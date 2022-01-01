Thai Place 12009 Perry Hwy
1,458 Reviews
$$
12009 Perry Hwy
Wexford, PA 15090
Appetizers
A1 Thai Spring Rolls (vegetable) (4)
A1A Fresh Spring Roll (chicken or tofu) (2)
A delicious combination of fresh green leaf lettuce, carrots, vermicelli, and fresh cilantro leaves wrapped in a soft rice paper and served with sweet dipping sauce
A2 Steamed Dumplings (4)
Ground chicken and chopped vegetables seasoned and wrapped in a soft shell, steamed and served with a homemade dipping sauce
A4 Shrimp in a Blanket (8)
Shrimp wrapped in a crispy shell and served with a sweet and spicy homemade dipping sauce
A5 Golden Corn Fritters (5)
Yellow corn seasoned and coated in a thin crispy batter and served with a homemade dipping sauce
A6 Curry Puffs (4)
A light crispy pastry dough filled with diced potatoes, carrots, and chicken seasoned with a light yellow curry
A7 Chicken Satay (5)
Strips of tender chicken breast, grilled on bamboo skewers and served with a side of homemade peanut sauce and marinated cucumbers
A8 Crispy Wontons (10)
Golden fried wontons with chicken filling and served with a homemade dipping sauce
A10 Fried Tofu (12)
Crispy peices of tofu served with a sweet chili sauce and ground peanuts
A8A Crispy Cheese Wontons (8)
A8B Siamese Samosa with Crab and Cheese Filling (8)
Soups
SP11 Tom Yum*
A delicious clear lemongrass soup with mushrooms, tomatoes, lemongrass and Thai spice
SP12 Tom Yum (Shrimp)
SP13 Tom Kah*
A flavorful Thai coconut hot and sour soup with mushrooms and Thai spices
SP14 Tom Kah (Shrimp)
SP16 Wonton Soup
A Thai version of wonton soup with chicken and shrimp added
SP17 Hot and Sour Soup*
A delicious house specialty with chicken, tofu, and egg
Salads
SD18 Grilled Beef Salad
Sliced beef grilled and flavored with a spicy lemon-lime vinaigrette and served on a bed of mixed greens with onions, tomato, and celery
SD19 Crunchy Pork Salad
Fresh minced pork cooked with julienne ginger, peanuts, onions in a spicy lemon-lime vinaigrette with a special ingredient of crispy rice for delicious flavor and served on a bed of mixed greens
SD20 Tofu Salad
Lightly browned tofu tossed in our spicy lemon-lime dressing with cilantro and served over mixed greens
SD21 Larb Gai (chicken salad)
Ground chicken cooked with Thai spices in a lemon-lime dressing and served on a bed of mixed greens
SD23 Plah Kung* (shrimp salad)
Grilled shrimp flavored with a spicy lemon-lime vinaigrette, fresh lemongrass, Thai spices and roasted curry and served on a bed of lettuce
Noodles
N24 Pad Thai
The national noodle dish of Thailand and our house specialty made with rice noodles, bean sprouts, and egg stir-fried together in our own special sauce and a sprinkling of ground peanuts
N25 Thai Lomein
Egg noodles cooked in a Thai homemade sauce with vegetables
N26 Spicy Rice Noodles*
Flat rice noodles stir-fried with bean sprouts, basil, and vegetables in a spicy garlic sauce
N27 Pad-Se-Ew
Flat rice noodles stir-fried with egg, broccoli, and assorted vegetables in a sweet brown sauce
Noodle Bowls
Pho Noodle Soup
Wild rice noodles in savory broth with chicken, bean sprouts, baby bok choy and cilantro
Thai Place Noodle Soup (Tom Yum)
Thin rice noodles, minced pork, lime juice, green beans, bean sprouts, cilantro, scallions sprinkled with ground peanuts and hot chilis
Wonton Noodle Soup
Pink Noodle Soup (Yen-Ta-Fo)
Red Soybean based broth, wide noodles, tofu, chicken, fish balls, shrimp balls, fresh greens, crispy wonton, scallions and cilantro
Chiang Mai Noodle Soup (Khao Soy)
Flat egg noodles, tender chicken in a Thai Place curry broth
TP Noodles
Thai Place Fried Rice
R29 Thai Place Fried Rice
Rice stir-fried with egg, onion, green pea, and carrot
R30 Red Curry Fried Rice*
Rice stir-fried with broccoli, green beans, and green peppers in a fragrant red curry
R32 Yellow Curry Fried Rice*
Rice stir fried with egg, onion, green pea, carrot and spiced dry yellow curry
R33 Pineapple Fried Rice
Rice stir-fried with egg, onion, green pea, carrot, and pineapple chunks
R33A Chile Fried Rice with Thai basil*
Rice stir-fried with green peppers, onions, fresh basil, and Thai seasoning
Chefs Special
H34 Emerald Chicken*
Grilled breast of chicken on a bed of steamed spinach and topped with a rich, mildly spicy peanut sauce
H35 General Tso’s Chicken (Thai style)
Crispy pieces of chicken mixed in a sweet and tangy sauce with broccoli and sesame seeds sprinkled on top
H37 Seafood Ginger Curry*
Chefs own signature dish of mixed seafood cooked with vegetables, and topped with a Thai Place spicy sauce
H39 Three Flavored Fish Fillet
Crispy whole or fillet in a delicious Thai Place three flavored sauce topped with julienne ginger and vegetables
H40 Tropical Bird’s Nest*
A combination of shrimp and chicken stir-fried in a spicy brown sauce with an assortment of vegetables and served in a crispy nest of potatoes
H42 Thai Place Delight
A combination of shrimp and chicken stir-fried with mixed vegetables in a delicious brown sauce
H43 Garlic Shrimp
Shrimp sauteed with fresh crushed garlic, white pepper, mixed vegetables in a light garlic sauce
H44 Tamarind Duck
A tasty boneless crispy duck sauteed in a delicious tamarind sauce with fresh julienne ginger, pineapple, and vegetable
H44A Spicy Duck*
Boneless pieces of crispy duck sauteed in a spicy Thai curry sauce and mixed vegetables
H44B Crispy Basil Duck*
Our boneless crispy duck in a flavorful basil garlic sauce with vegetables and topped with basil leaves
H44C Duck Choo Chee with Kaffir Lime Leaves*
Boneless pieces of crispy duck with mixed vegetables in a special red curry infused with kaffir lime leaves and basil
H45 Tiger Prawns*
Tiger shrimp steamed and served in a rich red curry sauce with coconut milk, broccoli, carrots, and fresh basil
H47 Panang Salmon or Tilapia*
Choice of salmon or tilapia fillet cooked in our own panang curry sauce with green beans, green peppers, and fresh basil
H48 Tamarind Fish Fillet
Crispy whole fish or fillet in a delicious tamarind sauce with fresh julienne ginger, pineapple, and vegetables
H50 Thai Place Basil Fish Fillet
Crispy whole fish or fillet in a spicy chili and Thai basil sauce with fresh vegetables
H51 Pla Prig Khing*
Pieces of battered white fish mixed in a flavorful brown curry sauce with green beans and carrots
H51B Choo Chee Tilapia or Salmon*
Tilapia or Salmon fillet with mixed vegetables in a special curry infused with fresh basil leaves
Thai Curry Bowls
CR52 Gang Karee*
A mild Thai yellow curry cooked with coconut milk, potatoes, zucchini, carrots
CR52A Mango curry* (only available in season)
Fresh mangoes and vegetables cooked in a delicately spiced yellow curry
CR53 Kiew Wan*
A thai blend of green curry cooked with Thai herbs and spices, coconut milk, a variety of vegetables
CR53A Gang Dang*
A thai blend of red curry, herbs and spices cooked with coconut milk, a variety of vegetables
CR53B Mussaman*
A southern Thai tangy flavored curry cooked with potatoes, pineapple, peanuts, coconut milk, and spices
CR54 Kang Kua Supparod*
An exotic sweet and spicy Thai curry cooked with pineapples, chestnuts, and carrots
CR55A Butternut Squash Curry*
Chicken cooked in Thai curry sauce with tender squash and vegetables
CR55B Panang*
Choice of meat cooked
Vegetarian
V56 Sweet and Sour Tofu
Lightly fried tofu stir-fried with an assortment of vegetables
V57 Garden Delight
Mixed fresh garden vegetables stir- fried in a delicious light brown sauce
V58 Panang Tofu*
Lightly fried tofu stir-fried with thicker Panang curry sauce, green peppers, and ground peanuts on top
V59 Spicy Tofu with Mixed Vegetables*
Lightly fried tofu stir-fried in a spicy brown sauce with mixed vegetables
V60 Tofu Basil*
Lightly fried tofu stir-fried with fresh vegetables and basil in a light garlic sauce
V60A Eggplant Basil*
Asian eggplant stir-fried with mixed vegetables and basil in a light garlic sauce
V60B Emerald Tofu*
Lighty fried tofu served on a bed of steamed spinach and topped with a rich homemade mildly spicy peanut sauce
V60C General Tso’s Tofu
Lightly fried tofu stir-fried in our own thick brown sauce with broccoli and sesame seeds sprinkled on top
Pork
P61 Spicy Pork*
Pork stir-fried in a red curry sauce with bamboo shoots and assorted vegetables
P62 Pork with Ginger
Pork sauteed with fresh julienne sliced ginger, onions, and vegetables in a delicious brown sauce
P63 Sweet and Sour Pork (steamed or battered)
Pork cooked in a thick red sweet and sour sauce with pineapple and assorted vegetables
P65 Garlic Pork
Pork sauteed in a flavorful brown sauce with fresh crushed garlic, white pepper, and mixed vegetables
Chicken
C66 Chicken with Ginger
Chicken sauteed with fresh julienne sliced fresh ginger, onions, and vegetables in a delicious brown sauce
C67 Cashew Chicken*
Chicken stir-fried with mixed vegetables in an aromatic brown sauce and topped with cashews, fresh basil, and mixed vegetables in a mildly spicy basil sauce
C69 Chicken with Mixed Vegetables or Broccoli
C70 Chicken Prik Khing*
Chicken and green beans sauteed in a spicy brown curry sauce
C71 Chicken with Basil*
A traditional Thai dish of chicken with bamboo shoots, fresh basil, and mixed vegetables in a mildly spicy basil sauce
C72 Sweet and Sour Chicken (steamed or battered)
Chicken cooked in a thick red sweet and sour sauce with pineapple and assorted vegetables
C73 Spicy Chicken*
Chicken sauteed in a spicy Thai sauce with bamboo shoots and assorted vegetables
C74 Garlic Chicken
Chicken sauteed in a flavorful brown sauce with fresh crushed garlic, white pepper, and mixed vegetables
Beef
B75 Mongolian Beef
Beef sauteed with pineapple, mixed vegetables in a special brown sauce
B76 Spicy Beef*
Beef stir-fried in a red curry sauce with bamboo shoots and assorted vegetables
B77 Asian Beef*
Beef sauteed with carrots, green peppers, onions, and celery in an aromatic Thai sauce
B79 Garlic Beef
Marinated beef sauteed in a flavorful brown sauce with fresh crushed garlic, white pepper, and assorted vegetables
B80 Beef with Mixed Vegetables or Broccoli
Seafood
S83 Spicy Calamari*
Sauteed in a spicy Thai sauce with fresh assorted vegetables
S85 Sweet and Sour Shrimp (steamed or battered)
Shrimp cooked in a homemade sweet and sour sauce with pineapple and assorted vegetables
S86 Shrimp with Cashew Nut*
Shrimp stir-fried with mixed vegetables in an aromatic brown sauce and topped with cashews
S88 Calamari or Shrimp with Thai Basil Leaves
Sauteed with bamboo shoots, fresh basil, and mixed vegetables in a mildly spicy basil sauce
S92 Shrimp with Mixed Vegetables
S93 Shrimp with Thai Roasted Curry Sauce*
Sauteed shrimp with vegetables in a mildly spicy Thai roasted curry sauce
Desserts
Beverages
