Thai Foon Restaurant 1950 Settlers Ridge Center Dr

Thai Foon Restaurant

No reviews yet

1950 Settlers Ridge Center Dr

Pittsburgh, PA 15205

Appetizers (Copy)

Edamame(GF)

$6.00

Boiled soybeans tossed with sea salt

Thai Spring Rolls (2)

$5.00

Cabbage, carrots, bamboo shoots, and shiitake mushrooms rolled in a crispy wrapper

Summer Rolls (2)(GF)

$8.00

Shrimp, lettuce, carrots, cucumber, rice noodles and Thai Basil wrapped in fresh rice paper

Thai Dumplings (6)

$8.00

Diced scallion and ground pork in thin dumpling wrapper

Crab Rangoon (6)

$8.00

Crab meat, cream cheese, red onion and celery in a crispy wrapper

Satay Chicken (4)(Spicy)

$8.00

Chicken-on-a-stick marinated with coconut milk and yellow curry

Crispy Tofu (GF)

$8.00

Fresh bean curd lightly battered and served crispy

Shrimp Tempura (4)

$9.00

Marinated shrimp coated with tempura breading

Satay Beef (4)(Spicy)

$12.00

Flank steak-on-a-stick marinated with coconut milk and yellow curry

Salt & Pepper Calamari (Spicy)

$10.00

Tender strips of calamari lightly tossed with home made seasoning

Chicken Lettuce Wrap

$12.00

Diced chicken, shiitake mushroom, waterchesnuts, carrots, scallion and garlic served with lettuce cups

Soups (Copy)

Tom Yum (Spicy)

$6.00

Thai version of hot and sour soup with mushroom, tomato, red onion and tofu infused with ground lemongrass

Tom Kha (Spicy)

$6.00

Mushroom, tomato, red onion, tofu and coconut milk flavored with hot and sour soup and infused with ground lemongrass

Wonton Soup

$6.00

Pork and shrimp wontons in clear chicken broth and green onion

Hot and Sour Soup (Spicy)

$6.00

Tofu, bamboo shoots, mushrooms, egg and green onion

Assorted Mushrooms with Tofu Soup

$6.00

Enoki mushroom, brown beech mushroom, shiitake mushroom, regular mushroom, tofu and green onion in a clear chicken broth

Salads (Copy)

Mandarin Crunch Salad

$12.00

Romaine heart, spring mix, carrots, English cucumbers, grape tomatoes, mandarin orange and crispy noodle

THAI CHICKEN SALAD (SPICY)

$15.00

Marinated chicken, romaine heart, spring mix, carrots, English cucumbers, grape tomatoes, red onions and crispy noodles

FRIED TOFU SALAD GF (SPICY)

$15.00

Deep fried tofu, romaine heart, spring mix, carrots, English cucumbers, grape tomatoes, red bell peppers, red onions and crush peanuts

THAI STEAK SALAD (SPICY)

$18.00

Marinated choice flank steak, romaine heart, spring mix, carrots, English cucumbers, grape tomatoes, Thai basil, red onions and crispy shallots

Calamari Salad (Spicy)

$18.00

Deep fried squids, romaine heart, spring mix, carrots, English cucumbers, grape tomatoes, Thai basil, crispy shallots and crush peanuts

Specialties (Copy)

Hawaiian Fried Rice

$16.00

Shrimp and chicken, egg, pineapple, scallion and onion

Indonesian Fried Rice

$16.00

Shrimp and chicken, egg, bell pepper, onion and scallion

THAI CURRY FRIED RICE (GF)

$16.00

Shrimp and chicken, egg, tomato, onion, scallion

Thai Foon Special Fried Rice

$18.00

Thai premium jasmine rice, asian sausage, chicken, steak and shrimp stir fried with onion, scallion, bean sprouts and egg

Thai Foon Crispy Chicken

$18.00

Battered white meat chicken served with home made sweet and chilies sauce

Triple Delight

$22.00

Choice flank steak, chicken, shrimp, broccoli, zucchini, carrot and mushroom in ginger brown sauce

Shrimp and Steak Szechuan Style

$22.00

SHRIMP AND FLANK STEAK, BROCCOLI, MUSHROOM, BELL PEPPER AND CARROT IN WHTIE GARLIC SAUCE

Black Pepper Steak and Shrimp

$22.00

Shrimp and flank steak, zucchini, bell pepper, mushroom and red onion in spicy brown sauce

Rice and Noodles (Copy)

Pad Thai

National dish of Thailand. Rice noodles with egg, crushed peanut, bean sprout, and scallion with lime

Lo Mein

Egg noodles stir-fried with celery, carrots, bean sprouts, and scallion

Pad See You

Fat rice noodle stir-fried with broccoli, bean sprouts, and scallion

Spicy Basil Noodle

Rice noodle with eggs, bean sprouts, Thai basil, jalapeño, bell peppers and red onion

Stir-Fry Udon

Japan's famous fried noodles. Stir-fried with shiitake mushrooms, celery, carrots and scallion

Jap Chap

Korean translucent yam noodle (weight-loss noodles) with red onion, carrots, scallions & egg. Sesame seed garnish

Thai Curry Noodle

Vermicelli rice noodles with egg, bean sprouts, scallion, red onion, and bell peppers, stir-fried in light curry

Premium Jasmine Fried Rice

Thai premium jasmine rice, egg, red onion, scallion, and bean sprouts

Drunken Noodle

Rice noodle with egg, tomato, red onion, bell peppers and Thai basil

Premium Noodle Soups (Copy)

Ayam Noodle Soup

Thin vermicelli rice noodle with scallion and bean sprouts in a clear chicken

Udon

Traditional Japanese udon noodle with shiitake mushroom, mushroom, scallion and bean sprouts in a white miso broth

Thai Noodle Soup

Egg noodle with tomato, carrots, scallion and Thai basil in a Thai curry broth

Pho

Rice noodle with jalapeño pepper, bean sprouts, scallion, red onion, lime and Thai basil in a lightly seasoned beef broth

Tom Yum Noodle Soup

Thin vermicelli noodle with chopped tomato, mushroom and red onion in Thai Tom Yum

Dinner Signature Dishes (Copy)

Honey Coated Walnut (Dinner)

General Tso (Dinner)

Sweet and Tangy (Dinner)

Spicy Basil

Brown chili sauce infused with basil, bell pepper, mushroom, broccoli and jalapeño

Thai Foon Special Stir-Fry

Zucchini, scallion, red onion, shiitake mushroom in chef's special stir-fry sauce

Garlic Chili

Broccoli, red onion, bell peppers, spring beans

Green Curry

Broccoli, red onion, eggplant and Thai basil

Red Curry

Pineapple, bell peppers, red onion, and Thai basil

Yellow Curry

Pineapple, yam, red onion and thai basil

Massaman Curry

Potato, bell peppers, pineapple, Thai basil and ground peanuts

Panang Curry

String beans, red onion, bell peppers, and Thai basil

Thai Chili Pepper

Mushroom, bell pepper, zucchini, red onion in spicy Thai chili sauce

White Garlic Sauce

Broccoli, mushroom, bell pepper in white garlic sauce

Home Style String Beans

Fresh string beans sautéed with chef's signature sauce

Ginger Broccoli

Sautéed broccoli in ginger brown sauce

Mongolian

Scallion, red onion, mushroom and dried red pepper stir fried with spicy brown sauce

Lemongrass

Broccoli, Carrots and bamboo shoot

Children's Menu (Copy)

Stir-Fry Lo Mein with Chicken-Kids

$9.50

Premium Jasmine Fried Rice with Chicken- kids

$9.50

Fried Chicken with Steamed Rice-Kids

$9.50

General Tso Chicken-Kids

$9.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
1950 Settlers Ridge Center Dr, Pittsburgh, PA 15205

