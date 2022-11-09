Thai House- Lake Norman 19700 One Norman Blvd
19700 One Norman Blvd
Cornelius, NC 28031
Appetizer
#1 Satay
Marinated beef or chicken in spiced coconut cream, grilled on wooden skewers. Served with fresh cucumber salad and homemade peanut sauce.
#2 Thai House Rangoon
Mixed crab, cream cheese, and green onion wontons. Served with Thai sweet and sour sauce.
#3 Edamame
Freshly boiled green bean (Edamame) topped with salt.
#4 Spring Rolls (deep fried)
Deep-fried spring rolls filled with chicken, clear noodles, mixed vegetables. Served with Thai sweet and sour sauce
#5 Thai House Shrimp Rolls
Marinated shrimp wrapped in rice paper and deep fried. Served with Thai sweet and sour sauce
#6 Fried Tofu
Fried bean curd (tofu) served with ground peanuts and chili sauce
#7 Squid or Shrimp Tempura
Deep-fried squid or shrimp and mixed vegetables served with sweet and sour sauce
#8 Thai House Wings
Deep-fried sweet and spicy chicken wings served with the spicy tamarind sauce.
#9 Knock-Out Rolls (fresh rolls)
Vegetables, basil leaves, noodle wrapped in rice paper served with peanut plum sauce
#10 Steamed Mussel
Mussels steamed with lemongrass, onion, and basil leaves served with chili-garlic sauce
#11 Thai House Meet-Krob
Crispy rice noodles. Served with sautéed chopped chicken, onion, garlic, fresh lettuce, and sweet and sour sauce
#12 Thai House Pot Stickers
A Thai house appetizer favorite. Delicious fried dumplings stuffed with spinach and chicken. Served with soy sauce.
#13 Gyoza
A Japanese style potsticker with mixed cabbage, chicken, garlic and spices.
Soup
#!4 Tom Yum
A Thai House famous slightly sour and spicy soup made with mushroom, tomato, lemon grass and lime juice.
#16 Tom Kha
A“Country” soup made with sliced chicken breast, tomato, mushroom in a savory coconut milk, kha, green onion, cilantro and lime juice
#17 Thai House Soup
Chicken or pork broiled with clear noodles & mixed vegetables
#18 Rice Soup
Chopped chicken or pork broiled with mixed vegetables and rice in clear broth
Salad
#19 Cucumber Salad
A small plate of fresh cucumber and red onion with a mild and sour sauce
#20 Thai House Salad
Fresh bean sprout, carrot, lettuce, onion, tomato, cucumber and fried tofu. Served with peanut dressing
#21 Som Tum
A Famous Thai salad. Shredded green papaya, green beans, tomato, and ground peanut mixed with special spicy and sour dressing. Served with lettuce
#22 Yum Neur
Sliced, grilled steak spiced with chili peppers, cucumber, cilantro, red onion and lime juice. Served with garden fresh vegetables.
#23 Larb
Choice of minced chicken, pork, or beef seasoned with lime juice, chili peppers, cilantro, red onion and mint.
#24 Num Tok
Choice of minced chicken or pork, seasoned with lime juice, chili peppers, cilantro, red onion, peanut, ginger and silver noodles.
#25 Yum Woonsen
Tasty Japanese seaweed salad
#26 Yum Seafood
Choice of shrimp or squid or seafood seasoned with chili pepper, cilantro, carrot, red onion and lime juice
#27 Pla Goong
Grilled shrimp freshly seasoned with lemon grass, chili pepper, cilantro, red onion and lime juice. Served on lettuce.
Seafood
#28 Chu Chee
Choice of fish or shrimp broiled with chu chee sauce, coconut cream, long bean, broccoli, pepper and kaffir lime leaves
#29 Pad Talay
A seafood combination of sea mussels, shrimp, sea scallops and squid sautéed in a special sauce with zucchini, baby corn, mushroom, basil leaves, and bell pepper
#30 Garlic Prawn & Scallop
Prawn and sea scallops sautéed in peppery garlic sauce with bell pepper, ground pepper and scallion. Served on a bed of fresh cucumber, tomato and lettuce
#31 Goong Pad Snow Pea
Stir fried shrimp with snow pea, baby corn and mushroom
#32 Royal Thai Curry
A Fillet of fish, mussels, shrimp, and squid in green curry sauce with broccoli, zucchini, baby corn, snow pea, bell pepper and basil leaves
#33 Goong Pad Prig
Shrimp sautéed with curry sauce, coconut milk, bamboo shoot, green bean, bell pepper, kaffir lime leaves and basil leaves
#34 Pla Sarm Ros
Your choice of fish topped with chopped garlic, and fresh chili in a Thai tamarind sauce
#35 Pla Preowarn
Your choice of fish with onion, bell pepper, tomato, baby corn, pineapples and cucumber in a sweet and sour gravy
#36 Soft Shell Crab Masaman
Deep fried soft shell crab with masaman curry, coconut milk, vegetables, potato and peanuts
House Specialty
#37 King & I
Grilled shrimp seasoned with fresh garlic, tomato, bell pepper, onion, and carrot. Garnished with broccoli
#38 Thai House Favorite Seafood
Shrimp, squid, mussels and scallops with fresh green bean, bamboo shoot, and bell pepper in a healthy Thai-style curry sauce
#39 Half Roasted Duck
Thai BBQ sauce,served on mixed vegetables OR Pineapple red curry sauce, mixed vegetables
#40 Gulf Of Siam
Your choice of Sautéed with roasted chili paste, carrot, green onion, bell pepper, ginger, broccoli, and basil leaves
#41 Namprigpaow
Your choice of protein seasoned with namprigpaow sauce, cabbage, broccoli, snow pea, carrot, bell pepper and zucchini
#42 Duck Panang
Crispy duck (boneless) in a panang curry sauce, broccoli, snow pea, peanut and kaffir lime leaves
#43 Thai Roasted Chicken
Thai style roasted half chicken served with a sweet and chili-garlic sauce
#44 Pla Radprig
Your choice of fish topped with chopped pork or chicken, ginger, carrot, bell pepper, and onion. Spiced with Thai chili sauce.
Delightful Dishes
#45 Pad Krapraw (Pad Basil)
Chopped chicken, pork or beef stir fried with fresh bell pepper, onion, chopped garlic and basil leaves
#46 Pad Egg Plant Krapraw
Crushed garlic, egg plant, bell pepper, sweet basil leaves, and your choice of chicken, pork or beef
#47 Pad Khing
Stir fried chicken, pork or beef with ginger, mushroom, bell pepper, and green onion in our light brown black bean sauce
#48 Pad Kratiam (Garlic)
Thinly sliced marinated chicken, pork or beef pan fried with crushed garlic, ground pepper, diced bell pepper and scallion. Served on a bed of fresh cucumber and lettuce
#49 Kai Cashew
Your choice protein sautéed with roasted Indian cashews, sweet pepper and onions.
#51 Pad Three King
Combination of chicken, pork and beef sautéed with red curry sauce, green bean, basil and bell pepper
#52 Broccoli Beef
A sumptuous platter of fresh broccoli, bell pepper and beef, sautéed in our special Thai House oyster sauce.
#53 Pad Woonsen
Stir fried soft silver noodles with your choice of protein, egg, onion, napa, snow pea, celery, and carrot
#54 Rama of Sunset
Your choice of protein with vegetables and peanut sauce Deep Fried or Grilled Shrimp Deep Fried or Grilled Chicken
#55 Thai sweet & sour
Deep fried choice of meat with cucumber, tomato, bell pepper, onion and pineapple in our Thai sweet and sour sauce
Classic Cury
#56 Red Curry
Savory red curry sauce, coconut milk, green peas, bamboo shoot, bell pepper, and basil leaves
#57 Green Curry
Special green curry sauce, coconut milk, bamboo shoot, eggplant, bell pepper, and basil leaves
#58 Yellow Curry
Yellow curry with coconut cream, onion and potato
#59 Kang Pa
Chicken or beef in a spicy red curry (no coconut milk), with vegetables, bamboo shoot,s and basil leaves.
#60 Panang
A delicious curry dish cooked in coconut cream, grounded peanuts, kaffir lime leaves and bell pepper
#61 Kang Masaman
Special Masaman curry, potato, peanuts and coconut cream
Noodle
#62 Pad Thai
A famous Thai House dish. Stir fried thin rice noodles sautéed with beansprout, onion, egg, grounded peanuts and Thai spices.
#63 Pad See-Ewe
Wide steamed rice noodles with broccoli, egg, and soy sauce
#64 Tom Yum Noodle
Tomato, mushroom in a savory coconut milk, kha, green onion, cilantro, lime juice, and namprigpaow sauce.
#65 Pad Kee Mow
Stir fried wide steamed rice noodles, sautéed with green onion, egg, Thai spices and basil leaves
#66 Noodle Soup
Rice noodle and vegetables in special broth
#67 Kai Khua
Stir fried rice noodle with your choice of meat, egg, onion, snow pea, and carrot in Thai sauce, served on a bed of lettuce
Rice
#68 Fried Rice
Fried rice with onion, tomato, and egg
#69 Pineapple Fried Rice
Fried rice with pineapple, vegetable, egg (and Chinese sausage if pork is chosen)
#70 Broccoli Fried Rice
Fried rice with broccoli, onion, and egg
#71 Basil Fried Rice
Fried rice with fresh basil leaves, onion, egg, and bell pepper
#72 Yellow Curry Fried Rice
Fried rice with yellow curry powder, egg, carrot, sweet pea, onion, and spices
Dessert
Kid Menu
Side Orders
#T1 SMALL BROWN RICE
Small brown rice
#T2 LARGE BROWN RICE
Large brown rice
#T3 SMALL JASMINE RICE
Small white rice
#T4 LARGE JASMINE RICE
Large white rice
#T5 PEANUT SAUCE
Peanut sauce
#T6 STEAMED MIXED VEGETABLE
Steamed broccoli, carrot, napa, snowpea, and zuccini
#T7 STICKY RICE
#T8 SPRING ROLL SAUCE
Spring roll sauce
#T9 PLUM SAUCE
Plum sauce
#T10 STEAMED RICE NOODLE
Steamed rice noodle
