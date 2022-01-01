Restaurant header imageView gallery
Thai

Thai O'Cha - 14096 Trade Center Dr

review star

No reviews yet

14096 Trade Center Dr

for takeout or delivery , please use www.toasttab.com or www.thaiochafisher.com (please allow us 30-45 minutes extra for takeout and delivery if in the case of the traffic, order volume or other unexpected issues , sorry for the inconvenience .

Fishers, IN 46038

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Padd Thai
Crab Rangoon
Pineapple Fried Ric

Appetizers

Appetizer Combo

$15.99

Chicken Wings

$9.99Out of stock

Crab Rangoon

$8.99

Crispy Golden Wonton

$8.99

Curry Puff

$7.99

Dumplings

$6.99

Fishcake

$9.99

Fried Calamari

$8.99

Fried Tofu Both Sauce

$8.99Out of stock

Satay

$10.99

Shrimp Rangoon

$10.99

Shrimp Tempura

$10.99

Spring Roll

$7.99

Single Spring Roll

$1.50

Single Crab Ragoon

$1.50

Summer Roll

$8.99

Vegetable Tempura

$6.99

Lemongrass Pork Skewers

$10.99

Chicken Eggrolls

$7.99

Single Chicken Eggroll

$2.00

Crabcakes

$8.99

Fried Oyster

$8.99

Soups

Bean Thread Noodle Soup

$10.99

Lg Coconut Milk Soup

$10.99

Rice Noodle Soup

$11.99

Seafood Soup

$12.99

Single Lemongrass Soup(TomYum)

$2.00

Sm Coconut Milk Soup

$5.99

Lemongrass Soup Large(TomYum)

$8.99

Lemongrass Soup Small(TomYum)

$5.99

Large Wonton Chicken Soup

$10.99

Single Wonton Soup

$2.00

Med Wonton Soup

$5.99

Lemongrass Soup large Vegetatian(Tom Yum )

$8.99

Salads

House Salad

$5.99

Grilled Salad

$8.99

Calamari Salad

$8.99

Seafood Salad

$10.99

Ground Salad(Larb)

$9.99

Papaya Salad Thai Style

$7.99

Papaya Salad Lao Style W/ Crab

$9.99

Fried Rice & Noodles

Fried Rice

$12.99

Basil Fried Rice

$12.99

Pineapple Fried Ric

$13.99

Crab Fried Rice

$18.99

Drunken Noodles

$12.99

See Ew Noodles

$12.99

Ladd Nar Noodles

$12.99

Mee Ga Tee

$12.99

Woon Sen Noodles

$12.99

Crispy Noodles

$12.99

Padd Thai

$12.99

Lomein

$13.99

Stir Fry Entrees

Spicy Basil Stir-fry

$12.99

Sweet And Sour

$12.99

Veggie Variety

$12.99

Cashew Chicken

$12.99

Ginger Favor

$12.99

Beef Oyster

$12.99

Egg Plant Spicy Basi

$12.99Out of stock

Padd Ped

$12.99

Devil's Pepper

$12.99

O'cha Garlic

$12.99

Orange Chicken

$13.99

Wok Fried Macaroni

$12.99

Chef Special

$13.99

Thai Sizzling Ribeye

$30.99

Pepper Steak

$12.99

Curry

Massaman Curry

$13.99

Panang Curry

$13.99

Yellow Curry

$13.99

Red Curry

$13.99

Green Curry

$13.99

Mango Curry

$14.99

Northern Thailand Curry With Egg Noodles

$14.99

Jungle Curry

$14.99

Thai O'cha Seafood

Catfish Curry

$15.99Out of stock

Chuchee Catfish

$15.99

Chuchee Shrimp

$15.99

Firecracker Shrimp

$14.99

Pottery Shrimp

$14.99

Salmon Sam Ros

$15.99

Spicy Basil Seafood

$15.99

Tilapia Ginger Sauce

$17.99

Tilapia Lime Juice

$17.99

Tilapia Rad Prik

$15.99

Tilapia Sam Ros

$15.93

Red Snapper Sam Ross

$29.99

Taste Of Thai

$25.00

Stripe Bass Sam Ross

$21.99

Red Snapper Red Curry Sauce

$30.99

Kid's Menu

Kid's Pad Thai

$6.99

Kid's Chicken Fingers

$6.99

Kid's Fried Rice

$6.99

Kid's Macaroni & Cheese

$6.99

Kid's Lomein

$7.99

Desserts

Fresh Mango w/Sweet Sticky Rice

$5.99

Thai Tapioca Podding

$5.19

Fried Bananas

$6.49

Fried Ice Cream

$6.49Out of stock

Mango Ice Cream

$4.55

Mango Ice Cream w/ Fried Bananas

$6.18

Mango Ice Cream w/Strcky Rice

$6.18

Coconut Ice Cream

$4.55

Coconut Ice Cream w/Sticky Rice

$6.18

Coconut Ice Cream w/Fried Bananas

$6.18

Vanilla Ice Cream

$3.90

Vanilla Ice Cream w/Sticky Rice

$5.85Out of stock

Vanilla Ice Cream w/Fried Bananas

$5.85

Sweet Sticky Rice

$3.90

Pumpkin Custard

$5.19Out of stock

Pumpkin Custard w/Sweet Sticky Rice

$6.49Out of stock

Caramel Custard Pudding

$5.19

Passion Fruit ice Cream

$4.55

Dragon Fruit Ice Cream

$4.55

Strawberry Ice Cream

$4.55

Honey Dew Ice Cream

$4.55

Sides

Side Sticky Rice

$2.60Out of stock

Sm Steamed Rice

$1.95

Lg Steamed Rice

$3.90

Side Brown Rice

$2.60

Side Fried Rice

$3.90

Sm Peanut Sauce

$1.30

Med Peanut Sauce

$3.90

Lg Peanut Sauce

$7.80

Fries

$3.90

Mixed Veggy Stri-Fry

$6.49

Steam Veggy

$4.55

Side lomein

$5.19

Sm Sweet Chili Sauce

$1.30

Med Sweet Chili Sauce

$3.25

Specialty Dishes

Thai Beef Short Ribs

$15.99

Sizzling Plate Green Curry

$12.99

Sizzling Plate Red Curry

$12.99

Beverages

Bubble Tea

$3.99

Coconut Juice

$3.99

Coke

$2.50+

Diet Coke

$2.50

Flavored Tea

$3.50

Ginger Tea

$2.99

Green Tea

$2.50

Honey Chrysanthemum

$2.99

Iced Tea

$2.50

Jasmine Tea

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Lemongrass Juice

$2.50

Oolong Tea

$2.50

Orange Soda

$2.50

Smoothies

$4.99

Thai Hot Coffee

$4.00

Thai Iced Coffee

$4.00

Thai Iced Tea

$4.00

Thai Sweet Green Tea

$4.00

Jellies

$0.65

Vietnamese Coffee

$4.00

Coffee

$3.25

Soda Water

$3.25

Sprite

$2.50

Cherry Coke

$2.50

Milk

$3.25

Mountain Dew

$2.50

Alcohol

Singha

$4.99

Chang

$4.99

Tsingtao

$4.99

Yingling

$4.99

Tiger

$4.99

Sapporo

$4.99

Asahi

$4.99

Blue Moon

$4.99

Bells Two Hearted Ale

$4.99

Miller Lite

$4.99

Leo

$5.99

House Red Wine

$7.99

House White Wine

$7.99

White Wine

$7.80

Plum Wine

$9.10

Mask

Mask

$6.50

Gift card

$9.10
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

No Refunds On Spice lLevel That Is Made!!! Keep in mind our level of spice is hotter than most restaurants (eg. med is like hot somewhere else). We recommended adding chili on the side so you can make it hotter to taste!

Location

14096 Trade Center Dr, for takeout or delivery , please use www.toasttab.com or www.thaiochafisher.com (please allow us 30-45 minutes extra for takeout and delivery if in the case of the traffic, order volume or other unexpected issues , sorry for the inconvenience ., Fishers, IN 46038

Directions

Gallery
Thai O'Cha image
Thai O'Cha image
Thai O'Cha image

Map
