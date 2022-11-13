Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese
Thai
Bars & Lounges

Thai Harmony

review star

No reviews yet

102 W 3rd St Suite 110

183 Mount olivet Dr, Winston Salem, NC 27107

Winston Salem, NC 27101

Order Again

Popular Items

7. Pad Thai
A8 Vegetarian Spring Roll
8. Pad See Ew

Apps

A0 Zesty Greenbean

$7.99

A1 Crispy Taro

$7.99

Test

A2 Nua Dad Diew

$9.99Out of stock

A4 Golden Curry Puff

$8.99

A5 Crispy Calamari

$10.99

A7 Chicken Sate

$9.99

A8 Vegetarian Spring Roll

$5.99

A9 Shrimp Shumai

$8.99

A11 Shrimp & Crab Spring Roll

$10.99

A12 Chicken Lettuce Wrap

$8.99

A14 Fresh Summer Roll

$6.99
A15 Crab Rangoon

A15 Crab Rangoon

$7.99

A17 Gyoza (Veggie)

$6.99

A17 Gyoza (Pork & Chk)

$7.99

Soup

S1 Tom Yum

S2 Tom Kha

S3 Clear Noodle Soup

S4 Kaow Tom

SM Wonton Soup

$5.99

LG Wonton Soup

$9.99

SM Miso Soup

$4.99

LG Miso Soup

$9.99

Salad

S11 Pla Koog

$15.95

S12 Grilled Chicken Arugula Salad

$14.99

S14 Somtum

$10.50

S15 Peking Duck Salad

$17.99

S16 Larb

$14.99

Curry

1. Khao Soi Thai Curry

1. Khao Soi Thai Curry

2. Panang Curry

3. Red Curry

4. Green Curry

5. Massaman Curry

6. Yellow Curry

Stir Fried

7. Pad Thai

8. Pad See Ew

9. Rad Nar

10. Drunken Noodle

11 Pad Woonsen

16. Crab Fried Rice

$19.99

12 Thai Fried Rice

14 Curry Fried Rice

15 Pineapple Fried Rice

Naked Pad Thai

Kani crab fried Rice

$13.99

Noodle Bowl "Pho"

20. Thai Style Noodle Soup

$12.99

21. Tom Yum Noodle

$12.99
22. Duck Noodle

22. Duck Noodle

$15.99

23. Crab & Wonton Noodle

$15.99

Authentic Thai

30. Thai Roasted Chicken

$15.50

31. Goong Pad Prig

$19.99

32. Pattaya Duck

$26.99

33. Eggplant Kraprow

34. Stir-Fried Minced Garlic

35. Stir Fried Fresh Ginger

Modern Thai

41. Grilled Salmon

$22.99

42. Harmony Duck Tamarind

$26.99

43. Pan Seared Tuna

$22.99

48. Pad Kaprow (Thai Basil)

45. Lobster Curry

$32.99

46. Shrimp & Scallop Volcano

$22.99

47. Roasted Bangkok Chicken

$18.99

44 Bison Thai Basil

$21.99

Chicken Thai Basil

$16.99

Side Order

White Rice

$3.00

Brown Rice

$3.50

Sticky Rice

$2.50

Side Fried Rice

$4.00

Side Steam Veg

$4.00

Side Salad

$4.50

Steam Rice Noodles

$2.00

Steam Chicken

$5.00

Extra Pork

$5.00

Steam Shrimp

$7.00

Steam Beef

$7.00

Hibachi Steak Dinner

$15.99

Teriyaki Chk Dinner

$16.99

Sesame Chk Dinner

$16.99

General Tso Dinner

$16.99

Siam Chicken Dinner

$16.99

Chicken Wings

$10.99Out of stock

Sauce

$0.75

sushi App

J1 Edamame

$5.99

J2 Seaweed Salad

$6.99

J3 Ginger Salad

$4.99

J4 Shrimp Tempura

$15.99

J6 Spicy Crab Salad

$9.99

J10 Sashimi Salad

$15.99

J11 Naruto

$13.99

J15 Tuna Tartar

$14.99

J16 Tuna Tataki

$14.99

J20 Seaweed Tuna Bite

$12.99

Hamachi Jalapeno

$19.99

Ikasansai Squid Salad

$9.00

Strawberry Roll

$11.99

Avocado Boat

$12.99

Surf and Turf

$16.99

There is No Rice

$14.99

Volcano Roll

$19.99

Maki Rolls

R2 Tuna Roll

$8.99

R3 Unagi Roll

$9.99

R4 Yellow Tail Roll

$8.99

R5 California Roll

$8.99

R6 Vegetable Roll

$7.99

R7 Spicy Roll

$9.99

R8 JB Roll

$9.99

R9 Bagel Roll

$11.99

R10 Seafood Salad Roll

$13.99

R11 Philadelphia Roll

$11.99

R12 Rainbow Roll

$14.99

R14 Earthquake Roll

$12.99

R16 Kamikaze Roll

$14.99

R18 Shrimp Tempura Roll

$13.99

R19 Spider Roll

$13.99

R20 Veggie Tempura Roll

$10.99

R25 Samurai Roll

$16.99

R61 Zen Roll

$12.99

R62 Spicy Bay Scallops Roll

$14.99

R63 Dragon Roll

$16.99

Avocado Roll

$5.99

Salmon Roll

$8.99

Cucumber Roll

$5.99

Signature Roll

Black Dragon

$18.99

Shrimp tempura with asparagus topped with BBQ Eel and eel sauce

R29 Tsunami Roll

R29 Tsunami Roll

$15.99

R31 Sexy Southern Girl Roll

$15.99

R32 All Star Roll

$17.99
R37 Exgirlfriend Roll

R37 Exgirlfriend Roll

$15.99

Shrimp tempura, avocado, spicy crab, topped with cooked shrimp, honey mayo and eel sauce

R38 Starfish Roll

$14.99

R39 Honey Bee Roll

$15.99

R40 Mango Tango Roll

$14.99

R41 Andaman Roll

$17.99

R42 Big Girls Dont Cry Roll

$17.99

R43 OBX Roll

$15.99

R44 Sakusaku Roll

$14.99

R45 Gunn & Roses Roll

$17.99

R46 The Lighthouse

$16.99

R47 Reynolds Tower

$19.99

R48 Double Trouble Roll

$15.99

R49 Fancy Roll

$19.99

R50 Last But Not Least Roll

$15.99

R51 Lobster Monster

$25.99

R52 Fireball Salmon

$15.99

Sea Monster

$20.99

Shrimp tempura with avocado topped with spicy tuna, BBQ Eel and house sauce

Sexy Belly Salmon

$16.99

Spicy Salmon avocado topped with salmon belly and Ikura

Tarantula

Tarantula

$18.99

Shrimp tempura, avocado, spicy crab, topped with cooked shrimp, honey mayo and eel sauce

WAKE FOREST

WAKE FOREST

$14.00

Shrimp tempura, avocado, spicy crab, topped with cooked shrimp, honey mayo and eel sauce

Over The Moon

Over The Moon

$18.99

Shrimp tempura, avocado, spicy crab, topped with cooked shrimp, honey mayo and eel sauce

There is No Rice

There is No Rice

$15.99

Shrimp tempura, avocado, spicy crab, topped with cooked shrimp, honey mayo and eel sauce

Surf & Turf

Surf & Turf

$18.99

Shrimp tempura, avocado, spicy crab, topped with cooked shrimp, honey mayo and eel sauce

Volcano

Volcano

$19.99

Shrimp tempura, avocado, spicy crab, topped with cooked shrimp, honey mayo and eel sauce

Nigiri & Sashimi

Albacore

$6.99

Bay Scallop

$6.99

Eel

$6.99

Ikura

$6.99

Masago

$6.99

Salmon

$6.99

Seared Tuna

$6.99

Shrimp

$6.99

Smoked Salmon

$6.99

Sweet Egg

$6.99

Sweet Tofu

$6.99

Tobiko

$6.99

Tuna

$6.99

White Tuna

$6.99

Yellowtail

$6.99

Bottan Ebi

$10.00

Sushi Entree

Chirashi

$22.99

Unadon

$22.99

Poke Poke

$20.99

Vegetarian Combo

$20.99

Sushi Combo

$22.99

Sashimi Deluxe

$32.99

Salmon Lover

$21.99

Tuna Lover

$21.99

Boat for Two

$32.99

Beverage

Soda

$2.99

Iced Tea

$2.99

Thai Iced Tea

$3.50

Hot Tea

$3.00

Saranac Ginger Beer

$3.00

Evian

$3.00

S. Pellegrino

$3.00

S. Pellergrino Flavor

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$5.00

Young Coconut

$6.99

Bubble Tea

$4.99

Dessert

Trio Mochi Ice Cream

$4.99

Green Tea Ice Cream

$4.99

Chocolate Lava Cake

$4.99
Mango Sticky Rice

Mango Sticky Rice

$5.99
Passion Fruit Cheesecake

Passion Fruit Cheesecake

$5.99

Add Vanilla Ice cream

$2.00

Deep Fried Cheesecake

$6.99

Premuim Sake

1000 Dreams

$14.00

Hakkaisan Cloudlines

$16.00

Dancing Gold Flakes

$26.00

Dry Wave

$9.00

First Boss

$19.00

Forgotten Japanese Spirit

$21.00

Horin

$20.00

Living Jewel

$16.00
Mio

Mio

$13.00

Just pour into a glass and enjoy a sparkling new sake experience with its unique, sweet aroma and refreshing, fruity flavor. Crafted in the traditional brewing style, with rice, water and koji,

Midori

$13.00

REI

$16.00

Rich Revered Sage

$20.00Out of stock
Yomi After Life

Yomi After Life

$11.00

Ozeki Sparkling "Hana Awaka"

$12.00

BTL Hana White Peach

$14.00

BTL Hana Lychee

$14.00

BTL Hana Fuji Apple

$14.00

BTL Hana Orange

$14.00

Nigori (Unfiltered) Sake

"Cloudy" Ozeki Nigori

"Cloudy" Ozeki Nigori

$14.00
"Little Lily" Hakutsuru Sayuri Junmai Ginjo Nigori

"Little Lily" Hakutsuru Sayuri Junmai Ginjo Nigori

$16.00
"Coconut Cream" Tyku Coconut Nigori

"Coconut Cream" Tyku Coconut Nigori

$15.00

Silky Mild

$9.00

Strawberry Cream

$16.00

Hana Awaka

$12.00

Social Sparkling HIBISCUS CUCUMBER

$17.00

Kukai Mango

$14.00

Yuki Lychee

$15.00

Yuki white peach

$15.00

Ozeki Yuzu

$12.00

Flavored Sake

BTL Hana Lychee

$14.00

BTL Hana Orange

$14.00

BTL Hana Peach

$14.00

BTL Hana Apple

$14.00

BTL Plum Wine

$28.00

GL Plum Wine

$9.00

Beer

Angry Orchard Cider

$4.00

ROGUE Hazelnut

$4.00

Bell's Two Hearted Ale

$4.00

Blue Moon

$4.00

Founders Breakfast Stout

$4.00

Lagunitas Little Sumpin

$4.00

Sam's Adam Summer Ale

$4.00

Lonerider Sweet Josie

$4.00

Torch Pilsner

$4.00

New Belgium Fat Tire

$4.00

Noda Cavu

$5.00

Samuel Adams

$4.00

Stone Delicious IPA

$4.00

Sweet Water Goin Coastal

$4.00

Hoppyum

$4.00

Asahi

$5.00

Corona

$5.00

Guinness

$5.00

Heineken

$5.00

Kirin

$5.00

Kirin Light

$5.00Out of stock

New Castle

$5.00

Sapporo Can (Tall)

$7.00

Singha

$5.00

Stella Artois

$5.00

Tiger

$5.00

Tsingtao

$5.00

Sapporo Black

$7.00

Sapporo short can

$4.00

Bud Light

$3.00

Budweiser

$3.00

Coors Light

$3.00

Landshark

$3.00

Michelob Ultra

$3.00

Miller Lite

$3.00

Yeungling

$3.00

White Wine

Prum Essence, Riesling

$32.00

Dry Riesling, Pacific Rim

$28.00

Vinho Verde

$28.00

Sea Glass, Pinot Grigio

$28.00

Bollini, Pinot Grigio

$32.00

Chateau Ste. Michelle, Pinot Gris

$32.00

Ferrari-Carano, Fume Blanc

$28.00

Kim Crawford, Sauvignon Blanc

$28.00

Whitehaven, Sauvignon Blanc

$32.00

Blend, Sokol Blosser Evolution

$36.00

Viognier, Domaine Laurent Miquel

$32.00

Josh Cellars, Chardonnay

$28.00

Kendall-Jackson, Chardonnay

$36.00

La Crema, Chardonnay

$44.00

Rose, Sauvion Rose d'Anjou

$32.00

Red Wine

Brancott, Pinot Noir

$32.00

Meiomi, Pinot Noir

$40.00

Donati Claret, Red Blend

$36.00

Cooper & Thief, Red Blend

$40.00

Cotes du Rhone, Domaine de L'Espigouette

$36.00

Wild Horse, Merlot

$32.00

Shooting Star, Merlot

$34.00

J. Lohr, Cabernet Sauvignon

$36.00

Joel Gott, Cabernet Sauvignon

$40.00

Boneshaker, Zifandel

$40.00

Familia Barbaris, Malbec

$32.00

Tamari, Malbec

$36.00

Barossa Valley, Shiraz

$36.00

Campo Viejo, Tempranillo

$40.00

Champagne

Brut Rose, Maschio

$10.00

Prosecco, Zonin

$10.00

Brut, Anna Codorniu Cava

$10.00

Moscato d'Asti, Gemma de Luna

$10.00

Moscato d'Asti, Sarraco

$16.00

Prosecco, Avissi

$30.00

Brut, Domaine Carneros Tattinger

$38.00Out of stock

Rose, Domaine Chandon

$42.00

Truly

Hard Seltzer 5% alcohol I 100 Calories l 1G Sugars l 2G Carbs l Gluten Free

TrulyMango

$4.00

Truly Pineapple

$4.00

Truly Passion Fruit

$4.00

Truly Watermelon Kiwi

$4.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Harmonizing the best of both authentic and traditional Thai.

Website

Location

102 W 3rd St Suite 110, 183 Mount olivet Dr, Winston Salem, NC 27107, Winston Salem, NC 27101

Directions

Gallery
Thai Harmony image
Thai Harmony image
Thai Harmony image
Thai Harmony image

