Thai House- Lake Norman 19700 One Norman Blvd

Appetizer

#1 Satay

#1 Satay

$8.95

Marinated beef or chicken in spiced coconut cream, grilled on wooden skewers. Served with fresh cucumber salad and homemade peanut sauce.

#2 Thai House Rangoon

#2 Thai House Rangoon

$7.95

Mixed crab, cream cheese, and green onion wontons. Served with Thai sweet and sour sauce.

#3 Edamame

#3 Edamame

$5.95

Freshly boiled green bean (Edamame) topped with salt.

#4 Spring Rolls (deep fried)

#4 Spring Rolls (deep fried)

$5.95

Deep-fried spring rolls filled with chicken, clear noodles, mixed vegetables. Served with Thai sweet and sour sauce

#5 Thai House Shrimp Rolls

#5 Thai House Shrimp Rolls

$7.95

Marinated shrimp wrapped in rice paper and deep fried. Served with Thai sweet and sour sauce

#6 Fried Tofu

#6 Fried Tofu

$7.95

Fried bean curd (tofu) served with ground peanuts and chili sauce

#7 Squid or Shrimp Tempura

#7 Squid or Shrimp Tempura

$7.95

Deep-fried squid or shrimp and mixed vegetables served with sweet and sour sauce

#8 Thai House Wings

#8 Thai House Wings

$8.95

Deep-fried sweet and spicy chicken wings served with the spicy tamarind sauce.

#9 Knock-Out Rolls (fresh rolls)

#9 Knock-Out Rolls (fresh rolls)

$6.95

Vegetables, basil leaves, noodle wrapped in rice paper served with peanut plum sauce

#10 Steamed Mussel

$10.95

Mussels steamed with lemongrass, onion, and basil leaves served with chili-garlic sauce

#11 Thai House Meet-Krob

#11 Thai House Meet-Krob

$10.95

Crispy rice noodles. Served with sautéed chopped chicken, onion, garlic, fresh lettuce, and sweet and sour sauce

#12 Thai House Pot Stickers

#12 Thai House Pot Stickers

$7.95

A Thai house appetizer favorite. Delicious fried dumplings stuffed with spinach and chicken. Served with soy sauce.

#13 Gyoza

#13 Gyoza

$7.95

A Japanese style potsticker with mixed cabbage, chicken, garlic and spices.

Soup

#!4 Tom Yum

#!4 Tom Yum

$4.95

A Thai House famous slightly sour and spicy soup made with mushroom, tomato, lemon grass and lime juice.

#16 Tom Kha

#16 Tom Kha

$5.95

A“Country” soup made with sliced chicken breast, tomato, mushroom in a savory coconut milk, kha, green onion, cilantro and lime juice

#17 Thai House Soup

#17 Thai House Soup

$4.95

Chicken or pork broiled with clear noodles & mixed vegetables

#18 Rice Soup

#18 Rice Soup

$4.95

Chopped chicken or pork broiled with mixed vegetables and rice in clear broth

Salad

#19 Cucumber Salad

#19 Cucumber Salad

$4.95

A small plate of fresh cucumber and red onion with a mild and sour sauce

#20 Thai House Salad

#20 Thai House Salad

$8.95

Fresh bean sprout, carrot, lettuce, onion, tomato, cucumber and fried tofu. Served with peanut dressing

#21 Som Tum

#21 Som Tum

$10.95

A Famous Thai salad. Shredded green papaya, green beans, tomato, and ground peanut mixed with special spicy and sour dressing. Served with lettuce

#22 Yum Neur

#22 Yum Neur

$13.95

Sliced, grilled steak spiced with chili peppers, cucumber, cilantro, red onion and lime juice. Served with garden fresh vegetables.

#23 Larb

#23 Larb

$13.95

Choice of minced chicken, pork, or beef seasoned with lime juice, chili peppers, cilantro, red onion and mint.

#24 Num Tok

$12.95

Choice of minced chicken or pork, seasoned with lime juice, chili peppers, cilantro, red onion, peanut, ginger and silver noodles.

#25 Yum Woonsen

#25 Yum Woonsen

$13.95

Tasty Japanese seaweed salad

#26 Yum Seafood

#26 Yum Seafood

$18.95

Choice of shrimp or squid or seafood seasoned with chili pepper, cilantro, carrot, red onion and lime juice

#27 Pla Goong

#27 Pla Goong

$14.95

Grilled shrimp freshly seasoned with lemon grass, chili pepper, cilantro, red onion and lime juice. Served on lettuce.

Seafood

#28 Chu Chee

$17.95

Choice of fish or shrimp broiled with chu chee sauce, coconut cream, long bean, broccoli, pepper and kaffir lime leaves

#29 Pad Talay

#29 Pad Talay

$23.95

A seafood combination of sea mussels, shrimp, sea scallops and squid sautéed in a special sauce with zucchini, baby corn, mushroom, basil leaves, and bell pepper

#30 Garlic Prawn & Scallop

#30 Garlic Prawn & Scallop

$17.95

Prawn and sea scallops sautéed in peppery garlic sauce with bell pepper, ground pepper and scallion. Served on a bed of fresh cucumber, tomato and lettuce

#31 Goong Pad Snow Pea

#31 Goong Pad Snow Pea

$17.95

Stir fried shrimp with snow pea, baby corn and mushroom

#32 Royal Thai Curry

#32 Royal Thai Curry

$23.95

A Fillet of fish, mussels, shrimp, and squid in green curry sauce with broccoli, zucchini, baby corn, snow pea, bell pepper and basil leaves

#33 Goong Pad Prig

#33 Goong Pad Prig

$17.95

Shrimp sautéed with curry sauce, coconut milk, bamboo shoot, green bean, bell pepper, kaffir lime leaves and basil leaves

#34 Pla Sarm Ros

#34 Pla Sarm Ros

$19.95

Your choice of fish topped with chopped garlic, and fresh chili in a Thai tamarind sauce

#35 Pla Preowarn

#35 Pla Preowarn

$19.95

Your choice of fish with onion, bell pepper, tomato, baby corn, pineapples and cucumber in a sweet and sour gravy

#36 Soft Shell Crab Masaman

#36 Soft Shell Crab Masaman

$23.95

Deep fried soft shell crab with masaman curry, coconut milk, vegetables, potato and peanuts

House Specialty

#37 King & I

#37 King & I

$17.95

Grilled shrimp seasoned with fresh garlic, tomato, bell pepper, onion, and carrot. Garnished with broccoli

#38 Thai House Favorite Seafood

#38 Thai House Favorite Seafood

$23.95

Shrimp, squid, mussels and scallops with fresh green bean, bamboo shoot, and bell pepper in a healthy Thai-style curry sauce

#39 Half Roasted Duck

#39 Half Roasted Duck

$25.05

Thai BBQ sauce,served on mixed vegetables OR Pineapple red curry sauce, mixed vegetables

#40 Gulf Of Siam

#40 Gulf Of Siam

$17.95

Your choice of Sautéed with roasted chili paste, carrot, green onion, bell pepper, ginger, broccoli, and basil leaves

#41 Namprigpaow

#41 Namprigpaow

$12.95

Your choice of protein seasoned with namprigpaow sauce, cabbage, broccoli, snow pea, carrot, bell pepper and zucchini

#42 Duck Panang

#42 Duck Panang

$18.95

Crispy duck (boneless) in a panang curry sauce, broccoli, snow pea, peanut and kaffir lime leaves

#43 Thai Roasted Chicken

#43 Thai Roasted Chicken

$14.95

Thai style roasted half chicken served with a sweet and chili-garlic sauce

#44 Pla Radprig

$21.95

Your choice of fish topped with chopped pork or chicken, ginger, carrot, bell pepper, and onion. Spiced with Thai chili sauce.

Delightful Dishes

#45 Pad Krapraw (Pad Basil)

#45 Pad Krapraw (Pad Basil)

$12.95

Chopped chicken, pork or beef stir fried with fresh bell pepper, onion, chopped garlic and basil leaves

#46 Pad Egg Plant Krapraw

#46 Pad Egg Plant Krapraw

$12.95

Crushed garlic, egg plant, bell pepper, sweet basil leaves, and your choice of chicken, pork or beef

#47 Pad Khing

#47 Pad Khing

$12.95

Stir fried chicken, pork or beef with ginger, mushroom, bell pepper, and green onion in our light brown black bean sauce

#48 Pad Kratiam (Garlic)

#48 Pad Kratiam (Garlic)

$12.95

Thinly sliced marinated chicken, pork or beef pan fried with crushed garlic, ground pepper, diced bell pepper and scallion. Served on a bed of fresh cucumber and lettuce

#49 Kai Cashew

#49 Kai Cashew

$12.95

Your choice protein sautéed with roasted Indian cashews, sweet pepper and onions.

#51 Pad Three King

#51 Pad Three King

$16.95

Combination of chicken, pork and beef sautéed with red curry sauce, green bean, basil and bell pepper

#52 Broccoli Beef

#52 Broccoli Beef

$12.95

A sumptuous platter of fresh broccoli, bell pepper and beef, sautéed in our special Thai House oyster sauce.

#53 Pad Woonsen

#53 Pad Woonsen

$12.95

Stir fried soft silver noodles with your choice of protein, egg, onion, napa, snow pea, celery, and carrot

#54 Rama of Sunset

#54 Rama of Sunset

$12.95

Your choice of protein with vegetables and peanut sauce Deep Fried or Grilled Shrimp Deep Fried or Grilled Chicken

#55 Thai sweet & sour

#55 Thai sweet & sour

$12.95

Deep fried choice of meat with cucumber, tomato, bell pepper, onion and pineapple in our Thai sweet and sour sauce

Classic Cury

#56 Red Curry

#56 Red Curry

$13.95

Savory red curry sauce, coconut milk, green peas, bamboo shoot, bell pepper, and basil leaves

#57 Green Curry

#57 Green Curry

$13.95

Special green curry sauce, coconut milk, bamboo shoot, eggplant, bell pepper, and basil leaves

#58 Yellow Curry

#58 Yellow Curry

$13.95

Yellow curry with coconut cream, onion and potato

#59 Kang Pa

$13.95

Chicken or beef in a spicy red curry (no coconut milk), with vegetables, bamboo shoot,s and basil leaves.

#60 Panang

#60 Panang

$13.95

A delicious curry dish cooked in coconut cream, grounded peanuts, kaffir lime leaves and bell pepper

#61 Kang Masaman

#61 Kang Masaman

$13.95

Special Masaman curry, potato, peanuts and coconut cream

Noodle

#62 Pad Thai

#62 Pad Thai

$12.95

A famous Thai House dish. Stir fried thin rice noodles sautéed with beansprout, onion, egg, grounded peanuts and Thai spices.

#63 Pad See-Ewe

#63 Pad See-Ewe

$12.95

Wide steamed rice noodles with broccoli, egg, and soy sauce

#64 Tom Yum Noodle

$12.95

Tomato, mushroom in a savory coconut milk, kha, green onion, cilantro, lime juice, and namprigpaow sauce.

#65 Pad Kee Mow

#65 Pad Kee Mow

$12.95

Stir fried wide steamed rice noodles, sautéed with green onion, egg, Thai spices and basil leaves

#66 Noodle Soup

#66 Noodle Soup

$12.95

Rice noodle and vegetables in special broth

#67 Kai Khua

#67 Kai Khua

$12.95

Stir fried rice noodle with your choice of meat, egg, onion, snow pea, and carrot in Thai sauce, served on a bed of lettuce

Rice

#68 Fried Rice

#68 Fried Rice

$12.95

Fried rice with onion, tomato, and egg

#69 Pineapple Fried Rice

#69 Pineapple Fried Rice

$12.95

Fried rice with pineapple, vegetable, egg (and Chinese sausage if pork is chosen)

#70 Broccoli Fried Rice

#70 Broccoli Fried Rice

$12.95

Fried rice with broccoli, onion, and egg

#71 Basil Fried Rice

#71 Basil Fried Rice

$12.95

Fried rice with fresh basil leaves, onion, egg, and bell pepper

#72 Yellow Curry Fried Rice

#72 Yellow Curry Fried Rice

$12.95

Fried rice with yellow curry powder, egg, carrot, sweet pea, onion, and spices

Dessert

#D1 Sticky Rice with Mango

#D1 Sticky Rice with Mango

$7.95

Sweet sticky rice with fresh mango topped with coconut milk.

#D2 Sticky Rice with Lychee

$6.95

Sweet sticky rice with fresh lychee topped with coconut milk

#D4 Fried Banana

$5.95

A deep-fried banana rolls topped with powdered sugar and sweetener.

Kid Menu

#K1 CHICKEN NOODLE SOUP

$9.14

#K2 TERIYAKI CHICKEN

$9.14

Chicken teriyaki with rice

#K3 SWEET & SOUR CHICKEN

$9.14

Sweet & sour chicken with rice

#K4 CHICKEN FINGER

$9.14

Deep fried chicken breast with French Fries.

#K5 CHICKEN WING

$9.14

Chicken wings with French Fries

#K6 FRENCH FRIES

$5.69

French Fries

Side Orders

#T1 SMALL BROWN RICE

$2.00

Small brown rice

#T2 LARGE BROWN RICE

$4.00

Large brown rice

#T3 SMALL JASMINE RICE

$2.00

Small white rice

#T4 LARGE JASMINE RICE

$4.00

Large white rice

#T5 PEANUT SAUCE

$2.00

Peanut sauce

#T6 STEAMED MIXED VEGETABLE

$3.50

Steamed broccoli, carrot, napa, snowpea, and zuccini

#T7 STICKY RICE

$3.50

#T8 SPRING ROLL SAUCE

$1.50

Spring roll sauce

#T9 PLUM SAUCE

$2.00

Plum sauce

#T10 STEAMED RICE NOODLE

$3.00

Steamed rice noodle

Soda

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Club Soda

$2.50

Dr, Pepper

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Sparkling water

$3.50

Bottle water

$2.50

Sprite

$3.50

Coffee/Tea

Hot Coffee

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.15

Unsweet Tea

$3.15

Thai Ice coffee

$4.95

Thai ice tea

$4.95

Thai lemon ice tea

$4.95

Thai lychee ice tea

$5.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

19700 One Norman Blvd, Cornelius, NC 28031

Directions

