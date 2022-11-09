Restaurant header imageView gallery

Thai Kitchen 8971 kingsridge dr

review star

No reviews yet

8971 kingsridge dr

Dayton, OH 45458

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

spring roll
pad thai dinner
cheese rangoon

starter

appetizer sampler

$15.95

chicken satay, spring roll, gyoza, and cheese rangoon

chicken satay

$7.95

grilled chicken, coconut milk,m thai peanut sauce

crunchy shrimp

$8.95

jumbo shrimp wrap, egg noodle

grilled shrimp & scallop

$10.95

grilled marinated shrimp and scallop in chef special sauce

thai chicken pot pie

$6.95

chicken, potato, curry seasoning

gyoza

$6.95

pork dumpling

vegtable dumpling (V)

$6.95

fried vegetable dumpling, citrus soy sauce

shu mai

$6.95

steamed shrimp dumpling

fresh roll

$5.95

poached shrimp, cilantro, lettuce and basil

cheese rangoon

$6.95

seasoned cream cheese, crispy winton

spring roll

$3.95

crispy vegetable spring roll

crispy wings

$8.95

breaded chicken wings, thai sweet chili sauce

edamame

$3.95

steamed soybean, light sea salt

shrimp tempura

$9.95

crispy tempura shrimp, three flavor sauce

Calamari

$9.95

salad

papaya salad

$9.95

green papaya, tomato, ground peanut, garlic, homemade special sauce

TK seaweed salad

$6.50

asian seaweed, sesame oil, salt, vinegar, crab and crunchy

house salad (V)

$5.95

house garden salad with ginger dressing

spicy beef salad

$12.95

grilled marinated beefm onions, cucumberm tomato, lime, fresh salad

crispy fish salad

$14.95

crispy tilapia nugget, onionm chili lime dressing

soup

tom yum soup

thai hot and sour soup, mushroom, lemongrass, citrus leaves, lime juice

tom kha soup

coconut milk soup, mushroom, galangal root, citrus leaves, lime juice

miso soup (V)

$4.00

tofu, greeen onion in miso broth

vegetable entree dinner

TK Garden dinner

$11.95

steamed mixed vegtable, fried tofu, peanut sauce

thai green bean dinner

$11.95

stir- fried green bean, carrot , bell pepper, light brown sauce

thai eggplant dinner

$11.95

stir- fried eggplant, carrot,m bell pepper, basil leaves, chef special sauce

amazing tofu dinner

$11.95

stir- fried tofu, cashew, broccoli, corn, carrot,m onion, bell pepper

spicy jungle dinner

$11.95

stir- fried tofu, thai curry paste, broccoli, carrot,onion, green bean, bamboo shoot, cabbage and bell pepper

