Thai Orchid Cuisine - Petoskey 433 E Mitchell St
433 E Mitchell St
Petoskey, MI 49770
Appetizers
A1. Fried Spring Rolls
Home-made, deep-fried Thai style spring roll with glass noodles, cabbages, and carrots served with our housemade plum sauce (2 pieces)$5.00
A2. Crab Wonton
Deep-fried wonton filled with imitation crabmeat and cream cheese served with our housemade plum sauce (6 pieces)$8.00
A4. Crispy Rolls
Fried rice paper wrapper filled with minced chicken, glass noodles, onions, and black mushrooms served on a bed of lettuce with our housemade cucumber sauce topped with peanuts (6 pieces)$10.00
A5. Thai Wings
Fried chicken wings topped with a Thai sweet chili sauce served on a bed of lettuce (6 pieces)$9.00
A6. Fresh Rolls
Rice paper wrapper filled with lettuce, carrots, cucumber, rice noodles, cilantro, and grilled chicken served with our sweet hoisin sauce (V/GF) (4 pieces)$10.00
A7. Tofu Tod
Fried crispy tofu topped with crushed peanut and served with our housemade plum sauce (V) (8 pieces)$9.00
A8. Shrimp Wrap
Fried whole shrimp marinated with garlic, wrapped in a crunchy shell and served with our sweet, tangy chili sauce (4 pieces)$9.00
Soups
Salads
SA1. Cucumber Salad
Spring mix, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions and carrots topped with crushed peanuts, roasted onions and roasted garlic served with our house made sweet and tangy vinegar dressing (GF)$8.00
SA2. Thai Orchid Salad
Spring mix topped with carrots served with our house made ginger dressing (V)$7.00
SA3. Yum Apple Salad
Sliced green apple, grilled chicken, red onions, and cashew topped with roasted onions and roasted coconut flakes served with our house made lemon dressing (GF)$11.00
Fried Rices
FR1. Kaw Pad
Fried rice with egg, onions, peas and carrots$15.00
FR2. Kaw Pad Curry
Fried rice with egg, onions, peas, carrots, pineapples and cashew nuts with yellow curry powder and red curry sauce (Comes Mild Spice)$15.00
FR3. Sweet and Sour Kaw Pad
Fried rice with egg, onions, peas, carrots, and tomatoes in our sweet and sour sauce (V)(GF)$15.00
FR4. Kaw Pad Baigrapraw
Fried rice with egg, onion, peas, carrots, bell peppers and fresh basil$15.00
FR5. Thai Orchid Kaw Pad
Fried rice with egg, onions, peas, carrots, broccoli, peapods, shrimp, beef, pork, and chicken$16.50
FR6. Thai Northern Kaw Pad
Fried rice with egg, onions, peas, carrots, peapods, and beansprouts with Thai northern chili paste$15.00
Noodles
N1. Pad Thai
Rice noodles, egg, green onions, and bean sprouts stir-fried in a tamarind fish sauce, topped with a lemon and crushed peanuts (V)(GF)$15.50
N2. Pad Thai Curry
Rice noodles, egg, green onions, and bean sprouts stir-fried in a tamarind fish sauce and red coconut curry, topped with a lemon and crushed peanuts (GF)$15.50
N3. Pad See-Ewew
Large rice noodles, egg, broccoli, and bean sprouts stir-fried in a sweet dark soy sauce$15.50
N4. Lard Na
Stir-fried large rice noodles with egg, topped with broccoli in a savory garlic soya sauce$15.50
N5. Meek Khoua
Pan-fried egg noodles topped with broccoli, peapods, and bean sprouts in a savory garlic soya sauce$15.50
N6. Drunken Noodle
Large rice noodles, egg, bean sprouts, bell peppers, broccoli and fresh basil stir-fried in a light sweet and savory soy sauce$15.50
Curry
C1. Pattani
Red coconut curry, baby corns, tomatoes, carrots, broccoli, peapods, and green onions topped with cashew nuts (GF)$15.50
C2. Pad Ped
Red coconut curry, white onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, and eggplants (GF)$15.50
C3. Gang Gai
Red coconut curry, bamboo shoots, bell peppers, and mushrooms (GF)$15.50
C4. Gang Keaw Warn
Green coconut curry, bell peppers, eggplants, peas, bamboo shoots, and fresh basil (GF)$15.50
C5. Panang
Panang coconut curry and bell peppers topped with roasted peanuts and shredded kaffir lime leaves (GF)$15.50
C6. Potato Curry
Red coconut curry, potatoes, white onions, green onions, peas, and carrots (GF)$15.50
C7. Pineapple Curry
Red coconut curry, pineapples, zucchini, baby corns, and white onions (GF)$15.50
C8. Masman Curry
Masman coconut curry with potatoes and white onions topped with roasted peanuts (GF)$15.50
Entrees
E1. Pad Phrik
Bell peppers, mushrooms, white onions, and green onions stir-fried in a savory soya sauce$15.50
E2. Pad Pak
Broccoli, peapods, zucchini, mushrooms, carrots, water chestnuts, baby corn, and bamboo shoots stir-fried in a savory soya sauce$15.50
E3. Pad Cashew
Zucchini, bamboo shoots, white onions, green onions, mushrooms, and water chestnuts stir-fried in a savory soya sauce$15.50
E4. Pad Kaw Pode
Baby corn, zucchini, mushrooms, and peapods stir-fried in a savory soya sauce$15.50
E5. Preaw Warn (Sweet and Sour)
Cucumbers, bell peppers, pineapples, tomatoes, carrots, and white onions stir-fried in our housemade sweet and sour sauce (V)(GF)$15.50
E6. Pad Kra Tiem
Bell peppers, white onions, and crushed black pepper stir-fried in a savory garlic soya sauce$15.50
E7. Pad Kana
Broccoli stir-fried with your choice of peanut sauce or a savory soya sauce$15.50
E8. Pad Khing
Water Chestnuts, mushrooms, black mushrooms, carrots, white onions, green onions, and ginger stir-fried in a savory soya sauce$15.50
Seafood
SF1. Curry Fish
Lightly breaded fried walleye topped with stir-fried bell peppers in a red coconut curry sauce and shredded kaffir lime leaves$24.00
SF2. Pad Talay
Panang coconut curry stir-fried with shrimp, squid, mussels, mushrooms, bamboo shoots, and bell peppers topped with shredded kaffir lime leaves (GF)$23.00
SF3. Thai Seafood Comb
Lightly breaded fried red snapper topped with squid, mussels, shrimps, broccoli, zucchini, peapods, carrots, mushrooms, water chestnuts, bamboo shoots, and baby corn stir-fried in a savory garlic soya sauce$23.00
SF4. Pla Jien
Lightly breaded fried red snapper topped with shrimps, pork, ginger, mushrooms, and green onions stir-fried in a savory garlic soya sauce$24.00
SF5. Thai Walleye
Lightly breaded fried walleye topped with bell peppers, mushrooms, and carrots stir-fried in a sweet and savory citrus soya sauce$24.00
Duck
D2. Curry Duck
Roasted boneless half duck stir-fried with tomatoes, bell peppers, white onions, and peas in a red coconut curry sauce (GF)$26.00
D3. Thai Orchid Duck
Roasted boneless half duck stir-fried with broccoli, peapods, zucchini, mushrooms, carrots, water chestnuts, bamboo shoots, and baby corn stir-fried in a savory garlic soya sauce$26.00
Kid’s Meal
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|3:30 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|3:30 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:30 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:30 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|3:30 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|3:30 pm - 8:00 pm
