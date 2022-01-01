Main picView gallery

Thai Place Shrewsbury

50 Boston Turnpike Suite A

Shrewsbury, MA 01545

Thai Curry Dishes

Select one of the following meat, poultry or seafood with one vegetable combination

Red Curry*

With bamboo, pea, carrots, peppers, zucchini, string beans and basil leaves.

Yellow Curry*

With pineapple, green peppers, carrots, zucchini, onions and potatoes.

Green Curry*

With string beans, bamboo, peas, zucchini, green peppers, carrots and basil leaves.

Massaman Curry*

With potatoes, onions, carrots, pepper and roasted peanuts.

Meat & Vegetable

Broccoli

Stir fried with carrots and mushrooms in house sauce.

Snow Peas

Carrots, onions and mushrooms in house sauce.

Baby Corn

Carrots, onions, mushrooms, snow peas, scallions in house sauce.

Sweet 'N Sour

Pineapple chunks, onions, peppers, carrots, tomatoes and black mushrooms in Sweet and Sour sauce.

Basil Leaves*

Onions, mushrooms, zucchini, green peppers & scallions.

Ginger

Onions, peppers, scallions and mushrooms, carrots in house sauce.

Bamboo Shoots*

Carrots, mushrooms, scallions, string beans, green peppers & basil leaves.

Garlic

Snow peas, baby corn, onions, carrots, cabbage and scallions in house sauce.

Pad Prik Khing

With string beans, carrots, mushrooms, lime leaves & house curry sauce.

Zucchini

Squash, onions, mushrooms, green pepper and basil leaves.

String Bean

Carrots and mushrooms in house sauce.

Rama

Steamed string beans, snow peas, broccoli, carrots, baby corn and cabbage served with peanut sauce on the side.

Mix Veg

Soups

Tom Yum Chicken

$12.95+

This famous Thai hot and sour soup offers a tasty balance of spices, mushroom, tomato, basil leaves, lemon grass and citrus flavors.

Tom Yum Seafood

$13.95+

Thai hot and sour soup with a mixture of shrimp, scallops, squid, crab meat, fish fillet, mushroom, tomato, basil leafs, and citrus flavors.

Tom Kha

$5.00

Creamy taste of chicken in coconut milk seasoned with aromatic galanga (Thai herbs), lime juice, lemon grass and scallions.

Glass Noodle Soup

$5.00

Glass noodle with chicken, shrimp, napa, peas and scallions, mushroom, in flavorful broth.

Thai Wonton Soup

$5.00

Ground chicken and shrimp filled wontons with napa and scallions in house broth.

Tofu Chicken Soup

$5.00

Clear soup with tofu cubes, chicken, broccoli, snow peas, carrots, mushrooms and scallions in a clear chicken broth.

Thai Hot Pot Soup

$16.95

Shrimp, squid, scallops, mussels with fresh vegetables in a hot and sour spicy broth with lemon grass and basil leaves. Perfect for chilly weather.

TY SH

$12.95+

Tom Kha SH

$5.00

Tom Yum - Veg

$4.50

Veg Tom Yum

$4.50

House Specials Curry

L- Thai Curry Squash* Ck

$10.95

Chicken sauteed with zucchini, squash, butternut squash, peas and string beans in red curry sauce finished with holly basil leaves.

L- Spicy Ocean*

$12.95

A mixed sauté of shrimp, scallops, squid and assorted vegetables in curry sauce. Served on a bed of mussels.

Duck Choo Chee

$20.95

Roasted duckling sauteed in choo chee curry sauce with snow peas, baby corn, string beans, pineapples and kaffir lime leaves.

L- Shrimp Choo Chee*

$12.95

L- Chicken Choo Chee*

$10.95

Squash Pk

$10.95

L-Squash Bf

$11.95

L-Squash Sh

$12.95

L-squash Tofu

$10.95

House Specialties

L- Cashew Nut Chicken

$10.95

Tender chicken sauteed with cashew nuts, onions, pineapple, mushrooms and scallions in our special house sauce.

L- Spicy Chicken*

$10.95

Tender chicken sauteed with celery, carrots, bamboos, string beans, mushrooms, scallions and peanuts in spicy prik pao sauce.

Tamarind Duck

$20.95

Boneless duckling stir-fried with onions, ginger, pineapple, green peppers and a sprite of scallions in a tamarind sauce.

L- Almond Chicken

$10.95

Tender chicken sauteed with carrots, onions, green peppers, pineapples, mushrooms, water chestnuts in delicious sauce.

L- Lemon Grass Chicken

$10.95

Fresh marinated chicken, lightly fried until crisp and sauteed with onions, scallions, carrots, ginger and peanuts. Served with steamed vegetables.

L- Pork 'N Peppercorn*

$10.95

Sliced barbecued loin of pork sauteed with chili peppers, green peppercorns, zucchini & mushrooms, finished with holly basil leaves.

L- Prik Pao Chicken*

$10.95

Lightly fried chicken with onions, green peppers, celery, carrots and scallions

L - Beef Superb

$11.95

Cashew Bf

$11.95

Pirk Pao Sh

$12.95

House Fried Rice

L- Chicken Fried Rice

$10.95

Stir-fried with onions, peas, tomatoes, egg and scallions

L- Pork F R

$10.95

Stir-fried with onions, peas, tomatoes, egg and scallions

Beef FR

$11.95

Stir-fried with onions, peas, tomatoes, egg and scallions

L- SH FR

$12.95

Stir-fried with onions, peas, tomatoes, egg and scallions

White Rice

$1.00

Brown Rice

$2.00

Sticky Rice

$2.00

No Meat FR

$9.95

Seafood Specials

L- Scampi

$12.95

Lightly fried shrimp marinated with garlic and pepper sauce, lightly sauteed and served on a bed of cabbage and vegetables.

L- Shrimp Dynasty

$12.95

A delicious sauteed shrimp, celery, cashew nuts, mushrooms, snow peas, onions, scallions in luscious brown sauce.

L- Combo

$13.95

The classic combination of shrimp, imitation crabmeat, scallops, squid, fish fillet sauteed with bean sprouts, celery, carrots, snow peas & mushrooms in house sauce.

L- Med Seafood*

$13.95

Sauteed shrimp, crabmeat, sea scallops, squids, fish fillet with onions, green peppers, mushrooms and basil leaves in spicy sauce.

L- Shrimp Lemon Grass

$12.95

Marinated fresh shrimp, lightly fried until crisp and sauteed with onions, carrots, ginger, and peanuts.

L- Delite of 2

$11.95

Chicken, shrimp, carrots, baby corn, snow peas, onion and scallions stir fried in a house sauce.

Noodles and Fried Rice

L- PT

$11.95

A well known Thai noodle, stir fried with shrimp, chicken, egg, bean sprouts, scallions and ground peanuts.

L- Pad Mee

$11.95

The staple of Thai cuisine. Egg noodle stir fried with egg, chicken, shrimp, egg bean sprouts, broccoli, carrots, cabbage in house sauce.

L- Pad See Eaw

$11.95

Fresh house wide rice noodle, pan fried with chicken, egg, broccoli, carrots, bean sprouts, in sweet black bean sauce.

L- Basil ND

$11.95

Egg noodle topped with chicken and vegetables in mild chili sauce.

L- SP ND

$11.95

Stir fried Thai noodle with egg, chicken, mixed vegetables in spicy sauce. Finished with holly basil leaves.

L- Country

$11.95

Stir fried rice noodle with combination of vegetables, chicken, egg and basil leaves in Thai curry paste.

L- P. Fried ND

$14.95

Crispy egg noodle topped with shrimp, beef, chicken, carrot, broccoli, snow peas, baby corn and delicious sauce.

L- Pine FR

$12.95

Stir fried rice with shrimp, egg, pineapple, tomatoes, onions, peas, scallions and cashew nuts

L- Siam FR

$12.95

With chicken, shrimp, tomatoes, onions, egg, scallions and curry powder.

L- SP FR

$11.95

With chicken, egg, with mixed vegetables, basil leaves and prik pao sauce.

L- Seafood Fried Rice

$12.95

With shrimp, scallops, calamari, egg, onions, peas, scallions, tomatoes in shrimp oil.

L- Rad Nah

$14.95

Soft rice noodles, egg and Chinese broccoli, pan fried with pork or chicken and gravy.

L- Crazy

$11.95

Stir fried wide noodles with egg, chicken, and mixed vegetables in spicy sauce.

Kao Soi

$12.95

Pho

$12.95

L- Sea PT

$14.95

L- CH PT

$11.95

L- SH PT

$12.95

L- CH Pine FR

$12.95

L- Tofu Crazy

$11.95

L- SH Crazy

$12.95

L- SH SP ND

$12.95

L- Tofu PT

$11.95

L- BF PT

$12.95

L- BF Pad See Eaw

$12.95

L- BF SP ND

$12.95

L- BF Crazy

$12.95

L- SH SP FR

$12.95

L- SH Pad See Eaw

$12.95

L -FR (No Meat)

$9.95

L- BF Rad Nah

$15.95

L- Tofu P. See Eaw

$11.95

Side Orders

Rice

$1.00

Sticky

$2.00

BROWN RICE

$2.00

Steamed ND

$3.00

Steamed Veg

$3.00

P/S

$1.00

Q/S

$1.00

Chili

Hot Oil

Dry Pepper

Chili Oil

$1.00

Chili Paste

$1.00

Sweet and Sour

$0.50

Ginger Sauce

$0.50

Peanut SAuce

$1.00

Vegetarian Corner

Vegetable Tempura

$6.00

Assorted vegetables dipped in a light tempura batter and fried until golden brown. Served with sweet chili sauce.

Vegetable Thai Rolls

$6.00

Prepared with carrots, celery, cabbage, with vermicelli. Served with sweet chili sauce.

Triangles Tofu

$4.95

Deep fried tofu to perfection and served with a sweet and sour sauce and topped with crushed peanuts.

Veg TY

$4.50

The famous Thai hot and sour soup, spiced with chili, lemon grass, lime juice and vegetables.

Veg Tom Khar

$4.50

Vegetable coconut milk soup smothered with lemon grass, galanga, lime juice and scallions.

Veg Soup

$4.50

Assorted vegetables in a flavorful broth.

L- Vegetable Delight

$10.95

Stir fried vegetable combinations and tofu in house sauce.

L- Vegetable Rama

$10.95

Assorted steamed vegetables, tofu, served with house peanut sauce on the side.

L- Vegetable Pad Thai

$10.95

Assorted vegetables stir fried with Thai rice noodle, tofu and ground peanuts.

L- Vegetable Spicy Noodle*

$10.95

Rice noodle stir fried with assorted vegetables, tofu, hot pepper and basil leaves.

Veg FR

$10.95

Fried rice with broccoli, snow peas, carrots green peas, onions, scallions, baby corn and tofu.

L- Vegetable Pad Mee

$10.95

The staple of Thai cuisine. Egg noodle stir fried with assorted vegetables and tofu.

L- Vegetable Curry*

$10.95

Bamboo shoots, peppers, onions, broccoli, carrots, tofu in red curry sauce.

L- Vegetable Spicy Fried Rice

$10.95

L- Vegetable Crazy Noodle

$10.95

L- Tofu Almond

$10.95

L- Tofu Cashew

$10.95

L- Veg P.See Eaw

$10.95

L- Veg Country

$10.95

L- No Meat Massaman

$10.95

APPETIZERS

Angel Wings

$8.00

Boneless chicken wing stuffed with minced chicken, crab meat and assorted vegetables. Served with sweet & sour sauce.

BKK RAVIOLI

$7.00

Crispy chicken dumpling. Served with sweet soy sauce.

Basil Mussels

$9.00

Mussels stir-fried with fresh lemon grass and basil leaves. Served in a house special sauce.

But Sh

$8.00

Shrimp with minced chicken and Thai spices wrapped in egg roll skin and fried until golden brown. Served with sweet sauce.

Calamari Rings

$7.00

Selection of fresh calamari fried to golden brown served with sweet sauce.

Chicken Finger

$7.00

Chicken in light tempura flour and fried to a golden brown. Served with sweet and sour sauce.

Chicken Steamed Dumpling

$7.00

Crab Rangoons

$7.00

Crab meat and cream cheese wrapped in wonton skin then fried until crispy and served with sweet and sour sauce.

Curry Puff

$7.00

Specialized curry with chicken and potatoes deep-fried in pastry shells.

Golden Bag

$7.00

Steamed wonton skin, stuffed with ground pork, crab meat, shrimp, black mushrooms, scallions and ginger. Served with sweet soy sauce.

Golden Cups

$6.00

Crispy pastry shells filled with a combination of ground chicken, onions, corn, carrots and Thai herbs served with sweet & sour sauce.

MINI THAI ROLLS

$7.00

Prepared with ground pork, carrots, beansprouts, black mushrooms, and vermicelli. Served with sweet & sour sauce.

Paradise Beef

$7.00

Thinly sliced beef steak marinated with honey and soy sauce, coated with freshly crushed coriander seeds. Then fried to perfection

Beef Satay

$8.00

Marinated strips of beef barbecued on skewers. Served with peanut sauce and sweet and sour sauce.

Chicken Satay

$7.00

Marinated strips of chicken on skewers. Served with peanut sauce and sweet and sour sauce.

Seaweed Salad

$6.00

Shrimp Tempura

$8.00

Shrimp and broccoli in lightly tempura batter and fried to a golden brown. Served with sweet and sour sauce.

Softshell Crab Tempura

$8.00

Softshell Crab and broccoli in lightly tempura batter and fried to a golden brown. Served with sweet and sour sauce.

Thai Chicken Wing

$8.00

Marinated chicken wing with Thai herbs and fried until golden brown. Served with sweet & sour sauce.

Thai Platter (for two)

$15.00

Thai Roll, Satay, Golden Cup, Butterfly Shrimp. Mini Thai Rolls. Served with sweet and sour sauce.

Thai Rolls

$7.00

Prepared with minced chicken, carrot, celery, vermicelli and cabbage. Served with sweet & sour sauce.

Veggie Hand Rolls

$7.00

Veg Tempura

$6.00

VEG ROLLS

$6.00

Triangle Tofu

$4.95

SOUPS

Glass Noodle Soup

$5.00

Glass noodle with chicken, shrimp, napa, peas and scallions, mushroom, in flavorful broth.

Thai Hot Pot Soup

$16.95

Shrimp, squid, scallops, mussels with fresh vegetables in a hot and sour spicy broth with lemon grass and basil leaves. Perfect for chilly weather.

Thai Wonton Soup

$5.00

Ground chicken and shrimp filled wontons with napa and scallions in house broth.

Tofu Chicken Soup

$5.00

Clear soup with tofu cubes, chicken, broccoli, snow peas, carrots, mushrooms and scallions in a clear chicken broth.

Tom Yum Chicken

$12.95+

This famous Thai hot and sour soup offers a tasty balance of spices, mushroom, tomato, basil leaves, lemon grass and citrus flavors.

Tom Yum Seafood

$13.95+

Thai hot and sour soup with a mixture of shrimp, scallops, squid, crab meat, fish fillet, mushroom, tomato, basil leafs, and citrus flavors.

TY SH

$12.95+

Veg TY

$4.50

Tom Kha

$5.00

SALADS

Larb Chicken

$13.95

Larb Pork

$13.95

Spicy ground pork or chicken salad cooked in lime juice, chili pepper, Thai herbs and fish sauce.

Larb Beef

$14.95

Larb Duck

$20.95

House Salad

$6.00

Siam Salad

$7.00

Fresh vegetables with chicken, shrimp, egg, tofu, onions and carrots served with house peanut sauce dressing.

Papaya Salad

$11.95

Our special salad with shredded green papaya, tossed with carrots, tomato, lime, fresh garlic and chili pepper.

Seafood Salad

$16.95

Shrimp, scallops, squid and crabmeat tossed with a delicious mixture of sweet, sesame-inspired smokey hot sauce and fresh vegetables.

Yum Nuea

$14.95

The meat is barbecued then tossed with a delicious mixture of sweet, sesame-inspired smokey hot sauce and fresh vegetables.

Thai Curry Dishes

Select one of the following meat, poultry or seafood with one vegetable combination

Red Curry*

With bamboo, pea, carrots, peppers, zucchini, string beans and basil leaves.

Yellow Curry*

With pineapple, green peppers, carrots, zucchini, onions and potatoes.

Green Curry*

With string beans, bamboo, peas, zucchini, green peppers, carrots and basil leaves.

Massaman Curry*

With potatoes, onions, carrots, pepper and roasted peanuts.

MEAT & VEGETABLE

Baby Corn

Carrots, onions, mushrooms, snow peas, scallions in house sauce.

Bamboo Shoots*

Carrots, mushrooms, scallions, string beans, green peppers & basil leaves.

Basil Leaves*

Onions, mushrooms, zucchini, green peppers & scallions.

Broccoli

Stir fried with carrots and mushrooms in house sauce.

Garlic

Snow peas, baby corn, onions, carrots, cabbage and scallions in house sauce.

Ginger

Onions, peppers, scallions and mushrooms, carrots in house sauce.

Pad Prik Khing

With string beans, carrots, mushrooms, lime leaves & house curry sauce.

Rama

Steamed string beans, snow peas, broccoli, carrots, baby corn and cabbage served with peanut sauce on the side.

Snow Peas

Carrots, onions and mushrooms in house sauce.

String Bean

Carrots and mushrooms in house sauce.

Sweet 'N Sour

Pineapple chunks, onions, peppers, carrots, tomatoes and black mushrooms in Sweet and Sour sauce.

Zucchini

Squash, onions, mushrooms, green pepper and basil leaves.

House Specials Curry

D- Thai Curry Squash Ck

$13.95

Chicken sauteed with zucchini, squash, butternut squash, peas and string beans in red curry sauce finished with holly basil leaves.

D- Spicy Ocean*

$17.95

A mixed sauté of shrimp, scallops, squid and assorted vegetables in curry sauce. Served on a bed of mussels.

D- Softshell Crab Curry

$15.95

Softshell crab lightly floured and fried until crisp topped with Thai yellow curry and vegetables.

D- Panang Curry*

$13.95

Choice of chicken, beef or pork in Panang curry with string bean, carrots, basil leaves and kaffir limes leaves.

D- Duck Choo

$20.95

Roasted duckling sauteed in choo chee curry sauce with snow peas, baby corn, string beans, pineapples and kaffir lime leaves.

D- Sh Choo

$15.95

Salmon C Chee

$16.95

D- Ch Choo

$13.95

D- Cod Choo

$16.95

DUCK PANANG

$20.95

SALMON PANANG

$16.95

Squash Sh

$15.95

HOUSE SPECIALTIES

D- Cashew Nut Chicken

$13.95

Tender chicken sauteed with cashew nuts, onions, pineapple, mushrooms and scallions in our special house sauce.

D- Thai Duck

$20.95

Half boneless roasted duckling (boneless and crispy), carefully prepared in tamarind sauce accompanied with broccoli.

D- Spicy Chicken*

$13.95

Tender chicken sauteed with celery, carrots, bamboos, string beans, mushrooms, scallions and peanuts in spicy prik pao sauce.

D- Tamarind Duck

$20.95

Boneless duckling stir-fried with onions, ginger, pineapple, green peppers and a sprite of scallions in a tamarind sauce.

D- Barbecued Chicken

$13.95

Chicken breast marinated with Thai herb and spices. Grilled and served with steamed vegetables and garlic chili sauce.

D- Barbecued Pork

$13.95

Boneless pork loin marinated with Thai herb and spices. Grilled and served with sauteed of mixed vegetables and garlic chili sauce.

D- Racha Trio

$14.95

Thinly sliced chicken, beef and pork marinated in plum sauce and herbs with pineapples, carrots, peas, mushrooms and snow peas.

D- Beef Superb*

$14.95

Stir fried beef with onions, Italian peppers, red and green peppers, zucchini, carrots, string beans, scallions and cashew nuts in a delicious sauce.

D- Almond Chicken

$13.95

Tender chicken sauteed with carrots, onions, green peppers, pineapples, mushrooms, water chestnuts in delicious sauce.

D- Lemon Grass Chk

$13.95

Fresh marinated chicken, lightly fried until crisp and sauteed with onions, scallions, carrots, ginger and peanuts. Served with steamed vegetables.

D- Oriental Veggie 'N Chicken

$13.95

Tender chicken, lightly fried with Napa cabbage bok choi, carrots and shiitake mushrooms stir-fried in a light soy sauce.

D- Basil Fish Fillet*

$16.95

Crispy Cod fillet topped with the sauce of onion, mushroom, green pepper, zucchini and basil leaves.

D- PORK pepper

$13.95

Sliced barbecued loin of pork sauteed with chili peppers, green peppercorns, zucchini & mushrooms, finished with holly basil leaves.

D- BKK

$15.95

Marinated sirloin beef with soy bean sauce and barbecued to perfection. Served with sauteed of mixed fresh vegetables.

Prik Pao

$13.95

Lightly fried chicken with onions, green peppers, celery, carrots and scallions

D- Isaan Steak

$22.95

Ribeye steak marinated in Thai spices, served with steamed vegetables and ISAAN tomato sauce

Mango Chk

$14.95

Scrumptious boneless mango infused chicken, marinated in Thai spices and herbs, deep fried, topped with our homemade delicious mango flavored sauce. Served with steamed vegetables.

D - Buffet Chicken

$13.95

Cashew Bf

$14.95

Imp Lamb

$15.95

Cashew Sh

$12.95

HOUSE FRIED RICE

Beef Fried Rice

$13.95

Stir-fried with onions, peas, tomatoes, egg and scallions

Chicken Fried Rice

$12.95

Stir-fried with onions, peas, tomatoes, egg and scallions

PORK FR

$12.95

Stir-fried with onions, peas, tomatoes, egg and scallions

Shrimp Fried Rice

$14.95

Stir-fried with onions, peas, tomatoes, egg and scallions

Fried Rice - No Meat

$11.95

Steamed Egg ND

$4.00

Steamed Wide ND

$4.00

Steamed ND

$3.00

Steamed Veg

$3.00

BROWN RICE

$2.00

White Rice

$1.00

Sticky Rice

$2.00

SEAFOOD SPECIALS

D- Shrimp Cilantro

$16.95

Marinated shrimp with cilantro and honey sauce, grilled to perfection. Served over shredded greens accompanied by sauteed of mixed vegetables.

D- Hot Basil Calamari**

$15.95

Calamari sauteed with an assortment of vegetables, seasoned with tasty prik pao chili paste and basil leaves

D- Seafood Madness**

$17.95

Lightly fried shrimp, scallops, squid simmered in chili sauce with snow peas, baby corn, onions and peppers served on a bed of mussels.

D- Lover's Scampi

$15.95

Lightly fried shrimp marinated with garlic and pepper sauce, lightly sauteed and served on a bed of cabbage and vegetables.

D- Shrimp Dynasty

$15.95

A delicious sauteed shrimp, celery, cashew nuts, mushrooms, snow peas, onions, scallions in luscious brown sauce.

D- Seafood Combo

$17.95

The classic combination of shrimp, imitation crabmeat, scallops, squid, fish fillet sauteed with bean sprouts, celery, carrots, snow peas & mushrooms in house sauce.

D- Seafood Sriracha*

$17.95

mixed sauteed of shrimp, scallop, squid, imitation crab meat, fish fillet, assorted vegetables in Sriracha sauce.

D- Dragon Jumbo Shrimp

$16.95

Marinated Jumbo shrimp, sauteed with carrots, broccoli in tamarind sauce.

D- BBQ Jumbo Shrimp

$16.95

Jumbo shrimp marinated in aromatic herbs and spices then grilled to perfection. Served with chili sauce.

D- Fisherman's Basket

$18.95

Shrimp, scallops, squid, fish fillets, imitation crab meat, mussels and assorted vegetables, steamed in a foil pillow with Thai exotic herbs and white wine.

D- Salmon Oriental

$16.95

Fresh salmon grilled to perfection in house special sauce. Served with assorted sauteed vegetables.

D- Medallion of Seafood*

$17.95

Sauteed shrimp, crabmeat, sea scallops, squids, fish fillet with onions, green peppers, mushrooms and basil leaves in spicy sauce.

D- Shrimp Lemon Grass

$15.95

Marinated fresh shrimp, lightly fried until crisp and sauteed with onions, carrots, ginger, and peanuts.

D- Softshell Crab Ginger

$15.95

Softshell crab lightly floured and fried until crisp topped with ginger, onion, peppers, scallions and mushroom in our house sauce.

D- Delite of 2

$13.95

Chicken, shrimp, carrots, baby corn, snow peas, onion and scallions stir fried in a house sauce.

FISH

Select one of the following fish with one combination listed below

Pla Jien

Steamed and topped with onions, ginger, baby corn, mushrooms in plum sauce.

Pla Rad Prik*

Deep fried until crisp, topped w/peppers, onions, fried basil in a red chilli paste.

Three Flavored Fish*

Deep fried until crisp, topped with onions, pepper, baby corn, and scallions in fresh chili sauce.

Ginger Fish

Steamed & topped w/ginger, scallions, peppers, mushrooms, garlic in a Thai sweet soy sauce.

NOODLE & FRIED RICE

D- Pad Thai

$13.95

A well known Thai noodle, stir fried with shrimp, chicken, egg, bean sprouts, scallions and ground peanuts.

D- PM

$13.95

The staple of Thai cuisine. Egg noodle stir fried with egg, chicken, shrimp, egg bean sprouts, broccoli, carrots, cabbage in house sauce.

D- Pad See Eaw

$13.95

Fresh house wide rice noodle, pan fried with chicken, egg, broccoli, carrots, bean sprouts, in sweet black bean sauce.

D- Hot Basil Noodles

$13.95

Egg noodle topped with chicken and vegetables in mild chili sauce.

D- Spicy Nood

$13.95

Stir fried Thai noodle with egg, chicken, mixed vegetables in spicy sauce. Finished with holly basil leaves.

D- Thai Country Noodle*

$13.95

Stir fried rice noodle with combination of vegetables, chicken, egg and basil leaves in Thai curry paste.

D- Pan Fried Noodle

$14.95

Crispy egg noodle topped with shrimp, beef, chicken, carrot, broccoli, snow peas, baby corn and delicious sauce.

D- Pineapple Fried Rice

$14.95

Stir fried rice with shrimp, egg, pineapple, tomatoes, onions, peas, scallions and cashew nuts

D- Siam Fried Rice

$14.95

With chicken, shrimp, tomatoes, onions, egg, scallions and curry powder.

D- Spicy Fried Rice*

$13.95

With chicken, egg, with mixed vegetables, basil leaves and prik pao sauce.

D- Seafood Fried Rice

$14.95

With shrimp, scallops, calamari, egg, onions, peas, scallions, tomatoes in shrimp oil.

D- Rad Nah

$14.95

Soft rice noodles, egg and Chinese broccoli, pan fried with pork or chicken and gravy.

D- Crazy Noodle*

$13.95

Stir fried wide noodles with egg, chicken, and mixed vegetables in spicy sauce.

D- Pho (Noodle Soup)

$12.95

A comforting seasoned broth over rice noodles with cilantro, onion, tomato, lime juice and bean sprouts. Choice of chicken, beef, pork, or shrimp.

D- Kao Soi Noodles

$12.95

D- Sea Pad Thai

$16.95

D- Sea Rad Nah

$17.95

D- CH Pad Thai

$13.95

D- SH Pad Thai

$14.95

D- BF Pad Thai

$13.95

D- Sea Pho

$15.95

D- SH Rad Nah

$14.95

D- Tofu Rad Nah

$14.95

D- Tofu Pad See Eaw

$13.95

Tofu Crazy Noodles

$13.95

Tofu Pad Thai

$13.95

D- BF Pad See Eaw

$14.95

D- PT - No Meat

$12.95

D- Tofu SP ND

$13.95

D- SH SP ND

$14.95

Veg Pho

$12.95

D- BF Crazy

$14.95

D- SH Crazy

$14.95

D- CH Pine FR

$14.95

D- BF SP ND

$14.95

D- SH P.See Eaw

$14.95

Pho No Meat

$12.95

VETGETARIAN CORNER

Vegetable Tempura

$6.00

Assorted vegetables dipped in a light tempura batter and fried until golden brown. Served with sweet chili sauce.

Vegetable Thai Rolls

$6.00

Prepared with carrots, celery, cabbage, with vermicelli. Served with sweet chili sauce.

Triangles Tofu

$4.95

Deep fried tofu to perfection and served with a sweet and sour sauce and topped with crushed peanuts.

Veg TY

$4.50

The famous Thai hot and sour soup, spiced with chili, lemon grass, lime juice and vegetables.

Veg Tom Khar

$4.50

Vegetable coconut milk soup smothered with lemon grass, galanga, lime juice and scallions.

Veg Soup

$4.50

Assorted vegetables in a flavorful broth.

D- Vegetable Delight

$12.50

Stir fried vegetable combinations and tofu in house sauce.

V. Rama

$12.50

Assorted steamed vegetables, tofu, served with house peanut sauce on the side.

D- Vegetable Pad Thai

$12.50

Assorted vegetables stir fried with Thai rice noodle, tofu and ground peanuts.

D- Vegetable Spicy Noodle*

$12.50

Rice noodle stir fried with assorted vegetables, tofu, hot pepper and basil leaves.

D- Vegetable Fried Rice

$12.50

Fried rice with broccoli, snow peas, carrots green peas, onions, scallions, baby corn and tofu.

D- Vegetable Pad Mee

$12.50

The staple of Thai cuisine. Egg noodle stir fried with assorted vegetables and tofu.

D- Vegetable Curry*

$12.50

Bamboo shoots, peppers, onions, broccoli, carrots, tofu in red curry sauce.

D- Vegetable Spicy Fried Rice

$12.50

D- Vegetable Crazy Noodle

$12.50

D- Vegetable Pad See Eaw

$12.50

D - Tofu Cashew

$12.50

D- Tofu Almond

$12.50

D- Veg Country

$12.50

Veg Pine Fr

$12.50

SIDE ORDERS

WHITE RICE

$1.00

Sticky Rice

$2.00

Brown Rice

$2.00

Steamed Noodles

$3.00

Steamed Veg

$3.00

Chili Oil

$1.00

Chili Paste

$1.00

Sweet and Sour

$0.50

Ginger Sauce

$1.00

Peanut Sauce

$1.00

Crushed Peanuts

$1.00

Non-Alcohol

Bottle Water

$2.00

Club Soda

$5.00

Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

DR. Pepper

$3.00

Fruit Juice

$3.00

Gingerale

$3.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Iced Tea

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.00

Orange

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$5.00

Soda

$5.00

Sprite

$3.00

Thai Iced Coffee

$5.00

Thai Iced Tea

$5.00

Thai Iced Tea No Ice

$6.50

Virgin Mai Tai

$4.00

Green Tea

$3.50

Jasmine Tea

$3.50

Hot Coffee

$3.00

Beers

Be Hoppy

$3.95

Blue Moon

$3.95

Bud Light

$3.95

Budwiser

$3.95

Chang

$3.95

Coors lite

$3.95

Corona

$3.95

Corona Lite

$3.95

Heineken

$3.95

Large Singha

$5.95

Michelob Light

$3.95

Michelob Ultra

$3.95

Miller Lite

$3.95

Regular Singha

$3.95

Sam Adam

$3.95

Wine

Sauvignon Blanc Ponga GLS

$6.00

Pinot Noir GLS

$6.00

Shiraz Fat Bastard GLS

$5.00

White Zinafandel Gls

$5.00

Chardonnay GLS

$5.00

Merlot GLS

$5.00

Cabernet GLS

$5.00

Duca Red SM BTL

$15.95

Pinot Noir GLS

$7.00

Cabernet Corte Moschina GLS

$8.00

Pinot Grigio Corte Moschina GLS

$7.00

Trebbiano Duce White SM BTL

$15.95

Moscato GLS

$8.00

Rose SM BTL

$13.95

Riesling

$5.00

Zenato

$6.00

Nieto Malbbc

$6.00

Reisling BTL

$17.00

Pinot Grigio BTL

$20.00

Sauvigon Blanc Ponga BTL

$20.00

Pinot Noir BTL

$20.00

Shiraz BTL

$17.00

Malbec BTL

$20.00

White Zin BTL

$20.00

Chardonnay BTL

$16.00

Merlot BTL

$16.00

Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$16.00

Duca Red BTL

$15.95

Pinot Noir Dry BTL

$26.00

Cabernet BTL

$30.00

Pinot Grigio BTL

$26.00

Duca White BTL

$15.95

Moscato BTL

$28.00

Rose SM BTL

$13.95

Desserts

Fried Banana

$5.00

Fried Ice Cream

$5.00

Ice Cream

$3.50

Mango Sticky Rice

$7.00
Sunday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
50 Boston Turnpike Suite A, Shrewsbury, MA 01545

