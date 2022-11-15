- Home
- /
- Des Moines
- /
- Thai
- /
- Thai Flavors Ingersoll
Thai Flavors Ingersoll
No reviews yet
2301 ingersoll unit 500
des moines, IA 50312
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
TO GO SILVERWARE OPTION
Appetizers
Appetizer Sampler
A combination of two vegetable deep-fried spring rolls, two shrimp in the blanket, two crab rangoon, four tofu delight, and two pork pot stickers. *no substitutions
Chicken Deep-Fried Spring Rolls
Deep-fried spring rolls stuffed with veggies and chicken served with a Thai sweet and sour sauce
Chicken Satay
Marinated chicken tender skewers served with peanut sauce
Crab Rangoon
Crisp, bubbly wonton wrappers with a molten center of oozy, tangy, creamy cheese, lightly scented with scallions and crabmeat
Curry Puff
Southeast Asian baked pastries. Pastry shell stuffed with chicken, potatoes, seasoned, with an aromatic yellow curry.
Deep Fried Spring Rolls (only veggie)
Our Deep-Fried Spring Rolls are stuffed full of veggies. Served with our Thai sweet & Sour sauce.
Dynamite Wing/Sticky Rice
Absolutely without a doubt, the best Thai chicken wings ever! Served with our homemade Spicy sauce and accompanied with sticky rice.
Fried Wontons
Crispy, crunchy pork stuffed wontons served with Sweet & Sour sauce
Lettuce Wrap
Ground all white meat chicken, stir-fried in herbs and light soy sauce with Thai basil, water chestnuts and mushrooms, served with a chilled lettuce head.
Pot Sticker (Pork)
Thin pastry shells filled with pork. Deep fried or steamed and served with our homemade Dumpling sauce.
Pot Sticker (Veggie)
Thin pastry shells filled with mixed veggies. Deep fried or steamed and served with homemade dumpling sauce
Shrimp Dumpling
Steamed wonton wrappers, stuffed with shrimp and minced pork. Served with our homemade dumpling sauce.
Shrimp in a Blanket
Marinated whole Shrimp, wrapped in egg roll wrapper and deep fried. Served with a Thai Sweet & Sour sauce.
Spicy Edamame
Steamed and lightly salted Soybeans. With your choice of spice added.
Thai Flavors Fried Calamari
Lightly fried breaded calamari tossed in hot chili and garlic sauce.
Thai Flavors Healthy Rolls
Your choice of chicken and shrimp (or) tofu and vegetables. Marinated chicken breasts stuffed with shrimp, herbs (or) tofu and an assortment of vegetables rolled in soft rice paper.
Tofu Delight
Golden, deep fried tofu. Served with Thai Sweet & Sour sauce topped with crushed peanut and cilantro.
Veggie Tempura
Lightly battered, mixed veggie medley includes, broccoli, carrots, onion rings, green beans, pineapple, and avocado.
Soup
Shrimp Wonton Soup
Ground Shrimp stuffed in wonton, fresh mushrooms and napa cabbage in a special broth.
Tom Kha Kai
Herbal hot & sour chicken soup with coconut milk, fresh mushroom, napa cabbage and a twist of lime-juice. Tofu or Vegetable for vegetarian.
Tom Kha Seafood/Shrimp/Scallop
Herbal hot & sour chicken soup with coconut milk, fresh mushroom, napa cabbage and a twist of lime-juice.
Tom Yum
Herbal hot & sour soup with fresh mushrooms, lemon grass, kaffir lime leaves, Thai chili and your choices of meat included chicken, beef or pork.
Tom Yum Seafood/Shrimp/Scallop
Herbal hot & sour soup with fresh mushrooms, lemon grass, kaffir lime leaves, Thai chili
Vegetable Soup
Clear soup with assortment of fresh vegetables.
Salad
Larb
Your choice of ground beef, chicken, pork (or) tofu, mixed with green onions, cilantro, roasted rice, purple onions and mint leaves in our spicy lime seasoning. (contains fish sauce)
Papaya Salad (Thai Style)
Shredded young green papaya, carrot, green beans, and tomatoes. Tossed with a spicy lime dressing and topped with cashew nuts.
Yum Gai (chicken)
Slices of perfectly grilled chicken breast in spicy lime juice, tossed with seasoning, tomatoes, cucumbers and onion slices. Topped with cilantro.
Yum Moo (pork)
Slices of perfectly grilled pork loin in spicy lime juice, tossed with seasoning, tomatoes, cucumbers and onion slices. Topped with cilantro.
Yum Nueur (Beef)
Slices of perfectly grilled sirloin beef in spicy lime juice, tossed with seasoning, tomatoes, cucumbers and onion slices. Topped with cilantro. (contains fish sauce)
Yum Woon Sen (Glass Noodles)
Steamed glass noodles tossed with spicy lime juice, fresh chili, red onion, green onion, cilantro, and peanuts.
Spicy Shrimp Salad
Steamed big shrimp in spicy lime juice sauce mixed with mango, onion and cilantro.
Sushi Bar - Appetizer
Baked Green Mussels
Baked green mussels with spicy mayo, masago, scallion.
Calamari Salad
Marinated thin sliced Japanese calamari, bamboo, kombu seaweed on cucumber slices, sweet vinaigrette dressing.
Crabmeat Salad
Kani Kama, Masago, Spicy Mayo, Scallion and sesame seeds.
Hamachi Jalapeno
Thin Sliced of Yellowtail sashimi, sliced jalapeno, radish sprouts and ponzu sauce.
Salmon Poke
Dice Salmon, masago, mango, avocado, red onion, scallion mixed with spicy ponzu sauce.
Sashimi Sampler
Chef's choice 6 pc of sashimi
Seaweed Salad
Marinated Japanese seaweed on bed of cucumber slices, sweet vinaigrette dressing.
Sushi Rice
Sushi Sampler
Chef's choice 5 pc of nigiri
Thai Flavors Tataki
Seared salmon sashimi style served with Thai spicy seafood sauce.
Tuna Poke
Dice Tuna, masago, mango, avocado, red onion, scallion mixed with spicy ponzu sauce.
Sushi Bar - Nigiri/Sashimi
Albacore (Butter seared white tuna)
Amaebi (Sweet shrimp-with fried head)
Ebi (Cooked shrimp)
Escolar (Super White Tuna)
Hamachi (Yellowtail)
Hotate (Scallop)
Ika (Squid)
Ikura (Salmon Roe)
Inari (Soybean pocket)
Kunsei (Sake Smoked salmon)
Madai (Japanese Snapper)
Maguro (Tuna)
Masago (Smelt fish roe)
Saba (Mackerel)
Sake (Salmon)
Tako(Octopus)
Tamago (Sweet omelet)
Tobiko (flying fish roe)
Kani Kama
Imitation Crab
Sushi Bar - Signature Rolls
Baked Scallop Maki
Crab stick, jalapeno, avocado, BBQ fresh water eel topped with backed scallops, spicy mayo and hot sauce
Can u handle it Roll
Salmon, avocado, cilantro, jalapeno, spicy sauce Thai chili powder, cucumber topped with bbq eel, mango, spicy mayo, unagi sauce, wasabi tobiko and scallion. (Spicy level 5!!!)
Caterpillar Roll
BBQ fresh water eel, crunch, cucumber topped with avocado, black and red tobiko and unagi sauce.
Chicago Roll
Salmon, tuna, white fish, cucumber, avocado, Tempura crunch, black and red tobiko
Des Moines Roll
Tempura salmon, avocado, crab meat, cream cheese, scallion, and cucumber.
Dragon Roll
Shrimp tempura, cucumber topped with bbq unagi, avocado and unagi sauce.
Dynamite Roll
Izumi Dai (Tilapia) tempura, mango, asparagus topped with spicy tuna, spicy mayo, sriracha sauce and black tobiko.
Fuji Mountain Roll
Tempura soft shell crab, cream cheese, avocado topped with torched spicy tuna, spicy mayo and white tuna.
Godzilla Roll
Tempura shrimp, avocado, cream cheese, crunch, wasabi mayo and unagi sauce.
