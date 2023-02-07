A map showing the location of Thai Me Restaurant 144 Main StView gallery

Thai Me Restaurant 144 Main St

No reviews yet

144 Main St

Biddeford, ME 04005

Appetizers

Fresh Spring Roll

$8.50

Crispy Vegetarian Roll

$8.50

Crispy rolls filled with cabbage, carrots, celery, glass noodles, and served with Thai plum sauce.

Crazy Roll

$11.00

Maine Crab Rangoon

$8.50

Crispy wonton sheet filled with Maine crab meat, cream cheese, carrots, and scallions. Served with Thai plum sauce.

Pork Dumpling

$9.00

Pan-fried dumplings filled with minced pork, onion, scallions, and garnished with crispy garlic. Served with ginger sauce.

Steamed Butterflies

$9.00

Chicken Satay

$11.00

Grilled Thai chicken skewers served with peanut sauce.

Crispy Chive Cakes

$9.00

Fried chive cakes, served with ginger sauce with a hint of chili paste.

Edamame

$8.00

Sliced buttercup squash battered and deep fried. Sweet plum sauce for dipping.

Sweet Chili Wings

$10.00

Fried chicken wings coated with our special sweet chili sauce.

Crystal Dumpling

$10.00

Coconut Shrimp

$10.00

Shrimp crusted with coconut flakes, deep fried until golden brown, served with Thai plum sauce.

Scallion Pancake

$12.00

Bangkok Samosa

$8.00

Crispy Shrimp Pancake

$12.00

Soup

Tom Yum

Lemongrass broth with a touch of chili pepper and lime, mushrooms, tomatoes, coconut milk, and garnished with cilantro.

Tom Kha

Coconut-galangal broth, mushrooms, young coconut meat, and tomatoes. Garnished with cilantro.

Wonton Soup

$8.00

Dumpling Soup

$8.00

Noodle Soup

Duck Noodle Soup

$16.00

Thai Chicken Noodle Soup

$14.00

Combo Tom Yum Noodle Soup

$18.00

Noodle & Fried Rice dishes

Pad Thai

Stir-fried rice noodles with egg, bean sprouts, scallions, and chopped peanuts in Pad Thai Sauce.

Spicy Pad Thai Noodle

Stir-fried rice noodles with egg, onions, bell peppers, scallions, basil leaves, and chopped peanuts, in our spicy secret sauce.

Thai ME Pad Thai

$15.00

Drunken Noodle

Stir-fried wide rice noodles with garlic, chili, egg, bell peppers, broccoli, and onion in basil sauce.

Pad See Ew

Stir-fried wide rice noodles with egg, broccoli, and cauliflower in a sweet soy sauce.

Thai Lomein

Stir-fried lomein noodles and broccoli, snap peas, bell pepper, cauliflower, and scallions in brown sauce.

Singapore Noodle

Kua Kai Noodle

Thai ME Yakisoba

$16.00

House Fried Rice

Stir-fried jasmine berry rice with egg, onion, tomatoes, and scallions.

Spicy Basil Fried Rice

Thai ME Fried Rice

$15.00

Hawaiian Fried Rice

$16.00

Stir-fried jasmine berry rice with shrimp, chicken, curry powder, egg, onions, pineapple, mango, raisins, scallions and cashew nuts.

Curry Dishes

Red Curry

Chicken, shrimp, buttercup squash, broccoli, bell pepper, Thai eggplant in Red Curry sauce and avocado topped with coconut sauce.

Green Curry

Yellow Curry

Massaman Curry

Potatoes, onion, and peanut in Massaman curry.

Mango Curry

$18.00

Scallops, shrimp, snap peas, onions, cherry tomatoes in Yellow curry sauce and mango cubes.

Khao Soi Salmon

$20.00

Northern Thai curry over egg noodles. Served with lime, shallots, Thai chili, mustard green, and crispy yellow noodles.

Thai ME Stir Fried

Broccoli

Thai Basil

Thai Cashew Nut

Cashew nut, onions, bell pepper, pineapple, and scallion sauteed in Prik Pao sauce.

Spicy Eggplant

Peanut Curry

Pad Prik Khing

Ginger

Thai ME Signature

Spicy Crispy Duck

$26.00

Black Pepper Fish

$20.00

Mango Crispy Chicken

$15.00

Thai General Gao Chicken

$15.00

Thai Orange Chicken

$15.00

Drunken Chicken

$15.00

Chicken Pineapple

$15.00

Thai ME Delight

$17.00

Teriyaki

Vegetarian Corner

Thai ME Vegetable

Snow peas, broccoli, onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, cauliflower, and scallions in vegetarian sauce.

Pad Pong Karee

Vegetarian Evil

Vegetable Curry

$15.00

Buttercup squash, broccoli, bell pepper, snap peas, onion, pineapple, cauliflower in vegetable curry sauce.

Sides

Peanut Sauce

$2.00

Sweet and Sour Sauce

$2.00

Hot Sauce

$0.35

Steamed Noodle

$3.50

Egg Fried Rice

$6.50

Sticky Rice

$3.50

Steamed Rice

$3.00

Sweet Soy Sauce

$1.75

Steamed Mix Veg

$6.95

Brown Rice

$3.00

Dessert

Sweet Mango w/Sticky Rice

$9.00

Thai Pumpkin Custard

$8.00

Cold Beverages

Thai Iced Tea

$4.75

Thai Iced Coffee

$4.75

Pepsi

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Lemonade

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Roy Rogers

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Unsweet Tea

$3.25

Soda To Go

$1.50

Tonic Water

$2.50

Seltzer Water

$2.50

Hot Beverages

Jasmine Tea

$3.00

Hot Thai Tea

$3.00

Hot Green Tea

$3.00

Ginger Tea

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

144 Main St, Biddeford, ME 04005

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

