Restaurant info

Thai Kitchen offers bold and authentic flavors of Thailand and East Asia in a relaxed and friendly environment. We have set up systems to create a "fast food" turn, but with all fresh, made-to-order signature dishes served up fast, hot, and delicious! Our brand that's been around for more than 2 decades. Its talented, experienced chef creates authentic Thai entrees using fresh ingredients and traditional recipes. A great deal of pride is taken in every plate of food that goes out to the customers. Only the best ingredients are put into each dish. Patrons can be assured that the food is prepared with fresh seafood, meat, and produce available. In addition to the quality of the ingredients, each meal is fresh, as every dish is prepared specifically for each order.