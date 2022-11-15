Restaurant header imageView gallery
Thai

Thai Flavors Ingersoll

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

2301 ingersoll unit 500

des moines, IA 50312

Popular Items

Crab Rangoon
Pad Thai
Pad See-Ew

Appetizers

Appetizer Sampler

$15.95

A combination of two vegetable deep-fried spring rolls, two shrimp in the blanket, two crab rangoon, four tofu delight, and two pork pot stickers. *no substitutions

Chicken Deep-Fried Spring Rolls

$6.95

Deep-fried spring rolls stuffed with veggies and chicken served with a Thai sweet and sour sauce

Chicken Satay

Chicken Satay

$9.95

Marinated chicken tender skewers served with peanut sauce

Crab Rangoon

Crab Rangoon

$7.95

Crisp, bubbly wonton wrappers with a molten center of oozy, tangy, creamy cheese, lightly scented with scallions and crabmeat

Curry Puff

Curry Puff

$6.95

Southeast Asian baked pastries. Pastry shell stuffed with chicken, potatoes, seasoned, with an aromatic yellow curry.

Deep Fried Spring Rolls (only veggie)

Deep Fried Spring Rolls (only veggie)

$6.95

Our Deep-Fried Spring Rolls are stuffed full of veggies. Served with our Thai sweet & Sour sauce.

Dynamite Wing/Sticky Rice

$8.95

Absolutely without a doubt, the best Thai chicken wings ever! Served with our homemade Spicy sauce and accompanied with sticky rice.

Fried Wontons

$6.95

Crispy, crunchy pork stuffed wontons served with Sweet & Sour sauce

Lettuce Wrap

$11.95

Ground all white meat chicken, stir-fried in herbs and light soy sauce with Thai basil, water chestnuts and mushrooms, served with a chilled lettuce head.

Pot Sticker (Pork)

Pot Sticker (Pork)

$7.95

Thin pastry shells filled with pork. Deep fried or steamed and served with our homemade Dumpling sauce.

Pot Sticker (Veggie)

$7.95

Thin pastry shells filled with mixed veggies. Deep fried or steamed and served with homemade dumpling sauce

Shrimp Dumpling

$8.95

Steamed wonton wrappers, stuffed with shrimp and minced pork. Served with our homemade dumpling sauce.

Shrimp in a Blanket

$7.95

Marinated whole Shrimp, wrapped in egg roll wrapper and deep fried. Served with a Thai Sweet & Sour sauce.

Spicy Edamame

$5.95

Steamed and lightly salted Soybeans. With your choice of spice added.

Thai Flavors Fried Calamari

$8.95

Lightly fried breaded calamari tossed in hot chili and garlic sauce.

Thai Flavors Healthy Rolls

Thai Flavors Healthy Rolls

$6.95

Your choice of chicken and shrimp (or) tofu and vegetables. Marinated chicken breasts stuffed with shrimp, herbs (or) tofu and an assortment of vegetables rolled in soft rice paper.

Tofu Delight

Tofu Delight

$6.95

Golden, deep fried tofu. Served with Thai Sweet & Sour sauce topped with crushed peanut and cilantro.

Veggie Tempura

$8.95

Lightly battered, mixed veggie medley includes, broccoli, carrots, onion rings, green beans, pineapple, and avocado.

Soup

Shrimp Wonton Soup

$6.95+

Ground Shrimp stuffed in wonton, fresh mushrooms and napa cabbage in a special broth.

Tom Kha Kai

$6.95+

Herbal hot & sour chicken soup with coconut milk, fresh mushroom, napa cabbage and a twist of lime-juice. Tofu or Vegetable for vegetarian.

Tom Kha Seafood/Shrimp/Scallop

$8.95+

Herbal hot & sour chicken soup with coconut milk, fresh mushroom, napa cabbage and a twist of lime-juice.

Tom Yum

$6.95+

Herbal hot & sour soup with fresh mushrooms, lemon grass, kaffir lime leaves, Thai chili and your choices of meat included chicken, beef or pork.

Tom Yum Seafood/Shrimp/Scallop

$8.95+

Herbal hot & sour soup with fresh mushrooms, lemon grass, kaffir lime leaves, Thai chili

Vegetable Soup

$6.95+

Clear soup with assortment of fresh vegetables.

Salad

Steamed Jumbo Shrimp in a spicy lime dressing, with mango, red onion and cilantro

Larb

$10.95

Your choice of ground beef, chicken, pork (or) tofu, mixed with green onions, cilantro, roasted rice, purple onions and mint leaves in our spicy lime seasoning. (contains fish sauce)

Papaya Salad (Thai Style)

Papaya Salad (Thai Style)

$8.95

Shredded young green papaya, carrot, green beans, and tomatoes. Tossed with a spicy lime dressing and topped with cashew nuts.

Yum Gai (chicken)

$10.95

Slices of perfectly grilled chicken breast in spicy lime juice, tossed with seasoning, tomatoes, cucumbers and onion slices. Topped with cilantro.

Yum Moo (pork)

$10.95

Slices of perfectly grilled pork loin in spicy lime juice, tossed with seasoning, tomatoes, cucumbers and onion slices. Topped with cilantro.

Yum Nueur (Beef)

$10.95

Slices of perfectly grilled sirloin beef in spicy lime juice, tossed with seasoning, tomatoes, cucumbers and onion slices. Topped with cilantro. (contains fish sauce)

Yum Woon Sen (Glass Noodles)

$11.95

Steamed glass noodles tossed with spicy lime juice, fresh chili, red onion, green onion, cilantro, and peanuts.

Spicy Shrimp Salad

$14.95

Steamed big shrimp in spicy lime juice sauce mixed with mango, onion and cilantro.

Sushi Bar - Appetizer

Baked Green Mussels

$10.00

Baked green mussels with spicy mayo, masago, scallion.

Calamari Salad

$7.00

Marinated thin sliced Japanese calamari, bamboo, kombu seaweed on cucumber slices, sweet vinaigrette dressing.

Crabmeat Salad

$8.00

Kani Kama, Masago, Spicy Mayo, Scallion and sesame seeds.

Hamachi Jalapeno

Hamachi Jalapeno

$10.00

Thin Sliced of Yellowtail sashimi, sliced jalapeno, radish sprouts and ponzu sauce.

Salmon Poke

$15.00

Dice Salmon, masago, mango, avocado, red onion, scallion mixed with spicy ponzu sauce.

Sashimi Sampler

$12.00

Chef's choice 6 pc of sashimi

Seaweed Salad

$6.00

Marinated Japanese seaweed on bed of cucumber slices, sweet vinaigrette dressing.

Sushi Rice

$2.50

Sushi Sampler

$10.00

Chef's choice 5 pc of nigiri

Thai Flavors Tataki

$10.00

Seared salmon sashimi style served with Thai spicy seafood sauce.

Tuna Poke

$16.00

Dice Tuna, masago, mango, avocado, red onion, scallion mixed with spicy ponzu sauce.

Sushi Bar - Nigiri/Sashimi

Albacore (Butter seared white tuna)

$6.00

Amaebi (Sweet shrimp-with fried head)

$7.00

Ebi (Cooked shrimp)

$6.00

Escolar (Super White Tuna)

$6.00

Hamachi (Yellowtail)

$6.00

Hotate (Scallop)

$7.00

Ika (Squid)

$5.00

Ikura (Salmon Roe)

$6.00Out of stock

Inari (Soybean pocket)

$5.00

Kunsei (Sake Smoked salmon)

$6.00

Madai (Japanese Snapper)

$6.00

Maguro (Tuna)

$6.00

Masago (Smelt fish roe)

$5.00

Saba (Mackerel)

$5.00

Sake (Salmon)

$6.00

Tako(Octopus)

$6.00

Tamago (Sweet omelet)

$5.00Out of stock

Tobiko (flying fish roe)

$5.00

Kani Kama

$5.00

Imitation Crab

Sushi Bar - Signature Rolls

Baked Scallop Maki

$16.00

Crab stick, jalapeno, avocado, BBQ fresh water eel topped with backed scallops, spicy mayo and hot sauce

Can u handle it Roll

Can u handle it Roll

$16.00

Salmon, avocado, cilantro, jalapeno, spicy sauce Thai chili powder, cucumber topped with bbq eel, mango, spicy mayo, unagi sauce, wasabi tobiko and scallion. (Spicy level 5!!!)

Caterpillar Roll

Caterpillar Roll

$15.00

BBQ fresh water eel, crunch, cucumber topped with avocado, black and red tobiko and unagi sauce.

Chicago Roll

$9.50+

Salmon, tuna, white fish, cucumber, avocado, Tempura crunch, black and red tobiko

Des Moines Roll

$9.50+

Tempura salmon, avocado, crab meat, cream cheese, scallion, and cucumber.

Dragon Roll

$14.00

Shrimp tempura, cucumber topped with bbq unagi, avocado and unagi sauce.

Dynamite Roll

$12.00

Izumi Dai (Tilapia) tempura, mango, asparagus topped with spicy tuna, spicy mayo, sriracha sauce and black tobiko.

Fuji Mountain Roll

$18.00

Tempura soft shell crab, cream cheese, avocado topped with torched spicy tuna, spicy mayo and white tuna.

Godzilla Roll

$13.00

Tempura shrimp, avocado, cream cheese, crunch, wasabi mayo and unagi sauce.

Ingersoll Roll

$16.00

Tempura soft shell crab, avocado, jalapeno, cream cheese topped with spicy crab salad, *tobiko, scallion and unagi sauce.

Iowa

$10.00+

Asparagus, cooked eel, cream cheese, salmon, tempura style with spicy unagi sauce.

Mango Salsa Roll

$15.00

Soy paper, Tempura shrimp, cream cheese, cucumber topped with mango salsa, red tobiko, spicy mayo and unagi sauce.

Rainbow Roll

$15.00

California roll topped with tuna, salmon, super white tuna, yellow tail and spicy mayo.

Rock N' Roll

$15.00

Salmon, cream cheese, avocado topped with spicy crab salad, scallions, red tobiko and Unagi sauce

Summer Roll

$13.00

Soy paper, tuna, salmon, cilantro, avocado, jalapeno, lime juice and spicy mayo.

Surf & Turf Roll

$17.00

Tempura shrimp, cream cheese, asparagus, avocado topped with sliced seared ribeye, onion strings, micro green, spicy mayo and unagi sauce.

Thai Flavors Roll

$14.00

Tempura shrimp, asparagus, avocado topped with seared salmon, scallion, *masago, spicy mayo and unagi sauce.

TST

$10.00+

Spicy tuna, crab meat, cream cheese, scallion, mango, tempura style with sauce.

Volcano

Volcano

$18.00

BBQ fresh water eel, jalapeno, real crab meat, ika topped with spicy tuna, spicy mayo torched and crunch

Sushi Bar - Classic Rolls

*Alaskan

$8.00

Real crab meat, salmon, avocado, cucumber

*Boston

$7.00

Tuna, avocado, cucumber

*Fresh Philly

$7.00

Fresh salmon, cream cheese, avocado

*Negi Escolar

$6.00

Fresh Super White Tuna, scallion

*Negi Hamachi

$6.00

Fresh Yellowtail, scallion

*Philadelphia

$7.00

Smoked salmon, cream cheese, avocado.

*Salmon Avocado Maki

$6.00

Fresh Salmon, avocado with rice outside.

*Salmon Maki

$5.00

Salmon with rice inside.

*Spicy Salmon

$7.00

Cucumber, dice fresh salmon, scallion, *masago and spicy sauce.

*Spicy Scallop

$8.00

Cucumber, fresh scallop, scallion, *masago and spicy sauce.

*Spicy Shrimp

$7.00

Cucumber, cooked shrimp, scallion, *masago and spicy sauce.

*Spicy Tuna Maki

$7.00

Cucumber, marinated ground tuna,*masago and spicy sauce.

*Tuna Maki

$5.00

Tuna with rice inside.

*White Tuna Jalapeno

$7.00

Fresh super white tuna, jalapeno

California

$6.00

Avocado, cucumber, imitation crab meat, *masago.

Shrimp Tempura Maki

Shrimp Tempura Maki

$8.00

Shrimp tempura,cucumber, avocado, eel sauce.

Spider

$12.00

Soft Shell Crab tempura, cucumber, avocado, *masago, spicy mayo, eel sauce.

Unagi Avocado

$9.00

BBQ fresh water eel, avocado, eel sauce

Sushi Bar - Veggies Rolls

Asparagus Tempura Roll

$6.00

Asparagus Tempura with rice outside

Avocado Q Roll

$5.00

Avocado, cucumber with rice outside

Avocado Roll

$4.00

Avocado with rice outside

Green Field

$8.00

Green soy paper wrap, cucumber, avocado, asparagus, kampyo, spinach, jalapeno

Kympyo Avocado Roll

$5.00

Marinated Japanese gourd, avocado with rice outside.

Sweet Potato Tempura Roll

$10.00Out of stock

Sweet potato tempura, avocado, kympyo (marinated Japanese gourd) wrapped with tempura crunch topped with wasabi mayo and eel sauce.

Veggie Roll

$7.00

Avocado, cucumber, asparagus, oshinko (Japanese pickle radish), kympyo.

Sushi Bar - Entree

Chirashi

$24.00

Fresh cut of Assorted seafood sashimi served on a bed of sushi rice and Japanese pickle veggies

Sake Don

$21.00

Fresh cut of Salmon sashimi served on a bed of sushi rice and Japanese pickle veggies

Sashimi Deluxe

Sashimi Deluxe

$38.00

Fresh cut 20 pieces of sashimi *Chef's choice

Sashimi Supreme

Sashimi Supreme

$24.00

Fresh cut of 12 pieces of sashimi * Chef's choice

Seared Nigiri Platter

$16.00

8 pieces of seared sashimi (salmon, tuna, hamachi, super white tuna, albacore, madai, izumidai and unagi) over sushi rice *no substitutions

Spicy Salmon Poke Don

$21.00

Spicy salmon, scallion ,avocado, mango served on a bed of sushi rice and Japanese pickle veggies

Sushi Set

$22.00

Fresh cut of 7 pieces nigiri *Chef's choice and choice of California roll or spicy tuna roll

Unagi Don

Unagi Don

$24.00

Fresh cut of BBQ Fresh water eel sashimi served on a bed of sushi rice and Japanese pickle veggies

Spicy Tuna Poke Don

$21.00

Spicy tuna, scallion ,avocado, mango served on a bed of sushi rice and Japanese pickle veggies.

SPECIAL

The Orange Dragon

$14.00

Crabmeat salad, cucumber and avocado inside. Topped with Salmon, thin lemon slices and ponzu sauce

Sushi Side

Sushi Rice

$3.00

Spicy Mayo 1oz

$1.00

Wasabi Mayo 1oz

$1.00

Unagi Sauce 1oz

$1.00

Yuzu Sauce 1oz

$1.00

Ponzu Sauce 1oz

$1.00

Tobiko 1oz

$2.00

Masago 1oz

$2.00

Ginger 2oz

$2.00

Wasabi 1oz

$0.50

Tataki Sauce 1oz

$1.00

Stir Fried Dishes

Angry Dish/Rice

$11.95

Spicy stir-fried choice of protein with fresh mushroom, fresh sweet basil, onions, carrots, green beans, and bamboo shoot with homemade angry sauce

Asparagus/Rice

$10.95

Stir fried well cut asparagus, bell pepper, mushroom and your choice of protein with our homemade brown sauce.

Broccoli/Rice

$10.95

Choice of protein stir-fried with broccoli, mushroom and carrot in Thai Flavors special sauce.

Cashew Chicken/Rice

$13.95

Stir-fried chicken with cashew nuts, water chestnut, onions, and hot peppers in a special homemade sauce. Topped with roasted cashew nut.

Eggplant/Rice

$12.95

Stir-fried eggplant with our special soy bean sauce, sweet basil, and your choice of protein.

Garlic & Pepper/Rice

$10.95

Choice of marinated protein with garlic and black pepper stir-fried with green sauce and served with slices of cucumber and tomatoes.

Ginger Meat/Rice

$11.95

Choice of protein well stir-fried with black mushrooms, ginger, onions and carrots in a special ginger-wine sauce.

Ka-Phrao/Rice

$11.95

Spicy stir-fried choice of protein with fresh sacred basil leaves, onions, bell peppers, and hot peppers in Ka-Phrao sauce

Lemongrass/Rice

$11.95

Stir fried your choice of meat with mushroom, onions, bell peppers and perfectly sliced fresh lemon grass(eatable) in a homemade lemon grass sauce.

Pepper Steak/Rice

$12.95

Tenderized choice of protein well stir-fried with pepper, onion, bell peppers and pineapple in a special sauce.

Pineapple Delight/Rice

$13.95

Stir fried your choice of meat with pineapple, onion, bell pepper and carrot with a special house sauce and topped with cashew nuts.

Snow Pea/Rice

$13.95

Choice of meat stir-fried with snow pea, fresh mushroom, bell pepper and carrot.

Spicy Green Bean/Rice

$12.95

Seriously spicy down home funky Thai stir-fry red curry, green beans and your choice of meat.

Sweet & Sour/Rice

$11.95

Choice of meat stir-fried with pineapple, bell pepper, tomatoes and carrots in a Thai style sweet and sour sauce.

Sweet Basil/Rice

$12.95

Stir-fried your choice of meat, fresh sweet basil leaves, bell pepper, mushroom, and carrot with homemade basil sauce.

Tamarind/Rice

$13.95

Stir-fried your choice of protein, bell pepper, tomatoes, onion and carrot with Thai Flavors’ Tamarind sauce and topped with cashew nuts.

Vegetable Delight/Rice

$10.95

Mixed vegetables and your choice of meat stir-fried in a special homemade vegetable sauce.

Curry Dishes

Avocado Curry/RICE

$14.95

Green curry with avocado, bell pepper, fresh sweet basil leaves and your choice of meat

Green Curry/Rice

$12.95

An aromatic green curry with coconut milk, green beans, bamboo shoot, bell peppers, carrots and fresh sweet basil with your choice of meat.

Massman Curry/Rice

$12.95

A classic masman curry cooked with your choice of meat, coconut milk, potatoes, onions, roasted peanut and herb.

Panang Curry/Rice

$13.95

A special smooth curry cooked with coconut milk creamy peanut sauce, bell pepper your choice of meat and tossed with kaffair lime leaves.

Pumpkin Curry/Rice

$13.95

A Special red curry cooked with coconut milk, pumpkin, bell pepper, and fresh sweet basil leaves with your choice of meat.

Red Curry/Rice

Red Curry/Rice

$12.95

Flaming red curry cooked with coconut milk, bamboo shoots, green beans, bell peppers and fresh sweet basil with your choice of meat.

Roasted Duck Curry/Rice

$16.95

Fillet of roasted duck breast simmered in red curry, coconut milk, tossed with pineapple, grape, tomatoes, bell pepper, and fresh sweet basil leaves.

Stir- Fried Yellow Curry/Rice

$13.95

Stir-fried spicy yellow curry cooked with coconut milk, egg, mixed vegetables and your choice of meat.

Yellow Curry/Rice

$12.95

Spicy yellow curry cooked with coconut milk, potatoes, onions and your choice of meat.

Chef'Specialties

Cha-Am Pineapple Shrimp/RICE

$14.95

Stir-fried whole shrimp, chicken, onion, bell pepper, carrot, and pineapple in a special house sauce and topped with cashew nuts.

Fisherman’s Madness/RICE

$17.95

A sautéed of mixed shrimp, squid, mussels, scallops, crab meat, onions, mushrooms, green and red peppers, and sweet basil leaves in hot chili and Thai Spices.

Pattaya-Tamari/RICE

$15.95

Juicy grilled shrimp stir-fried with bell pepper, carrot, and onion topped with cashew nuts and Thai Flavors’ Tamari sauce.

Seafood Ka-Phrao/Rice

$16.95

A mixture of calamari, shrimp, crabs meat, and green mussels stir-fried with chili and fresh sacred basil leaves in a special Ka-Phrao sauce.

Sweet Basil With Scallop/RICE

$17.95

Stir-fried big sea scallop with fresh sweet basil leaves, bell pepper, carrot, and mushroom and carrot with homemade basil sauce.

Thai Flavors Deli Fish/Rice

$16.95

Deep- fried fillet salmon topped with ground chicken,ginger, mushrooms and scallions in special red wine sauce

Three Flavors Fish/Rice

$15.95

Deep- fried fillet salmon topped with fresh ginger and a special blending of three exotic flavors sauces.

Noodles

Crispy or Steamed Egg Noodle

$12.95

Crispy or Steamed egg noodles topped with special gravy of mixed vegetables, bamboo shoots, fresh mushrooms, baby corn and choice of meat.

Curry Noodle

$12.95

A delicately flavored stir-fried large flat rice noodles with yellow curry, egg, chili, onion, carrot, and celery in special sauce.

Drunken Noodles

$12.95

Stir-fried flat rice noodle, your choice of meat with mixed vegetables, chili & fresh sweet basil leaves in homemade basil sauce.

Garlic Egg Noodle

$13.95

Slim egg noodle stir-fried with egg, broccoli, and bell peppers in homemade roasted chili sauce. Topped with chopped onion, cilantro and fried garlic.

Kua Kai

$12.95

Pan-fried flat rice noodle sautuued with sliced chicken, egg, napa cabbage, onion, garlic and house special sauce

Lo Mein

$11.95

Stir-fried wheat noodles with cabbage, onion, and bell peppers in a light soy sauce

Noodle Soup Thai Style

$11.95

Steamed thin rice noodle, bean sprouts and your choice of meat in special homemade broth.

Pad See-Ew

$12.95

Stir-fried flat rice noodles with egg in brown sweet sauce with broccoli, carrot and your choice of meat

Pad Thai

Pad Thai

$12.95

Stir-fried small flat rice noodles with bean sprouts, green onions, ground peanuts and eggs with choice of meat.

Pad Woon Sen

$12.95

Stir-fried glass noodles with egg, onions, broccoli, carrots, tomatoes and baby corn in light soy sauce.

Rad-Nah

$11.95

Stir-fried flat rice noodles topped with special gravy of stir-fried broccoli and choice of meat.

Spicy Noodles

$11.95

Stir-fried wheat noodles with mixed vegetables and special house sauce with choice of meat.

Rice Dishes

Brown Rice With Sweet Basil

$12.95

Stir-fried your choice of meat with fresh sweet basil leaves, bell pepper, mushroom and carrot in homemade basil sauce over brown rice.

Coconut Fried Rice

$13.95

A Gluten free stir fried Thai Jasmine rice with coconut milk, pea, carrot and your choice of meat. Topped with cashew nut and fried onion.

Crab Fried Rice

$15.95

Stir-fried real crab meat with Thai Jasmine rice, tomato, green pea and onion.

Fried Rice

$11.95

Choice of meat, stir-fried with eggs, onions, tomatoes and Thai Flavor’s special sauce.

Green Curry Fried Rice

$12.95

Hawaiian Fried Rice

$13.95

Chicken and Shrimp stir-fried with eggs, pineapples and mixed vegetables topped with cashew nut.

Kimchi Fried Rice

$13.95

Stir-fried kimchi, onions and sesame seeds, seaweed on top. Accompanied with a fried egg.

Pumpkin Fried Rice

$16.04

Brown rice stir-fried with pumpkin, egg, pea, carrot, Thai basil and your choice of meat.

Red Curry Fried Rice

$12.95

Choice of meat stir-fried with choice of curry and assorted vegetables in a special homemade sauce.

Spicy Basil Fried Rice

$12.95

Choice of meat, stir-fried with sweet basil, onions, carrot and scallions.

Yellow Curry Fried Rice

$12.95

Chinese Cuisine

Black Bean Chicken/Rice

$11.95

Stir-fried crispy chicken with onions, bell pepper, mushroom and carrotin a ild black bean sauce.

Black Pepper Chicken/Rice

$11.95

Crispy chicken stir-fried with black pepper,onion, bell pepper in light soy sauce.

General Tao Chicken/Rice

$10.95

Crispy chicken tossed with a mild chili sauce.Served with steamed broccoli and carrot.

Homestyle Chicken/Rice

$12.95

Crispy chicken stir-fried with garlic, chili peppers, bell pepper, carrot, onion, mushrooms, water chestnut and celery in a roasted chili sauce

Kung Pao Chicken/Rice

Kung Pao Chicken/Rice

$11.95

Crispy chicken stir-fried with roasted peanuts, peppers, bell peppers, carrot and celery in kung pao sauce.

Mongolian/Rice

$12.95

Your choice of meat stir-fried with onion, bellpepper and Mongolian sauce.

Orange Peel Chicken/Rice

$10.95

Crispy chicken tossed with a sweet & tangy orange sauce and fresh orangepeel. Served with steam broccoli and carrot.

Sesame Chicken/Rice

$10.95

Crispy chicken tossed in a mild sesame sauce. Served with steamed broccoli and carrot.

Szechaun Chicken/Rice

$11.95

Crispy chicken stir-fried with onion, bell pepper, celery, carrotand snow pea in a spicy szechaun sauce.

Walnut Chicken/Rice

$13.95

Crispy chicken and roasted walnut tossed with a mild and creamy mayo sauce. Served with steamed broccoli and carrot.

Walnut Shrimp/RICE

$15.95

Roasted walnuts tossed with crispy shrimp in a creamy mayo sauce. Served with steamed broccoli and carrot.

Bento Box Dinner

Bento Box A

Bento Box A

$15.00

Your choice or California roll or Spicy Tuna, roll, 4 pieces of nigiri chef's choice, house salad, 2 pork pot stickers and orange wedges

Bento Box B

Bento Box B

$12.00

Your choice of chicken or teriyaki, rice, house salad, 2 pork pot stickers, and orange wedges

Bento Box C

$15.00

Grilled salmon with your choice of sea salt or teriyaki sauce, rice, house salad, 2 pork pot stickers and orange wedges

Kids Menu

Kids Egg Noodle

$6.95

Stir-fried egg noodle with egg, pea, carrot and your choice of meat in light soy sauce. Served with a soft drink.

Kids Fried rice

$6.95

Wok fried rice with egg, pea, carrot and your choice of meat. Served with a soft drink.

Kids wings

$6.50

3 chicken wings and white rice. Served with a soft drink.

Satay Mini Meal

$6.50

2 Skewers of chicken satay and white rice. Served with a soft drink.

Dessert

Mango with Sticky Rice

$7.95

Thai Custard with Sticky Rice

$6.95

Vanilla Ice Cream

$3.95

Fried Banana with mango ice cream

$6.95

Fried Banana

$4.95

Cheesecake

$8.95

Green Tea Ice Cream

$3.95

Chocolate Cake

$8.95Out of stock

Strawberry Ice Cream

$3.95Out of stock

Chocolate Brownie Ice Cream

$3.95

Mango Ice Cream

$3.95

Side Orders

Brown Rice

$1.50

Cucumber Salad

$3.00

Curry Sauce Side

$3.45+

Dynamite Sauce 2oz

$1.00

Extra Lime

$0.50

Fried Chicken Side

$3.00

Peanut sauce

$1.50+

Plum Sauce

$0.50

Pot Sticker Sauce

$0.50

SALMON FILLET

$6.50

Side Fried Rice

$3.50

Side of Cashew 4oz

$4.50

Side of Crushed Peanuts 1oz

$1.00

Spicy Mayo

$1.00

Steamed Asparagus

$5.00

Steamed Broccoli

$4.50

Steamed Egg Noodle

$3.00

Steamed Rice Noodle

$3.00

Steamed Tofu

$3.50

Steamed Veggie

$4.50

Steamed Wheat Noodle

$3.00

Sticky Rice

$2.50

SUSHI RICE

$3.00

Sweet & Sour Sauce

$0.50

Sweet Sticky Rice

$3.50

Thai Jasmine Rice

$1.50

Unagi Sauce

$0.50

Soda

Coke Can

$2.00

Diet Coke Can

$2.00

Pibb Can

$2.00

Sprite Can

$2.00

Lemonade Can

$2.00

Fanta Can

$2.00

Cherry Coke Can

$2.00

Bottle Water

Dasani

$2.00

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy our delicious, flavorful, meals made when ordered.

Location

2301 ingersoll unit 500, des moines, IA 50312

Directions