Ingersoll Roll
Tempura soft shell crab, avocado, jalapeno, cream cheese topped with spicy crab salad, *tobiko, scallion and unagi sauce.
Iowa
Asparagus, cooked eel, cream cheese, salmon, tempura style with spicy unagi sauce.
Mango Salsa Roll
Soy paper, Tempura shrimp, cream cheese, cucumber topped with mango salsa, red tobiko, spicy mayo and unagi sauce.
Rainbow Roll
California roll topped with tuna, salmon, super white tuna, yellow tail and spicy mayo.
Rock N' Roll
Salmon, cream cheese, avocado topped with spicy crab salad, scallions, red tobiko and Unagi sauce
Summer Roll
Soy paper, tuna, salmon, cilantro, avocado, jalapeno, lime juice and spicy mayo.
Surf & Turf Roll
Tempura shrimp, cream cheese, asparagus, avocado topped with sliced seared ribeye, onion strings, micro green, spicy mayo and unagi sauce.
Thai Flavors Roll
Tempura shrimp, asparagus, avocado topped with seared salmon, scallion, *masago, spicy mayo and unagi sauce.
TST
Spicy tuna, crab meat, cream cheese, scallion, mango, tempura style with sauce.
Volcano
BBQ fresh water eel, jalapeno, real crab meat, ika topped with spicy tuna, spicy mayo torched and crunch
Sushi Bar - Classic Rolls
*Alaskan
Real crab meat, salmon, avocado, cucumber
*Boston
Tuna, avocado, cucumber
*Fresh Philly
Fresh salmon, cream cheese, avocado
*Negi Escolar
Fresh Super White Tuna, scallion
*Negi Hamachi
Fresh Yellowtail, scallion
*Philadelphia
Smoked salmon, cream cheese, avocado.
*Salmon Avocado Maki
Fresh Salmon, avocado with rice outside.
*Salmon Maki
Salmon with rice inside.
*Spicy Salmon
Cucumber, dice fresh salmon, scallion, *masago and spicy sauce.
*Spicy Scallop
Cucumber, fresh scallop, scallion, *masago and spicy sauce.
*Spicy Shrimp
Cucumber, cooked shrimp, scallion, *masago and spicy sauce.
*Spicy Tuna Maki
Cucumber, marinated ground tuna,*masago and spicy sauce.
*Tuna Maki
Tuna with rice inside.
*White Tuna Jalapeno
Fresh super white tuna, jalapeno
California
Avocado, cucumber, imitation crab meat, *masago.
Shrimp Tempura Maki
Shrimp tempura,cucumber, avocado, eel sauce.
Spider
Soft Shell Crab tempura, cucumber, avocado, *masago, spicy mayo, eel sauce.
Unagi Avocado
BBQ fresh water eel, avocado, eel sauce
Sushi Bar - Veggies Rolls
Asparagus Tempura Roll
Asparagus Tempura with rice outside
Avocado Q Roll
Avocado, cucumber with rice outside
Avocado Roll
Avocado with rice outside
Green Field
Green soy paper wrap, cucumber, avocado, asparagus, kampyo, spinach, jalapeno
Kympyo Avocado Roll
Marinated Japanese gourd, avocado with rice outside.
Sweet Potato Tempura Roll
Sweet potato tempura, avocado, kympyo (marinated Japanese gourd) wrapped with tempura crunch topped with wasabi mayo and eel sauce.
Veggie Roll
Avocado, cucumber, asparagus, oshinko (Japanese pickle radish), kympyo.
Sushi Bar - Entree
Chirashi
Fresh cut of Assorted seafood sashimi served on a bed of sushi rice and Japanese pickle veggies
Sake Don
Fresh cut of Salmon sashimi served on a bed of sushi rice and Japanese pickle veggies
Sashimi Deluxe
Fresh cut 20 pieces of sashimi *Chef's choice
Sashimi Supreme
Fresh cut of 12 pieces of sashimi * Chef's choice
Seared Nigiri Platter
8 pieces of seared sashimi (salmon, tuna, hamachi, super white tuna, albacore, madai, izumidai and unagi) over sushi rice *no substitutions
Spicy Salmon Poke Don
Spicy salmon, scallion ,avocado, mango served on a bed of sushi rice and Japanese pickle veggies
Sushi Set
Fresh cut of 7 pieces nigiri *Chef's choice and choice of California roll or spicy tuna roll
Unagi Don
Fresh cut of BBQ Fresh water eel sashimi served on a bed of sushi rice and Japanese pickle veggies
Spicy Tuna Poke Don
Spicy tuna, scallion ,avocado, mango served on a bed of sushi rice and Japanese pickle veggies.
SPECIAL
Sushi Side
Stir Fried Dishes
Angry Dish/Rice
Spicy stir-fried choice of protein with fresh mushroom, fresh sweet basil, onions, carrots, green beans, and bamboo shoot with homemade angry sauce
Asparagus/Rice
Stir fried well cut asparagus, bell pepper, mushroom and your choice of protein with our homemade brown sauce.
Broccoli/Rice
Choice of protein stir-fried with broccoli, mushroom and carrot in Thai Flavors special sauce.
Cashew Chicken/Rice
Stir-fried chicken with cashew nuts, water chestnut, onions, and hot peppers in a special homemade sauce. Topped with roasted cashew nut.
Eggplant/Rice
Stir-fried eggplant with our special soy bean sauce, sweet basil, and your choice of protein.
Garlic & Pepper/Rice
Choice of marinated protein with garlic and black pepper stir-fried with green sauce and served with slices of cucumber and tomatoes.
Ginger Meat/Rice
Choice of protein well stir-fried with black mushrooms, ginger, onions and carrots in a special ginger-wine sauce.
Ka-Phrao/Rice
Spicy stir-fried choice of protein with fresh sacred basil leaves, onions, bell peppers, and hot peppers in Ka-Phrao sauce
Lemongrass/Rice
Stir fried your choice of meat with mushroom, onions, bell peppers and perfectly sliced fresh lemon grass(eatable) in a homemade lemon grass sauce.
Pepper Steak/Rice
Tenderized choice of protein well stir-fried with pepper, onion, bell peppers and pineapple in a special sauce.
Pineapple Delight/Rice
Stir fried your choice of meat with pineapple, onion, bell pepper and carrot with a special house sauce and topped with cashew nuts.
Snow Pea/Rice
Choice of meat stir-fried with snow pea, fresh mushroom, bell pepper and carrot.
Spicy Green Bean/Rice
Seriously spicy down home funky Thai stir-fry red curry, green beans and your choice of meat.
Sweet & Sour/Rice
Choice of meat stir-fried with pineapple, bell pepper, tomatoes and carrots in a Thai style sweet and sour sauce.
Sweet Basil/Rice
Stir-fried your choice of meat, fresh sweet basil leaves, bell pepper, mushroom, and carrot with homemade basil sauce.
Tamarind/Rice
Stir-fried your choice of protein, bell pepper, tomatoes, onion and carrot with Thai Flavors’ Tamarind sauce and topped with cashew nuts.
Vegetable Delight/Rice
Mixed vegetables and your choice of meat stir-fried in a special homemade vegetable sauce.
Curry Dishes
Avocado Curry/RICE
Green curry with avocado, bell pepper, fresh sweet basil leaves and your choice of meat
Green Curry/Rice
An aromatic green curry with coconut milk, green beans, bamboo shoot, bell peppers, carrots and fresh sweet basil with your choice of meat.
Massman Curry/Rice
A classic masman curry cooked with your choice of meat, coconut milk, potatoes, onions, roasted peanut and herb.
Panang Curry/Rice
A special smooth curry cooked with coconut milk creamy peanut sauce, bell pepper your choice of meat and tossed with kaffair lime leaves.
Pumpkin Curry/Rice
A Special red curry cooked with coconut milk, pumpkin, bell pepper, and fresh sweet basil leaves with your choice of meat.
Red Curry/Rice
Flaming red curry cooked with coconut milk, bamboo shoots, green beans, bell peppers and fresh sweet basil with your choice of meat.
Roasted Duck Curry/Rice
Fillet of roasted duck breast simmered in red curry, coconut milk, tossed with pineapple, grape, tomatoes, bell pepper, and fresh sweet basil leaves.
Stir- Fried Yellow Curry/Rice
Stir-fried spicy yellow curry cooked with coconut milk, egg, mixed vegetables and your choice of meat.
Yellow Curry/Rice
Spicy yellow curry cooked with coconut milk, potatoes, onions and your choice of meat.
Chef'Specialties
Cha-Am Pineapple Shrimp/RICE
Stir-fried whole shrimp, chicken, onion, bell pepper, carrot, and pineapple in a special house sauce and topped with cashew nuts.
Fisherman’s Madness/RICE
A sautéed of mixed shrimp, squid, mussels, scallops, crab meat, onions, mushrooms, green and red peppers, and sweet basil leaves in hot chili and Thai Spices.
Pattaya-Tamari/RICE
Juicy grilled shrimp stir-fried with bell pepper, carrot, and onion topped with cashew nuts and Thai Flavors’ Tamari sauce.
Seafood Ka-Phrao/Rice
A mixture of calamari, shrimp, crabs meat, and green mussels stir-fried with chili and fresh sacred basil leaves in a special Ka-Phrao sauce.
Sweet Basil With Scallop/RICE
Stir-fried big sea scallop with fresh sweet basil leaves, bell pepper, carrot, and mushroom and carrot with homemade basil sauce.
Thai Flavors Deli Fish/Rice
Deep- fried fillet salmon topped with ground chicken,ginger, mushrooms and scallions in special red wine sauce
Three Flavors Fish/Rice
Deep- fried fillet salmon topped with fresh ginger and a special blending of three exotic flavors sauces.
Noodles
Crispy or Steamed Egg Noodle
Crispy or Steamed egg noodles topped with special gravy of mixed vegetables, bamboo shoots, fresh mushrooms, baby corn and choice of meat.
Curry Noodle
A delicately flavored stir-fried large flat rice noodles with yellow curry, egg, chili, onion, carrot, and celery in special sauce.
Drunken Noodles
Stir-fried flat rice noodle, your choice of meat with mixed vegetables, chili & fresh sweet basil leaves in homemade basil sauce.
Garlic Egg Noodle
Slim egg noodle stir-fried with egg, broccoli, and bell peppers in homemade roasted chili sauce. Topped with chopped onion, cilantro and fried garlic.
Kua Kai
Pan-fried flat rice noodle sautuued with sliced chicken, egg, napa cabbage, onion, garlic and house special sauce
Lo Mein
Stir-fried wheat noodles with cabbage, onion, and bell peppers in a light soy sauce
Noodle Soup Thai Style
Steamed thin rice noodle, bean sprouts and your choice of meat in special homemade broth.
Pad See-Ew
Stir-fried flat rice noodles with egg in brown sweet sauce with broccoli, carrot and your choice of meat
Pad Thai
Stir-fried small flat rice noodles with bean sprouts, green onions, ground peanuts and eggs with choice of meat.
Pad Woon Sen
Stir-fried glass noodles with egg, onions, broccoli, carrots, tomatoes and baby corn in light soy sauce.
Rad-Nah
Stir-fried flat rice noodles topped with special gravy of stir-fried broccoli and choice of meat.
Spicy Noodles
Stir-fried wheat noodles with mixed vegetables and special house sauce with choice of meat.
Rice Dishes
Brown Rice With Sweet Basil
Stir-fried your choice of meat with fresh sweet basil leaves, bell pepper, mushroom and carrot in homemade basil sauce over brown rice.
Coconut Fried Rice
A Gluten free stir fried Thai Jasmine rice with coconut milk, pea, carrot and your choice of meat. Topped with cashew nut and fried onion.
Crab Fried Rice
Stir-fried real crab meat with Thai Jasmine rice, tomato, green pea and onion.
Fried Rice
Choice of meat, stir-fried with eggs, onions, tomatoes and Thai Flavor’s special sauce.
Green Curry Fried Rice
Hawaiian Fried Rice
Chicken and Shrimp stir-fried with eggs, pineapples and mixed vegetables topped with cashew nut.
Kimchi Fried Rice
Stir-fried kimchi, onions and sesame seeds, seaweed on top. Accompanied with a fried egg.
Pumpkin Fried Rice
Brown rice stir-fried with pumpkin, egg, pea, carrot, Thai basil and your choice of meat.
Red Curry Fried Rice
Choice of meat stir-fried with choice of curry and assorted vegetables in a special homemade sauce.
Spicy Basil Fried Rice
Choice of meat, stir-fried with sweet basil, onions, carrot and scallions.
Yellow Curry Fried Rice
Chinese Cuisine
Black Bean Chicken/Rice
Stir-fried crispy chicken with onions, bell pepper, mushroom and carrotin a ild black bean sauce.
Black Pepper Chicken/Rice
Crispy chicken stir-fried with black pepper,onion, bell pepper in light soy sauce.
General Tao Chicken/Rice
Crispy chicken tossed with a mild chili sauce.Served with steamed broccoli and carrot.
Homestyle Chicken/Rice
Crispy chicken stir-fried with garlic, chili peppers, bell pepper, carrot, onion, mushrooms, water chestnut and celery in a roasted chili sauce
Kung Pao Chicken/Rice
Crispy chicken stir-fried with roasted peanuts, peppers, bell peppers, carrot and celery in kung pao sauce.
Mongolian/Rice
Your choice of meat stir-fried with onion, bellpepper and Mongolian sauce.
Orange Peel Chicken/Rice
Crispy chicken tossed with a sweet & tangy orange sauce and fresh orangepeel. Served with steam broccoli and carrot.
Sesame Chicken/Rice
Crispy chicken tossed in a mild sesame sauce. Served with steamed broccoli and carrot.
Szechaun Chicken/Rice
Crispy chicken stir-fried with onion, bell pepper, celery, carrotand snow pea in a spicy szechaun sauce.
Walnut Chicken/Rice
Crispy chicken and roasted walnut tossed with a mild and creamy mayo sauce. Served with steamed broccoli and carrot.
Walnut Shrimp/RICE
Roasted walnuts tossed with crispy shrimp in a creamy mayo sauce. Served with steamed broccoli and carrot.
Bento Box Dinner
Bento Box A
Your choice or California roll or Spicy Tuna, roll, 4 pieces of nigiri chef's choice, house salad, 2 pork pot stickers and orange wedges
Bento Box B
Your choice of chicken or teriyaki, rice, house salad, 2 pork pot stickers, and orange wedges
Bento Box C
Grilled salmon with your choice of sea salt or teriyaki sauce, rice, house salad, 2 pork pot stickers and orange wedges
Kids Menu
Kids Egg Noodle
Stir-fried egg noodle with egg, pea, carrot and your choice of meat in light soy sauce. Served with a soft drink.
Kids Fried rice
Wok fried rice with egg, pea, carrot and your choice of meat. Served with a soft drink.
Kids wings
3 chicken wings and white rice. Served with a soft drink.
Satay Mini Meal
2 Skewers of chicken satay and white rice. Served with a soft drink.
Dessert
Side Orders
Brown Rice
Cucumber Salad
Curry Sauce Side
Dynamite Sauce 2oz
Extra Lime
Fried Chicken Side
Peanut sauce
Plum Sauce
Pot Sticker Sauce
SALMON FILLET
Side Fried Rice
Side of Cashew 4oz
Side of Crushed Peanuts 1oz
Spicy Mayo
Steamed Asparagus
Steamed Broccoli
Steamed Egg Noodle
Steamed Rice Noodle
Steamed Tofu
Steamed Veggie
Steamed Wheat Noodle
Sticky Rice
SUSHI RICE
Sweet & Sour Sauce
Sweet Sticky Rice
Thai Jasmine Rice
Unagi Sauce
Dessert
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy our delicious, flavorful, meals made when ordered.
2301 ingersoll unit 500, des moines, IA 50312