Fresh Jalapeño
Your choice of protein, onions and jalapeño stir-fried in light brown sauce
Stir-Fried Eggplant
Your choice of protein stir-fried with bell peppers, onions, mushrooms and basil in special sauce
Spicy Sweet Basil
Your choice of protein with bamboo shoots, mushrooms, green beans, bell peppers, onions and basil
Spicy Green Beans
Your choice of protein, carrots and green beans with Phrik-Khing curry
Jerky
Deep fried marinated beef or pork topped with garlic and cilantro
Spicy Mussel with Basil
Stir-fried mussels in special sauce with zucchini, bell pepper, onions and basil
Teriyaki
Served with fried rice
Specialties
Thai BBQ Chicken
Thai style grilled chicken in marinated sauce
Gai Ping
Crispy Chicken with Spicy Cream Sauce
Lightly battered chicken breast tossed in our home made spicy cream sauce, served on a bed of crispy cold lettuce, celery, zucchini, carrots and onions
Thai E-San Sausage
Served with fresh lettuce, cucumbers, ginger and peanuts
Pork Spareribs
topped with toasted garlic and cilantro
Baked Shrimp
Clear noodles, mushrooms and mixed vegetables
Three of a Kind
Stir-fried chicken, shrimp, scallops and mixed vegetables in light brown sauce
Gulf of Siam
Combination seafood stir-fried with a smooth spicy chili sauce, basil, tomatoes, onions, zucchini, cilantro and fresh jalapeño
Fish
Chu Chee Fish
Deep fried fish topped with Chu Chee curry in coconut milk
Sweet & Sour Fish
Deep fried fish with mixed vegetables and pineapple
Phrik-Khing Curry
Deep fried fish topped with Phrik-Khing sauce and green beans
Spicy Basil Fish
Deep fried fish topped with hot sauce and Thai basil
Stir-Fried Fish with Ginger
Deep fried fish topped with onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, celery and ginger
Salmon Green Curry
Served on a bed of fresh spinach leaves
Curry
Red Curry
Your choice of protein with red curry paste in coconut milk, bamboo shoots, green beans, zucchini, bell peppers and fresh Thai basil leaves
Green Curry
Your choice of protein with green curry paste in coconut milk, bamboo shoots, green beans, zucchini, bell peppers and fresh Thai basil leaves
Royal Yellow Curry
(Yellow Curry) Your choice of protein with yellow curry paste in coconut milk, potato, onions and carrots
Pa Naeng Curry
Your choice of protein with Pa-Naeng curry paste in coconut milk, green bell peppers, and Thai basil leaves
Pineapple with Red Curry
Your choice of protein with red curry paste in coconut milk, bamboo shoots, green beans, zucchini, bell peppers, pineapple and fresh Thai basil leaves
Pineapple with Green Curry
Your choice of protein with green curry paste in coconut milk, bamboo shoots, green beans, zucchini, bell peppers, pineapple and fresh Thai basil leaves
Massaman Curry
Your choice of protein with Massaman curry paste in coconut milk, potato, onions, carrots and peanuts
Chu Chee
Your choice of protein, pineapple, tomatoes and Thai basil with Chu Chee curry in coconut milk
Rice
Fried Rice
with egg, onions and your choice of protein
Spicy Fried Rice with Basil
Egg, onions, basil and your choice of protein
Arizona Fried Rice
Spicy fried rice with basil and Thai chili paste, topped with marinated grilled chicken breast
Pineapple Fried Rice
Shrimp and chicken topped with cashew nuts
Sides
Fish Sauce
Peanut Sauce
Cucumber Sauce
Sweet & Sour Sauce
Jalapeno Vinegar
Steamed Noodles
Steamed Vegetables
LARGE JASMINE RICE
SMALL JASMINE RICE
LARGE BROWN RICE
SMALL BROWN RICE
Sticky Rice
Soup of the day Small For Lunch
Fresh Roll Sauce
1 Scoop Rice
Wonton Chips (12)
Wonton Chips (6)
NO Soup 2 Eggrolls
EX Eggroll For Lunch
Chili Oil
Dry Chili
Wet Chili Sambal
Potsticker Sauce
Beverages
Fountain Soda
Thai Iced Tea
24 oz
Thai Iced Tea with coconut milk
20 oz
Thai Tea (No Ice)
Thai Tea with coconut Milk (No Ice)
20 oz
Thai Iced Coffee
Thai Iced Coffee with coconut milk
Thai Coffee (No Ice)
Thai Coffee with coconut milk (No Ice)
24 oz
Regular Iced Tea
Iced Green Tea
Organic Lemonade
Hot Tea
Bottled Water
Arnold Palmer
Perrier
COCONUT WATER
Coconut Palm Juice
LG Iced Tea
Kids Drink
Regular Lemonade
Topo Chico
Wine & Food Pairings
Bottle Sauvignon Blanc, SANTA EMA
Glass Chardonnay, BREAD & BUTTER
Bottle Chardonnay, BREAD & BUTTER
Glass Pinot Noir, ANGELINE
Bottle Pinot Noir, ANGELINE
Glass Red Blend, CONUNDRUM
Bottle Red Blend, CONUNDRUM
Glass Cabernet, MATCHBOX
Bottle Cabernet, MATCHBOX
Glass Kikkoman Plum Wine
Merlot House Wine
Cocktails
Sake
|Sunday
|11:55 am - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:55 pm - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:55 pm - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:55 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:55 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:55 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:55 am - 9:30 pm
616 W Indian School Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85013