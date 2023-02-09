Restaurant header imageView gallery

Thai Garden Restaurant & Bar

No reviews yet

6324 Richmond Avenue

Houston, TX 77057

Call

Hours

Directions

LUNCH SPECIAL

L1-Garlic

$12.95

L2-Pad Kra Pao

$12.95

L3-Red Curry

$12.95

L4-Green Curry

$12.95

L5-Pad Thai

$12.95

L6-Pad See Ew

$12.95

L7-Drunken Noodles

$12.95

L8-Basil Eggplant & Tofu

$12.95

L9-Veggies & Veggies

$12.95

L10-Cashew Tofu

$12.95

APPETIZERS

Thai Garden Wings

$9.95

Pork-Stuffed Wings

Chicken Dumplings

$8.95

Steamed Dumplings

Chicken Satay

$8.95

Veggie Crispy Rolls

$7.95

Thai Garden Soft Spring Rolls

$8.95

Our Signature Soft Veggie Rolls

Thai Garden Cheese Rolls

$7.95

Fried Calamari

$9.95

Fish Cake

$9.95

Thai Garden Fresh Spring Rolls

$8.95

SOUP

Tom Kha Kai

$18.95

Spicy Chicken Soup w/ Coconut Milk

Tom Yum Goong

$22.95

Spicy Shrimp Soup

Tom Yum Veg.

$14.95

Tom Yum Chicken

$18.95

Tom Kha Shrimp.

$22.95

SALADS

Papaya Salad (Sum Tom)

$14.95

Papaya Salad (Laos Style)

$13.95

House Salad

$4.95

Chicken Larb

$16.95

Beef Salad

$18.95

ENTREES

Pad Kha Pao (Basil)

$15.95+

Stir-Fry, Finely Chopped

Cashew Nut Stir-Fry

$14.95+

Stir-Fry w/ Cashews

Pad Kra Tiem (Garlic Sauce)

$15.95+

Stir Fried Choices Of Protein With Garlic Sauce And Assorted Mixed vegetables

Garlic Fish

$19.95

Ginger Fish

$19.95

Eggplant & Chopped Chicken

$16.95

Noodles

Pad Thai

$14.95

Traditional Stir-Fried Noodles

Pad See Ew

$14.95

Stir-Fried Wide Noodles

Drunken Noodles

$14.95

Drunken Noodles

Noodles w/ Gravy

$14.95

Stir-Fry Clear Noodles (Pad Woon Sen)

$14.95

Stir-Fry Clear Noodles (Pad Woon Sen)

$14.95

CURRY

Mussaman Curry

$16.95+

Eastern-Style Curry

Green Curry

$16.95+

Green Curry w/ Chicken

Red Curry

$14.95+

Rich and Creamy Red Curry

Yellow Curry

$16.95+

Panang Curry

$16.95+

FRIED RICE

Thai Garden Fried Rice

$14.95+

Traditional Thai Fried Rice

Pineapple Fried Rice

$14.95+

Fried Rice w/ Pineapple

Basil Fried Rice

$14.95+

Fried Rice w/ Basil

DESSERTS

Sticky Rice with Mango

$10.95

Thai Garden Ice Cream

$8.95

Coconut Ice Cream

Sticky Rice with custard

$9.95

CHEF'S SPECIAL

Crab Fried Rice

$24.95

Garlic Okra (V)

$14.95

Duck Noodles Soup

$19.95

Garlic Shrimp

$21.95

Chu Chee

$20.95

Tiger Crying (Seau Ring Hai)

$21.95

Royal Seafood

$21.95

SIDE ORDER

Steam Jasmine Rice

$2.95

Steam Mixed Veggies

$3.95

Stir Fried Mixed Veggies

$4.95

Steamed Noodles

$3.95

Noodle Soups

Beef Noodles Soup

$18.95

Chicken Noodle Soup

$16.95

Vegetarian

Basil Eggplant & Tofu

$14.95

Veggies & Veggies

$14.95

Cashew Tofu

$14.95

Garlic Okra

$14.95

NA Beverages

Fountain Drinks

$2.95

Thai Ice Tea

$5.00

Iced Thai Tea w/ Cream & Sugar

Thai Ice Coffee

$5.00

Iced Thai Coffee w/ Cream & Sugar

Tea

$2.95

Bottle Of Water

$2.95

Hot Drink

$3.95

Thai Tea (To Go, No Ice)

$6.95
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Authentic Thai Cuisine

Location

6324 Richmond Avenue, Houston, TX 77057

Directions

