Thai Noodle Cafe OLD ACCOUNT

review star

No reviews yet

289 Belmont St

Belmont, MA 02478

Popular Items

Volcano Wings
Vietnamese Sizzling Crepe
Tofu Triangles

Appetizers

Vegtable Spring Rolls

$5.95

Fresh Summer Rolls

$5.95

Cheesy Crab

$6.95

Gyoza

$5.95

Tofu Triangles

$5.95

Crab Rangoon

$6.95

Edamame

$4.95

Chicken Satay

$7.95

Savory Calamari

$8.95

Simply Wings

$6.95

Volcano Wings

$5.95

Vietnamese Sizzling Crepe

$11.95

Shumai

$5.95

Scallion Pancake

$5.95

Salad

Bangkok's Spring Salad

$8.95

Som Tam

$8.95

Thai Satay Salad

$8.95

Crispy Chicken Salad

$9.95

Larb

$9.95

Nam Tok

$10.95

Soups

Lightly Green Soup

$4.95

Thai Rice Soup

$4.95

Tom Yum Soup

$4.95

Tom Kha Soup

$4.95

Sandwich (Banh Mi)

Sandwich

$9.95

Grilled on noodle (Vermicelli)

Grilled on noodle

$10.95

Grilled on Rice

Grilled on Rice

$10.95

Noodle Soup

Thaitanium

$12.95

Beef noodle soup (Pho Tai)

$10.95

Pho ga

$10.95

Pho Chay

$10.95

Grilled Pork noodle Soup

$11.95

Tom Yum Noodle Soup

$12.95

Tom Kha noodle Soup

$12.95

Fried Rice

House Fried Rice

$9.95

Basil Fried Rice

$9.95

Mommy's Fried Rice

$9.95

Indonesian Fried Rice

$11.95

Curry Pot

Green Curry

$10.95

Red Curry

$10.95

Yellow Curry

$10.95

Noodle Dishes

Pad Thai

$9.95

Pad See-Ew

$9.95

Drunken Noodle

$9.95

Broccoli Lo Mein

$9.95

Grapow Lo Mein

$9.95

289 Hot Picks Entree

Pad Grapow

$10.95

Chili Basil

$10.95

Mixed Green Corner

$10.95

Chinese broccoli Dominant

$10.95

Garlic Lover

$10.95

Aunt Mary's Garden

$10.95

Triple X Chicken

$12.95

Salmon Zab

$16.95

Desserts

Chocolate Mouse Cake

$5.95

Strawberry Cheesecake

$5.95

Tiramisu

$6.95

Ice Cream

$5.95

Drinks

Hot Tea

$1.95

Soda

Refreshing Limeade

Jasmine Limeade

$3.95

Coffee

$3.95

Juice

$3.95

Thai iced tea Latte

$3.95

Green tea Latte

$3.95

Sparking Water

$2.95

Sides

White Rice

$2.00

Brown Rice

$2.50

Sweet and sour sauce

$1.00

Vietnamese fish sauce

$1.00

Thai Peanut sauce

$1.00

Vietnamese Peanut sauce

$1.00

Sweet black soy sauce

$1.00

Mixed Vegetables

$3.00

Steamed Broccoli

$3.00

Steamed tofu

$3.00

Fried tofu

$3.00

Crispy Chicken

$4.00

Shrimp

$3.50

Grilled Chicken

$3.50

Grilled Pork

$3.50

Grilled Beef

$3.50

Thin rice noodle

$2.00

Flat rice noodle

$2.50

Egg noodle

$2.50

Lo mein noodle

$2.50
All hours
Sunday12:01 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:01 pm - 9:00 pm
