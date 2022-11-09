Thai Flavors East 14th St imageView gallery
Thai
Sushi & Japanese

Thai Flavors East 14th St 1254 E 14th St

review star

No reviews yet

1254 East 14th Street

Des Moines, IA 50316

Popular Items

Crab Rangoon
Pad Thai
Thai Flavors Deep-Fried Spring Rolls

TO GO SILVER OPTION

Would you like us to include silverware?

INCLUDE SILVERWARE?

Would you like us to include silverware?

Appetizer

Thai Flavors Deep-Fried Spring Rolls

$6.95

Deep-fried vegetable spring rolls served with a Thai sweet & sour sauce.

Thai Flavors Healthy Rolls

$6.95

Marinated chicken breasts, shrimp, herbs, and assortment of vegetables rolled in soft rice paper and served with plum sauce and peanut sweet & sour sauce. Chicken and Shrimp (or) Tofu

Shrimp in a Blanket

$7.95

Deep-fried marinated whole shrimp wrapped with egg roll skin served with a Thai sweet & sour sauce.

Chicken Satay

$8.95

Marinated chicken tender grilled to perfection and served with peanut sauce and garnish cucumber salad.

Crab Rangoon

$7.95

Deep-fried wonton skin with cream cheese and crabmeat. Served with sweet & sour sauce.

Tofu Delight

$5.95

Deep-fried tofu crispy outside but soft inside served with a Thai sweet & sour sauce topped with ground peanut and cilantro.

Shrimp Dumpling

$7.95

Steamed shrimp dumpling wrapped in wonton skins served with homemade dumpling sauce.

Vegetable Pot Sticker

$6.95

Thin pastry shells filled with mixed vegetables, deep-fried to perfection. Served with homemade dumpling sauce.

Pork Pot Sticker

$6.95

Thin pastry shells filled with pork and mix vegetables, deep-fried to perfection. Served with homemade dumpling sauce

Appetizer Sampler

$13.95

A combination of (2) vegetable deep-fried spring rolls, (2) shrimp in the blanket, (2) crab Rangoon, (4) fried wontons, and (2) pork pot sticker. (no substitutions). Comes with Thai Flavors sweet & sour sauce and dumpling sauce.

Spicy Edamame

$5.95

Soy beans lightly salted then choose your own level of spiciness. Served warm.

Fried Wontons

$6.95

Crispy, crunchy favorite with a special blend of pork stuffing in a special plum sauce

Curry Puff

$6.95

The southeast Asian snack!! Baked pastry shell stuffed with chicken, potato, and seasoning with an aromatic yellow curry.

Superwild Calamari

$8.95Out of stock

Lightly breaded and fried calamari served with a hot chili and garlic sauce.

Lettuce Wrap

$9.95

Quickly cooked spiced chicken, water chestnut, and mushroom, served with cool lettuce cups.

Dynamite Wing

$8.95

Absolutely without a doubt the best Thai chicken wing ever. Served with our homemade blend of hot sauce.

Veggie Tempura

$8.95

Soup

Tom Kha Kai

$6.95+

Herbal hot & sour chicken soup with coconut milk, fresh mushroom, napa cabbage and a twist of lime-juice. Tofu or Vegetable for vegetarian.

Tom Kha Seafood

$8.95+

Herbal hot & sour chicken soup with coconut milk, fresh mushroom, napa cabbage and a twist of lime-juice.

Tom Yum

$6.95+

Herbal hot & sour soup with fresh mushrooms, lemon grass, kaffir lime leaves, Thai chili and your choices of meat included chicken, beef or pork.

Tom Yum Seafood

$8.95+

Herbal hot & sour soup with fresh mushrooms, lemon grass, kaffir lime leaves, Thai chili

Shrimp Wonton Soup

$6.95+

Ground Shrimp stuffed in wonton, fresh mushrooms and napa cabbage in a special broth.

Vegetable Soup

$6.95+

Clear soup with assortment of fresh vegetables.

Salad

Papaya Salad

$8.95

Green papaya, carrot, roasted peanuts, green bean, tomatoes seasoned with a spicy lime dressing.

Larb

$10.95

Choice of ground beef, chicken, or pork mixed with green onions, ground chilies and mint leaves in Thai Flavor’s special sauce.

Yum Neur

$12.95

Slices of perfectly grilled sirloins beef in spicy lime-juice and seasoning sauce with cucumbers, tomatoes and onion slices.

Yum Moo

$12.95

Slices of perfectly grilled pork loin in spicy lime-juice and seasoning sauce with cucumbers, tomatoes and onion slices.

Yum Gai

$12.95

Slices of perfectly grilled chicken breast in spicy lime-juice and seasoning sauce with cucumbers, tomatoes and onion slices.

Yum Woon Sen

$11.95

Steamed glass noodle in spicy lime-juice and seasoning sauce with fresh chili, red onion, green onion, cilantro,peanut and your choice of ground chicken or ground pork, tofu or vegetable for vegetarian.

Spicy Shrimp And Calamari

$14.95

Steamed big shrimp and tenderized calamari in spicy lime juice and seasoning sauce mixed with chili sauce, mixture of hearts and green apple.

Stir Fried Dishes

Ka-Phrao

$10.95

Spicy stir-fried choice of meat with fresh sacred basil leaves, onions, bell peppers, and hot peppers in Ka-Phrao sauce

Angry Dish

$10.95

Spicy stir-fried choice of meat with fresh mushroom, fresh sweet basil, and bamboo shoot with homemade angry sauce

Pepper Steak

$12.95

Tenderized choice of meat well stir-fried with pepper, onion, bell peppers and pineapple in a special sauce.

Ginger Meat

$10.95

Choice of meat well stir-fried with black mushrooms, ginger, onions and carrots in a special ginger-wine sauce.

Sweet & Sour (Thai Style)

$10.95

Choice of meat stir-fried with pineapple, bell pepper, tomatoes and carrots in a Thai style sweet and sour sauce.

Broccoli

$10.95

Choice of meat stir-fried with broccoli, mushroom and carrot in Thai Flavors special sauce.

Garlic & Pepper

$12.95

Choice of marinated meat with garlic and black pepper stir-fried with green sauce and served with slices of cucumber and tomatoes.

Vegetable Delight

$10.95

Mixed vegetables and your choice of meat stir-fried in a special homemade vegetable sauce.

Cashew Chicken

$12.95

Stir-fried chicken with cashew nuts, water chestnut, onions, and hot peppers in a special homemade sauce. Topped with roasted cashew nut.

Eggplant

$11.95

Stir-fried eggplant with our special soy bean sauce, sweet basil, and your choice of meat.

Snow Pea

$12.95

Choice of meat stir-fried with snow pea, fresh mushroom, bell pepper and carrot.

Spicy Green Bean

$11.95

Seriously spicy down home funky Thai stir-fry red curry, green beans and your choice of meat.

Tamarind

$12.95

Stir-fried your choice of meat, bell pepper, tomatoes, onion and carrot with Thai Flavors’ Tamarind sauce and topped with cashew nuts.

Sweet Basil

$11.95

Stir-fried your choice of meat, fresh sweet basil leaves, bell pepper, mushroom, and carrot with homemade basil sauce.

Asparagus

$12.95

Stir fried well cut asparagus, bell pepper, carrot, mushroom and your choice of meat with our homemade brown sauce.

Lemongrass

$11.95

Stir fried your choice of meat with mushroom, onions, bell peppers and perfectly sliced fresh lemon grass(eatable) in a homemade lemon grass sauce.

Pineapple Delight

$12.95

Stir fried your choice of meat with pineapple, onion, bell pepper and carrot with a special house sauce and topped with cashew nuts.

Ka-Phrao (Thai Style)

$11.95

Choice of ground meat, Fresh basil, and green bean. Topped with a fried egg.

Curry Dishes

Red Curry

$12.95

Flaming red curry cooked with coconut milk, bamboo shoot, green bean, bell peppers and fresh sweet basil with your choice of meat.

Yellow Curry

$12.95

Spicy yellow curry cooked with coconut milk, potatoes, onions and your choice of meat.

Green Curry

$12.95

An aromatic green curry with coconut milk ,snow peas, bamboo shoot, bell peppers and fresh sweet basil with your choice of meat.

Roasted Duck Curry

$16.95

Fillet of roasted duck breast simmered in red curry, coconut milk, tossed with pineapple, grape, tomatoes, bell pepper, and fresh sweet basil leaves.

Stir- Fried Yellow Curry

$13.95

Stir-fried spicy yellow curry cooked with coconut milk, egg, mixed vegetables and your choice of meat.

Panang Curry

$13.95

A special smooth curry cooked with coconut milk creamy peanut sauce, bell pepper your choice of meat and tossed with kaffair lime leaves.

Masman Curry

$12.95

A classic masman curry cooked with your choice of meat, coconut milk, potatoes, onions, roasted peanut and herb.

Pumpkin Curry

$13.95

A Special red curry cooked with coconut milk, pumpkin, bell pepper, and fresh sweet basil leaves with your choice of meat.

Avocado Curry

$14.95

Green curry with avocado, bell pepper, fresh sweet basil leaves and your choice of meat

Chef'Specialties

Three Flavors Fish

$15.95

Deep- fried fillet salmon topped with fresh ginger and a special blending of three exotic flavors sauces.

Thai Flavors Deli Fish

$16.95

Deep- fried fillet salmon topped with ground chicken,ginger, mushrooms and scallions in special red wine sauce

Seafood Ka-Phrao

$16.95

A mixture of calamari, shrimp, crabs meat, and green mussels stir-fried with chili and fresh sacred basil leaves in a special Ka-Phrao sauce.

Sweet Basil With Scallop

$17.95

Stir-fried big sea scallop with fresh sweet basil leaves, bell pepper, carrot, and mushroom and carrot with homemade basil sauce.

Scallop Asparagus

$17.95

Stir-fried big sea scallop with well cut asparagus, bell pepper, carrot and mushroom in our homemade brown sauce.

Cha-Am Pineapple Shrimp

$14.95

Stir-fried whole shrimp, chicken, onion, bell pepper, carrot, and pineapple in a special house sauce and topped with cashew nuts.

Shrimp Lemon Grass

$14.95

Stir-fried shrimp with fresh mushrooms, onions, bell peppers and a perfectly sliced fresh lemon grass (eatable) in a homemade lemon grass sauce.

Pattaya-Tamari

$15.95

Juicy grilled shrimp stir-fried with bell pepper, carrot, and onion topped with cashew nuts and Thai Flavors’ Tamari sauce.

Fisherman’s Madness

$17.95

A sautéed of mixed shrimp, squid, mussels, scallops, crab meat, onions, mushrooms, green and red peppers, and sweet basil leaves in hot chili and Thai Spices.

Noodles

Pad Thai

$11.95

Stir-fried small flat rice noodles with bean sprouts, green onions, ground peanuts and eggs with choice of meat.

Garlic Egg Noodle

$12.95

Slim egg noddle stir-fried with egg, broccoli, and bell peppers in homemade roasted chili sauce. Topped off with chopped green onion, cilantro, and crisp garlic.

Spicy Noodles

$11.95

Stir-fried wheat noodles with mixed vegetables and special house sauce with choice of meat.

Pad See-Ew

$11.95

Stir-fried flat rice noodles with egg in brown sweet sauce with broccoli, carrot and your choice of meat

Drunken Noodles

$12.95

Stir-fried flat rice noodle, your choice of meat with mixed vegetables, chili & fresh sweet basil leaves in homemade basil sauce.

Crispy or Steamed Egg Noodle

$12.95

Crispy or Steamed egg noodles topped with special gravy of mixed vegetables, bamboo shoots, fresh mushrooms, baby corn and choice of meat.

Rad-Nah

$11.95

Stir-fried flat rice noodles topped with special gravy of stir-fried broccoli and choice of meat.

Kua Kai

$11.95

Pan-fried flat rice noodle sautuued with sliced chicken, egg, napa cabbage, onion, garlic and house special sauce

Curry Noodle

$11.95

A delicately flavored stir-fried large flat rice noodles with yellow curry, egg, chili, onion, carrot, and celery in special sauce.

Noodle Soup Thai Style

$11.95

Your choice of meat and rice (or) egg noodle with bean sprouts. Topped with chopped cilantro, green onion, and fried garlic oil in special homemade broth.

Thai Flavors Special Noodle

$11.95

Stir-fried wheat noodles with mixed vegetables and mind chili house sauce with your choice of meat.

Lo Mein

$11.95

Stir-fried wheat noodles with cabbages, onions, and bell peppers in light soy sauce.

Pad Woon Sen

$12.95

Stir-fried glass noodles with egg, onions, broccoli, carrots, tomatoes, and baby corn in light soy sauce.

Rice Dishes

Fried Rice

$10.95

Choice of meat, stir-fried with eggs, onions, tomatoes and Thai Flavor’s special sauce.

Hawaiian Fried Rice

$13.95

Chicken and Shrimp stir-fried with eggs, pineapples and mixed vegetables topped with cashew nut.

Spicy Basil Fried Rice

$11.95

Choice of meat, stir-fried with sweet basil, onions, bell peppers, carrot, and scallions.

Curry Fried Rice

$12.95

Choice of meat stir-fried with choice of curry and assorted vegetables in a special homemade sauce.

Pumpkin Fried Rice

$13.95

Brown rice stir-fried with pumpkin, egg, pea, carrot, Thai basil and your choice of meat.

Brown Rice With Sweet Basil

$12.95

Stir-fried your choice of meat with fresh sweet basil leaves, bell pepper, mushroom and carrot in homemade basil sauce over brown rice.

Brown Rice With Stir-Fried Asparagus

$12.95

Stir-fried well cut asparagus, bell pepper, carrot, mushroom and your choice of meat with our homemade brown sauce over brown rice.

Crab Fried Rice

$15.95Out of stock

Stir-fried real crab meat with Thai Jasmine rice, tomato, green pea and onion.

Coconut Fried Rice

$13.95

A Gluten free stir fried Thai Jasmine rice with coconut milk, pea, carrot and your choice of meat. Topped with cashew nut and fried onion.

Kimchi Fried Rice

$13.95

Stir-fried kimchi, onions and sesame seeds, seaweed on top. Accompanied with fried egg.

Chinese Cuisine

Orange Chicken Peel

$10.95

Crispy chicken tossed with a sweet & tangy orange sauce and fresh orangepeel. Served with steam broccoli and carrot.

Sesame Chicken

$10.95

Crispy chicken tossed in a mild sesame sauce. Served with steamed broccoli and carrot.

General Tao Chicken

$10.95

Crispy chicken tossed with a mild chili sauce.Served with steamed broccoli and carrot.

Walnut Chicken

$11.95

Crispy chicken and roasted walnut tossed with a mild and creamy mayo sauce. Served with steamed broccoli and carrot.

Walnut Shrimp

$13.95

Crispy shrimp and roasted walnut tossed with a mild and creamy mayo sauce. Served with steamed broccoli and carrot.

Almond Shrimp

$13.95

Crispy shrimp and roasted almond tossed with a mild and creamy mayo sauce. Served with steamed broccoli and carrot.

Black Pepper Chicken

$11.95

Crispy chicken stir-fried with black pepper,onion, bell pepper in light soy sauce.

Kung Pao Chicken

$11.95

Crispy chicken stir-fried with roasted peanuts, peppers, bell peppers, carrot and celery in kung pao sauce.

Black Bean Chicken

$11.95

Stir-fried crispy chicken with onions, bell pepper, mushroom and carrotin a ild black bean sauce.

Szechaun Chicken

$11.95

Crispy chicken stir-fried with onion, bell pepper, celery, carrotand snow pea in a spicy szechaun sauce.

Mongolian Beef

$12.95

Your choice of meat stir-fried with onion, bellpepper and Mongolian sauce.

Homestyle Chicken

$12.95

Crispy chicken stir-fried with garlic, chili peppers, bell pepper, carrot, onion, mushrooms, water chestnut and celery in a roasted chili sauce

Almond Chicken

$11.95

Crispy chicken and roasted almond tossed with a mild and creamy mayo sauce. Served with steamed broccoli and carrot.

Kids Menu

Kid’s wings

$5.95

3 chicken wings and white rice. Served with a soft drink.

Satay Mini Meal

$5.95

2 Skewers of chicken satay and white rice. Served with a soft drink.

Kid’s Fried rice

$6.95

Wok fried rice with egg, pea, carrot and your choice of meat. Served with a soft drink.

Kid’s Egg Noodle

$6.95

Stir-fried egg noodle with egg, pea, carrot and your choice of meat in light soy sauce. Served with a soft drink.

Sushi Bar - Salad

Calamari Salad

$7.00

Crabmeat Salad

$7.00

Seaweed Salad

$4.50

*Tuna Salad

$15.00

Slice tuna, cucumber, onion, lime, cilantro, and seasoning mix with ponzu sauce.

*Salmon Salad

$14.00

Sliced salmon, cucumber, onion, lime, cilantro, and seasoning mix with ponzu sauce.

*Poke Salad

$15.00

Sliced tuna, avocado, mango, onion, cilantro, and seasoning mix with ponzu sauce.

Sushi Bar - Nigiri/Sashimi

Ebi (Cooked shrimp) Nigiri

$2.50

Kani (Crab Stick) Nigiri

$2.50

Maguro (Tuna) Nigiri

$2.50

Maguro (Tuna) Sashimi

$6.50

Masago (Smelt fish roe) Nigiri

$2.50

Sake (Salmon) Nigiri

$2.50

Sake (Salmon) Sashimi

$6.50

Unagi (BBQ Eel) Nigiri

$2.50

Sushi Bar - Special Rolls

Birthday

$9.50

Tempura shrimp, tempura salmon, scallion, fish eggs, cream cheese, cucumber, avocado on top with unagi and spicy mayo sauce.

Captain Crunch

$12.00

Tempura shrimp, cucumber, crab meat, tobiko, kanbyo crispy

Caterpillar

$13.50

Crab meat , mayo, fish eggs with avocado on top.

Chef Special Roll

$13.00

Cream cheese, shrimp tempura, cucumber, and top with spicy crabmeat

Dancing Eel

$13.50

Crab meat, cream cheese, cucumber, fish eggs, eel on top with avocado.

Dancing Shrimp

$12.50

Crab meat, cream cheese, cucumber, avocado , cooked shrimp on top with avocado.

Des Moines

$9.00

Tempura salmon, avocado, crab meat, cream cheese, scallion, and cucumber.

Dirty Old Man

$12.50

Salmon and Red Tuna with spicy sauce on tp of California roll. (*indicate raw items)

Dynamite Roll

$11.50

Crab meat, cucumber, avocado, cilantro with spicy tuna, jalapeno, hot sauce and a squeeze of lime on top.

First Love

$12.50

Crab meat, cream cheese, cucumber, avocado and Salmon on top (*indicate raw items)

GreenDragon

$14.50

Asparagus, crab meat, eel, shrimp and avocado on top with unagi sauce.

Iowa

$10.00

Asparagus, cooked eel, cream cheese, salmon, tempura style with spicy unagi sauce.

Orange Dragon

$14.50

Tempura Shrimp, aparagus, with Salmon and avocado on top. (*indicate raw items)

Spicy Girl

$12.50

Baked Salmon, red tuna, on top of California roll. (*indicate raw items)

Thai Flavors Roll

$12.50

Tempura shrimp, asparagus, avocado, scallion, fish eggs with spicy mayo.

TST

$10.00

Spicy tuna, crab meat, cream cheese, scallion, mango, tempura style with sauce.

Volcano

$11.50

Spicy scallop baked on top of California roll (cooked roll)

Sushi Bar - Sushi Rolls

*Alaskan

$6.00

salmon, avocado, cucumber

*Salmon Avocado

$6.50

Fresh Salmon, avocado with rice outside.

*Salmon Maki

$5.50

Salmon with rice inside.

*Spicy Salmon

$6.50

Cucumber, dice fresh salmon, scallion, *masago and spicy sauce.

*Spicy Tuna

$6.50

Cucumber, marinated ground tuna,*masago and spicy sauce.

*Spicy Tuna Mango Roll

$6.50

Spicy tuna, mango, cream cheese

*Tuna Maki

$5.50

Tuna with rice inside.

Asparagus Roll

$4.00

Avocado & Cucumber Roll

$5.50

Avocado Roll

$4.00

California

$5.00

California Kanbyo Crispies

$6.00

Cucumber Roll

$4.00

East Roll

$7.50

Shrimp, avocado, fish eggs

Eel Roll

$8.00

BBQ eel, cucumber, avocado and eel sauce

Mango Crab Meat Roll

$6.50

Crab Meat, mango, cream cheese

Rainbow Roll

$13.50

California roll top with rainbow of fish, cooked shrimp and avocado.

Seaweed Crunch Roll

$4.50

Shrimp Roll

$9.00

Tempura Shrimp, cucumber, avocado, kanbyo and spicy mayo

Spicy crab salad roll

$7.00

Spider

$11.00

Soft Shell Crab tempura, asparagus, crabmeat, fish egg, avocado

Vegetable Delight

$5.00

cucumber, asparagus, avocado, canyo, carrot

Dessert

Mango with Sweet Sticky Rice

$7.95

Thai Custard with Sticky Rice

$6.95

Mango Ice Cream

$3.95Out of stock

Fried Banana with mango ice cream

$6.95Out of stock

Fried Banana

$4.95

Cheesecake

$8.95

Side Orders

Thai Jasmine Rice

$1.50

Brown Rice

$1.50

Side of Fried Rice

$3.50

Sticky Rice

$2.50

Sweet Sticky Rice

$3.50

Steamed Rice Noodle

$3.00

Steamed Egg Noodle

$3.00

Steamed Broccoli

$3.50

Steamed Veggie

$3.50

Steamed Asparagus

$4.00

Cucumber Salad

$3.00

Peanut sauce 2oz

$1.50

Peanut Sauce 4oz

$2.50

Steamed Tofu

$3.50

Side of Spicy Mayo

$1.00

Side of Unagi Sauce

$1.00

Side of Curry Sauce 16oz

$5.50

Beverage

Thai Ice Tea

$3.75

Thai Ice Coffee

$3.75

Ice Tea with Lemon

$3.00

Coconut Juice

$3.00

Mango Juice

$3.00

Coke CAN

$2.00

Diet Coke CAN

$2.00

Cherry Coke CAN

$2.00

Sprite CAN

$2.00Out of stock

Lemonade CAN

$2.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1254 East 14th Street, Des Moines, IA 50316

Directions

Gallery
Thai Flavors East 14th St image

