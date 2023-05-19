Restaurant header imageView gallery

Thai Gourmet 4505 Liberty Ave

No reviews yet

4505 Liberty Ave

Pittsburgh, PA 15224

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Dinner

Snacks

Crispy Spring Rolls

Crispy Spring Rolls

$4.00

Vegetarian served with our house sauce

Fresh Summer Rolls

Fresh Summer Rolls

$7.00

Choice of chicken, tofu, or shrimp, served with our black sauce topped with peanuts

Hoi Jawh

$10.00

Fried crab and ground pork wrapped in tofu skin served with a sweet chilli sauce

Satay Chicken

$12.00

Thai-style marinated chicken served with our fresh cucumber sauce and peanut sauce

Tempura Broccoli

$8.00

Fried tempura served with our house sauce

Samosas

$8.00

Vegetarian curry triangles served with our fresh cucumber sauce topped with peanuts

Thai Gourmet Combo

$14.00

2 spring rolls, 2 samosas, 2 dumplings, and 3 satay sticks served with our fresh cucumber sauce and peanut sauce

Fried Tofu

$8.00

Firm tofu served with our house sauce topped with peanuts

Crab Voluptuous

Crab Voluptuous

$10.00

Real crab meat super lumps baby! With cream cheese and scallions served with our tangy sauce

Pork Dumplings

Pork Dumplings

$9.00

Choice of steamed or fried served with our tangy black sauce

Soups

Wonton

$6.00

Chicken wontons, Napa cabbage, scallions, and garlic in a clear mushroom broth

Tom Yum

Tom Yum

$6.00

Choice of chicken, tofu, shrimp, or veggies with mushrooms and tomatoes in a spicy lemongrass broth. Minimum spice of 3

Tom Kha

$6.00

Choice of chicken, tofu, shrimp, or veggies with mushrooms in a coconut milk broth

Salads

Yum Tofu

$12.00

Fried tofu tossed in a crushed peanut lime dressing

Larb Gai

$12.00

Chopped chicken tossed in a roasted rice lime dressing

Yum Neuh

$12.00

Flank steak tossed in a spicy fish sauce lime dressing. Minimum spice of 3

Lotus Root

$12.00

The yum tofu tossed with julienned lotus roots

House Salad

$12.00

Choice of grilled chicken or fried tofu with a peanut dressing

Som Tum

$12.00

Shredded papaya pounded and flipped in a lime dressing and peanuts

Noodles

Pad Thai

Pad Thai

$14.00

Rice noodles in a sweet, tangy sauce with eggs, scallions, crushed peanuts, and sprouts

Pad Zee Ew

$14.00

Wide flat rice noodles in a sweet, vinegary sauce with eggs, broccoli, and sprouts

Pad Kee Mow

Pad Kee Mow

$14.00

Wide flat rice noodles in a basil sauce with bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, and sprouts

Tom Yum Noodle Bowl

$14.00

Rice noodles in our tom yum broth with cilantro, scallions, crispy shallots, chips, Asian greens, and sprouts. Minimum spice of 3

Chiang Mai Mee

Chiang Mai Mee

$14.00

Egg noodles in our yellow curry with onions, cilantro, scallions, crispy shallots, and sprouts. Minimum spice of 3

Nam Prik

Nam Prik

$14.00

Rice noodles served with a mung bean curry, a side salad, and broccoli. Minimum spice of 3

Emerald

$14.00

Rice noodles served with green curry, a side salad, and broccoli. Minimum spice of 3

Coconut Milk Curries

Red Curry

$14.00

Bell peppers, bamboo shoots, carrots, and basil. Minimum spice of 3

Green Curry

$14.00

Eggplant, bell peppers, bamboo shoots, carrots, broccoli, and basil. Minimum spice of 3

Panang Curry

$14.00

Bell peppers, carrots, and broccoli. Minimum spice of 3

Pineapple Curry

$14.00

Red curry with bell peppers, carrots, and tomatoes. Minimum spice of 3

Massaman Curry

$14.00

Potatoes, chickpeas, carrots, and peanuts. Minimum spice of 3

Yellow Curry

Yellow Curry

$14.00

Potatoes, carrots, and chickpeas. Minimum spice of 3

Pumpkin Curry

$14.00

Red curry with bell peppers and carrots. Minimum spice of 3

Entrées

Basil Leaves

Basil Leaves

$14.00

Bell peppers and onions

Cashew Nuts

Cashew Nuts

$14.00

Brown sauce with bell peppers, carrots, zucchini, broccoli, onions and mushrooms

Chili Paste (Priking)

Chili Paste (Priking)

$14.00

Prik king sauce with string beans and carrots. Minimum spice of 3

Ginger Pineapple

Ginger Pineapple

$14.00

Light brown sauce with carrots, onions, mushrooms, bell peppers, and Napa

Mixed Vegetables

$14.00

Light brown sauce with carrots, Napa, zucchini, broccoli, mushrooms, and Asian greens

Garlic

$14.00

Brown sauce with cilantro and Asian greens

Japanese Eggplant

$14.00

Basil sauce with basil and bell peppers

Sweet Chilli

$14.00

Brown sweet and spicy chilli sauce with bell peppers, onions, basil, and broccoli. Minimum spice of 3

General T'so

$16.00Out of stock

Choice of breaded tofu or chicken with broccoli and roasted sesame seeds

Moo Palo

$16.00

Tender pork, hard boiled eggs, and tofu in a five spice stew

Fried Rices

Spicy Basil Fried Rice

$14.00

Basil, bell peppers, onions, and eggs

Golden Fried Rice

$14.00

Turmeric, curry powder, pineapples, tomatoes, onions, and eggs topped with cucumber and scallions

Thai Style Fried Rice

Thai Style Fried Rice

$14.00

Classic fried rice with tomatoes, onions, and eggs topped with cucumber and scallions

Sides

White Rice

$2.00

House Brown Rice

$3.00

Steamed Veggies

$4.00

Steamed Noodles

$4.00

Fried Rice

$6.00

Cucumber Sauce

$4.00

Dessert

Sticky Rice with Mango

$6.00

Lunch

Lunch Menu

Red Curry

$11.00

Bell peppers, bamboo shoots, carrots, and basil. Minimum spice of 3

Green Curry

$11.00

Eggplant, bell peppers, bamboo shoots, carrots, broccoli, and basil. Minimum spice of 3

Pineapple Curry

$11.00

Red curry with bell peppers, carrots, and tomatoes. Minimum spice of 3

Panang Curry

$11.00

Bell peppers, carrots, and broccoli. Minimum spice of 3

Yellow Curry

$11.00

Potatoes, carrots, and chickpeas. Minimum spice of 3

Golden Fried Rice

$11.00

Turmeric, curry powder, pineapples, onions, and eggs

Spicy Basil Fried Rice

$11.00

Bell peppers and onions

Thai-Style Fried Rice

$11.00

Classic fried rice with onions and eggs

Mixed Vegetables

$11.00

Light brown sauce with carrots, snow peas, Napa, zucchini, broccoli, mushrooms, and Asian greens

Ginger Pineapple

$11.00

Light brown sauce with carrots, onions, mushrooms, bell peppers, and Napa

Chili Paste (Priking)

$11.00

Prik king sauce with string beans and carrots. Minimum spice of 3

Cashew Nuts

$11.00

Brown sauce with bell peppers, carrots, zucchini, broccoli, onions, and mushrooms

Basil Leaves

$11.00

Bell peppers and onions

Japanese Eggplant

$11.00

Basil sauce with basil and bell peppers

Pad Thai

$11.00

Rice noodles in a sweet, tangy sauce with eggs, scallions, crushed peanuts, and sprouts

Pad Zee Ew

$11.00

Wide flat rice noodles in a sweet, vinegary sauce with eggs, broccoli, and sprouts

Pad Kee Mow (Drunken Noodles)

$11.00

Wide flat rice noodles in a basil sauce with bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, and sprouts

Tom Yum Noodle Bowl

$11.00

Rice noodles in our tom yum broth with cilantro, scallions, crispy shallots, chips, Asian greens, and sprouts. Minimum spice of 3

Chiang Mai Mee

$11.00

Egg noodles in our yellow curry with onions, cilantro, scallions, crispy shallots, and sprouts. Minimum spice of 3

General T'so

$12.00Out of stock

Choice of breaded tofu or chicken with broccoli and roasted sesame seeds

Tilapia Sweet Chilli

$11.00

Sweet and spicy brown chilli sauce with bell peppers, onions, basil, and broccoli. Minimum spice of 3

Garlic

$11.00

Brown sauce with cilantro and Asian greens

Beverage

Drinks

Thai Iced Tea

$4.00

Thai Iced Coffee

$4.00

Thai Lime Iced Tea

$4.00

Coke

$1.50

Sprite

$1.50

Diet Coke

$1.50

Mexican Soda

$3.00

Italian Soda

$2.00

Bottled Water

$1.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

4505 Liberty Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15224

Directions

