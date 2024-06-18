Thai Ladle 12222 Poway Road Suite4
12222 Poway Road Suite4
Poway, CA 92064
Featured Items
- Pad Thai (GF)
Thin rice noodle cooked with egg, bean sprout & green onion. Topped with cilantro, lime, raw bean sprout & crushed peanut.$13.95
- Panang Curry (V) (GF)
Bell pepper, carrot, green bean & lime leaf. (Begin with a medium spice level)$13.95
- Fresh Spring Roll (2) (GF) (V)
Green leaf, lettuce, carrot, cucumber, soft tofu & vermicelli noodle. Serve with peanut sauce$6.95
Appetizer
- Cheesy Wonton (6) (V)
Carrot & green onion in cream cheese. Serve with sweet & sour sauce.$6.95
- Fried Chicken Dumpling (6)
Minced chicken and shrimp, onion, water chestnut, cilantro & sesame oil. Serve with sweet chili sauce.$6.95
- Edamame (V)$6.95
- Crispy Veggie Roll (6) (V)
Cabbage, carrot & glass noodle. Serve with sweet & sour sauce$6.95
- Fresh Spring Roll (2) (GF) (V)
Green leaf, lettuce, carrot, cucumber, soft tofu & vermicelli noodle. Serve with peanut sauce$6.95
- Garlic Green Bean (V)$6.95
- Gyoza (Potsticker) (6)
Stuffed with pork and veggies. Serve with sweet & sour sauce.$6.95
- Samosa (6) (V)
Potato, pea, carrot & curry powder. Serve with sweet & sour sauce$6.95
- Appetizer Sampler (10)
Crispy shrimp roll (2), crispy veggie roll (2), cheesy wonton (2), samosa (2), gyoza (2). Serve with sweet & sour sauce (* No Substitution)$11.95
- Chicken Satay (4)
Grilled marinated chicken on skewer. Serve with peanut sauce.$7.95
- Crispy Shrimp Roll (6)
Fried marinated shrimp wrapped. Serve with sweet & sour sauce.$9.95
- Larb Wing
Batter-fried chicken wings with rice powder & mild spice Larb flavor.$8.95
Soup
- (S) Tom Yum (V) (GF)
Hot & sour lemongrass soup with mushroom, tomato, onion, & cilantro.$6.95
- (L) Tom Yum (V) (GF)
Hot & sour lemongrass soup with mushroom, tomato, onion, & cilantro.$10.95
- (S) Tom Kha (V) (GF)
Coconut milk soup with mushroom, tomato, onion & cilantro.$6.95
- (L) Tom Kha (V) (GF)
Coconut milk soup with mushroom, tomato, onion & cilantro.$10.95
- (S) Glass Noodle Soup (V) (GF)
Broccoli, carrot, green bean, fried garlic & glass noodle in clear veggie broth.$6.95
- (L) Glass Noodle Soup (V) (GF)
Broccoli, carrot, green bean, fried garlic & glass noodle in clear veggie broth.$10.95
Salad
- House Salad (V)
Mixed green, iceberg, cherry tomato & fried tofu. Serve with mild spice ginger mayo dressing.$7.95
- Larb Salad
Minced chicken, red onion, mint, cilantro & rice powder in Thai fresh chili lime dressing.$9.95
- Papaya Salad (Som Tum)
Papaya, cherry tomato, green bean & peanut in Thai fresh chili lime dressing.$8.95
Noodle
- Pad Thai (GF)
Thin rice noodle cooked with egg, bean sprout & green onion. Topped with cilantro, lime, raw bean sprout & crushed peanut.$13.95
- Spicy Noodle (Drunken Noodle)
Wide rice noodle cooked with egg, basil, bell pepper, onion, carrot & Sriracha mild spice sauce.$13.95
- Pad See-Ew
Wide rice noodle cooked with egg, broccoli & carrot.$13.95
- Spicy Basil Udon Noodle
Round wheat noodle cooked with basil, bell pepper, onion, carrot & Sriracha mild spice sauce.$13.95
Stir Fry
- Cashew Nut
Cashew nut, bell pepper, onion, green onion, carrot, celery & pineapple.$13.95
- Eggplant
Eggplant, basil, bell pepper, onion & carrot.$13.95
- Garlic & Pepper
Broccoli, spinach & fried garlic.$13.95
- Ginger
Ginger, bell pepper, onion, green onion, carrot, celery & mushroom.$13.95
- Green Bean
Green bean, bell pepper & carrot. (Begin with a mild spice level)$13.95
- Rama (V) (GF)
Broccoli & spinach topped with peanut sauce & crushed peanut.$13.95
- Thai Basil
Basil, bell pepper, onion & carrot.$13.95
Curry
- Green Curry (V) (GF)
Eggplant, bell pepper, bamboo shoot & basil. (Begin with a medium spice level)$13.95
- Panang Curry (V) (GF)
Bell pepper, carrot, green bean & lime leaf. (Begin with a medium spice level)$13.95
- Pineapple Curry (V) (GF)
Pineapple, bell pepper, green bean, tomato & basil. (Begin with a medium spice level)$13.95
- Massaman Curry (V) (GF)
Potato, onion, carrot & peanut. (Begin with a mild spice level)$13.95
- Red Curry (V) (GF)
Bell pepper, carrot, green bean, bamboo shoot & basil. (Begin with a medium spice level)$13.95
- Yellow Curry (V) (GF)
Potato, onion & carrot. (Begin with a mild spice level)$13.95
Side Order
- White Rice (Jasmine)$2.00
- Brown Rice$3.00
- Sticky Rice$3.50
- Steamed Thin Noodle$3.00
- Steamed Wide Noodle$3.00
- Steamed Tofu$4.00
- Fried Tofu$4.00
- Steamed Mixed Veggie
Combination of steamed broccoli, cabbage, carrot & green bean.$6.00
- Steamed Broccoli$4.00
- Fried Egg$4.00
- Steamed Chicken$4.00
- Peanut Sauce (V) (GF)
4 OZ.$2.00
- Crushed Peanut$1.50
- Sweet & Sour Sauce$0.25
- Sweet Chili Sauce$0.25
Lunch Special
- (Lunch) Pad Thai (GF)
Thin rice noodle cooked with egg, bean sprout & green onion. Topped with cilantro, lime, raw bean sprout & crushed peanut.$12.95
- (Lunch) Spicy Noodle (Drunken Noodle)
Wide rice noodle cooked with egg, basil, bell pepper, onion, carrot & Sriracha mild spice sauce.$12.95
- (Lunch) Thai Fried Rice
Egg, pea, carrot, onion, green onion, & tomato.$12.95
- (Lunch) Thai Basil
Basil, bell pepper, onion & carrot.$12.95
- (Lunch) Garlic & Pepper
Broccoli, spinach & fried garlic.$12.95
- (Lunch) Yellow (V) (GF)
Potato, onion & carrot. (Begin with a mild spice level)$12.95
- (Lunch) Massaman (V) (GF)
Potato, onion, carrot & peanut. (Begin with a mild spice level)$12.95
- (Lunch) Panang (V) (GF)
Bell pepper, carrot, green bean & lime leaf. (Begin with a medium spice level)$12.95
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Come taste yummy food, feel happy vibes, and make great memories with us at Thai Ladle! See you soon!
