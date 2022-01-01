Restaurant header imageView gallery
Thai

Thai E-San

review star

No reviews yet

$$

616 W Indian School Rd

Phoenix, AZ 85013

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Pad Thai
Thai Egg Rolls
Royal Yellow Curry

Appetizers

Thai Egg Rolls

$3.99

(2 pcs.) Chicken, egg and mixed vegetables in egg roll wrapper. (Fried) Served with sweet & sour sauce.

Veggie Egg Rolls

$3.99

(3 pcs.) Mixed Vegetable in egg roll wrapper (Fried) Served with sweet & sour sauce.

Fried Tofu

$9.99

(10 pcs.) Served with sweet chili sauce and ground peanuts

Fried Wontons

$9.99

(8 pcs.) Ground chicken and mixed vegetables. Served with sweet & sour sauce.

Potstickers

$9.99

(8 pcs.) Ground chicken and mixed vegetables. Served with homemade sauce.

Crab Puffs

$9.99

(8) Crab meat and cream cheese. Served with sweet & sour sauce.

Thai Toast

$12.99

(8 pcs.) Ground pork mixed with vegetables on toast and deep fried. Served with cucumber sauce.

Chicken Satay

Chicken Satay

$12.99

(5 Skewers) Served with peanut sauce and cucumber sauce.

#6 Pork Satay

$12.99Out of stock

Shrimp Satay

$16.99

(3 skewers / 9 Shrimp) Served with peanut sauce and cucumber sauce.

Thai Fish Cakes

$12.99

(6 pcs.) Fish paste mixed with green beans and curry paste, served with cucumber sauce

Fresh Roll Shrimp

$9.99

Shrimp, noodles, and vegetables

Fresh Roll Tofu

$8.99

Tofu, noodles and vegetables.

Angel Wings

$15.99

Shrimp Wrapped

$14.99

(6) Deep fried shrimp wrapped in egg roll wrapper

Thai E-San Sampler

Thai E-San Sampler

$21.99

(2) Egg rolls, (2 skewers) Chicken satay, (2) Fish cakes, (4) Thai toast, (4) Fried wontons Served with peanut sauce and cucumber sauce

Soups

Coconut Soup

Your choice of protein and coconut milk with fresh Thai exotic spices and mushrooms

Lemongrass Soup

Your choice of protein with fresh Thai herbs and mushrooms

Wonton Soup

$12.99

Ground pork, mixed vegetables, garlic, wrapped in wontons

Silver Noodles Soup

$16.99

Clear noodles with chicken, pork, shrimp, mixed vegetables, garlic, green onions and cilantro

Seafood Combo Hot Pot

$22.99

Combination seafood with ginger, green onions, basil, and cilantro

Tom-Zap

$16.99+

Spicy and sour soup with mushrooms, bean sprouts, lettuce, green onions, and cilantro

1/2 Coconut Soup

$0.50

1/2 Lemongrass Soup

1/2 Wonton Soup

$7.99

1/2 Silver Noodle Soup

$9.99

1/2 Seafood Combo Hot Pot

$11.99

1/2 Tom Zap Soup

$8.49+

Salads

Papaya Salad

Papaya Salad

$12.99

Shredded papaya with lime juice Choose (a) Bangkok Style (dried shrimp and peanuts) or (b) E-San Style (pickled crab)

Beef Salad

$15.99

Sliced thin beef with chili, red onions, lime juice, rice powder and fresh mint leaves

Pork Salad

$15.99

Sliced thin pork with chili, red onions, lime juice, rice powder and fresh mint leaves

Larb Salad

Ground chicken, pork or beef, rice powder with lime juice & fresh mint

Nam Sod Salad

$15.99

Ground pork with lime juice and herbs topped with roasted peanuts and fresh ginger

Spicy Tofu Salad

$14.99

Fried tofu prepared with lime juice and toasted rice topped with fresh mint leaves

Yum Woon Sen

$15.99

(Silver noodles salad) Clear noodles, chicken, shrimp mixed with spicy lime juice & herbs

Noodles

Pad See Ew

Stir-fried big fresh noodles with broccoli, bean sprouts, egg and your choice of protein

Chow Mein Noodles

Stir-fried yellow noodles with mixed vegetables and your choice of protein

Drunken Noodles with Basil

Stir-fried big fresh noodles with Thai fresh basil leaves, onions, bell peppers and your choice of protein

Stir-Fried Big Fresh Noodles

with egg and your choice of protein

Rad Nah

Stir-fried big fresh noodles and your choice of protein topped with broccoli in gravy sauce

Noodles Soup

Noodles in special broth with bean sprouts, cilantro, onions and your choice of protein

Pad Woon Sen

Stir-fried clear noodles with egg, mixed vegetables and your choice of protein

Pad Thai

Stir-fried noodles with your choice of protein, egg, and bean sprouts, topped with green onions and ground peanuts

House Pad Thai

$17.99

Stir-fried noodles with chicken & shrimp, egg, and bean sprouts, topped with green onions and ground peanuts

Pad Thai Vegetables & Tofu (No Egg)

$12.99

Stir-fried noodles with vegetables, tofu, and bean sprouts, topped with green onions and ground peanuts

Entrees

Served with Jasmine Rice

Sweet & Sour

Your choice of protein, pineapple, tomatoes, cucumbers, bell peppers and celery

Stir-Fried Fresh Ginger

Your choice of protein stir-fried with onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, celery and ginger

Stir-Fried Cashew Nuts

Your choice of protein stir-fried with carrots, onions, bell peppers, celery and cashew nuts in special sauce

Stir-Fried Garlic Sauce

Your choice of protein stir-fried with onions in garlic sauce

Stir-Fried Snow Peas

Your choice of protein stir-fried with onions, mushrooms and water chestnuts

Stir-Fried Mixed Vegetables

Your choice of protein stir-fried with carrots, onions, cabbage, broccoli, zucchini bell peppers, celery and baby corns

Pepper Steak

Stir-fried beef with pineapple, tomatoes and mushrooms

Stir-Fried Broccoli

Your choice of protein, broccoli and carrots stir-fried in light brown sauce

Stir-Fried Fresh Jalapeño

Your choice of protein, onions and jalapeño stir-fried in light brown sauce

Stir-Fried Eggplant

Your choice of protein stir-fried with bell peppers, onions, mushrooms and basil in special sauce

Spicy Sweet Basil

Your choice of protein with bamboo shoots, mushrooms, green beans, bell peppers, onions and basil

Spicy Green Beans

Your choice of protein, carrots and green beans with Phrik-Khing curry

Jerky

Deep fried marinated beef or pork topped with garlic and cilantro

Spicy Mussel with Basil

$16.99

Stir-fried mussels in special sauce with zucchini, bell pepper, onions and basil

Teriyaki

$14.99

Served with fried rice

Specialties

Served with Jasmine Rice

Thai BBQ Chicken

$17.99

Thai style grilled chicken in marinated sauce

Gai Ping

$17.99

Crispy Chicken with Spicy Cream Sauce

$16.99

Lightly battered chicken breast tossed in our home made spicy cream sauce, served on a bed of crispy cold lettuce, celery, zucchini, carrots and onions

Thai E-San Sausage

$15.99

Served with fresh lettuce, cucumbers, ginger and peanuts

Pork Spareribs

$17.99

topped with toasted garlic and cilantro

Baked Shrimp

$17.99

Clear noodles, mushrooms and mixed vegetables

Three of a Kind

$19.99

Stir-fried chicken, shrimp, scallops and mixed vegetables in light brown sauce

Gulf of Siam

$22.99

Combination seafood stir-fried with a smooth spicy chili sauce, basil, tomatoes, onions, zucchini, cilantro and fresh jalapeño

Fish

Served with Jasmine Rice

Chu Chee Fish

$19.99+

Deep fried fish topped with Chu Chee curry in coconut milk

Sweet & Sour Fish

$19.99+

Deep fried fish with mixed vegetables and pineapple

Phrik-Khing Curry

$19.99+

Deep fried fish topped with Phrik-Khing sauce and green beans

Spicy Basil Fish

$19.99+

Deep fried fish topped with hot sauce and Thai basil

Stir-Fried Fish with Ginger

$19.99+

Deep fried fish topped with onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, celery and ginger

Salmon Green Curry

$22.99

Served on a bed of fresh spinach leaves

Curry

Served with Jasmine Rice

Red Curry

Your choice of protein with red curry paste in coconut milk, bamboo shoots, green beans, zucchini, bell peppers and fresh Thai basil leaves

Green Curry

Your choice of protein with green curry paste in coconut milk, bamboo shoots, green beans, zucchini, bell peppers and fresh Thai basil leaves

Royal Yellow Curry

(Yellow Curry) Your choice of protein with yellow curry paste in coconut milk, potato, onions and carrots

Pa Naeng Curry

Your choice of protein with Pa-Naeng curry paste in coconut milk, green bell peppers, and Thai basil leaves

Pineapple with Red Curry

Your choice of protein with red curry paste in coconut milk, bamboo shoots, green beans, zucchini, bell peppers, pineapple and fresh Thai basil leaves

Pineapple with Green Curry

Your choice of protein with green curry paste in coconut milk, bamboo shoots, green beans, zucchini, bell peppers, pineapple and fresh Thai basil leaves

Massaman Curry

Your choice of protein with Massaman curry paste in coconut milk, potato, onions, carrots and peanuts

Chu Chee

Your choice of protein, pineapple, tomatoes and Thai basil with Chu Chee curry in coconut milk

Rice

Fried Rice

with egg, onions and your choice of protein

Spicy Fried Rice with Basil

Egg, onions, basil and your choice of protein

Arizona Fried Rice

$18.99

Spicy fried rice with basil and Thai chili paste, topped with marinated grilled chicken breast

Pineapple Fried Rice

$18.99

Shrimp and chicken topped with cashew nuts

Sides

Fish Sauce

$1.50

Peanut Sauce

$1.50

Cucumber Sauce

$1.50

Sweet & Sour Sauce

$1.50

Jalapeno Vinegar

$1.50

Steamed Noodles

$4.00

Steamed Vegetables

$4.00

LARGE JASMINE RICE

$8.00

SMALL JASMINE RICE

$4.00

LARGE BROWN RICE

$7.00

SMALL BROWN RICE

$4.00

Sticky Rice

$4.00

Soup of the day Small For Lunch

$3.99

Fresh Roll Sauce

$1.00

1 Scoop Rice

$2.00

Wonton Chips (12)

$4.99

Wonton Chips (6)

$2.99

NO Soup 2 Eggrolls

Out of stock

EX Eggroll For Lunch

$1.00

Chili Oil

$1.50

Dry Chili

Wet Chili Sambal

Potsticker Sauce

$1.50

Desserts

Coconut Ice Cream

$5.99

Sweet Sticky Rice with Mango

$8.99

Beverages

Fountain Soda

$3.50

Thai Iced Tea

$6.00

24 oz

Thai Iced Tea with coconut milk

$7.00

20 oz

Thai Tea (No Ice)

$7.00

Thai Tea with coconut Milk (No Ice)

$8.00

20 oz

Thai Iced Coffee

$6.00

Thai Iced Coffee with coconut milk

$7.00

Thai Coffee (No Ice)

$7.00

Thai Coffee with coconut milk (No Ice)

$8.00

24 oz

Regular Iced Tea

$3.50

Iced Green Tea

$3.50

Organic Lemonade

$4.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Bottled Water

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Perrier

$3.50

COCONUT WATER

$3.00

Coconut Palm Juice

$3.50

LG Iced Tea

$5.00

Kids Drink

$1.50

Regular Lemonade

$3.00

Topo Chico

$3.50

Wine & Food Pairings

Bottle Sauvignon Blanc, SANTA EMA

$32.00

Glass Chardonnay, BREAD & BUTTER

$9.00

Bottle Chardonnay, BREAD & BUTTER

$32.00

Glass Pinot Noir, ANGELINE

$9.00Out of stock

Bottle Pinot Noir, ANGELINE

$32.00Out of stock

Glass Red Blend, CONUNDRUM

$10.00

Bottle Red Blend, CONUNDRUM

$38.00

Glass Cabernet, MATCHBOX

$10.00

Bottle Cabernet, MATCHBOX

$35.00

Glass Kikkoman Plum Wine

$7.00

Merlot House Wine

$7.00

Cocktails

Grandma Pui's Lemonade Non-Aloholic

$5.00

Grandma Pui's Lemonade with Vodka

$12.00

Green With Envy

$12.00

Pink Moon

$12.00

Tropic Thunder

$12.00

Lychee-Rita

$12.00

Guava Sunshine

$12.00

Muay Thai Tea

$12.00

Dragon's Breath

$10.00

Dragon's Breath

$10.00

Dragon's Breath

$12.00

Beer

Beer Lao

$6.00

Chang

$6.00

Sapporo

$6.00
Singha

Singha

$6.00

Tsingtao

$6.00

Sake

Ozeki Sake

$7.00

Sayuri Nigori Sake (Unfiltered)

$15.00

Hakutsuru Junmai Draft Sake

$15.00

Yomi Sake Can

$7.00

Ozeki Sake BOTTLE

$28.00

Mixed Drink

Well Mixed Drink $10

$10.00

Premium Mixed Drink $12

$12.00

MARGARITA

$6.16

Vodka Soda Can

$7.00

SIMIS

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:55 am - 9:30 pm
Monday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:55 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:55 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:55 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:55 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:55 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:55 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

616 W Indian School Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85013

Directions

Gallery
Thai E-San image
Thai E-San image

Similar restaurants in your area

Thai Chili 2 Go -- Biltmore
orange star4.6 • 2,448
1949 East Camelback Rd Ste 161 Phoenix, AZ 85016
View restaurantnext
Thai Chili 2 Go - - Scottsdale (The Edge) 8870 N 90th St.
orange starNo Reviews
8870 North 90th Street Scottsdale, AZ 85258
View restaurantnext
Thai Chili 2 Go -- North Scottsdale
orange star4.6 • 4,448
16203 N Scottsdale Rd. Ste 105 Scottsdale, AZ 85254
View restaurantnext
Thai Chili 2 Go -- Ahwatukee
orange starNo Reviews
5029 E Chandler Blvd Ste 306 Phoenix, AZ 85048
View restaurantnext
Thai Chili 2 Go -- Tempe
orange star4.6 • 985
2010 E Elliot Rd. Ste 104 Tempe, AZ 85284
View restaurantnext
Thai Basil - Chandler
orange star4.2 • 404
4929 W Chandler Blvd Chandler, AZ 85226
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Phoenix

Clever Koi - Central
orange star4.5 • 3,906
4236 N Central Ave Phoenix, AZ 85012
View restaurantnext
Rositas place
orange star4.4 • 1,173
2310 E Mcdowell Rd Phoenix, AZ 85006
View restaurantnext
Thunderbird Lounge - Melrose
orange star4.7 • 297
710 W Montecito Ave Phoenix, AZ 85013
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 001586 - 7th & Osborn
orange star4.2 • 113
3350 N 7th Ave. Suite 100 Phoenix, AZ 85013
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Phoenix
South Mountain
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Deer Valley
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Central City
review star
Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)
Roosevelt Row Arts District
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
Midtown
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Alhambra
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Ahwatukee Foothills
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Desert Ridge
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
North Mountain
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston