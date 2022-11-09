Thai Kitchen 8971 kingsridge dr
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
8971 kingsridge dr, Dayton, OH 45458
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Mike's Nashville Hot Chicken - Austin Landing
No Reviews
10655 Innovation Drive Miamisburg, OH 45342
View restaurant
Old Scratch Pizza - Centerville
No Reviews
440 Miamisburg Centerville Road Washington Township, OH 45459
View restaurant