Thai Place imageView gallery
Thai

Thai Place 12009 Perry Hwy

1,458 Reviews

$$

12009 Perry Hwy

Wexford, PA 15090

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

N24 Pad Thai
A1 Thai Spring Rolls (vegetable) (4)
N27 Pad-Se-Ew

Appetizers

A1 Thai Spring Rolls (vegetable) (4)

$5.00

A1A Fresh Spring Roll (chicken or tofu) (2)

$7.00

A delicious combination of fresh green leaf lettuce, carrots, vermicelli, and fresh cilantro leaves wrapped in a soft rice paper and served with sweet dipping sauce

A2 Steamed Dumplings (4)

$7.00

Ground chicken and chopped vegetables seasoned and wrapped in a soft shell, steamed and served with a homemade dipping sauce

A4 Shrimp in a Blanket (8)

$9.00

Shrimp wrapped in a crispy shell and served with a sweet and spicy homemade dipping sauce

A5 Golden Corn Fritters (5)

$8.00

Yellow corn seasoned and coated in a thin crispy batter and served with a homemade dipping sauce

A6 Curry Puffs (4)

$9.00

A light crispy pastry dough filled with diced potatoes, carrots, and chicken seasoned with a light yellow curry

A7 Chicken Satay (5)

$10.00

Strips of tender chicken breast, grilled on bamboo skewers and served with a side of homemade peanut sauce and marinated cucumbers

A8 Crispy Wontons (10)

$9.00

Golden fried wontons with chicken filling and served with a homemade dipping sauce

A10 Fried Tofu (12)

$9.00

Crispy peices of tofu served with a sweet chili sauce and ground peanuts

A8A Crispy Cheese Wontons (8)

$9.00

A8B Siamese Samosa with Crab and Cheese Filling (8)

$10.00

Soups

SP11 Tom Yum*

$5.00

A delicious clear lemongrass soup with mushrooms, tomatoes, lemongrass and Thai spice

SP12 Tom Yum (Shrimp)

$6.00

SP13 Tom Kah*

$5.50

A flavorful Thai coconut hot and sour soup with mushrooms and Thai spices

SP14 Tom Kah (Shrimp)

$6.50

SP16 Wonton Soup

$4.50

A Thai version of wonton soup with chicken and shrimp added

SP17 Hot and Sour Soup*

$4.50

A delicious house specialty with chicken, tofu, and egg

Salads

SD18 Grilled Beef Salad

$11.00

Sliced beef grilled and flavored with a spicy lemon-lime vinaigrette and served on a bed of mixed greens with onions, tomato, and celery

SD19 Crunchy Pork Salad

$10.00

Fresh minced pork cooked with julienne ginger, peanuts, onions in a spicy lemon-lime vinaigrette with a special ingredient of crispy rice for delicious flavor and served on a bed of mixed greens

SD20 Tofu Salad

$10.00

Lightly browned tofu tossed in our spicy lemon-lime dressing with cilantro and served over mixed greens

SD21 Larb Gai (chicken salad)

$10.00

Ground chicken cooked with Thai spices in a lemon-lime dressing and served on a bed of mixed greens

SD23 Plah Kung* (shrimp salad)

$11.00

Grilled shrimp flavored with a spicy lemon-lime vinaigrette, fresh lemongrass, Thai spices and roasted curry and served on a bed of lettuce

Noodles

N24 Pad Thai

$14.50

The national noodle dish of Thailand and our house specialty made with rice noodles, bean sprouts, and egg stir-fried together in our own special sauce and a sprinkling of ground peanuts

N25 Thai Lomein

$14.50

Egg noodles cooked in a Thai homemade sauce with vegetables

N26 Spicy Rice Noodles*

$14.50

Flat rice noodles stir-fried with bean sprouts, basil, and vegetables in a spicy garlic sauce

