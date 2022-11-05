Restaurant header imageView gallery
Thai

Thai on the Fly - Westford, MA

1,524 Reviews

$$

439 Littleton Street

Unit 4, Acorn Plaza

Westford, MA 01886

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Pad Thai
Po Pia Todd - Fried Spring Rolls
Crab Rangoons

Monthly Specials

Shrimp Shu Mai

Shrimp Shu Mai

$9.00Out of stock

Delicate and juicy shrimp dumplings steamed or fried and served with our deliciously sweet dumpling sauce.

Thai Lo Mein

Thai Lo Mein

$13.50Out of stock

Lo Mein noodles stir-fried with broccoli, carrots, snowpeas, onions and fresh Thai basil in a spicy brown sauce.

Saturday Early Bird Specials

Pad Prik King - Sat. Early Bird

Pad Prik King - Sat. Early Bird

$13.00

Stir fry with fresh vegetables in a spicy red sauce.

Pad Pria Wan - Sat. Early Bird

Pad Pria Wan - Sat. Early Bird

$13.00

Stir fry with fresh vegetables, in a light fruity sweet and sour sauce

Pad Sai Takrai - Sat. Early Bird

Pad Sai Takrai - Sat. Early Bird

$13.00

Stir-fried with fresh vegetables in a light lemongrass sauce

Gang Kia Wan - Sat. Early Bird

Gang Kia Wan - Sat. Early Bird

$13.00

Green chili curry with fresh vegetables and coconut milk

Appetizers

Thai Sampler

Thai Sampler

$21.00

A scrumptious appetizer sampling including Satay Gai (2), Satay Nua (2), Moo Ping (2), Crab Rangoons (2), Po Pia Todd (2), and Kanom Jeeb (3).

Po Pia Todd - Fried Spring Rolls

Po Pia Todd - Fried Spring Rolls

$8.00

Crispy vegetable spring rolls fried golden brown with sweet and sour sauce

Crab Rangoons

Crab Rangoons

$8.00

A crunchy and crispy Polynesian-inspired appetizer that will tantalize your taste buds. Deep fried Chinese wanton wrappers filled with lightly flaked crab meat mixed with creamy cheeses, scallions and garlic.

Tung Tong (Golden Bags)

Tung Tong (Golden Bags)

$8.00

These delicious, tiny and crispy bundles of minced chicken, corn, and water chestnuts are seasoned by a light brown marinade. The fried skin of these Golden Bags shatters upon biting into them, bursting amazing deliciousness into your mouth!

Kanom Jeeb

Kanom Jeeb

$8.00

Steamed or fried dumpling filled with lean ground pork or vegetables

Scallion Pancakes

Scallion Pancakes

$8.00

Delicious flat, fried disks of dough brushed with sesame oil and sprinkled with scallions.

Satay Gai - Chicken Satay

Satay Gai - Chicken Satay

$8.00

Marinated grilled chicken skewers in yellow curry with spicy peanut sauce

Satay Nua - Beef Satay

Satay Nua - Beef Satay

$8.00

Marinated grilled beef skewers in yellow curry with spicy peanut sauce

Moo Ping - Pork Skewers

Moo Ping - Pork Skewers

$8.00

Marinated grilled pork skewers in a tangy sweet glaze

Gai Todd - Chicken Wings

Gai Todd - Chicken Wings

$8.00

Crispy chicken wings seasoned and fried with sweet and spicy sauce

Spicy Sticky Chicken Wings

Spicy Sticky Chicken Wings

$8.00

Super-sticky chicken wings dressed in a sweet & spicy sauce.

Pa Pia Sod - Fresh Spring Rolls

Pa Pia Sod - Fresh Spring Rolls

$8.00

Soft spring rolls filled with fresh vegetables and your choice of chicken or tofu with peanut sauce

Kuway Deow - Fresh Shrimp Rolls

Kuway Deow - Fresh Shrimp Rolls

$8.00

Soft spring rolls filled with fresh vegetables and shrimp with spicy seafood sauce

Edamame - Soy Beans

Edamame - Soy Beans

$8.00

Steamed fresh soy beans tossed with sea salt

Moo Dad Deow - Fried Pork

Moo Dad Deow - Fried Pork

$8.00

Deep fried pork with Sriracha sauce

Nua Dad Deow - Fried Beef

Nua Dad Deow - Fried Beef

$8.00

Deep fried beef with Sriracha sauce

Tow Hu - Fried Tofu

Tow Hu - Fried Tofu

$8.00

Delicious fried tofu served with a nutty sweet and sour dipping sauce.

Entrees

Ped Pat Sod - Tamarind Duck

Ped Pat Sod - Tamarind Duck

$20.50

Boneless duck breast pan-seared with fresh vegetables in a sweet tamarind sauce

Choo Chee - Coconut Curry

Choo Chee - Coconut Curry

$17.50

Salmon pan-seared in red curry, coconut, kaffir lime and chilies

Pla Sam Rote - Sweet & Hot Cod

Pla Sam Rote - Sweet & Hot Cod

$17.50

Cod pan-seared with fresh vegetables in a salty sweet and hot sauce

Gai Gob Krapow

Gai Gob Krapow

$16.50

Crispy fried chicken with onions, bell peppers, green beans, & fresh basil nestled in a savory, sweet & spicy brown sauce.

Pad Kra Pow - Spicy Basil

Pad Kra Pow - Spicy Basil

$11.50

Stir fry with fresh vegetables, Thai basil and chili

Pad Gratiem - Garlic

Pad Gratiem - Garlic

$11.50

Stir fry with fresh vegetables, garlic and a light brown sauce

Pad Pria Wan - Sweet & Sour

Pad Pria Wan - Sweet & Sour

$11.50

Stir fry with fresh vegetables, in a light fruity sweet and sour sauce

Pad Prik King - Spicy Red Sauce

Pad Prik King - Spicy Red Sauce

$11.50

Stir fry with fresh vegetables in a spicy red sauce.

Pad Med Ma Muang - Cashews

Pad Med Ma Muang - Cashews

$11.50

Cashew nuts stir-fried with fresh vegetables in a sweet and tangy sauce

Pad Sai Takrai - Lemongrass

Pad Sai Takrai - Lemongrass

$11.50

Stir-fried with fresh vegetables in a light lemongrass sauce

Praram Long Song - Peanut Sauce

Praram Long Song - Peanut Sauce

$11.50

Stir fry with fresh vegetables and peanut sauce.

Pad Khing - Ginger Sauce

Pad Khing - Ginger Sauce

$11.50

Stir fry with fresh vegetables in a fragrant ginger sauce

Pad Prik Ruam Mit - Fried Vegetables

Pad Prik Ruam Mit - Fried Vegetables

$12.50

Fresh vegetables stir-fried in a light brown sauce

Garuda Special - Pork Belly

Garuda Special - Pork Belly

$17.50

Fried pork belly with fresh vegetables in a secret spicy sauce

Bangkok Beef

Bangkok Beef

$15.50

Spicy slices of tender beef fused with onions, mushrooms, bell peppers and drenched in a zippy brown sauce.

Curries

Gang Kia Wan - Green Curry

Gang Kia Wan - Green Curry

$11.50

Green chili curry with fresh vegetables and coconut milk

Gang Ped - Red Curry

Gang Ped - Red Curry

$11.50

Red chili curry with fresh vegetables and coconut milk

Gang Luang - Yellow Curry

Gang Luang - Yellow Curry

$11.50

Yellow chili curry with fresh vegetables and coconut milk

Gang Massaman - Massaman Curry

Gang Massaman - Massaman Curry

$11.50

Red chili curry, blue ginger and cardamom in a peanut-infused coconut milk

Gang Penang - Penang Curry

Gang Penang - Penang Curry

$11.50

Sweet red chili curry, kaffir lime, lemongrass and coconut milk

Noodles

Pad Thai

Pad Thai

$11.50

Long skinny rice noodles, egg, and crushed peanuts seasoned with tamarind sauce.

Pad See Ew - Mild Wide Noodles

Pad See Ew - Mild Wide Noodles

$11.50

Wide noodles stir-fried with fresh vegetables and egg

Pad Kee Mao

Pad Kee Mao

$11.50

Wide noodles stir-fried with chilies and Thai basil

Kooey Thee-ew Pad Ped

Kooey Thee-ew Pad Ped

$11.50

Long skinny rice noodles with carrots, onions, and basil in a delightfully tangy and spicy sauce.

Rice

Khao Pad - Fried Rice

Khao Pad - Fried Rice

$11.50

Fried Rice with fresh vegetables, egg and seasoned soy sauce

Khao Pad Sapp. - Fried Rice Pineapple

Khao Pad Sapp. - Fried Rice Pineapple

$11.50

Fried rice with fresh vegetables, pineapple, egg, raisins and yellow curry

Khao Pad Horapa - Fried Rice Basil

Khao Pad Horapa - Fried Rice Basil

$11.50

Fried rice with fresh vegetables, Thai basil and egg

Khao Pad Prik Ong - Spicy Fried Rice

Khao Pad Prik Ong - Spicy Fried Rice

$11.50

Spicy fried rice with fresh vegetables

Sticky Rice

Sticky Rice

$4.00

Sweet, sticky steamed white rice

Steamed Rice

Steamed Rice

$2.50

Steamed jasmine white rice

Steamed Rice Noodles

Steamed Rice Noodles

$3.50

Steamed rice noodles

Brown Rice

Brown Rice

$3.00

Steamed brown rice

Soups

Tom Yum - Spicy Soup

Tom Yum - Spicy Soup

$5.50

Chicken or shrimp with fresh vegetables cooked in a spicy broth seasoned with lemongrass and kafir lime leaves

Tom Ka - Coconut Soup

Tom Ka - Coconut Soup

$5.50

Chicken or shrimp with fresh vegetables cooked in a spicy coconut broth with lemongrass and kafir lime leaves

Tom Jued - Vegetable Soup

Tom Jued - Vegetable Soup

$5.50

Seasonal fresh vegetables & cellophane noodles simmered in a clear broth.

Salads

Yum Nua - Beef Salad

Yum Nua - Beef Salad

$15.50

Pan-seared beef on a bed of lettuce with fresh vegetables, chili-lime dressing and toasted rice powder

Larb

Larb

$13.50

Minced pork or chicken seasoned with toasted rice powder, fish sauce, lime juice, and ground chilies.

Side Dishes

Steamed Vegetables

Steamed Vegetables

$5.50

Side of steamed vegetables (no sauce or seasoning added).

Side of Chicken

Side of Chicken

$7.00

Side of simple chicken (no sauce or seasoning added).

Drinks

Thai Iced Tea

Thai Iced Tea

$4.75
Thai Iced Coffee

Thai Iced Coffee

$4.75
Coconut Pineapple Smoothie

Coconut Pineapple Smoothie

$7.00Out of stock

This tart and sweet smoothie packed with a punch of refreshing pineapple and creamy coconut will transport you to a tropical Thai island.

Strawberry Bomb Smoothie

Strawberry Bomb Smoothie

$7.00

An explosion of fresh strawberries like you’ve never tasted before!

Extreme Peach Smoothie

Extreme Peach Smoothie

$7.00Out of stock

This smoothie soothes your lips with an explosion of peach flavor! If your a peach lover, you'll love this drink!

Lychee Sparkling Water

$4.50Out of stock

Is It A Raspberry? A Grape? A Sweet Flower? Kind Of All Three. Lychee Are Floral, Fragrant And Just The Right Amount Of Sweet.

Thai Iced Tea Smoothie

Thai Iced Tea Smoothie

$7.00

Our famous Thai Iced Tea dressed up for the summer! Sip on this icy smooth, sweet concoction to cool you off in the most delicious way. GAME CHANGER!

Coke

Coke

$3.25
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$3.25
Sprite

Sprite

$3.25
Fanta Orange

Fanta Orange

$3.25
Spring Water

Spring Water

$3.25
Cup of Ice

Cup of Ice

$0.75

Desserts

Mango Dessert Spring Rolls

Mango Dessert Spring Rolls

$8.50Out of stock

Crispy fried sweet mango & sticky rice spring rolls served with Chef Niddy’s secret custard glacé

Sticky Rice & Mango

Sticky Rice & Mango

$8.50Out of stock

Sweet sticky rice served with sweet mango

Dough Fries

Dough Fries

$8.50

Delicious fried dough strips. The interior stays warm and soft while the exterior crisps to perfection for a satisfying crunch. Sprinkled with confectionary sugar and served with luscious milk chocolate dipping sauce!

Sauces

Extra Peanut Sauce

Extra Peanut Sauce

$1.50
TUB of Peanut Sauce (best value!)

TUB of Peanut Sauce (best value!)

$11.50
Extra Crushed Chili Pepper

Extra Crushed Chili Pepper

$1.50
Extra Chili Sauce

Extra Chili Sauce

$1.50
Extra Sweet & Sour Sauce

Extra Sweet & Sour Sauce

$1.50
Extra Dumpling Sauce

Extra Dumpling Sauce

$1.50
Extra Spicy Green Chili Sauce

Extra Spicy Green Chili Sauce

$1.50
Extra Soy Sauce

Extra Soy Sauce

$1.50
Extra Si Racha Sauce

Extra Si Racha Sauce

$1.50
Extra Fish Sauce

Extra Fish Sauce

$1.50
Extra Satay Vinegar/Vegetable Sauce

Extra Satay Vinegar/Vegetable Sauce

$1.50
Extra Dessert Spring Rolls Custard Sauce

Extra Dessert Spring Rolls Custard Sauce

$2.00
Extra Cashews

Extra Cashews

$1.50
Extra Crushed Peanuts

Extra Crushed Peanuts

$1.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markDigital Payments
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 8:25 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:15 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:25 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:15 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:25 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:15 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:25 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:25 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:25 pm
Restaurant info

Fast, Fresh & Flavorful! Balancing itself harmoniously on the Littleton/Westford town line, Thai on the Fly® is a Thai takeout and catering restaurant of distinction. From its traditional & authentic menu concepts to its southeast Asian-inspired lobby decor, Thai on the Fly is a stand-out in the Middlesex County culinary scene.

Website

Location

439 Littleton Street, Unit 4, Acorn Plaza, Westford, MA 01886

Directions

Gallery
Thai on the Fly image
Thai on the Fly image
Thai on the Fly image
Thai on the Fly image

Similar restaurants in your area

Asian Plus Noodle & Rice
orange starNo Reviews
313 Littleton Road Westford, MA 01886
View restaurantnext
Khao Hom Thai and Pho
orange star4.8 • 360
258 Salem Road Billerica, MA 01821
View restaurantnext
Up to Me Thai Asian & Ramen - Marlborough - 547 Boston Post Road East
orange starNo Reviews
547 Boston Post Road East Marlborough, MA 01752
View restaurantnext
Thai Sweet Basil
orange star4.5 • 1,219
209 N Main st Andover, MA 01810
View restaurantnext
Thai Moon
orange star4.5 • 1,204
663 Massachusetts Ave Arlington, MA 02476
View restaurantnext
Yama Zakura Sushi Bar
orange star4.5 • 894
369 West Main St Northborough, MA 01532
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Westford

Seoul Kitchen
orange star4.7 • 2,560
142 Littleton Rd Westford, MA 01886
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Westford
Chelmsford
review star
Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)
Lowell
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Acton
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
North Billerica
review star
No reviews yet
Groton
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Dracut
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Billerica
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Concord
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Tewksbury
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston