A map showing the location of Thai Farm Kitchen Orlando 2625 Edgewater DrView gallery

Thai Farm Kitchen Orlando 2625 Edgewater Dr

review star

No reviews yet

2625 Edgewater Dr

Orlando, FL 32804

Popular Items

Drunken Noodle
TFK PHAD THAI
Red Curry

Drinks

Iced Thai Tea with Milk

Iced Thai Tea with Milk

$4.00
Iced Thai Lemon Tea

Iced Thai Lemon Tea

$4.00
Iced Thai Coffee

Iced Thai Coffee

$4.00
Iced Butterfly Pea Tea

Iced Butterfly Pea Tea

$4.00

Hot Butterfly Pea Tea

$4.00

Pepsi

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Mountain Dew

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Sierra Mist

$2.00

Dr. Peppers

$2.00

Bottled water

$3.00

Sparkling Water

$4.00

Club Soda

$2.00

Unsweetened tea

$2.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Starters

Combo Platter

Combo Platter

$15.95
Deep-Fried Soft-Shell Crab

Deep-Fried Soft-Shell Crab

$15.95
Chicken Satay

Chicken Satay

$12.00

Fried Calamari

$15.00

Bangkok Fries

$9.00
Chicken Dumpling

Chicken Dumpling

$9.00

Vegan Deep-Fried Chives

$9.00

Vegan Spring Rolls

$9.00

Shrimp Rolls

$11.00

Crab Rangoon

$9.00

Seaweed Salad

$9.00

Thai Sour Sausage

$9.00

Chicken Finger

$9.00

Deep-Fried Fish Cake

$9.00

Edamame

$6.00

Thai Peanuts

$6.00

Salted Chicken Wings

$12.00

Thai Peanuts

$6.00

Rice Cracker

$6.00

Soup

Tom Yum

Tom Kha

Clear Soup

Salad

SOM-TUM

SOM-TUM

$15.00
Meat Salad LAAB

Meat Salad LAAB

TFK Salad

TFK Salad

$9.00
Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad

$9.00

Curry

Green Curry

Panang Curry

Red Curry

Yellow Curry

Sides

Jasmine Rice

$2.50

Brown Rice

$3.25

Sticky Rice

$3.25

Roti

$3.25

Fried Sunny Egg

$2.95

Steamed Vegetables

$2.95

Extra Peanut Sauce

Extra chx

$4.00

Extra veg

$2.00

Extra shrimp

$4.50

Extra beef

$4.50

Dessert

Pumpkin Custard

$11.00Out of stock

Lychee Syrup

$8.00

Mango Sticky Rice

$13.95

Shave Ice with Palm Seeds

$5.00

Entree

TFK PHAD THAI

Drunken Noodle

PHAD SEE EW

Spaghetti Green Curry

Spaghetti TOM-YUM

Fried Basil & Rice

Basil with Lobster

$39.95

Pineapple Fried Rice

$18.95

Crab Stir-Fried Rice

$25.95

Thai Fried Rice

Special

$35.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2625 Edgewater Dr, Orlando, FL 32804

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

