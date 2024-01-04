- Home
Thai NOLA
5931 Bullard Ave
Suite 7
New Orleans, LA 70128
ALL DAY MENU
Appetizers
- A1. Shrimp in Blankets (5)$7.95
Marinated shrimp wrapped with spring roll wrap
- A2. Thai Nola Chicken Satay (5)$8.95
Marinated chicken tenders on a skewer served with our house cucumber sauce & peanut sauce
- A3. Thai Nola Crispy Spring Rolls (4)$5.95
Deep fried, clear noodles and vegetables served with sweet and sour sauce.
- A4. South Thailand Fried Chicken (4)$15.95
4pc mixed Southern Thai Fried Chicken (breast, thigh, leg & wing) with spices imported from Thailand. Served with Sticky Rice or French Fries with sweet & sour sauce.
- A5. Thai Nola Crab Rangoons$7.95
Fried wonton stuffed with cream cheese, real and imitation crab, green onions, and seasoning.
- A7. Fried Calamari$11.99
Fried Calamari with spices imported from Thailand. Served with seafood sauce + sweet & sour sauce
Soup
- B1. Tom Yum$12.95
Signature soup of Thailand, spicy lemongrass soup with fresh mushrooms, red onions, kaffir lime leaves, galangal, and cilantro in a hot & sour soup.
- B2. Tom Khar$13.95
Coconut soup with fresh mushrooms, red onions, kaffir lime leaves, galangal, and cilantro in a hot & sour soup.
- Small Gumbo$8.99
Curries
Salad
- D1. Larb$13.95
Ground meat cooked and mixed with dried pepper, red onion, mint, green onions, cilantro, and fried garlic flakes, seasoned with a house blend of roasted rice and lemongrass mixture in a lime dressing.
- D2. Green Papaya Salad$13.95
**WARNING: This item contains peanuts** Shredded unripe papaya, green beans, garlic, and tomatoes in a sour house dressing and shrimp.
Entrees
- E2. Green Bean Stir Fry$13.95
Green beans and your choice of meat sauteed with Prik king curry sauce and kaffir lime leaves. This dish has an essential spice.
- E3. Pad Ga Pow$13.95
Basil stir fry with carrots, green beans, and bell peppers over a bed of rice, and topped with a Thai-style fried egg.
- E4. Orange Chicken$15.95
Battered chicken breast covered in a house orange sweet & sour sauce.
- E5. Fried Catfish Pad Ga Pow$19.99
Crispy fried catfish & Basil stir fry with carrots, green beans, and bell peppers over a bed of rice, and topped with a Thai-style fried egg.
Noodles
- F1. Pad Thai$13.95
**WARNING: This item contains peanuts** The national dish of Thailand. Thin rice noodles sauteed with egg, bean sprouts, green onions, in a sweet & sour tamarind sauce.
- F2. Pad Woo Sen$13.95
Stir-fried glass noodles with egg, celery, carrot, napa cabbage, white onion, green onions, mushrooms, and tomatoes.
- F3. Rad Na$13.95
Flat larger rice noodle stir-fried with soy sauce, topped with gravy, Chinese broccoli, and your choice of protein.
- F4. Pad See Ew$13.95
Flat larger rice noodles stir-fried in a soy sauce mixed with Chinese broccoli & egg.
- F5. Thai Nola Boat Noodle$13.95
Boat noodles were a creation that was founded onthe noodle vendors in the floating markets in Thailand. Traditionally people would sell their noodles in boats and thus the name of this dish was born. The broth uses beef bones and pork bones stewed with Thai herbs. It is served with pickled chili sauce on the side. Perfect addition to help warm you up during these cold spells.
Rice
- G1. Fried Rice Thai Style$13.95
Stir-fried rice, white onion, green onion, tomato & eggs with your choice of protein.
- G2. Combination Fried Rice$15.95
Combination of Shrimp, chicken, beef, & pork cooked with rice, onions, and eggs.
- G3. Basil Fried Rice$13.95
Sauteed meat with bell pepper, onion, carrot, green beans, and basil in a Thai basil sauce.
- G4. Crab Fried Rice$34.95
Stir-fried rice, white onion, green onion, carrot & eggs with crab meat. Served with seafood sauce & sweet sour sauce
Special Thai Nola Dishes
- H1. Thai Nola Boiled Shrimp$16.95
Boiled shrimp with spices, galangal, lemongrass, kar lime leaves. Served with seafood sauce, noodles and vegetables.
- H3. Whole Red Fish Fried$29.95
served with french fries, seafood dipping sauce, butter.
- H4. Whole Grilled Squid$14.95
Served with seafood sauce, noodles, and vegetables.
- H5. Fried Catfish Platter$13.95
Served with fries
- H6. Fried Shrimp Platter$14.95
Served with fries
- H7. Half & Half Platter$16.95
Shrimp and Catfish, served with fries
Dessert
A La Carte Sides
CATERING
Appetizers
Brunch
Breakfast
- Thai Nola Breakfast$13.99
- Chicken & French Toast$15.99
- Steak & Eggs$18.99
- Fried Pork Chop & Eggs$16.99
- Omelet$12.99
- Salmon & Grits$22.99
- Chef's Garlic Stuffed Roast$16.99
- Buttery Spell's Cajun Shrimp & Grits$17.99
- Kids Breakfast$5.99
- File Gumbo w/ Jasmine Rice$17.95
- Belgian Waffle$4.00
- Buttery Grits$3.00
- Breakfast Potatoes$4.00
- Seasons of Louisiana Sausage$4.00
- Eggs$3.00
- Bacon$4.00
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
In our kitchen, we use only the freshest ingredients to create authentic Thai dishes. We believe that food should not only be delicious but also healthy. That's why we use only the best quality ingredients in our dishes, and we never compromise on taste. Our chefs are passionate about cooking and are committed to delivering the best possible food to our customers. Come and experience the magic of our kitchen at Thai Nola.
5931 Bullard Ave, Suite 7, New Orleans, LA 70128