N27 Pad-Se-Ew

$14.50

Flat rice noodles stir-fried with egg, broccoli, and assorted vegetables in a sweet brown sauce

Noodle Bowls

Pho Noodle Soup

$11.00

Wild rice noodles in savory broth with chicken, bean sprouts, baby bok choy and cilantro

Thai Place Noodle Soup (Tom Yum)

$11.00

Thin rice noodles, minced pork, lime juice, green beans, bean sprouts, cilantro, scallions sprinkled with ground peanuts and hot chilis

Wonton Noodle Soup

$11.00

Pink Noodle Soup (Yen-Ta-Fo)

$11.00

Red Soybean based broth, wide noodles, tofu, chicken, fish balls, shrimp balls, fresh greens, crispy wonton, scallions and cilantro

Chiang Mai Noodle Soup (Khao Soy)

$11.00

Flat egg noodles, tender chicken in a Thai Place curry broth

TP Noodles

$11.00

Thai Place Fried Rice

R29 Thai Place Fried Rice

$13.00

Rice stir-fried with egg, onion, green pea, and carrot

R30 Red Curry Fried Rice*

$13.00

Rice stir-fried with broccoli, green beans, and green peppers in a fragrant red curry

R32 Yellow Curry Fried Rice*

$13.00

Rice stir fried with egg, onion, green pea, carrot and spiced dry yellow curry

R33 Pineapple Fried Rice

$14.00

Rice stir-fried with egg, onion, green pea, carrot, and pineapple chunks

R33A Chile Fried Rice with Thai basil*

$14.00

Rice stir-fried with green peppers, onions, fresh basil, and Thai seasoning

Chefs Special

H34 Emerald Chicken*

$18.00

Grilled breast of chicken on a bed of steamed spinach and topped with a rich, mildly spicy peanut sauce

H35 General Tso’s Chicken (Thai style)

$18.00

Crispy pieces of chicken mixed in a sweet and tangy sauce with broccoli and sesame seeds sprinkled on top

H37 Seafood Ginger Curry*

$22.00

Chefs own signature dish of mixed seafood cooked with vegetables, and topped with a Thai Place spicy sauce

H39 Three Flavored Fish Fillet

$23.00

Crispy whole or fillet in a delicious Thai Place three flavored sauce topped with julienne ginger and vegetables

H40 Tropical Bird’s Nest*

$22.00

A combination of shrimp and chicken stir-fried in a spicy brown sauce with an assortment of vegetables and served in a crispy nest of potatoes

H42 Thai Place Delight

$19.00

A combination of shrimp and chicken stir-fried with mixed vegetables in a delicious brown sauce

H43 Garlic Shrimp

$19.00

Shrimp sauteed with fresh crushed garlic, white pepper, mixed vegetables in a light garlic sauce

H44 Tamarind Duck

$24.00

A tasty boneless crispy duck sauteed in a delicious tamarind sauce with fresh julienne ginger, pineapple, and vegetable

H44A Spicy Duck*

$24.00

Boneless pieces of crispy duck sauteed in a spicy Thai curry sauce and mixed vegetables

H44B Crispy Basil Duck*

$24.00

Our boneless crispy duck in a flavorful basil garlic sauce with vegetables and topped with basil leaves

H44C Duck Choo Chee with Kaffir Lime Leaves*

$24.00

Boneless pieces of crispy duck with mixed vegetables in a special red curry infused with kaffir lime leaves and basil

H45 Tiger Prawns*

$22.00

Tiger shrimp steamed and served in a rich red curry sauce with coconut milk, broccoli, carrots, and fresh basil

H47 Panang Salmon or Tilapia*

$23.00

Choice of salmon or tilapia fillet cooked in our own panang curry sauce with green beans, green peppers, and fresh basil

H48 Tamarind Fish Fillet

$23.00

Crispy whole fish or fillet in a delicious tamarind sauce with fresh julienne ginger, pineapple, and vegetables

H50 Thai Place Basil Fish Fillet

$23.00

Crispy whole fish or fillet in a spicy chili and Thai basil sauce with fresh vegetables

H51 Pla Prig Khing*

$23.00

Pieces of battered white fish mixed in a flavorful brown curry sauce with green beans and carrots

H51B Choo Chee Tilapia or Salmon*

$23.00

Tilapia or Salmon fillet with mixed vegetables in a special curry infused with fresh basil leaves

Thai Curry Bowls

CR52 Gang Karee*

$15.00

A mild Thai yellow curry cooked with coconut milk, potatoes, zucchini, carrots

CR52A Mango curry* (only available in season)

$17.00

Fresh mangoes and vegetables cooked in a delicately spiced yellow curry

CR53 Kiew Wan*

$15.00

A thai blend of green curry cooked with Thai herbs and spices, coconut milk, a variety of vegetables

CR53A Gang Dang*

$15.00

A thai blend of red curry, herbs and spices cooked with coconut milk, a variety of vegetables

CR53B Mussaman*

$15.00

A southern Thai tangy flavored curry cooked with potatoes, pineapple, peanuts, coconut milk, and spices

CR54 Kang Kua Supparod*

$16.00

An exotic sweet and spicy Thai curry cooked with pineapples, chestnuts, and carrots

CR55A Butternut Squash Curry*

$17.00

Chicken cooked in Thai curry sauce with tender squash and vegetables

CR55B Panang*

$18.00

Choice of meat cooked

Vegetarian

V56 Sweet and Sour Tofu

$15.00

Lightly fried tofu stir-fried with an assortment of vegetables

V57 Garden Delight

$15.00

Mixed fresh garden vegetables stir- fried in a delicious light brown sauce

V58 Panang Tofu*

$17.00

Lightly fried tofu stir-fried with thicker Panang curry sauce, green peppers, and ground peanuts on top

V59 Spicy Tofu with Mixed Vegetables*

$15.00

Lightly fried tofu stir-fried in a spicy brown sauce with mixed vegetables

V60 Tofu Basil*

$15.00

Lightly fried tofu stir-fried with fresh vegetables and basil in a light garlic sauce

V60A Eggplant Basil*

$15.00

Asian eggplant stir-fried with mixed vegetables and basil in a light garlic sauce

V60B Emerald Tofu*

$17.00

Lighty fried tofu served on a bed of steamed spinach and topped with a rich homemade mildly spicy peanut sauce

V60C General Tso’s Tofu

$17.00

Lightly fried tofu stir-fried in our own thick brown sauce with broccoli and sesame seeds sprinkled on top

Pork

P61 Spicy Pork*

$15.00

Pork stir-fried in a red curry sauce with bamboo shoots and assorted vegetables

P62 Pork with Ginger

$15.00

Pork sauteed with fresh julienne sliced ginger, onions, and vegetables in a delicious brown sauce

P63 Sweet and Sour Pork (steamed or battered)

$15.00

Pork cooked in a thick red sweet and sour sauce with pineapple and assorted vegetables

P65 Garlic Pork

$15.00

Pork sauteed in a flavorful brown sauce with fresh crushed garlic, white pepper, and mixed vegetables

Chicken

C66 Chicken with Ginger

$15.00

Chicken sauteed with fresh julienne sliced fresh ginger, onions, and vegetables in a delicious brown sauce

C67 Cashew Chicken*

$15.00

Chicken stir-fried with mixed vegetables in an aromatic brown sauce and topped with cashews, fresh basil, and mixed vegetables in a mildly spicy basil sauce

C69 Chicken with Mixed Vegetables or Broccoli

$15.00

C70 Chicken Prik Khing*

$17.00

Chicken and green beans sauteed in a spicy brown curry sauce

C71 Chicken with Basil*

$15.00

A traditional Thai dish of chicken with bamboo shoots, fresh basil, and mixed vegetables in a mildly spicy basil sauce

