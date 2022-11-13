Thai House Of Holden 680 Main Street

  • Home
Popular Items

Crab Rangoon
Thai Crispy Rolls
Pork Dumplings

APPETIZERS

Thai Crispy Rolls

Thai Crispy Rolls

$7.95
Shrimp Shumai

Shrimp Shumai

$7.95

Tofu Triangles

$7.95
Edamame

Edamame

$7.95

Seasoned Japanese snack; steamed soybeans pods and seasoned with salt

Scallion Pancakes

Scallion Pancakes

$7.95

Unleavened flatbread with scallion

Golden Bags

Golden Bags

$7.95
Crab Rangoon

Crab Rangoon

$7.95
Brussels Sprouts

Brussels Sprouts

$7.95
Pork Dumplings

Pork Dumplings

$7.95

Vegetables Dumplings

$7.95
Sampler

Sampler

$14.95

vegetarian Samplers

$13.95
Chicken Satay

Chicken Satay

$8.50
Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$8.50
Spicy Wings

Spicy Wings

$9.50
Coconut Shrimps

Coconut Shrimps

$8.50

Crispy Shrimp

$8.50Out of stock

Soup

Tom Yum

Tom Yum

$6.95

Spicy and sour spiced with chilies, lemon grass, mushroom, and lime juice; with choice of chicken or shrimp

Tom Kha Gai

Tom Kha Gai

$7.95

Chicken coconut milk soup with galangal root, lime juice, mushroom, and scallion

Seafood Tom Yum

Seafood Tom Yum

$9.95

Tom yum soup with shrimp, scallops, squid, and mussel

Thai Noodle Soup

Thai Noodle Soup

$12.95

Rice noodle and bean sprout in bone broth with choice chicken, beef, or pork., topped with chopped scallion, cilantro, and garlic Served in large bowl

Tom Yum Noodle Soup

Tom Yum Noodle Soup

$12.95
Wonton Noodle soup

Wonton Noodle soup

$12.95
Roasted Duck Noodle Soup

Roasted Duck Noodle Soup

$14.95

Rice noodle with sliced roasted duck and bean sprout in duck broth, topped with chopped scallion, cilantro, and garlic

Wonton Soup

$7.95

Salad

Rainbow Salad

Rainbow Salad

$10.95Out of stock
Chicken Salad (Larb) 🌶

Chicken Salad (Larb) 🌶

$12.95

Ground chicken, ground roasted rice grains, scallion, cilantro mixed in spicy lime juice

Papaya Salad (Som Tum) 🌶

Papaya Salad (Som Tum) 🌶

$13.95

Shredded papaya mixed with tomatoes and chili in spicy lime sauce, topped with peanuts. Served with side of sticky rice

Side Dishes

Coconut Rice

Coconut Rice

$3.95
Brown Rice

Brown Rice

$2.95
Sticky Rice

Sticky Rice

$3.95

Peanut Sauce

$1.50

Cucumber Salad

$3.95

Steamed Mixed Vegetables with Side of Peanut Sauce

$7.95

Rice

$2.00

Bok Choy

$4.00

S&Ssauce

$0.50

Stream Noodle

$2.00

Dessert

Grilled Roti with Condensed Milk

$6.95

Banana Rolls with Honey

$8.95
Mango with Sweet Sticky Rice

Mango with Sweet Sticky Rice

$9.95

Thai Custard with Sweet Sticky Rice

$9.95Out of stock

Kid

Kid Strips

$8.95

Kid Fried Cheese

$8.95Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are now open daily for lunch and dinner in downtown Holden. Thank you for your business and welcome to our House!

Location

680 Main Street, Holden, MA 01520

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