three flavor tofu dinner

$11.95

golden fried tofu, steamed vegetable, sweet chili sauce

Fried rice dinner

fried rice dinner

egg, onions, tomato, carrot, baby corn, tomato

thai kitchen fried rice dinner

basil,onions, bell pepper, eggplant, mushroom

pineapple fried rice dinner

pineapple, egg, onions, tomato, carrot, baby corn, cashew nut

bean sprout fried rice dinner

egg, onions, bean sprout

crab fried rice

$15.95

crabmeat, egg, onions, carrot, cucumber

Bombay fried rice

Bangkok fried rice

noodle dinner

pad thai dinner

thin rice noodle, bean sprout, green onion, peanut, egg

crispy pad thai dinner

crispy egg noodle, bean sprout, egg, green onion, peanut

pad kee mao dinner

wide rice noodle, basil, egg, mix vegetable

pad see you dinner

wide rice noodle, egg, broccoli, carrot in dark soy sauce

pho Beef

$12.95

vietnamese style noodle soup, sliced beef, fresh vegetable, beef broth

lomein noodles dinner

lomein noodle stir fries with onion, carrot, egg, broccoli,

singapore noodle dinner

thin rice noodle, bean sprout, green onion, curry powder

rice noodle soup dinner

rice noodle soup in chicken broth with onions bean sprout, and cilantro

Tom yum noodle

happy meal dinner

basil sauce dinner

thai basil, green bean, onions, bell pepper in brown sauce

mixed vegetable dinner

stir fries fresh mixed vegetable in brown sauce

garlic & pepper dinner

garlic, white pepper, onions, shitake mushroom, broccoli

ginger sauce dinner

onions, bell pepper, gingerm shitake mushroom, celery, carrot

cashew sauce dinner

onions, bell pepper, carrot, pineapple, cashew

sweet & sour stir fry dinner

onions, bell pepper, carrot, tomato, pineapple

thai chili sauce dinner

thai chilu paste, basil, bamboo shoot, onions, bell pepper, baby corn, mushroom

general tso's dinner

$13.95

deep fried chunks of battered white meat with mixed vegetable

seasame chicken dinner

$13.95

deep fried chunks of battered white meat with steamed vegetable

philippine beef

$13.95

Mongolian sauce dinner

curry dinner

red curry dinner

eggplant, green bean, bell pepper, broccoli, bamboo shoot, basil

green curry dinner

eggplant, green bean, bell pepper, broccoli, bamboo shoot, basil

panang curry dinner

broccoli, carrot, eggplant, green beanm bell pepper

yellow curry dinner

potato, onions, bell pepper, carrot, baby corn, pineapple, tomato

massaman curry dinner

potato, bell pepper, onion, carrot, peanut

roasted duck curry

$18.95

chef special

kow-soi

$13.95

nothern thai coconut currym egg noodle, bean sprout, red onion, pickle mustard

chicken basil contry style

$13.95

country ground chicken, holy basil, fried rgg

thai peanut sauce lunch

$10.95

grilled chicken top with homemade thai peanut sauce and steamed mixed vegetable

thai peanut sauce dinner

$13.95

grilled chicken top with homemade thai peanut sauce and steamed mixed vegetable

pepper steak lunch

$10.95

thin sliced beef stir fried with mix vegtable in light brown sauce

pepper steak dinner

$13.95

thin sliced beef stir fried with mix vegtable in light brown sauce

teriyaki sauce lunch

$10.95

chicken breast, marinate, mixed vegetable, teriyaki sauce

teriyaki sauce dinner

$13.95

chicken breast, marinate, mixed vegetable, teriyaki sauce

honey shrimp

$14.95

batter shrimp on a bed of steamed vegetable with three flavored sauce

three flavor shrimp

$14.95

batter shrimp on a bed of steamed vegetable with sweet honey sauce

happy family lunch

$12.95

shrimp, beef and chiceken in brown sauce with mix vegteble

happy family dinner

$15.95

shrimp, beef and chiceken in brown sauce with mix vegteble

tk noodle

$16.95

bean thread noodle stir fried with shrimp and scallop, basil, onions, bell pepper

ginger rice

$15.95

crispy chicken and steamed white giner and garlic rice

shrimp wonton noodle soup

$14.95

egg noodle, shrimp wonton in chicken broth

shu shee fish lunch

$12.95

shu shee fish dinner

$16.95

pho beef

$12.95

sushi

crispy tk roll

$12.95

smoke salmon, crab, creamcheese and tempura

crispy cream roll

$12.95

shrimp, crab, creamcheese and tempura

dessert

mango sticky rice

$7.00

coconut custard

$5.00

ice cream

$3.00

Side order

Side fried rice

$4.00

Side brown rice

$3.00

Side black rice

$3.00

Side steam mixed veggies

$3.00

Side lomein noodle

$3.00

Side glass noodle

$3.00

Side white rice

$2.00

Side steam rice noodle

$2.00

Side peanut sauce

$1.00

Side sweet and sour sauce

$1.00

Side dumpling sauce

$1.00

Kids

Kids chicken fried rice

$9.95

Kids popcorn chicken with white rice

$9.95

non-alcohol beverage

bubble tea

$5.95

soda

$2.25

thai iced tea

$3.95

thai iced coffee

$3.95

unsweetened iced tea

$2.00

hibiscus tea

$3.00

mango juice

$3.00

perrier

$3.00

Hot tea

$2.25

red wine bottle

malbac - bodini (B)

$30.00

cabernet sauvignon- grayson (B)

$32.00

canerner sauvignon- bob anno (B)

$40.00

pinot noir- jovino (B).

$25.00

pink sparkling moscato

$28.00

sake

lychee flavored sake

ozeki juneau daiginjo platinum

$15.00

hot sake

$10.00

sho chiku bai

$15.00

Wine

Cabernet sauvignon

$8.00+

thai basil mule

$8.00

class mule

$7.00

Malbec

$8.00+

Pinot noir

$12.00+

Chardonnay

$8.00+

Pinot grigio

$7.00+

Moscato

$7.00+

Tk sangria

$8.00

Beer

Singha

$4.00

Corona

$4.00

Sapporo

$6.00

Budlight

$3.00

Rhinegeist

$3.00

Draft sapporo

$5.00

Draft stella

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

8971 kingsridge dr, Dayton, OH 45458

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Steak Thyme Bar and Grill
orange starNo Reviews
103 N Springboro Pike Miamisburg, OH 45449
View restaurantnext
La Embajada - 9486 SPRINGBORO PK
orange starNo Reviews
9486 SPRINGBORO PK MIAMISBURG, OH 45342
View restaurantnext
Roosters - Miami Township
orange starNo Reviews
9400 N Springboro Pike Miamisburg, OH 45342
View restaurantnext
Mike's Nashville Hot Chicken - Austin Landing
orange starNo Reviews
10655 Innovation Drive Miamisburg, OH 45342
View restaurantnext
Old Scratch Pizza - Centerville
orange starNo Reviews
440 Miamisburg Centerville Road Washington Township, OH 45459
View restaurantnext
Zinks Meats & Fine Wines
orange starNo Reviews
409 Miamisburg Centerville Rd Centerville, OH 45459
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Dayton

The Rootbeer Stande
orange star4.5 • 5,835
1727 Woodman Dr Dayton, OH 45420
View restaurantnext
Butter Café
orange star4.2 • 1,274
1106 Brown St Dayton, OH 45409
View restaurantnext
Spinoza's ToGoZahs!
orange star4.5 • 1,212
2727 Fairfield Commons Blvd Beavercreek, OH 45431
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Dayton OH
orange star4.2 • 1,107
453 Miamisburg Centerville Rd Dayton, OH 45459
View restaurantnext
Basil's on Market - Dayton
orange star4.2 • 1,061
312 N Patterson Blvd Dayton, OH 45402
View restaurantnext
Table 33
orange star4.5 • 949
130 W 2nd St Dayton, OH 45402
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Dayton
Fairborn
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
Miamisburg
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Springboro
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Yellow Springs
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
Troy
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Middletown
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Springfield
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
Monroe
review star
Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)
Lebanon
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston