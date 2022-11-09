Thai Flavors East 14th St 1254 E 14th St

- Home
TO GO SILVER OPTION
Appetizer
Thai Flavors Deep-Fried Spring Rolls
Deep-fried vegetable spring rolls served with a Thai sweet & sour sauce.
Thai Flavors Healthy Rolls
Marinated chicken breasts, shrimp, herbs, and assortment of vegetables rolled in soft rice paper and served with plum sauce and peanut sweet & sour sauce. Chicken and Shrimp (or) Tofu
Shrimp in a Blanket
Deep-fried marinated whole shrimp wrapped with egg roll skin served with a Thai sweet & sour sauce.
Chicken Satay
Marinated chicken tender grilled to perfection and served with peanut sauce and garnish cucumber salad.
Crab Rangoon
Deep-fried wonton skin with cream cheese and crabmeat. Served with sweet & sour sauce.
Tofu Delight
Deep-fried tofu crispy outside but soft inside served with a Thai sweet & sour sauce topped with ground peanut and cilantro.
Shrimp Dumpling
Steamed shrimp dumpling wrapped in wonton skins served with homemade dumpling sauce.
Vegetable Pot Sticker
Thin pastry shells filled with mixed vegetables, deep-fried to perfection. Served with homemade dumpling sauce.
Pork Pot Sticker
Thin pastry shells filled with pork and mix vegetables, deep-fried to perfection. Served with homemade dumpling sauce
Appetizer Sampler
A combination of (2) vegetable deep-fried spring rolls, (2) shrimp in the blanket, (2) crab Rangoon, (4) fried wontons, and (2) pork pot sticker. (no substitutions). Comes with Thai Flavors sweet & sour sauce and dumpling sauce.
Spicy Edamame
Soy beans lightly salted then choose your own level of spiciness. Served warm.
Fried Wontons
Crispy, crunchy favorite with a special blend of pork stuffing in a special plum sauce
Curry Puff
The southeast Asian snack!! Baked pastry shell stuffed with chicken, potato, and seasoning with an aromatic yellow curry.
Superwild Calamari
Lightly breaded and fried calamari served with a hot chili and garlic sauce.
Lettuce Wrap
Quickly cooked spiced chicken, water chestnut, and mushroom, served with cool lettuce cups.
Dynamite Wing
Absolutely without a doubt the best Thai chicken wing ever. Served with our homemade blend of hot sauce.
Veggie Tempura
Soup
Tom Kha Kai
Herbal hot & sour chicken soup with coconut milk, fresh mushroom, napa cabbage and a twist of lime-juice. Tofu or Vegetable for vegetarian.
Tom Kha Seafood
Herbal hot & sour chicken soup with coconut milk, fresh mushroom, napa cabbage and a twist of lime-juice.
Tom Yum
Herbal hot & sour soup with fresh mushrooms, lemon grass, kaffir lime leaves, Thai chili and your choices of meat included chicken, beef or pork.
Tom Yum Seafood
Herbal hot & sour soup with fresh mushrooms, lemon grass, kaffir lime leaves, Thai chili
Shrimp Wonton Soup
Ground Shrimp stuffed in wonton, fresh mushrooms and napa cabbage in a special broth.
Vegetable Soup
Clear soup with assortment of fresh vegetables.
Salad
Papaya Salad
Green papaya, carrot, roasted peanuts, green bean, tomatoes seasoned with a spicy lime dressing.
Larb
Choice of ground beef, chicken, or pork mixed with green onions, ground chilies and mint leaves in Thai Flavor’s special sauce.
Yum Neur
Slices of perfectly grilled sirloins beef in spicy lime-juice and seasoning sauce with cucumbers, tomatoes and onion slices.
Yum Moo
Slices of perfectly grilled pork loin in spicy lime-juice and seasoning sauce with cucumbers, tomatoes and onion slices.
Yum Gai
Slices of perfectly grilled chicken breast in spicy lime-juice and seasoning sauce with cucumbers, tomatoes and onion slices.
Yum Woon Sen
Steamed glass noodle in spicy lime-juice and seasoning sauce with fresh chili, red onion, green onion, cilantro,peanut and your choice of ground chicken or ground pork, tofu or vegetable for vegetarian.
Spicy Shrimp And Calamari
Steamed big shrimp and tenderized calamari in spicy lime juice and seasoning sauce mixed with chili sauce, mixture of hearts and green apple.
Stir Fried Dishes
Ka-Phrao
Spicy stir-fried choice of meat with fresh sacred basil leaves, onions, bell peppers, and hot peppers in Ka-Phrao sauce
Angry Dish
Spicy stir-fried choice of meat with fresh mushroom, fresh sweet basil, and bamboo shoot with homemade angry sauce
Pepper Steak
Tenderized choice of meat well stir-fried with pepper, onion, bell peppers and pineapple in a special sauce.
Ginger Meat
Choice of meat well stir-fried with black mushrooms, ginger, onions and carrots in a special ginger-wine sauce.
Sweet & Sour (Thai Style)
Choice of meat stir-fried with pineapple, bell pepper, tomatoes and carrots in a Thai style sweet and sour sauce.
Broccoli
Choice of meat stir-fried with broccoli, mushroom and carrot in Thai Flavors special sauce.
Garlic & Pepper
Choice of marinated meat with garlic and black pepper stir-fried with green sauce and served with slices of cucumber and tomatoes.
Vegetable Delight
Mixed vegetables and your choice of meat stir-fried in a special homemade vegetable sauce.
Cashew Chicken
Stir-fried chicken with cashew nuts, water chestnut, onions, and hot peppers in a special homemade sauce. Topped with roasted cashew nut.
Eggplant
Stir-fried eggplant with our special soy bean sauce, sweet basil, and your choice of meat.
Snow Pea
Choice of meat stir-fried with snow pea, fresh mushroom, bell pepper and carrot.
Spicy Green Bean
Seriously spicy down home funky Thai stir-fry red curry, green beans and your choice of meat.
Tamarind
Stir-fried your choice of meat, bell pepper, tomatoes, onion and carrot with Thai Flavors’ Tamarind sauce and topped with cashew nuts.
Sweet Basil
Stir-fried your choice of meat, fresh sweet basil leaves, bell pepper, mushroom, and carrot with homemade basil sauce.
Asparagus
Stir fried well cut asparagus, bell pepper, carrot, mushroom and your choice of meat with our homemade brown sauce.
Lemongrass
Stir fried your choice of meat with mushroom, onions, bell peppers and perfectly sliced fresh lemon grass(eatable) in a homemade lemon grass sauce.
Pineapple Delight
Stir fried your choice of meat with pineapple, onion, bell pepper and carrot with a special house sauce and topped with cashew nuts.
Ka-Phrao (Thai Style)
Choice of ground meat, Fresh basil, and green bean. Topped with a fried egg.
Curry Dishes
Red Curry
Flaming red curry cooked with coconut milk, bamboo shoot, green bean, bell peppers and fresh sweet basil with your choice of meat.
Yellow Curry
Spicy yellow curry cooked with coconut milk, potatoes, onions and your choice of meat.
Green Curry
An aromatic green curry with coconut milk ,snow peas, bamboo shoot, bell peppers and fresh sweet basil with your choice of meat.
Roasted Duck Curry
Fillet of roasted duck breast simmered in red curry, coconut milk, tossed with pineapple, grape, tomatoes, bell pepper, and fresh sweet basil leaves.
Stir- Fried Yellow Curry
Stir-fried spicy yellow curry cooked with coconut milk, egg, mixed vegetables and your choice of meat.
Panang Curry
A special smooth curry cooked with coconut milk creamy peanut sauce, bell pepper your choice of meat and tossed with kaffair lime leaves.
Masman Curry
A classic masman curry cooked with your choice of meat, coconut milk, potatoes, onions, roasted peanut and herb.
Pumpkin Curry
A Special red curry cooked with coconut milk, pumpkin, bell pepper, and fresh sweet basil leaves with your choice of meat.
Avocado Curry
Green curry with avocado, bell pepper, fresh sweet basil leaves and your choice of meat
Chef'Specialties
Three Flavors Fish
Deep- fried fillet salmon topped with fresh ginger and a special blending of three exotic flavors sauces.
Thai Flavors Deli Fish
Deep- fried fillet salmon topped with ground chicken,ginger, mushrooms and scallions in special red wine sauce
Seafood Ka-Phrao
A mixture of calamari, shrimp, crabs meat, and green mussels stir-fried with chili and fresh sacred basil leaves in a special Ka-Phrao sauce.
Sweet Basil With Scallop
Stir-fried big sea scallop with fresh sweet basil leaves, bell pepper, carrot, and mushroom and carrot with homemade basil sauce.
Scallop Asparagus
Stir-fried big sea scallop with well cut asparagus, bell pepper, carrot and mushroom in our homemade brown sauce.
Cha-Am Pineapple Shrimp
Stir-fried whole shrimp, chicken, onion, bell pepper, carrot, and pineapple in a special house sauce and topped with cashew nuts.
Shrimp Lemon Grass
Stir-fried shrimp with fresh mushrooms, onions, bell peppers and a perfectly sliced fresh lemon grass (eatable) in a homemade lemon grass sauce.
Pattaya-Tamari
Juicy grilled shrimp stir-fried with bell pepper, carrot, and onion topped with cashew nuts and Thai Flavors’ Tamari sauce.
Fisherman’s Madness
A sautéed of mixed shrimp, squid, mussels, scallops, crab meat, onions, mushrooms, green and red peppers, and sweet basil leaves in hot chili and Thai Spices.
Noodles
Pad Thai
Stir-fried small flat rice noodles with bean sprouts, green onions, ground peanuts and eggs with choice of meat.
Garlic Egg Noodle
Slim egg noddle stir-fried with egg, broccoli, and bell peppers in homemade roasted chili sauce. Topped off with chopped green onion, cilantro, and crisp garlic.
Spicy Noodles
Stir-fried wheat noodles with mixed vegetables and special house sauce with choice of meat.
Pad See-Ew
Stir-fried flat rice noodles with egg in brown sweet sauce with broccoli, carrot and your choice of meat
Drunken Noodles
Stir-fried flat rice noodle, your choice of meat with mixed vegetables, chili & fresh sweet basil leaves in homemade basil sauce.
Crispy or Steamed Egg Noodle
Crispy or Steamed egg noodles topped with special gravy of mixed vegetables, bamboo shoots, fresh mushrooms, baby corn and choice of meat.
Rad-Nah
Stir-fried flat rice noodles topped with special gravy of stir-fried broccoli and choice of meat.
Kua Kai
Pan-fried flat rice noodle sautuued with sliced chicken, egg, napa cabbage, onion, garlic and house special sauce
Curry Noodle
A delicately flavored stir-fried large flat rice noodles with yellow curry, egg, chili, onion, carrot, and celery in special sauce.
Noodle Soup Thai Style
Your choice of meat and rice (or) egg noodle with bean sprouts. Topped with chopped cilantro, green onion, and fried garlic oil in special homemade broth.
Thai Flavors Special Noodle
Stir-fried wheat noodles with mixed vegetables and mind chili house sauce with your choice of meat.
Lo Mein
Stir-fried wheat noodles with cabbages, onions, and bell peppers in light soy sauce.
Pad Woon Sen
Stir-fried glass noodles with egg, onions, broccoli, carrots, tomatoes, and baby corn in light soy sauce.
Rice Dishes
Fried Rice
Choice of meat, stir-fried with eggs, onions, tomatoes and Thai Flavor’s special sauce.
Hawaiian Fried Rice
Chicken and Shrimp stir-fried with eggs, pineapples and mixed vegetables topped with cashew nut.
Spicy Basil Fried Rice
Choice of meat, stir-fried with sweet basil, onions, bell peppers, carrot, and scallions.
Curry Fried Rice
Choice of meat stir-fried with choice of curry and assorted vegetables in a special homemade sauce.
Pumpkin Fried Rice
Brown rice stir-fried with pumpkin, egg, pea, carrot, Thai basil and your choice of meat.
Brown Rice With Sweet Basil
Stir-fried your choice of meat with fresh sweet basil leaves, bell pepper, mushroom and carrot in homemade basil sauce over brown rice.
Brown Rice With Stir-Fried Asparagus
Stir-fried well cut asparagus, bell pepper, carrot, mushroom and your choice of meat with our homemade brown sauce over brown rice.
Crab Fried Rice
Stir-fried real crab meat with Thai Jasmine rice, tomato, green pea and onion.
Coconut Fried Rice
A Gluten free stir fried Thai Jasmine rice with coconut milk, pea, carrot and your choice of meat. Topped with cashew nut and fried onion.
Kimchi Fried Rice
Stir-fried kimchi, onions and sesame seeds, seaweed on top. Accompanied with fried egg.
Chinese Cuisine
Orange Chicken Peel
Crispy chicken tossed with a sweet & tangy orange sauce and fresh orangepeel. Served with steam broccoli and carrot.
Sesame Chicken
Crispy chicken tossed in a mild sesame sauce. Served with steamed broccoli and carrot.
General Tao Chicken
Crispy chicken tossed with a mild chili sauce.Served with steamed broccoli and carrot.
Walnut Chicken
Crispy chicken and roasted walnut tossed with a mild and creamy mayo sauce. Served with steamed broccoli and carrot.
Walnut Shrimp
Crispy shrimp and roasted walnut tossed with a mild and creamy mayo sauce. Served with steamed broccoli and carrot.
Almond Shrimp
Crispy shrimp and roasted almond tossed with a mild and creamy mayo sauce. Served with steamed broccoli and carrot.
Black Pepper Chicken
Crispy chicken stir-fried with black pepper,onion, bell pepper in light soy sauce.
Kung Pao Chicken
Crispy chicken stir-fried with roasted peanuts, peppers, bell peppers, carrot and celery in kung pao sauce.
Black Bean Chicken
Stir-fried crispy chicken with onions, bell pepper, mushroom and carrotin a ild black bean sauce.
Szechaun Chicken
Crispy chicken stir-fried with onion, bell pepper, celery, carrotand snow pea in a spicy szechaun sauce.
Mongolian Beef
Your choice of meat stir-fried with onion, bellpepper and Mongolian sauce.
Homestyle Chicken
Crispy chicken stir-fried with garlic, chili peppers, bell pepper, carrot, onion, mushrooms, water chestnut and celery in a roasted chili sauce
Almond Chicken
Crispy chicken and roasted almond tossed with a mild and creamy mayo sauce. Served with steamed broccoli and carrot.
Kids Menu
Kid’s wings
3 chicken wings and white rice. Served with a soft drink.
Satay Mini Meal
2 Skewers of chicken satay and white rice. Served with a soft drink.
Kid’s Fried rice
Wok fried rice with egg, pea, carrot and your choice of meat. Served with a soft drink.
Kid’s Egg Noodle
Stir-fried egg noodle with egg, pea, carrot and your choice of meat in light soy sauce. Served with a soft drink.
Sushi Bar - Salad
Calamari Salad
Crabmeat Salad
Seaweed Salad
*Tuna Salad
Slice tuna, cucumber, onion, lime, cilantro, and seasoning mix with ponzu sauce.
*Salmon Salad
Sliced salmon, cucumber, onion, lime, cilantro, and seasoning mix with ponzu sauce.
*Poke Salad
Sliced tuna, avocado, mango, onion, cilantro, and seasoning mix with ponzu sauce.
Sushi Bar - Nigiri/Sashimi
Sushi Bar - Special Rolls
Birthday
Tempura shrimp, tempura salmon, scallion, fish eggs, cream cheese, cucumber, avocado on top with unagi and spicy mayo sauce.
Captain Crunch
Tempura shrimp, cucumber, crab meat, tobiko, kanbyo crispy
Caterpillar
Crab meat , mayo, fish eggs with avocado on top.
Chef Special Roll
Cream cheese, shrimp tempura, cucumber, and top with spicy crabmeat
Dancing Eel
Crab meat, cream cheese, cucumber, fish eggs, eel on top with avocado.
Dancing Shrimp
Crab meat, cream cheese, cucumber, avocado , cooked shrimp on top with avocado.
Des Moines
Tempura salmon, avocado, crab meat, cream cheese, scallion, and cucumber.
Dirty Old Man
Salmon and Red Tuna with spicy sauce on tp of California roll. (*indicate raw items)
Dynamite Roll
Crab meat, cucumber, avocado, cilantro with spicy tuna, jalapeno, hot sauce and a squeeze of lime on top.
First Love
Crab meat, cream cheese, cucumber, avocado and Salmon on top (*indicate raw items)
GreenDragon
Asparagus, crab meat, eel, shrimp and avocado on top with unagi sauce.
Iowa
Asparagus, cooked eel, cream cheese, salmon, tempura style with spicy unagi sauce.
Orange Dragon
Tempura Shrimp, aparagus, with Salmon and avocado on top. (*indicate raw items)
Spicy Girl
Baked Salmon, red tuna, on top of California roll. (*indicate raw items)
Thai Flavors Roll
Tempura shrimp, asparagus, avocado, scallion, fish eggs with spicy mayo.
TST
Spicy tuna, crab meat, cream cheese, scallion, mango, tempura style with sauce.
Volcano
Spicy scallop baked on top of California roll (cooked roll)
Sushi Bar - Sushi Rolls
*Alaskan
salmon, avocado, cucumber
*Salmon Avocado
Fresh Salmon, avocado with rice outside.
*Salmon Maki
Salmon with rice inside.
*Spicy Salmon
Cucumber, dice fresh salmon, scallion, *masago and spicy sauce.
*Spicy Tuna
Cucumber, marinated ground tuna,*masago and spicy sauce.
*Spicy Tuna Mango Roll
Spicy tuna, mango, cream cheese
*Tuna Maki
Tuna with rice inside.
Asparagus Roll
Avocado & Cucumber Roll
Avocado Roll
California
California Kanbyo Crispies
Cucumber Roll
East Roll
Shrimp, avocado, fish eggs
Eel Roll
BBQ eel, cucumber, avocado and eel sauce
Mango Crab Meat Roll
Crab Meat, mango, cream cheese
Rainbow Roll
California roll top with rainbow of fish, cooked shrimp and avocado.
Seaweed Crunch Roll
Shrimp Roll
Tempura Shrimp, cucumber, avocado, kanbyo and spicy mayo
Spicy crab salad roll
Spider
Soft Shell Crab tempura, asparagus, crabmeat, fish egg, avocado
Vegetable Delight
cucumber, asparagus, avocado, canyo, carrot
Side Orders
Thai Jasmine Rice
Brown Rice
Side of Fried Rice
Sticky Rice
Sweet Sticky Rice
Steamed Rice Noodle
Steamed Egg Noodle
Steamed Broccoli
Steamed Veggie
Steamed Asparagus
Cucumber Salad
Peanut sauce 2oz
Peanut Sauce 4oz
Steamed Tofu
Side of Spicy Mayo
Side of Unagi Sauce
Side of Curry Sauce 16oz