C72 Sweet and Sour Chicken (steamed or battered)

$15.00

Chicken cooked in a thick red sweet and sour sauce with pineapple and assorted vegetables

C73 Spicy Chicken*

$15.00

Chicken sauteed in a spicy Thai sauce with bamboo shoots and assorted vegetables

C74 Garlic Chicken

$15.00

Chicken sauteed in a flavorful brown sauce with fresh crushed garlic, white pepper, and mixed vegetables

Beef

B75 Mongolian Beef

$17.00

Beef sauteed with pineapple, mixed vegetables in a special brown sauce

B76 Spicy Beef*

$17.00

Beef stir-fried in a red curry sauce with bamboo shoots and assorted vegetables

B77 Asian Beef*

$17.00

Beef sauteed with carrots, green peppers, onions, and celery in an aromatic Thai sauce

B79 Garlic Beef

$17.00

Marinated beef sauteed in a flavorful brown sauce with fresh crushed garlic, white pepper, and assorted vegetables

B80 Beef with Mixed Vegetables or Broccoli

$17.00

Seafood

S83 Spicy Calamari*

$19.00

Sauteed in a spicy Thai sauce with fresh assorted vegetables

S85 Sweet and Sour Shrimp (steamed or battered)

$19.00

Shrimp cooked in a homemade sweet and sour sauce with pineapple and assorted vegetables

S86 Shrimp with Cashew Nut*

$19.00

Shrimp stir-fried with mixed vegetables in an aromatic brown sauce and topped with cashews

S88 Calamari or Shrimp with Thai Basil Leaves

$19.00

Sauteed with bamboo shoots, fresh basil, and mixed vegetables in a mildly spicy basil sauce

S92 Shrimp with Mixed Vegetables

$19.00

S93 Shrimp with Thai Roasted Curry Sauce*

$20.00

Sauteed shrimp with vegetables in a mildly spicy Thai roasted curry sauce

Sides

Steamed Rice

$1.50

Brown Rice

$2.50

Peanut Sauce

$1.00

Desserts

Vanilla Ice Cream

$3.25

Chocolate Ice Cream

$3.25

Fried Bananas

$8.00

Mangoes with Sweet Sticky Rice (in season)

$8.00

Beverages

Thai Iced Tea

$3.25

Thai Iced Coffee

$3.25

Soda

$2.50

Raspberry Iced Tea

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$2.50

Spring Water

$2.50

Sparkling Water

$3.25

Apple Juice

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Club Soda

$2.25

Green Tea

$2.50

Oolong Tea

$2.50

Jasmine Tea

$2.50

Bottled Sauces

Pad Thai Sauce

$7.00

Stir Fry Cooking Sauce

$7.00

General Tsao Sauce (Thai Style)

$7.00

Sweet and Sour Sauce

$7.00

Rice Noodle

$3.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

12009 Perry Hwy, Wexford, PA 15090

Directions

Gallery
Thai Place image

Similar restaurants in your area

Noodlehead
orange starNo Reviews
242 S. Highland Avenue Pittsburgh, PA 15206
View restaurantnext
Senyai Thai Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
5865 Ellsworth Avenue Pittsburgh, PA 15220
View restaurantnext
Kiin Laos and Thai Eatery
orange starNo Reviews
5846 Forbes Ave (2nd FL) Pittsburgh, PA 15217
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Wexford

Clean Juice - Wexford
orange star4.7 • 510
1500 Village Run Road Wexford, PA 15090
View restaurantnext
Thorn Hill Tap House
orange star4.7 • 93
105 VIP Dr. Wexford, PA 15090
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Wexford
Mars
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Gibsonia
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Cranberry Twp
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Allison Park
review star
Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)
Sewickley
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Coraopolis
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Aliquippa
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Zelienople
review star
Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
Mc Kees Rocks
review star
Avg 3.7 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston