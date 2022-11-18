Restaurant header imageView gallery
Thai
Asian Fusion

Thai Fusion

review star

No reviews yet

3003 85th Ave N

Brooklyn park, MN 55429

Order Again

Popular Items

25. Pad Thai
18. Papaya Salad
4. Chicken Wings (8)

Appetizers

1. Eggrolls (4)

1. Eggrolls (4)

$6.99

Four eggrolls wrapped with veggies, taro, class noodle. choose: from veggies, chicken or pork.

2. Fresh Rolls

2. Fresh Rolls

$5.95

Two Fresh Rolls wrapped with lettuce, mint, cilantro and noodle. choose from: veggies, pork & shrimp or Shrimp.

3. Paradise Wings (2)

$8.99

Two deboned wings with chicken, class noodle, onion and herbs.

4. Chicken Wings (8)

4. Chicken Wings (8)

$8.99

Eight pieces wings seasoned with flour and deep fried.

5. Chicken Satay (5)

5. Chicken Satay (5)

$7.99

5 Satay of chicken breast marinated with peanut, coconut, curry sauce.

6. Golden Prawms (5)

6. Golden Prawms (5)

$8.99

Shrimp, broccoli, zucchini Battered and deep-fried

7. Cream Cheese Wontons (8)

7. Cream Cheese Wontons (8)

$7.99

Eight Cream cheese wonton deep fried with sweet & sour sauce.

9. Gyoza (8 piece)

9. Gyoza (8 piece)

$7.99

Eight pieces dumplings stuffed with pork.

10. Meatball Sticks

$6.99
11. Crispy Calamari

11. Crispy Calamari

$8.99

Eight pieces lightly battered and deep-fried Calamari Rings.

12. Deep Fried Tofu

$7.99

Lightly battered deep-fried Tofu.

Curries- 1 spice

57. Red Curry

57. Red Curry

$13.99

Thai red curry with coconut milk, bamboo shoots, bell peppers, carrot, onion, zucchini, and basil

58. Yellow Curry

$13.99

Thai yellow curry with coconut milk, potatoes, carrot, onion.

59. Green Curry

$13.99

Thai green curry with coconut milk, bamboo shoots, bell peppers, carrot, onion, zucchini, and basil

60. Panang Curry

$13.99

Thai Panang curry with coconut milk, bell peppers, carrot, onion, zucchini, and basil.

61. Massamum Curry

$13.99

Thai Massamum curry with peanut, coconut milk, potatoes, carrot, onion.

62. Curry Duck

$14.99

Bone in with red curry sauce, bell pepper, onion, carrot and basil

63. Curry Shrimp

$14.99

Curry with fried eggs, shrimp, celery, bell pepper, carrot, onion, yellow curry sauce.

64. Curry Crab

64. Curry Crab

$15.99

Curry with fried eggs, shrimp, celery, bell pepper, carrot, onion, yellow curry sauce and deep fried crab.

Desserts

71. Mango Over Sweet Rice

$5.95

73. Thai Custard Over Sweet Rice

$4.95

74. Fried Ice Cream (not for online order)

$4.95

75. Ice Cream Sundae (not for online order)

$3.95

76. Tri Color

$4.95

77. Fried sweet rice cake (taro or banana) 2

$6.95

78. Cream cheese cake/ice cream (not for online order)

$7.95

Entrees

32. Roasted Pork Belly

$11.99

33a. Deep Fried Pork

$11.99
34. Sausage

34. Sausage

$8.99

Deep-fried Pork sausage seasoned with herd

35. Mongolian Beef (spice level 1)

$11.95

Stir fried with onion, scallion, and dried peppers.

37. Orange Chicken

37. Orange Chicken

$11.99

38. Sweet & Sour Chicken

$11.99
39 . Crispy Chicken Fried Rice

39 . Crispy Chicken Fried Rice

$12.99

Battered chicken breast served over fried rice and cucumber.

33b. Grilled Pork

$11.99

Sesame Chicken

$11.99

Fried Rice

52. Fried Rice

$10.99

Egg, broccoli, onion, carrot, served with sliced cucumber.

53. Pineapple Fried Rice

$11.99

Pineapple, egg, raisin, cashew, peas, carrot, and yellow curry served with sliced cucumber.

55. Basil Fried Rice (come with 1 spice)

$11.99

Red curry with basil, broccoli, onion, carrot, served with sliced cucumber.

56. Thai Fusion Fried Rice

$13.99

Barbecue pork, Chinese sausage, egg, broccoli, carrot, broccoli, onion and served with sliced cucumber

Noodle Soups

22a. Pho Regular

$9.99

22b. Pho Combo

$10.99
23. Pho Nam Taok

23. Pho Nam Taok

$13.99

Beef blood broth pho Includes peanut, lettuce, celery, tendon, bf meatball, tripe, slice bf, roast pork belly.

24a. Khao Poon

24a. Khao Poon

$10.99

Red coconut curry broth with chicken, bamboo, lettuce, veggies and bean sprout.

Noodles

25. Pad Thai

25. Pad Thai

$10.99

Stir fried rice noodle with egg, bean sprout, scallion, lemon and peanut

26. Pad See Ew

$11.99

Stir fried thick fun noodles with broccoli, carrot, onion in sweet soy sauce

27. Drunken Noodles

$11.99

Thick stir fried fun noodles with bell pepper, tomato, carrot, mushroom, onion and basil in a mild spice sweet soy sauce

28. Raad Na

$11.99

Thick stir-fried noodle w/egg, Chinese broccoli in a gravy sweet soy sauce

29. Clear Noodle Stir Fry

$10.99

Clear noodle stir-fried with egg and assorted vegetable

30. Chow Mein

$10.99

Stir-fried with egg and assorted vegetable

31. Vermicelli Noodle

$10.99

thin noodle served with eggroll, pork, vegetables, bean sprout served with house fish sweet and spicy sauce

Rice

Large Rice

$4.00

Small Rice

$2.50

Small Sticky Rice

$3.30

Large sticky rice

$6.00

Salads

18. Papaya Salad

18. Papaya Salad

$9.99

Shredded green papaya with Thai eggplant, tomato, lime, tamarin, mango, and fish sauce.

19. Thai Beef Salad (come with 1 spice)

$11.99

Cucumber, celery, herbs, carrot and tomato with beef in a spicy lime dressing

20. Clear Noodle Salad ( come with 1 spice)

$10.99
21. Laab

21. Laab

$10.99

Minced meat with herbs, rice powder in a lime dressing and fish sauce.

Side Items

Sausage

$4.00

Pork belly

$10.00

Soups- 1 spice

15. Tom Yum

$14.99

hot & sour tamarind flavored soup w/ lemongrass, bell pepper, tomato, mushroom, onion, basil, lemon grass

16. Tom Kha

$14.95

Coconut milk, lemongrass, tomato, mushroom, onion

17. Esan Beef (bitter soup)

$14.99

Special

83. Panang Special

83. Panang Special

$14.95

Panang curry served with a side of veggies Pad Thia and white rice.

84. Basil Special

84. Basil Special

$14.95

Basil stir-fried veggies with a side of veggies pad thai and white rice.

85. Soft Shell Panang

$14.95

79. Beef Brisket

$15.99

81. Chicken Khao piak

$12.99

82. Beef Namtaok

$12.99

Stir Fry

40. Stri Fry Delight

$10.99

Assorted vegetables

41. Pad Kapao

41. Pad Kapao

$12.99

Stir fried with Thai basil, bell pepper, carrot, onion, scallion and topped with an over easy egg. come with 1 level spice

42. Cashew Chicken

$11.99

Chicken with zucchini, bell pepper, carrot, cabbage, onion, and cashew nut.

44. Eggplant Delight

44. Eggplant Delight

$11.99

Eggplant, bell pepper, carrot, onion and basil. come with level 1 spice.

45. Garlic chicken

$10.99

Garlic sauce, onion and carrot.

46. Basil Delight

$11.99

Bell pepper, onion, mushroom, carrot and basil. come with level 1 spice.

47a. Intestine Delight

$15.99

Bell pepper, onion, carrot and basil.

47b. Salt and Pepper Shrimp

$14.99

Bell pepper, carrot and onion.

48. Beef Broccoli

$11.99

Beef stir-fried with broccoli and carrot.

49. Crispy Pork W/Chinese Broccoli

49. Crispy Pork W/Chinese Broccoli

$13.99

Crispy pork belly stir-fried with Chinese broccoli.

50. Plakhewn Chai (Fillet Fh)

$13.99

Fillet Tilapia fish stir-fried with bell pepper, onion, and carrot and basil. come with spice level 1.

51. Stir Fried Mussles

$15.99

Mussel with bell pepper, onion, and carrot and basil. come with spice level 1.

Whole Fish

65. Fish Hot Tempered (steamed)

65. Fish Hot Tempered (steamed)

$16.99

Steam Tilapia fish with tom yam sauce, herds and lemon. come with spice level 1.

66. Bitter Fish

$16.99

Steam or fried tilapia fish with spicy bitter sauce and herds.

67. Curry Fish (fried)

67. Curry Fish (fried)

$16.99

Fried tilapia fish with red curry sauce, bell pepper, carrot, onion and basil.

68. Fish Lemon Grass (fried)

68. Fish Lemon Grass (fried)

$16.99

fried tilapia fish with lemongrass and pepper sweet sauce.

69. Fish Ginger (fried)

69. Fish Ginger (fried)

$16.99

Fried Tilapia fish with ginger, bell pepper, scallion, onion, mushroom.

70. 3 Flavor Fish (fried)

$16.99

Fried tilapia fish with sweet/sour/salty with bell pepper, onion and carrot.

Drinks

Thai Iced Tea

$3.50

Thai Iced Coffee

$3.50

Pink Guava Lychee

$3.50

Asian Juice

$2.00

Sprite

$1.50

Coke

$1.50

Diet Coke

$1.50

bottle Water

$1.50

Orange Can

$1.50

Monster

$2.50

bottle soda

$2.50

Sport Drink/Gatorade

$1.89

Bubble Tea Can

$3.00

Pepsi

$1.50

Mtn Due

$1.50

Noodles

Pad Thai

Fried Noodle

Fried Rice

52. Fried Rice

56. Thai Fusion Fried Rice

$50.00+

Appetizer

Chicken Wings

$50.00+

Egg Rolls

$50.00+

Salads

Papaya

$45.00+

Laab

Thai Beef Salad

Stir Fry

40. Stir Fry Delight

$100.00

Crispy Pork w/ Chinese Broccoli

$65.00+

42. Cashew Chicken

$50.00+

45. Garlic Chicken

$50.00+

Entres

Orange Chicken

$60.00+

Sesame Chicken

$60.00+

Sweet and Sour Chicken

$60.00+

32. Pork Belly

$75.00+
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3003 85th Ave N, Brooklyn park, MN 55429

Directions

Gallery
Thai Fusion image
Thai Fusion image

