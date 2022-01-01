Restaurant header imageView gallery
Thai

Thai Noodle Cafe Belmont

review star

No reviews yet

289 Belmont St

Belmont, MA 02478

Order Again

Popular Items

Pad Thai
Pad See-Ew
Drunken Noodle

Appetizers

Vegtable Spring Rolls

Vegtable Spring Rolls

$7.95

Mixed of vegetables, carrot, onion, celery wrapped and fried, served with sweet and sour sauce.

Fresh Summer Rolls

Fresh Summer Rolls

$7.95

Shredded lettuce, shredded red cabbage, shredded carrot, spring mixed, mint and rice vermicelli combined with a choice of shrimp or tofu then wrapped into a softened rice paper, served with peanut sauce.

Gyoza

Gyoza

$7.95

Steamed or Fried dumpling filled with grounded chicken and vegetables served with sweet black soy sauce.

Tofu Triangles

Tofu Triangles

$7.95

Golden fried tofu served with sweet and sour sauce and ground peanut.

Crab Rangoon

Crab Rangoon

$7.95

Golden fried wonton filled with seasoned cream cheese and imitation crab meat served with sweet and sour sauce.

Edamame

Edamame

$6.95

Steamed soybeans lightly salted.

Chicken Satay

Chicken Satay

$9.95

Marinated and grilled chicken on skewers, served with cucumber salad and Thai peanut sauce.

Savory Calamari

Savory Calamari

$10.95

A traditional preparation of fried calamari sprinkled with bell peppers, onion, scallion, garlic, and jalapeno.

Thai Wings

Thai Wings

$8.95

Deep fried chicken wings topped with fried shallot and served with sweet and sour sauce.

Shumai

Shumai

$7.95

Minced chicken and pork wrapped with wonton wrapper.

Scallion Pancake

Scallion Pancake

$7.95

Crispy pancake served with gingered soy sauce.

Tod Mun

Tod Mun

$7.95

Thai style fish cakes infused with spices and kaffir lime leaf served with sweet chili sauce and peanut.

Crispy fried silver fish

Crispy fried silver fish

$7.95

Deliciously crispy deep-fried silverfish served with sweet and sour sauce.

Salad

Som Tum

Som Tum

$9.95

Authentic Thai Spicy Salad shredded raw papaya, shredded carrot, string beans, cherry tomatoes, tossed in chili lime juice and sparkled with peanuts.

Thai Satay Salad

Thai Satay Salad

$10.95

A famous Thai salad dish, grilled chicken Satay on a bed of assortment of fresh greens, romaine, bell peppers, shredded carrot, shredded red cabbage, sliced cucumber, red onions, and cherry tomatoes served with Thai peanut sauce.

Belmont's Salad

Belmont's Salad

$10.95

Crispy chicken or Fried tofu (V) on a bed of an assortment of fresh greens, romaine, bell peppers, shredded carrot, shredded red cabbage, sliced cucumber, red onions, and cherry tomatoes served with Thai peanut sauce.

Larb Gai

Larb Gai

$10.95

Ground chicken mixed with red onions, scallions, fresh mint, roasted rice, cilantro, and spicy lime dressing.

Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad

$6.95

Seaweed Salad

Soups

Wonton Soup

Wonton Soup

$5.95

Chicken and pork wonton, Bok choy, topped with scallion and cilantro in chicken broth.

Tom Yum Soup

Tom Yum Soup

$5.95

The famous Thai hot and sour soup seasoned with a choice of chicken, shrimp, tofu (V), Seafood +$2.00 chopped tomatoes, mushrooms, lemongrass, lime juice, chili, scallions, and cilantro.

Tom Kha Soup

Tom Kha Soup

$5.95

Delightful coconut soup seasoned with a choice of chicken, shrimp, tofu(V), Seafood +$2 galanga, lime juice, lemongrass, mushrooms, chopped tomatoes, scallions, and cilantro.

Noodle Soup

Thaitanium

Thaitanium

$15.95

A chef special roasted chili lime broth with rice noodles, ground chicken, shrimp, squid, lettuce, scallions, cilantro, and fried shallot.

Braised Chicken Noodle Soup

Braised Chicken Noodle Soup

$13.95

Rice noodle, braised chicken drumstick, daikon, in Thai herb brown chicken broth topped with Chinese broccoli, scallions, cilantro, and fried garlic.

Tom Yum Noodle Soup

Tom Yum Noodle Soup

$13.95

The famous Thai hot and sour noodle soup seasoned with a choice of chicken, shrimp, or tofu, chopped tomatoes, mushrooms, lemongrass, lime juice, chili, scallions, and cilantro.

Tom Kha Noodle Soup

Tom Kha Noodle Soup

$13.95

Delightful coconut noodle soup seasoned with a choice of chicken, shrimp, or tofu, galanga. lime juice, lemongrass, mushrooms, chopped tomatoes, scallions, and cilantro.

Kao Soi

Kao Soi

$14.95

Northern Thai style curry broth with chicken drumstick, egg noodles, hot chili oil, red onions, mustard green pickle, wedged lime, topped with cilantro, scallion, and crispy egg noodles.

Boat Noodle Soup

Boat Noodle Soup

$14.95

A choice of pork or beef in a spiced broth with bean sprouts, Chinese broccoli, scallion, cilantro, and fried garlic.

Creamy Tom Yum Noodle Soup

Creamy Tom Yum Noodle Soup

$14.95

Fall season special Thai creamy hot and sour noodle soup seasoned with a choice of chicken, shrimp, tofu, or Seafood chopped tomatoes, mushrooms, lemongrass, lime juice, chili, scallions, and cilantro.

Fried Rice

House Fried Rice

House Fried Rice

$12.95

Fried rice with egg, onions, broccoli, carrots, and scallion.

Basil Fried Rice

Basil Fried Rice

$12.95

Fried rice with ground meat, egg, onions, bell peppers, hot peppers, and basil.

Tom Yum Fried Rice

Tom Yum Fried Rice

$12.95

Fried rice with Tom Yum pastes, egg, red onion, minced lemongrass topped with cilantro.

Crab meat Fried Rice

Crab meat Fried Rice

$18.95

Special crab meat fried rice with egg, scallion, and wedges of lime

Pumpkin Fried rice

Pumpkin Fried rice

$13.95

Halloween Special fried rice with egg, raisin, carrots, snow pea and diced pumpkin.

Curry

Green Curry

Green Curry

$12.95

Green curry with coconut milk, bell peppers, eggplant, bamboo, string bean and basil leaves.

Red Curry

Red Curry

$12.95

Red curry with coconut milk, carrot, bell peppers, bamboo shoots, string bean, eggplant, and basil leaves.

Yellow Curry

Yellow Curry

$12.95

Yellow curry with coconut milk, potatoes, carrots, onions, pineapple, and peppers.

Pumpkin Curry

Pumpkin Curry

$13.95

Halloween special Red curry with coconut milk, carrot, bell peppers, bamboo shoots, sliced pumpkin and basil.

Noodle Dishes

Pad Thai

Pad Thai

$12.95

Stir-fired rice noodles with egg, bean sprouts, scallions, and ground peanut.

Pad See-Ew

Pad See-Ew

$12.95

Stir-fried flat rice noodles with egg, Chinese broccoli in sweet black soy sauce.

Drunken Noodle

Drunken Noodle

$12.95

Stir-fried flat rice noodles with onions, bell peppers, carrots, bamboo, basil in chili garlic sauce.

Ba Mee Hang

Ba Mee Hang

$13.95

Egg noodles served dry with Thai style BBQ Pork, Bok choy, ground chicken, ground peanut, bean sprouts, chili powder, crispy wonton, garlic oil, topped with cilantro and scallion.

Broccoli Lo Mein

Broccoli Lo Mein

$12.95

Stir-fried lo mein noodles with broccoli, scallions, and beansprouts.

Grapow Lo Mein

Grapow Lo Mein

$12.95

Stir-fried Lo Mein noodles with minced hot peppers, bell peppers, garlic, onion, carrot, and basil leaves in chili basil sauce.

Green curry Lo Mein

Green curry Lo Mein

$12.95

Stir-fried Lo Mein noodles with, bell peppers, bamboo, String bean, eggplant, and basil leaves in green curry sauce.

289 Hot Picks Entree

Thai Basil (Pad Gra Pow)

Thai Basil (Pad Gra Pow)

$12.95

Thai style stir-fried a choice of Sliced chicken, ground chicken, tofu, mixed vegetables, beef +$2, shrimp +$2, crispy chicken+$3, seafood +$3 with bell peppers, onion, string bean, bamboo, mushrooms, and basil leaves in chili garlic sauce. Served with white rice on the side (substitute brown rice +$1), add fried egg $2.00

Honey Lime Chicken

Honey Lime Chicken

$12.95

Crispy golden brown fried chicken served over rice topped with honey lime sauce, and fried kale.

Cashew nut

Cashew nut

$13.95

Stir-fried a choice of chicken, tofu, mixed vegetables, beef +$2, shrimp +$2, crispy chicken+$3, seafood +$3 with pineapple, bell peppers, onion, carrot, broccoli, and scallion in roasted chili sauce, topped with cashew nut.

Aladdin

Aladdin

$15.95

Southern Thai style fried chicken with fried shallot, served with side of scallion pancake and dipping house curry sauce.

Garlic Shrimp

Garlic Shrimp

$15.95

Stir-fried shrimp with bell peppers, onion, and scallion in garlic sauce, served over bed of mixed green salad.

Pla Rad Prik

Pla Rad Prik

$15.95

Batter fried Tilapia fillet glazed with sweet chili sauce, topped with crispy basil leaves.

Refreshing Drinks

Peach Lemon Tea

Peach Lemon Tea

$4.50
Raspberry Lemon Tea

Raspberry Lemon Tea

$4.50

Desserts

Banana in blanket

Banana in blanket

$5.95
Thai Tea Panna Cotta

Thai Tea Panna Cotta

$5.95
Hwan Na Corn

Hwan Na Corn

$5.95
Rambutan on ice

Rambutan on ice

$5.95

Drinks

Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$2.00

Thai Tea, Jasmin Tea, Green Tea, Black Tea

Thai iced tea Latte

Thai iced tea Latte

$3.95

The combination of strongly-brewed tea, dairy and sugar make it a perfect complement to all kind of weather and spicy food.

Coffee

Coffee

$3.95

An intensely brewed coffee concentrate that drips down into a tall glass of ice and a big spoonful of sweetened condensed milk.

Soda

Soda

$2.00

Coke, Diet Coke, Sprit, Ginger Ale

Sparking Water

Sparking Water

$3.50

Bottled water

$1.50
Mango on ice

Mango on ice

$4.50

Sides

White Rice

$2.00

Brown Rice

$2.50

Sweet and sour sauce

$1.00

Thai Peanut sauce

$1.00

Gingered soy sauce

$1.00

Mixed Vegetables

$4.95

Steamed Broccoli

$3.00

Steamed tofu

$3.00

Fried tofu

$3.00

Crispy Chicken

$4.00

Thin rice noodle

$2.95

Flat rice noodle

$2.95

Egg noodle

$2.95

Lo mein noodle

$2.95

Sticky Rice

$2.75

Fried Egg

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are proudly to present authentic Thai food in Belmont area, Come in and enjoy!

Location

289 Belmont St, Belmont, MA 02478

Directions

Map
