Thai Peacock

219 Southwest 9th Avenue

Portland, OR 97205

Popular Items

9. Gyoza (7)
39. Pad Ka-Phrao (GF)

Appetizers

2. Chicken Teriyaki Meatballs (6)

2. Chicken Teriyaki Meatballs (6)

$7.00

house mayonnaise and sweet chili sauce

3. Popia Thot (3) (VG)

3. Popia Thot (3) (VG)

$5.00

house made vegetarian crispy rolls, sweet chili sauce

4. Crispy Trout

4. Crispy Trout

$10.00

greens, side sweet chili sauce and garlic-fish-lime sauce

5. Coconut Prawns (6)

5. Coconut Prawns (6)

$8.00

house plum sauce

6.1. Tofu Salad Rolls (2) (GF, VG)

6.1. Tofu Salad Rolls (2) (GF, VG)

$5.00

house peanut sauce

6.2. Shrimp Salad Rolls (2) (GF)

6.2. Shrimp Salad Rolls (2) (GF)

$6.00

house peanut sauce

7. Crab Cream Cheese Wontons (5)

7. Crab Cream Cheese Wontons (5)

$7.00

house sweet chili sauce

8. House Combo

8. House Combo

$13.00

crab cream cheese wonton (2), chicken teriyaki meatballs (2), vegan egg rolls (2), coconut prawns (2), gyoza (2), tofu salad roll (1).

9. Gyoza (7)

9. Gyoza (7)

$7.00

crispy chicken pot sticker, house vinaigrette soy sauce

Soup

10. Tom-Yum (GF)

10. Tom-Yum (GF)

hot & sour lemongrass soup (24oz), lime leaf, mushroom, tomato, onions

11. Tom-Kha (GF)

11. Tom-Kha (GF)

hot & sour lemongrass soup with coconut milk (24oz), lime leaf, mushroom, tomato, onions

Salad

12. Larb (GF)

12. Larb (GF)

may serve hot in temperature, choice of minced chicken or tofu tossed in garlic-fish-lime sauce, rice powder, onions, fresh greens

13. Spicy Beef (GF)

13. Spicy Beef (GF)

$10.00

may serve hot in temperature, with cucumber, mint, red bell and onions, tossed in spicy chili jam and fish-lime dressing, side fresh greens

14. Papaya Salad (GF)

14. Papaya Salad (GF)

$9.00

shredded green papaya, carrot, peanut, green bean & tomato in fish-lime dressing over fresh spring mix

15. House Thai Salad (VG, GF)

15. House Thai Salad (VG, GF)

$7.00

a crispy healthy meal, mixed greens, red bell, mushroom, pineapple, onions, tomato, beansprout with house peanut sauce for dressing

House Specialties

16. Matsaman Curry & Crispy Trout

16. Matsaman Curry & Crispy Trout

$18.00

mild peanut curry, potato, carrot & onion together with crispy trout fillet (7oz), house mayonnaise, side of rice

17.1. Pad Thai & Crispy Trout

17.1. Pad Thai & Crispy Trout

$18.00

house Pad Thai noodle, egg, green onion, bean sprout, peanut, crispy trout fillet (7oz.) over fresh greens, house mayonnaise and side garlic-fish-lime sauce

17.2. Pad Thai & Salmon

17.2. Pad Thai & Salmon

$17.00

house Pad Thai noodle, egg, green onion, bean sprout, peanut, dusted salmon fillet (6oz) over fresh greens, house mayonnaise and side garlic-fish-lime sauce

18. Garlic Fried Rice & Braised Pineapple Pork (GF)

18. Garlic Fried Rice & Braised Pineapple Pork (GF)

$18.00

house garlic-egg fried rice with 12-hours braised pineapple pork shoulder over steamed broccoli, cabbage, carrot, side garlic-fish-lime sauce

19. House Seafood Curry (GF)

19. House Seafood Curry (GF)

$19.00

light version Panang curry with shrimp (5), squid (5), scallop (5), egg, basil, onion, mushroom, red bell over steamed cabbage, a side of rice and garlic-fish-lime sauce

20.1. Garlic Fried Rice & Salmon

20.1. Garlic Fried Rice & Salmon

$17.00

house garlic-egg fried rice with dusted salmon fillet (6oz) over fresh greens, scallion, house mayonnaise, side garlic-fish-lime sauce

20.2. Garlic Fried Rice & Crispy Trout

20.2. Garlic Fried Rice & Crispy Trout

$18.00

house garlic-egg fried rice with crispy trout fillet (7oz) over fresh greens, scallion, house mayonnaise, side garlic-fish-lime sauce

21.1. Basil Fried Rice & Crispy Trout

21.1. Basil Fried Rice & Crispy Trout

$18.00

hot basil fried rice with egg, onion, red bell, dusted salmon fillet (6oz) over fresh greens, house mayonnaise, side garlic-fish-lime sauce

21.2. Basil Fried Rice & Salmon

21.2. Basil Fried Rice & Salmon

$17.00

hot basil fried rice with egg, onion, red bell, crispy trout fillet (7oz) over fresh greens, house mayonnaise, side garlic-fish-lime sauce

22. Angel Prawns (GF)

22. Angel Prawns (GF)

$16.00

garlic & white pepper prawn (10) stir-fry, bell pepper, scallion over steamed broccoli, cabbage, carrot, side peanut sauce, garlic-fish-lime sauce and rice

23. Tom-Yum Noodle Soup

23. Tom-Yum Noodle Soup

$15.00

crispy & steamed egg noodle in hot & sour soup, minced chicken, shrimp (2), peanut, beansprout, chinese broccoli

25. Khao Soi

25. Khao Soi

$13.00

crispy and steamed egg noodle in northern Thai turmeric-ginger curry with your choice of chicken or tofu, pickled cabbage, shallot, bean sprout

26. Garlic Fried Rice & Garlic Shrimps (GF)

26. Garlic Fried Rice & Garlic Shrimps (GF)

$19.00

classic garlic-egg fried rice with garlic shrimps (10) stir-fry, over steamed broccoli, cabbage, carrot with side peanut sauce and garlic-fish-lime sauce

27. Evil Jungle Noodle (GF, VG)

27. Evil Jungle Noodle (GF, VG)

$13.00

thin rice noodle over broccoli, cabbage, carrot, bamboo shoot, baby corn, mushroom topped with your choice of veggies, tofu, chicken or pork in house Panang curry & peanut sauce

Curry

28. Kaeng Matsaman (GF, VG)

28. Kaeng Matsaman (GF, VG)

$13.00

milder spiced peanut curry, potato, carrot, onions

29. Kaeng Khiao-Wan (GF, VG)

29. Kaeng Khiao-Wan (GF, VG)

$13.00

spicy green chili curry, Thai eggplant, bamboo shoot, red bell, basil

30. Kaeng Kari (GF, VG)

30. Kaeng Kari (GF, VG)

$13.00

milder spice yellow curry, potato, carrot, onions, red bell

32. Panang Curry (GF, VG)

32. Panang Curry (GF, VG)

$13.00

spicy Panang curry, green bean, basil, pea & carrot, red bell, lime leaf

33. House Thai Peacock Curry (GF, VG)

33. House Thai Peacock Curry (GF, VG)

$13.00

house Panang curry & peanut sauce, lime leaf, broccoli, red bell, carrot

Wok Stir-Fry

37. Pad Ruam-Mit (GF)

37. Pad Ruam-Mit (GF)

$13.00

veggies stir-fry, broccoli, carrot, onions, cabbage, baby corn, red bell, mushroom, bean sprout

39. Pad Ka-Phrao (GF)

39. Pad Ka-Phrao (GF)

$13.00

Thai basil stir-fry with your choice of tofu, minced chicken, pork belly or seafood, cut green bean, red bell, mushroom

40. Pad Med Ma-Muang (GF)

40. Pad Med Ma-Muang (GF)

$13.00

cashew nut in chili jam stir fry, red bell, mushroom, carrot, onions

41. Pad Phet (GF)

41. Pad Phet (GF)

$13.00

house herbal spicy curry paste stir-fry, fingerroot, Thai eggplant, onion, bamboo shoot, red bell, basil

42. Pra Ram (GF, VG)

42. Pra Ram (GF, VG)

$13.00

steamed broccoli, cabbage, carrot, mushroom, bamboo shoot and baby corn, topped with peanut sauce

43. Cabbage Stir-Fry (GF)

43. Cabbage Stir-Fry (GF)

$13.00

cabbage and mushroom in garlic sauce, your choice of tofu, minced chicken, pork belly or seafood

Noodle

44. Golden Noodle

44. Golden Noodle

$13.00

ramen stir-fry, egg, mushroom, pea & carrot, corn, tomato, red bell, bean sprout, onions

45. Pad Thai (GF)

45. Pad Thai (GF)

$13.00

thin rice noodle, tamarind sauce, egg, scallion, bean sprout, side ground peanut

46. Pad Se-Ew (GF)

46. Pad Se-Ew (GF)

$13.00

big cut rice noodle stir-fry with sweet soy sauce, egg, chinese broccoli

47. Pad Khi-Mao (GF)

47. Pad Khi-Mao (GF)

$13.00

big cut rice noodle, hot basil, egg, onion, red bell, tomato, mushroom

Fried Rice

48. Khao Pad (GF)

48. Khao Pad (GF)

$13.00

classic fried rice, egg, tomato, onions, chinese broccoli

49. Khao Pad Ka-Phrao (GF)

49. Khao Pad Ka-Phrao (GF)

$13.00

Thai basil fried rice, egg, onions, red bell

50. Khao Pad Sapparod (GF)

50. Khao Pad Sapparod (GF)

$13.00

pineapple fried rice, egg, pea & carrot, curry powder, cashew, onions, red bell

Garlic-Egg Fried Rice (GF)

Garlic-Egg Fried Rice (GF)

$11.00

house garlic-egg fried rice, green onion.

Dessert

Crispy Banana Rolls

$5.00

top with condensed milk

Roti

Roti

$5.00

flash fried top with condensed milk

Side

Rice

Rice

$2.00
Peanut Sauce (4oz)

Peanut Sauce (4oz)

$2.00
Steamed Veggies (broccoli, cabbage, carrot, corn)

Steamed Veggies (broccoli, cabbage, carrot, corn)

$4.00
Steamed Tofu

Steamed Tofu

$3.00
Side Matsaman Curry Sauce (12oz)

Side Matsaman Curry Sauce (12oz)

$5.00
Side Green Curry Sauce (12oz)

Side Green Curry Sauce (12oz)

$5.00
Side Yellow Curry Sauce (12oz)

Side Yellow Curry Sauce (12oz)

$5.00
Side Panang Curry Sauce (12oz)

Side Panang Curry Sauce (12oz)

$5.00
Side Peacock Curry Sauce (12oz)

Side Peacock Curry Sauce (12oz)

$5.00

Non-Alcoholic

Thai Milk Tea

Thai Milk Tea

$3.00
Thai Lime Tea

Thai Lime Tea

$3.00
Thai Milk Coffee

Thai Milk Coffee

$3.00
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.50
Can Coke

Can Coke

$2.00
Can Diet Coke

Can Diet Coke

$2.00
Can Sprite

Can Sprite

$2.00

House Cocktails

Bottled - Plum Sangria (12oz)

Bottled - Plum Sangria (12oz)

$16.00

El Jimador, orange, blackberry, palm syrup, lime

Bottled - Tamarind Whiskey Sour (12oz)

Bottled - Tamarind Whiskey Sour (12oz)

$16.00

Four Roses, tamarind, five spice, palm syrup, citrus

Bottled - Blackberry Margarita (12oz)

Bottled - Blackberry Margarita (12oz)

$16.00

El Jimador, orange, blackberry, palm syrup, lime

Bottled - Lychee Hibiscus Daiquiri (12oz)

Bottled - Lychee Hibiscus Daiquiri (12oz)

$16.00

Mekhong Thai rum, palm syrup, lime

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Straight forward Thai comfort food turned out in a cozy, laid-back dining room.

219 Southwest 9th Avenue, Portland, OR 97205

