Thai

Thai Papaya Cuisine 1434 Tutor Ln

review star

No reviews yet

1434 Tutor Ln

Evansville, IN 47715

Order Again

Popular Items

Pad Thai
Veggie Spring Rolls
Pad Kee Mao (Drunken Noodle)

Appetizers

Veggie Spring Rolls

Veggie Spring Rolls

Deep fried rolls wrapped with cabbage, onion, mushroom, carrot. Served with cucumber sauce.

Pork Dumpling

$5.99

Five pan-fried dumplings stuffed with pork and vegetables.

Chicken Dumpling

$5.99

Five pan-fried dumplings stuffed with chicken and vegetables.

Fresh Rolls

Fresh Rolls

Out of stock

Freshly rolled in rice paper with chicken sausage or vegetables (egg or without egg), bean sprouts, carrots, cucumber, lettuce, tofu, and cilantro. Served with sweet tamarind sauce. (Gluten Free)

Curry Wontons

Curry Wontons

$4.99+

Deep fried wontons wrapped with sweet mashed potatoes mixed with yellow curry. Served with cucumber sauce.

Chicken Satay

Chicken Satay

$11.99

Grilled marinated chickens on bamboo skewers. Served with creamy peanut sauce and cucumber sauce.

Tofu Tod

$9.99

8 pieces of deep fried crispy tofu, served with cucumber sauce. (Gluten Free)

Crab Rangoons

Crab Rangoons

$7.99

6 cream cheese dumplings mixed with imitation crab meat and celery. Served with cucumber sauce.

Thai Shrimp Poppers

Thai Shrimp Poppers

$11.99

6 pieces of stuffed jalapeños with cream cheese and shrimp tempura. Served with spicy sweet chili.

Thai Crispy Wings

Thai Crispy Wings

$8.99

Six chicken wings, deep fried, seasoned with salt and pepper, served with our sweet chili sauce, and garnished with crispy basil.

Yum Yum Chicken Bites

Yum Yum Chicken Bites

$5.99

Bite sized chicken seasoned and lightly battered with our in-house herbs & seasoning, drizzled with yum yum sauce. Served on crispy rice noodles. (Approximately 8 pieces. Gluten Free)

Thai Salads

Larb

Larb

$12.99

Ground meat mixed with lime juice, green onion, red onion, chili peppers, cilantro and spices. served on lettuce and cabbage.

Som Tum Thai (Papaya Salad)

Som Tum Thai (Papaya Salad)

$10.99

Green papaya mixed with carrot, tomatoes, ground peanut, lime juice, garlic, and chili peppers. Contains fish sauce. (Gluten Free)

Yum Woo Sen (Silver Noodle Salad)

$14.99

Ground meat with shrimp, garlic, dry chili, onion, cilantro, chili, lime juice, and herbs. (Gluten Free)

Crying Tiger (Grilled Meat Salad)

$13.99

Choice of meat grilled, mixed with green onion, red onion, chili peppers, cilantro and spices. Served on top with lettuce and cabbage.

Soups

Tom Ka (Coconut Soup)

Tom Ka (Coconut Soup)

$13.99

Chicken, shrimp, or vegetables with coconut milk, lemongrass, galangal, kaffir leaf, mushroom, cabbage, and cream. Topped with cilantro. (Gluten Free)

Tom Yum (Spicy & Sour Soup)

Tom Yum (Spicy & Sour Soup)

$14.99

Shrimp in spicy and sour soup, lemon grass, galangal, kaffir leaf, mushroom, red onion, green onion, and lime juice. Topped with cilantro. (Gluten Free)

Fishermen Soup

$18.99

Combination of mussel, shrimp, cod and scallop in spicy sour soup, sweet pepper, lemon grass, onion, mushroom, tomatoes and lime. topped with cilantro. (Gluten Free)

Seafood

Panang Salmon

$19.99

Grilled salmon, sautéed with panang curry, zucchini, broccoli, carrot, sweet peppers, kaffir leaf, basil and coconut milk. (Gluten Free)

Phlad Lard Phrig

$15.99

Deep fried tilapia with chili garlic sauce, red onion, green onion, cilantro and sweet sauce.

Pad Ta-Lay

$19.99

Combination of mussel, cod, shrimp and scallop over red and panning curry chili paste.

Volcano Catfish

Volcano Catfish

$15.99

Deep fried boneless catfish filet sautéed over red curry sauce, crispy holy basil, sweet peppers, carrot, ginger and young pepper corn.

Crab Fried Rice

$17.99

Stir fried rice with crab meat, egg, green onion, white onion, tomatoes. Sided with cucumber and topped with cilantro.

Pad Thai Lobster

Pad Thai Lobster

$24.99

Homemade Pad Thai sauce mixed with thin rice noodle, tofu, egg, sweet turnips, bean sprouts, red onion, chive and 6oz lobster tail.

Stir Fried & Grill

Pad Prig King

$13.99

Red chili paste, green bean, broccoli, sweet peppers, zucchini, kaffir leaf, and ginger. (Gluten Free)

Yang

$14.99

Choice of meat charbroiled, marinated with herbs, lettuce, cucumber, and sweet garlic chili sauce.

Kow Pad (Fried Rice)

Kow Pad (Fried Rice)

$12.99

Stir fried rice with choice of meat, mixed with egg, tomatoes, cilantro, green onion and cucumber. (Gluten Free)

Spicy Fried Rice

Spicy Fried Rice

$13.99

Stir fried rice with choice of meat mixed with egg, green bean, bamboo shoots, sweet peppers, basil, chili, cilantro and carrot. (Gluten Free available)

Yellow Curry Fried Rice

$15.99

Stir-fried rice with yellow curry powder mixed with red onion, garlic, sweet peppers, raisin, and cilantro. Sided with deep-fried marinated chicken and spicy cucumber sauce. (Gluten Free)

Pineapple Fried Rice

Pineapple Fried Rice

$13.99

Stir-fried rice mixed with marinated chicken, pineapple, raisins, cilantro, red onion, and yellow curry powder. Topped with cilantro. (Gluten Free)

Pad Gra Prow

Pad Gra Prow

$13.99

Choice of ground meat mixed with garlic, chili, green bean, broccoli, carrot, red onion, sweet peppers and basil.

Garlic Chicken or Pork

Garlic Chicken or Pork

$15.99

Choice of meat with fresh garlic and black pepper, sided with steam broccoli, carrots and zucchini.

Cashew Chicken

Cashew Chicken

$15.99

Marinated chicken with cashews, onion, broccoli, sweet peppers, zucchini, carrot, cilantro, and dried chili. (Gluten Free)

Gai Pad King (Ginger Chicken)

Gai Pad King (Ginger Chicken)

$15.99

Chicken mixed with ginger, broccoli, carrot, zucchini, sweet peppers, baby corn, onion, and cilantro. (Gluten Free)

Pad Rak-Ruam Mit

$11.99

Stir-fried broccoli, zucchini, carrot, sweet peppers, cilantro, bean spouts, and baby corn. (Gluten Free)

Sweet & Sour

$13.99

Choice or meat with stir-fried pineapple, cucumber, tomatoes, sweet peppers, carrot, cilantro, and onion. (Gluten Free)

Thai Ribeye Steak

$17.99

8 oz Grilled Ribeye steak served with spicy tamarind sauce and side of sticky rice.

Kai Jiao (Egg Omelet)

$8.99

Thai style egg omelet.

Noodles

Pad Thai

Pad Thai

$12.99

Thin rice noodles with choice of meat, mix with tofu, egg, sweet turnips, bean sprouts, red onion, chive and sweet tamarind sauce. Served with ground peanuts and chili sauce (so you can make it as spicy as you like) on the side. Lime juice served upon request.

Pad See Ew

Pad See Ew

$12.99

Wide rice noodles with choice of meat mixed with egg, broccoli, carrot, cabbage and sweet black bean soy sauce. Served with chili sauce on the side.

Pad Kee Mao (Drunken Noodle)

Pad Kee Mao (Drunken Noodle)

$12.99

Wide rice noodles with choice of meat mixed with tomatoes, broccoli, carrot, garlic, chili peppers, basil and sweet black soy sauce.

Kao Soi (Curry Noodle)

Kao Soi (Curry Noodle)

$13.99

Egg noodles in yellow curry, fried onions, garlic oil, green onions, lime, chili. topped with crispy noodles, carrot and cilantro.

Lard Nah

$13.99

Wide rice noodles with gravy sauce, broccoli, carrot, cabbage and choice of meat.

Noodle Soup

$11.99

Rice noodles or egg noodles in clear soup, bean sprouts, red onions, cilantro and garlic oil.

Pad Suki

$14.99

Silver noodles mixed with broccoli, cabbage, green onion, choice of meat and suki sauce.

Curries

Green Curry

Green Curry

$13.99

Green curry paste (made from green chili), coconut milk, eggplant, chili peppers, carrot, zucchini, sweet peppers, cream, and basil. (Contains shrimp paste. Gluten Free)

Panang Curry

Panang Curry

$13.99

Panang curry paste (red curry with a strong flavor from cumin and coriander seed), coconut milk, kaffir leaf, basil, carrot, broccoli, zucchini, chill peppers, cream, and sweet peppers. (Contains shrimp paste. Gluten Free)

Yellow Curry

Yellow Curry

$13.99

Yellow curry paste (made from Thai herbs and Indian spices), coconut milk, zucchini, sweet peppers, carrot, cream, and potatoes. (Can be made Vegan, and does not contain shrimp paste. Gluten Free)

Red Curry

Red Curry

$13.99

Red curry paste, bamboo shoots, carrot, zucchini, eggplant, sweet peppers, basil, cream, and chili peppers. (Contains shrimp paste. Gluten Free)

Massaman Curry

$13.99

Massaman curry paste (made from Indian spices), coconut milk, potatoes, carrot, sweet peppers, zucchini, peanut, onion, cream, and chili peppers. (Contains shrimp paste. Gluten Free)

Jungle Curry

$13.99

Red curry country style with carrot, bamboo shoots, eggplant, green bean, sweet peppers, chili peppers, and basil. (Contains shrimp paste. Gluten Free)

Pumpkin Curry

$13.99

Red curry paste, coconut milk, green Asian pumpkin, zucchini, carrot, sweet peppers, cream, and basil. (Contains shrimp paste. Gluten Free)

Panang Ribeye Steak

$19.99

Grilled Ribeye steak served with Panang curry and your choice of rice.

Kids Meals

Kids Meal Pad Thai

$9.99

Kids Meal Fried Rice

$9.99

Kids Meal Chicken Strips & Fries

$8.99

5 chicken strips fried to a golden brown and served with french fries.

Desserts

Coconut Ice Cream

$5.99Out of stock

Homemade coconut ice cream served with sweet coconut sticky rice. Top with ground peanut.

Green Tea Creme Brulee

$4.99Out of stock

Our home made custard base mixed with Green tea and topped with caramelized sugar.

Mango Sticky Rice

$5.99Out of stock
Pumpkin Custard

Pumpkin Custard

$5.99Out of stock

Seasonal Fall item. A mini pumpkin stuffed with sweet egg custard, topped with cinnamon sugar and maple whipped cream.

Saku

$4.99

Sweet Thai tapioca pudding. Top with warm coconut cream.

Sweet Sticky Rice

$3.99

Sticky rice (no mango) covered in coconut cream.

Thai Tea Creme Brulee

$4.99Out of stock

Our home made custard base mixed with Thai tea and topped with caramelized sugar.

Thai's Cream

$4.99

Homemade Thai iced tea ice cream.

Sides & Extras

Add Utensils

Chili Sauce

$2.00+

Cucumber Salad

$3.50

Cucumber Sauce

$2.00+

Extra Curry Sauce

$4.00

Large container of your favorite curry sauce. (Does not have any meat or vegetables)

French Fries

$4.00

Fresh Roll Sauce

$2.00+

Sweet tamarind sauce.

Noodles

Peanut Sauce

$2.00+

Spring Roll Sauce

$2.00+

Steam Vegetables

$3.50

Steamed Brown Rice

$2.50

Steamed Sticky Rice

$2.50

Steamed White Rice

$2.00

Yum Yum Sauce

$2.00+

Our home made spicy mayo sauce

Beverages

Arnold Palmer

$2.75

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Fanta Orange

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Mountain Dew (Bottle)

$2.75Out of stock

Mr. Pibb

$2.75Out of stock

Pepsi (Bottle)

$2.75

Shirley Temple

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Sweet Tea

$2.75

Unsweetened Tea

$2.75

Water

Bubble/Milk Tea & Thai Tea

Asian Yogurt Drink

$4.50

Brown Sugar Milk Tea

$4.50

Available with non-dairy, vegan friendly creamer.

Mango Milk Tea

$4.50

Strawberry Milk Tea

$4.50

Taro Milk Tea

$4.50

Non-dairy and vegan friendly.

Thai Ice Coffee

$4.25

Thai Iced Tea Lemonade

$4.25

Thai Tea

$4.25

Thai Tea - Vegan

$4.25

Thai Tea Float

$5.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Easygoing choice for spiced-to-order curries, stir-fries & other authentic Thai classics, plus a full service bar!

Location

1434 Tutor Ln, Evansville, IN 47715

