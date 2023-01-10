Restaurant header imageView gallery

Thai Grill Bellevue 260 106th ave NE

No reviews yet

260 106th ave NE

Bellevue, WA 98004

Appetizers

Deep-fried Egg Rolls

Deep-fried Egg Rolls

$6.00

Four deep-fried rolls filled with clear noodles and vegetables. Served with a sweet plum sauce.

Fresh Rolls

$10.95

Two rolls filled with shrimp, noodles, lettuce, basil, and sprouts wrapped in clear rice paper. Served with plum sauce or peanut sauce.

Chicken Satay

Chicken Satay

$12.95

Four chicken skewers marinated in a special curry coconut milk sauce, grilled and served with a fresh cucumber vinaigrette and peanut sauce.

Crab Delight

Crab Delight

$10.95

A deep-fried cream cheese crab mix wrapped in a wonton wrapper. Served with a sweet plum sauce.

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$12.95

Deep fried battered wings.

Pork Belly

Pork Belly

$10.95Out of stock
Thai Grill Sausage

Thai Grill Sausage

$10.95

Soups

Tom Kah

$14.95

A sweet, hot, and sour soup with mushrooms, lemon grass, and coconut milk with your choice of meat or tofu. Prawns add 4.00. Seafood Combo add 6.00

Tom Yum

$14.95

A hot and sour soup mixed with lime juice, mushrooms, onions, and lemongrass with your choice of meat or tofu. Prawns add 4.00. Seafood add 6.00

Beef Noodle Soup

$15.95

Beef Broth with Herbs, with slices of beef, served with meatballs sprouts, onions, cilantro and black peppers.

Khao Poon

Khao Poon

$15.95

Rice vermicelli soup, served with ground chicken or pork season with lime leaves, sprouts, dice green bean, bamboo, slice cabbage.

Khao Piak

Khao Piak

$15.95

Chicken Broth, served with tapioca rice flour, slice chicken, sprouts, onions, quail eggs, and crispy garlic, black peppers.

Salads

Yum Neau

Yum Neau

$14.95

Beef, red onion, and cucumber tossed in a spicy lime juice sauce served over a bed of lettuce. Substitute prawns for 3.00.

Larb Gai

Larb Gai

$13.95

Ground chicken, green onion and chili pepper tossed with lime juice topped with cilantro and lettuce on the side.

Papaya Salad

Papaya Salad

$13.95

Shredded green papaya with cherry tomatoes, green beans, and lime topped with peanuts and served with a side of lettuce.

Noodles

Phad Thai

Phad Thai

$14.95

Stir-fried Thai rice noodles with ground peanuts, green onions and egg.

Phad See Ew

Phad See Ew

$14.95

Stir-fried flat wide rice noodles with broccoli and egg.

Phad Kee Mao

$14.95

Stir-fired flat wide rice noodles with Tomato, onions, bell peppers, bamboo shoots, basil, broccoli and egg.

Phad Woon Sen

$14.95

Stir-fried clear noodles with bean sprouts, cabbage, tomatoes, pineapple, celery, green onions and egg.

Rama Noodle

Rama Noodle

$14.95Out of stock

Stir-fried wide rice noodles served with spinach topped with peanut sauce.

Mama Phad

$14.95

Stir-fried egg noodles with cabbage, carrots, baby corn, broccoli, snow peas, and bell peppers.

Entrees

Thai Basil

$16.95

Sautéed with onions, bell peppers, mushrooms and basil.

Thai Grill Seafood Special

Thai Grill Seafood Special

$22.95

Scallops, crab, salmon, mussels, squid, prawns and egg stir-fried in a special curry sauce.

Prik Khing

$16.95

Sautéed with chili sauce, bell peppers, basil, onions and green beans.

Garlic Delight

Garlic Delight

$16.95

Sautéed with garlic, broccoli, snow peas and carrots.

Showering Rama

$16.95Out of stock

Your choice of meat or tofu served on a bed of cooked spinach topped with peanut sauce.

Spicy Beef

$16.95

Stir-fried with broccoli, onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, carrots, basil, and chili paste.

Cashew Nut

$16.95

Sautéed with garlic, onions, carrots, bell peppers, mushrooms and roasted cashews.

Crispy Garlic Chicken

$16.95

Deep fried crispy chicken topped with a garlic sauce.

Broccoli Chicken

$16.95

Eggplant

$16.95
Three Flavor Trout

Three Flavor Trout

$22.95

Curries

Panang Curry

Panang Curry

$14.95

Panang curry paste in coconut milk with kaffir lime leaves, bell peppers and basil.

Red Curry

$14.95

Red curry paste in coconut milk with bamboo shoots and basil.

Yellow Curry

Yellow Curry

$14.95

Yellow curry paste in coconut milk with cashew nuts, carrots and potatoes.

Green Curry

Green Curry

$14.95

Green curry paste in coconut milk with zucchini, eggplant, bell peppers and basil.

Fried Rice

Thai Grill Fried Rice

$14.95

Stir-fried white rice with your choice of meat or tofu, mixed with egg, carrots, green peas, and cashew nuts in a sweet chili paste.

Pineapple Fried Rice

Pineapple Fried Rice

$14.95

Stir-fried white rice with egg, pineapple, snow peas, onions and yellow curry spice.

Thai Fried Rice

Thai Fried Rice

$14.95

Stir-fried white rice with egg, tomatoes and onions topped with cilantro.

Crab Fried Rice

$22.95

Stir-fried white rice with egg, crab, peas, and carrots.

Grill Chicken Combo

$26.95

Grill marinated whole chicken served with sticky rice, papaya salad, steam thin rice noodles and sweet chili sauce.

Side Orders

White Rice

$3.00

Brown Rice

$3.00

Sticky Rice

$4.00

Peanut sauce

$4.50

Curry sauce

$5.95

Steamed noodles

$4.95

Steamed veggies

$5.95

Desserts

Mango & Sweet Sticky Rice

Mango & Sweet Sticky Rice

$10.95

Black Sweet Rice

$6.95

Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Thai Iced Tea

$5.50

Water

$3.00

Lunch Combos

Comba A Cashew Chicken

$14.95

Sautéed with roasted cashew nuts, bell peppers, onions, carrots, chili sauce, and mushrooms

Combo A Cashew Tofu

$14.95

Sautéed with roasted cashew nuts, bell peppers, onions, carrots, chili sauce, and mushrooms

Combo B Rama Chicken

$14.95

Served on a bed of cooked spinach and topped with peanut sauce

Combo B Rama Tofu

$14.95

Served on a bed of cooked spinach and topped with peanut sauce

Combo C Curry Chicken

$14.95

Mon/Tue: Red Curry* Wed/Thu/Fri: Panang Curry* *Substitute with other curry flavors 1.50.

Combo C Daily Curry Tofu

$14.95

Mon/Tue: Red Curry* Wed/Thu/Fri: Panang Curry* *Substitute with other curry flavors 1.50.

Combo D Spicy Beef

$14.95

Stir-fried with broccoli, onions, mushrooms, carrots, and chili paste

Combo D Spicy Tofu

$14.95

Stir-fried with broccoli, onions, mushrooms, carrots, and chili paste

Combo E broccoli Chicken

$14.95

Stir-fried broccoli and oyster sauce

Combo E Broccoli Tofu

$14.95

Stir-fried broccoli and oyster sauce

Featured Cocktails

Mango Polo

$14.00

Raspberry Vodka, Lemon, Lime, Orange, Mango Puree

Sunset Cooler

Sunset Cooler

$14.00

Marliblu Rum, X-Rated, Pineapple, Pomegranate, Orange

Burnt Lemond Wheel

Burnt Lemond Wheel

$15.00

Even William, Orange Marmalade, Orange, Lemond, Orange bitters

Lychee Cosmo

$15.00

Vodka, Triple-Sec, Lychee, Cranberry, Lime

Hawks Basil

$15.00

Gin, St Germain, Lemon Simple Syrup Basil

Skinny Girl Margarita

$17.00

Patron Cointreau, Lime

Campfire Old Fashion

Campfire Old Fashion

$17.00

Even William. Road Merry Syrups, Bitters

Woodland Park Zoo

$18.00

Vodka, Gin, Tequila, Bourbon, 151, Southern Comfort, Peach Schnapps, Cherry Brandy, Cranberry, Pineapple, Grenadine

Cocktails

Lemon Drop

$14.00

Mai Tai

$14.00

Manhattan

$15.00

Margarita

$14.00

Martini

$14.00

Mojito

$14.00

Moscow Mule

$12.00

Bottled Beer

Corona

Corona

$6.50
Heineken

Heineken

$6.50
Stella

Stella

$6.50
Elysian Space Dust

Elysian Space Dust

$6.50

Widmer Hefe

$6.50
Singha (thai)

Singha (thai)

$6.50

Chang (thai)

$6.50

Bud Light

$5.00

Draft Beer

16oz Singha

$8.00

16oz Widmer Hefeweizen

$8.00

24oz Singha

$10.00

24oz Widmer Hefeweizen

$10.00

Wine

GLS Merlot

$8.50

GLS Cabernet

$8.50

GLS Chardonnay

$8.50

GLS Riesling

$8.50

BTL Merlot

$29.95

BTL Cabernet

$29.95

BTL Chardonnay

$29.95

BTL Riesling

$29.95

Vodka

SGL Well Vodka

$7.00

SGL Absolut

$7.00

SGL Belvedere

$7.00

SGL Chopin

$7.00

SGL Ciroc

$9.00

SGL Firefly

$7.00

SGL Grey Goose

$10.00

SGL Grey Goose Citron

$20.00

SGL Jeremiah Weed

$20.00

SGL Ketel One

$12.00

DBL Well Vodka

$14.00

DBL Absolut

$14.00

DBL Belvedere

$14.00

DBL Chopin

$14.00

DBL Ciroc

$18.00

DBL Firefly

$14.00

DBL Grey Goose

$18.00

DBL Grey Goose Citron

$18.00

DBL Jeremiah Weed

$13.00

DBL Ketel One

$14.00

Gin

SGL Well Gin

$7.00

SGL Beefeater

$7.00

SGL Bombay Saphire

$8.00

SGL Gordons

$10.00

SGL Hendricks

$10.00

SGL Tanqueray

$10.00

DBL Well Gin

$14.00

DBL Beefeater

$14.00

DBL Bombay Saphire

$16.00

DBL Gordons

$16.00

DBL Hendricks

$16.00

DBL Tanqueray

$16.00

Rum

SGL Well Rum

$7.00

SGL Admiral Nelson

$7.00

SGL Bacardi

$8.00

SGL Bacardi Limon

$8.00

SGL Captain Morgan

$8.00

SGL Gosling'S

$8.00

SGL Meyers

$8.00

SGL Meyers Silver

$10.00

SGL Mount Gay

$10.00

DBL Well Rum

$14.00

DBL Admiral Nelson

$14.00

DBL Bacardi

$16.00

DBL Bacardi Limon

$16.00

DBL Captain Morgan

$16.00

DBL Gosling'S

$16.00

DBL Meyers

$16.00

DBL Meyers Silver

$18.00

DBL Mount Gay

$18.00

Tequila

SGL Well Tequila

$7.00

SGL Cabo Wabo Blanco

$7.00

SGL Casa Noble

$7.00

SGL Corazon Reposado

$8.00

SGL Cuervo Silver

$8.00

SGL Don Julio Anejo

$22.00

SGL Patron Anejo

$12.00

SGL Patron Café

$12.00

SGL Patron Gran Platinum

$15.00

SGL Patron Reposado

$15.00

SGL Patron Silver

$15.00

SGL Patron Xo Café

$20.00

DBL Well Tequila

$14.00

DBL Cabo Wabo Blanco

$14.00

DBL Casa Noble

$14.00

DBL Corazon Reposado

$16.00

DBL Cuervo Silver

$16.00

DBL Don Julio Anejo

$18.00

DBL Patron Anejo

$18.00

DBL Patron Café

$18.00

DBL Patron Gran Platinum

$18.00

DBL Patron Reposado

$20.00

DBL Patron Silver

$20.00

DBL Patron Xo Café

$20.00

Whiskey

SGL Well Whiskey

$7.00

SGL Angels Envy

$7.00

SGL Basil Hayden

$7.00

SGL Bulliet Rye

$12.00

SGL Diabolique

$7.00

SGL Jack Daniels

$8.00

SGL Jim Beam

$8.00

SGL Knob Creek

$12.00

SGL Makers 46

$15.00

SGL Makers Mark

$12.00

SGL Wild Turkey

$12.00

SGL Woodford Reserve

$15.00

DBL Well Whiskey

DBL Angels Envy

DBL Basil Hayden

DBL Bulliet Rye

$14.00

DBL Diabolique

$14.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$14.00

DBL Jim Beam

$14.00

DBL Knob Creek

$14.00

DBL Makers 46

$14.00

DBL Makers Mark

$16.00

DBL Wild Turkey

$16.00

DBL Woodford Reserve

$16.00

Scotch/Bourbon

SGL Well Scotch

$7.00

SGL Chivas Regal

$8.00

SGL Chivas Regal 18Yr

$15.00

SGL Dewars

$8.00

SGL Dewars 12Yr

$15.00

SGL J & B

$12.00

SGL Johnnie Walker Black

$15.00

SGL Johnnie Walker Red

$12.00

Hennessey

$15.00

DBL Well Scotch

$14.00

DBL Chivas Regal

$16.00

DBL Chivas Regal 18Yr

$20.00

DBL Dewars

$16.00

DBL Dewars 12Yr

$20.00

DBL J & B

$16.00

DBL Johnnie Walker Black

$20.00

DBL Johnnie Walker Red

$18.00
All hours
Sunday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
260 106th ave NE, Bellevue, WA 98004

