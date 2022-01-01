Thai Noodle Cafe OLD ACCOUNT
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|12:01 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
289 Belmont St, Belmont, MA 02478
Gallery
