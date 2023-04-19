Restaurant header imageView gallery

Thai Food Near Me

No reviews yet

625 2nd Ave

New York, NY 10016

Appetizers

Vegetable Spring Rolls (3) ⓥ*

$9.99

Golden fried vegetable spring rolls. A mixture of carrot, cabbage, mushroom, water chestnut, and glass noodles. Served with sweet chili sauce. ⓥ*

Roti Canai ⓥ*

$10.99

Flakey delicious roti parathas, served with our signature massaman curry sauce. ⓥ

Khanom Jeep Shrimp Pork Dumplings (3)

$13.99

Dumplings with a mixture of shrimp, pork, water chestnut, fried garlic in wonton wrappers, served with soy sauce. Your choice of steamed or fried.

Chicken Satay (3)

$13.99

Skewers of grilled chicken, peanut sauce, arjad sauce

Golden Tofu Triangles (6) ⓥ*

$7.99

Golden fried tofu, served with ground peanut and sweet chili sauce. ⓥ*

Chicken Curry Puffs (3)

$12.99

Flaky puff pastry stuffed with chicken, potato, pea, carrot, white onion, coconut milk, yellow curry sauce. Served with sweet arjad sauce.

Truffle Fries ⓥ*

$14.99

French fried potatoes tossed with truffle oil, scallion, and parmesan cheese. Served with sriracha aioli dipping sauce. ⓥ*

French Fries ⓥ*

$10.99

Classic French fried potatoes served with ketchup. ⓥ*

Sweet Chili Crispy Chicken Wings (5)

$12.99

Crispy chicken wings marinated in our sweet chili sauce.

Grilled Asparagus ⓥ*

$15.99

Fresh asparagus spears lightly seasoned with garlic, salt, and pepper, grilled to perfection for a deliciously crispy and tender side dish.

Soups

Tom Kha

$22.99

A classic Thai soup made with your choice of protein, mushrooms, and fresh cilantro, all simmered in a creamy and aromatic coconut milk broth that's infused with the unique flavors of galanga.

Tom Yum 🌶️🌶️

$22.99

A spicy and sour Thai soup that features your choice of protein, egg, and aromatic ingredients like lemongrass, basil, cilantro, chili, and lime.

Salads

Som Tum Thai (Papaya Salad) 🌶️ⓥ*

$15.99

A classic Thai salad made with shredded green papaya, crisp string beans, juicy cherry tomatoes, and crunchy carrots, all tossed together with a zesty dressing made from fish sauce* and lime. Topped with crushed peanuts.

Som Tum Poo Pra-rha (Pickled Crab Papaya Salad)🌶️🌶️🌶️

$15.99

A classic Thai salad made with tangy pickled crab, shredded green papaya, crisp string beans, juicy cherry tomatoes, and crunchy carrots, all tossed together with a zesty fish sauce and lime dressing.

Entrée

Pad Thai

$17.99

Choose your favorite protein to add to this classic dish! Our Pad Thai features tender Thai rice noodles stir-fried with crispy tofu, crunchy beansprouts, zesty scallions and egg, all tossed together in a tangy-sweet tamarind sauce. Chopped peanuts provide a satisfying crunch.

Pad See-Ew

$17.99

Enjoy the classic Thai comfort food of Pad See-Ew with your choice of protein, stir-fried with fresh Chinese greens, egg, and tender broad rice noodles. Our sweet and savory dark sauce perfectly complements the dish.

Drunken Noodles 🌶️🌶️

$17.99

Choose your protein and enjoy the bold flavors of our spicy Drunken Noodles, made with broad rice noodles, bell peppers, white onions, peppercorn, fingerroot, and kaffir lime leaves.

Thai Fried Rice

$17.99

Thai Fried Rice with your choice of protein, scallions, onions, egg, juicy cherry tomatoes, and fragrant fried rice that's bursting with savory and sweet flavors. A classic and satisfying dish that will transport your taste buds to the bustling streets of Thailand.

Pineapple Fried Rice

$19.99

Pineapple Fried Rice is a delicious and tropical twist on a classic Thai dish. This flavorful dish features your choice of protein, mixed with sweet pineapple, crunchy cashews, fragrant onion and scallion, juicy cherry tomatoes, and egg, all stir-fried with our signature fried rice.

Pad Kra Pao (Stir-Fried Basil) 🌶️🌶️

$17.99

A classic Thai dish bursting with bold and spicy flavors. Our version starts with your choice of protein, which we stir-fry with fresh bell peppers and onions until they're tender and fragrant. Then we add a generous amount of aromatic basil leaves and spicy chili peppers for a signature kick. Served over jasmine rice.

Chef’s Specials

Crispy Chicken Cashew Nut

$23.99

Tender chunks of crispy fried chicken paired with savory cashews, bell peppers, and a spicy kick of dried chili. Served with fragrant jasmine rice, this dish is the perfect balance of textures and flavors.

Pad Thai King Prawns

$32.99

Succulent king prawns stir-fried with tofu, fresh bean sprouts, scallions, and red onions, all tossed with traditional Thai rice noodles and egg. Topped with crunchy peanuts.

Seafood Pineapple Fried Rice

$35.99

A delicious blend of New Zealand mussels, squid, shrimp, and scallops mixed with fresh pineapple, cashews, onions, scallions, cherry tomatoes, and egg fried rice.

Jumbo Crab Fried Rice

$29.99

Savory jumbo crab meat mixed with diced onions, juicy cherry tomatoes, and egg, all stir-fried with rice to perfection.

Seafood Drunken Noodles 🌶️🌶️🌶️

$35.99

A spicy 🌶️🌶️🌶️ and flavorful dish featuring New Zealand mussels, squid, shrimp, and scallops stir-fried with white onions, bell peppers, fragrant basil, and Thai spices such as peppercorn, fingerroot, and kaffir lime leaves. Served over flat broad rice noodles.

Seafood Tom Yum Mama Ramen 🌶️🌶️

$35.99

A spicy soup with iconic Thai Mama ramen noodles, New Zealand mussels, king prawn, squid, scallop, mushroom, cherry tomato, and Thai herbs. Topped with cilantro.

Seafood Pad Cha 🌶️🌶️

$35.99

A spicy Thai stir-fry loaded with New Zealand mussels, squid, shrimp, and scallops, mixed with white onions, bell peppers, basil, peppercorn, fingerroot, baby corn and kaffir lime leaves. Served with jasmine rice.

King Prawns Tamarind Sauce

$39.99

Succulent grilled prawns accompanied by the sweet and sour flavors of tamarind sauce, wok fried with dried chili, and fried shallots, topped with fresh cilantro. Served with fragrant jasmine rice.

Ribeye Nam Jim Jaew

$39.99

A mouthwatering grilled ribeye steak (grilled to your preference) seasoned with salt and pepper, served with crispy asparagus and carrots, and topped with fragrant crispy garlic. Accompanied with spicy Jaew sauce for dipping.

Lamb Chop Nam Jim Jaew

$39.99

Grilled Frenched lamb chops (3) (cooked to your desire) with a fragrant rosemary and garlic seasoning, served with grilled asparagus and carrots. Served with a side of Jaew dipping sauce.

Crispy Red Duck Curry 🌶️

$34.99

Roasted duck, pineapple, basil, bamboo shoot, lychee, cherry tomato, and red curry sauce served with fragrant jasmine rice.

Curries

Green Curry 🌶️

$19.99

Your choice of protein simmered with bamboo shoots, basil, fingerroot, kaffir lime leaves, and long chili in a fragrant green curry sauce. Served with steamed jasmine rice, this aromatic and spicy dish is a classic Thai favorite that's sure to satisfy your cravings.

Panang Curry 🌶️

$19.99

Your choice of protein slowly cooked in a luxurious panang curry sauce that's infused with aromatic kaffir lime leaves, bell pepper, string bean, and rich coconut milk. Served with jasmine rice.

Red Curry 🌶️

$19.99

Your choice of protein simmered in a rich and creamy red curry sauce made with fragrant kaffir lime leaves, aromatic basil, and crunchy bamboo shoots. Served with jasmine rice.

Salmon Green Curry 🌶️

$27.99

Salmon simmered with bamboo shoots, basil, fingerroot, kaffir lime leaves, and long chili in a fragrant green curry sauce. Served with steamed jasmine rice, this aromatic and spicy dish is a classic Thai favorite that's sure to satisfy your cravings.

Salmon Panang Curry 🌶️

$27.99

Salmon simmered in a luxurious panang curry sauce that's infused with aromatic kaffir lime leaves, bell pepper, string bean, and rich coconut milk. Served with jasmine rice.

Lamb Panang Curry 🌶️

$39.99

Lamb simmered in a luxurious panang curry sauce that's infused with aromatic kaffir lime leaves, bell pepper, string bean, and rich coconut milk. Served with jasmine rice.

Rhad Khao (over rice)

Jumbo Crab Omelet

$21.99

A savory dish that features jumbo crab meat, eggs, onions, carrots, and cherry tomatoes served over a bed of rice.

Chicken Basil with Crispy Egg 🌶️

$22.99

A spicy Thai dish made with chicken, basil, onion, and egg, served over rice with a crispy fried egg on top.

Ground Pork Basil with Crispy Egg 🌶️

$22.99

A spicy Thai dish made with ground pork, basil, onion, and egg, served over rice with a crispy fried egg on top.

Crispy Pork Belly Basil with Crispy Egg 🌶️

$24.99

A spicy Thai dish made with crispy pork belly, and basil, served over rice with a crispy fried egg on top.

Ka-na Crispy Pork Belly with Crispy Egg 🌶️

$24.99

A savory Thai dish made with crispy pork belly, and Chinese greens, served over rice with a crispy fried egg on top.

Drinks

Sparkling Water (San Pellegrino 750ml)

$8.99

Thai Iced Tea

$5.99

Matcha Iced Tea

$7.50

Coke

$3.99

Diet Coke

$3.99

Sprite

$3.99

Fanta Orange

$3.99

Ginger Ale

$3.99

Orange Juice

$5.99

Apple Juice

$5.99

Sides

Rice Noodles ⓥGF

$5.00

Sticky Rice ⓥGF

$4.50

Jasmine Rice ⓥGF

$3.50

Fried Egg ⓥGF

$3.50

SPECIAL crispy laced egg net ⓥGF

$7.00

Peanut Sauce ⓥ

$2.00

Sweet Chili Sauce ⓥGF

$2.00

Arjad Sauce ⓥGF

$2.00

Jaew Sauce

$2.00

Sriracha Aioli Sauce ⓥGF

$2.00

Desserts

Sweetened Roti with Coconut Ice-Cream ⓥ

$19.99

2 scoops of coconut ice-cream, seasonal berries, coconut flakes, edible flower

Coconut Ice-Cream ⓥ

$14.99
Thai Food Near Me is a NYC restaurant committed to serving the best Thai food in the city. Our dedication to using the freshest, high-quality ingredients sets us apart from other Thai restaurants. Our menu offers a wide range of authentic Thai dishes, including classic favorites and lesser-known options. Our experienced chefs craft visually stunning dishes that are both delicious and satisfying. We offer a variety of protein options, including chicken, beef, pork, shrimp, and tofu, and seafood lovers will appreciate our selection of fresh and flavorful seafood dishes. Our welcoming atmosphere and attentive staff ensure that you have a memorable dining experience. Visit Thai Food Near Me today to experience the authentic flavors of Thailand in NYC.

625 2nd Ave, New York, NY 10016

