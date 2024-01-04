Thai House Restaurant
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
The family owned restaurant opened in May 8th of 2010. Anny’s delicious curries, noodle dishes and her art of using Thai spices capture your taste buds into a one of a kind experience. At Anny’s restaurant you are able to choose how spicy you would like your dish. This is a plus since you can choose any dish on the menu and spice it to your liking.
Location
1302 13th St, Hood River, OR 97031
Gallery