A map showing the location of Thai Kun View gallery

Thai Kun

review star

No reviews yet

401 Franklin St, SUITE 1225

Houston, TX 77201

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions


Starters

Chive Cakes

$8.00Out of stock

pan fried chive cake, serrano nam jim

Tamarind Chili Wings

$12.00

fried chicken wings and drums, tamarind chili sauce

Wontons

$8.00

fried pork wontons, pickled cabbage, boom sauce

Rice

$3.00

Jasmine Rice

Rice

$3.00

Sticky Rice

Add Egg

$2.00

Egg

Entree

Stir Fry (Vegetarian)

$13.00

Chinese broccoli, garlic, soy sauce

Crab Fried Rice

$20.00

crab, cucumbers, nam prik nam pla, cilantro, green onion, lime

Shrimp Fried Rice

$18.00

shrimp, cucumbers, nam prik nam pla, cilantro, green onion, lime

Chinese Eggplant

$16.00

stir fried with peppers, onion, soybean, pork, spices, jasmine rice

TK Fried Chicken

$13.00

marinated chicken thigh, cucumbers, boom sauce, onion, cilantro, jasmine rice

Beef Panang

$17.00

house made beef panag curry, jasmine rice, fried egg, Thai basil

Pad See Ew Chicken

$18.00

pad see ew flat noodles, sweet soy, Chinese broccoli, Chicken, green onions

Pad See Ew Vegetarian

$15.00

pad see ew flat noodles, sweet soy, Chinese broccoli, green onions

Pad Ka Prow

$16.00

ground chicken, Thai basil, green beans, serrano, Thai chili, jasmine rice, fried egg, nam prik nam pla

Waterfall Pork

$18.00

pork jowl, tomatoes, mint, onion, tiger cry saucem sticky rice

Pad Thai

$18.00

rice noodles, phat Thai sauce, shrmip, Chinese chive, bean sprouts, peanuts chili flakes, lime

Thai Platter

$65.00

sampling of pad thai, TK fried chicken, eggplant, pad ka prow, TK wings, wontons and chive cake

Other

Combo

$6.00

3 wontons and a drink

Beverage

Bottled Water

$3.00

Bottled Water

Lipton Half & Half

$3.00

Lipton Half & Half

Pure Leaf Sweet Tea

$3.00

Pure Leaf Sweet Tea

San Pellegrino Sparkling

$4.00

San Pellegrino Sparkling

Specialty Canned Drink

$3.50

Specialty Canned Drink

Thai Tea Bottle

$4.00

Thai Tea Bottle

Fountain Drink

$3.00

Fountain Drink

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

401 Franklin St, SUITE 1225, Houston, TX 77201

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Lucy Pearls -
orange starNo Reviews
401 Franklin St Houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext
Johnny Good Burger -
orange starNo Reviews
401 Franklin St Houston, TX 77201
View restaurantnext
Hearsay Market Square - Market Square
orange star4.2 • 4,669
218 Travis Street Houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext
GJ Tavern Downtown -
orange starNo Reviews
737 Preston Street Houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext
Downtown
orange starNo Reviews
909 Franklin St Houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext
Batanga - 908 Congress Ave
orange star3.2 • 1,300
908 Congress Ave Houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Houston

Katz's
orange star4.4 • 10,081
616 Westheimer Rd Houston, TX 77006
View restaurantnext
The Original Ninfa's on Navigation
orange star4.6 • 7,099
2704 Navigation Blvd Houston, TX 77003
View restaurantnext
The Breakfast Klub - Signature Kafe - 3711 Travis St
orange star4.7 • 7,012
3711 Travis St Houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext
La Mexicana Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 6,311
1018 Fairview St Houston, TX 77006
View restaurantnext
Velvet Taco - Houston - Washington
orange star4.8 • 6,060
4819 Washington Ave. Houston, TX 77007
View restaurantnext
Iguana Joe's - Betlway 8
orange star4.6 • 5,693
5710 E. Sam Houston Pkwy N. Houston, TX 77015
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Houston
Bellaire
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Stafford
review star
No reviews yet
Pasadena
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
Missouri City
review star
Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)
Pearland
review star
Avg 4.3 (37 restaurants)
Deer Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Sugar Land
review star
Avg 4.5 (49 restaurants)
Kingwood
review star
Avg 4.8 (16 restaurants)
Humble
review star
Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston