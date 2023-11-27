Thai House Street Eats 3225 Carson st
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
3225 Carson st, Lakewood, CA 90712
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
O’Connors Irish Pub - 4130 Paramount Blvd
No Reviews
4130 Paramount Blvd. Lakewood, CA 90712
View restaurant
Heritage Family Pantry - 2601 Carson Street
No Reviews
2601 Carson Street Lakewood, CA 90712
View restaurant
Georgia's Restaurant - Long Beach Exchange
No Reviews
4101 Mcgowen Street Long Beach, CA 90808
View restaurant
Silverlake Ramen in Santa Monica promenade
No Reviews
4101 McGowen St Long Beach, CA 90808
View restaurant