Thai Place Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

501 North Orlando Ave

Suite 319

Winter Park, FL 32789

Order Again

Popular Items

Pad Thai
Crispy Spring Rolls
Drunken Noodles

Appetizers

Crispy Spring Rolls

$6.59

Finely chopped fresh cabbage, carrot, celery & silver noodles wrapped with spring roll skin and fried served with plum sauce.

Garlic Edamame

$6.99

Sauteed edamame with homemade garlic butter sauce.

Chicken Satay

$8.99

Grilled chicken on skewer marinated with homemade curry powder sauce, served with cucumber salad and peanut sauce.

Chicken Wings

$10.99

Deep fried chicken wings cut tossed with sweet chili sauce.

Coconut Shrimp

$9.99

Battered shrimp with coconut crust, deep fried, served with plum sauce.

Edamame Salt

$6.99

Steamed Edamame with salt.

Fried Cream Cheese Wonton

$8.99

Crispy wonton skin stuffed with cream cheese, shrimp, served with plum sauce.

Fried Pot Stickers

$6.99

Fried stuffed vegetables in wonton skin, served with soy vinaigrette.

Golden Calamari

$9.99

Fried fresh calamari fritter style tossed with sea salt, pepper served with plum sauce.

Golden Tofu

$6.99

Fried tofu served with plum sauce.

Steamed Dumpling

$9.99

Minced shrimp with onion wrapped in wonton skin, topped with garlic oil, scallion and served with soy vinaigrette.

Steamed Pot Stickers

$6.99

Stream stuffed vegetables in wonton skin, served with soy vinaigrette.

Thai Crackle Shrimp

$9.99

Crispy shrimp marinated with lemongrass sauce wrapped in rice wrapper served with plum sauce.

Tofu Satay

$8.99

Fried tofu tossed with sea salt, fried garlic, black pepper serve with cucumber salad & peanut sauce.

Veggie Summer Rolls

$5.99

Spring mix, rice noodles, basil, lettuce, wrapped in rice paper served with peanut sauce.

Combo Appetizers (A)

$10.99

3 spring roll, 3 fried pot sticker, 3 coconut shrimp

Combo Appetizers (B)

$18.99

3 chicken satay, 3 spring roll, 3 crackle shrimp, 3 fried pot sticker serve with plum sauce and peanut sauce.

Roti Thai Peanut

$8.99

Thai style flat bread with butter and serve with peanut sauce.

Salad

Cucumber Salad

$5.99

Thai style fresh cucumber topped with red onion with homemade plum sauce.

Green Salad

$6.99

Fresh spring mix, lettuce, cucumber, tomato, served with choice of dressing.

Larb Chicken

$15.99

Minced choice of meat tossed with roasted rice powder, red onin, scallion, cilantro, lemon leaf, lemongrass balanced in lime dressing. ** Lime dressing contains fish sauce. **

Nam Sod Chicken

$12.99

Minced meat of choice tossed with fresh ginger, peanut, red onion, scallion, cilantro in lime dressing. ** Lime dressing contains fish sauce. **

Seafood Salad

$18.99

Seared shrimp & sea scallop balanced in lime dressing & chili jam, tomato, red onion, scallion, cilantro, lemon leaf, lemongrass. ** Lime dressing contains fish sauce. **

Som Tum Thai

$10.99

Green papaya with tomato, carrot, peanut, fresh garlic balance in lime dressing. ** Lime dressing contains fish sauce. **

Waterfall Beef

$17.99

Grilled flank steak balanced in lime dressing & chili jam, tomato, red onion, scallion, cilantro, lemon leaf, lemongrass. ** Lime dressing contains fish sauce. **

Yum Nua

$15.99

Seared & sliced flank steak balanced in lime dressing & chili jam, tomato, red onion, scallion, cilantro, lemon leaf, lemongrass. ** Lime dressing contains fish sauce. **

Soup

Tom Kha Veggie

$4.99+

Tom Kha Tofu

$4.99+

Tom Kha Chicken

$5.99+

***contains fish sauce. Chicken in coconut soup, mushroom, scallion, cilantro, lime juice, scent of Thai herbs.

Tom Kha Shrimp

$6.59+

***contains fish sauce Hot & Sour Shrimp soup with spicy house sauce, tomato, scallion, mushroom, cilantro, lime juice & scent of Thai herbs.

Tom Yum Veggie

$4.99+

Tom Yum Tofu

$4.99+

Tom Yum Chicken

$5.99+

***contains fish sauce Hot & Sour Chicken soup with spicy house sauce, tomato, scallion, mushroom, cilantro, lime juice & scent of Thai herbs.

Tom Yum Shrimp

$6.59+

***contains fish sauce Hot & Sour Shrimp soup with spicy house sauce, tomato, scallion, mushroom, cilantro, lime juice & scent of Thai herbs.

Veggie Soup

$4.99+

Vegetables in house broth topped with garlic oil, scallion, cilantro.

Tofu Soup

$4.99+

Tofu & vegetables in house broth topped with garlic oil, scallion, cilantro.

Wonton Soup

$5.99+

Stuffed wonton skin with marinated chicken in house broth, spinach topped with garlic oil, scallion, cilantro.

Noodle/Fried Rice

Pad Thai

$12.99

Stir fried rice noodles, egg, scallion, bean sprout in house tamarind sauce, lime.

Pad Se-Ew

$12.99

Stir fried rice noodles, egg, broccoli & carrot in sweet brown sauce.

Drunken Fried Rice

$12.99

Stir fried rice with egg, onion, basil, carrot, bell pepper in house basil sauce.

Fried Rice

$12.99

Stir fried rice with egg, onion, tomato, carrot in house brown sauce.

Chow Mein

$12.99

Stir fried chow mein, carrot, zucchini, broccoli with house brown sauce

Drunken Noodles

$12.99

Stir fried rice noodles, egg, basil, onion, carrot, bell pepper in house basil sauce.

Pad Woon Sen

$12.99

Stir fried clear noodle with egg and mixed vegetable in house sauce.

Pineapple Fried Rice

$18.99

Stir fried riced with chicken & shrimp, pineapple, curry powder, cashew nut, carrot, onion, egg in house brown sauce.

Thai Noodle Soup

$12.99

Rice noodles soup, bean sprout, scallion, cilantro in special broth.

Curry

Served with white rice

Green Curry

$13.99

Green curry paste, basil, carrot, zucchini, bell pepper, coconut milk.

Mussaman Curry

$13.99

Mussaman curry paste, onion, potato, carrot, coconut milk.

Panang Curry

$13.99

Panang curry paste, basil, carrot, zucchini, bell pepper, coconut milk.

Param Curry

$13.99

Sauteed choices of meat in peanut sauce, carrot, broccoli.

Peanut Curry

$13.99

Peanut curry paste, basil, carrot, bell pepper, coconut milk.

Red Curry

$13.99

Red curry paste, basil, carrot, zucchini, bell pepper, coconut milk.

Yellow Curry

$13.99

Yellow curry paste, onion, potato, carrot, coconut milk.

Entrees

Broccoli

$12.99

Stir fried flank steak with crown broccoli in house brown sauce.

Cashew Nuts

$12.99

Stir fried onion, carrot, celery, bell pepper, cashew nut in house chili jam sauce.

Fresh Hot Basil

$12.99

Stir fried onion, zucchini, bell pepper, basil in house basil sauce.

Garlic Pepper

$12.99

Sauteed garlic, broccoli, carrot, zucchini in homemade garlic sauce topped with fresh garlic.

Ginger

$12.99

Stir fried fresh ginger, onion, mushroom, bell pepper, celery, carrot in house ginger sauce.

Hot & Sweet Chili Sauce

$12.99

Sauteed broccoli, carrot, zucchini, bell pepper topped homemade hot & sweet chili sauce.

Mixed Vegetables

$12.99

Stir fried broccoli, carrot, zucchini in house brown sauce.

Sweet & Sour

$12.99

Sauteed pineaple, cucumber, tomato, onion, bell pepper, carrot in sweet & sour sauce.

Chef's Signature

Thai Place Fried Rice

$21.99

Jumbo lump crab meat & Shrimp. Stir fried riced with crab meat, shrimp, egg, broccoli, onion, scallion.

Pad Thai Grilled Salmon & Shrimp

$27.99

Grilled fillet salmon and shrimps served with Pad Thai noodle, egg, bean sprout, and scallion.

Similan Islands

$28.99

Crispy fillet salmon, shrimp, sea scallop, broccoli, carrot topped with homemade panang curry sauce and white rice.

Volcano Beef & Shrimp

$27.99

New York Strip, shrimp marinated in Thai style, grilled & served on hot plate topped with basil, zucchini, bell pepper in special fresh hot basil sauce and served with white rice.

Smokey Pot

$21.99

Marinated shrimps with glass noodles, sesame oil, fresh ginger, celery, scallion, shitake mushroom, broccoli.

Spicy Chicken Lava

$16.99

Crispy chicken breast, broccoli, carrot topped with homemade sweet chili sauce and white rice.

Paradise

$28.99

Crispy fillet snapper, shrimp, sea scallop, basil leaves, bell pepper, zucchini topped with homemade green curry sauce and white rice.

Pepper Steak & Shrimp

$18.99

Stir fried meat with onion, bell pepper, sesame oil in house sauce; served with grilled shrimps and white rice

House Special Duck

Pad Thai Duck & Shrimp

$27.99

Crispy boneless ½ duck and shrimp a top of stir fried rice noodle with homemade tamarind sauce, bean sprout, scallion served with fresh lime, fresh bean sprouts.

Basil Duck & Shrimp

$27.99

Crispy boneless ½ duck and shrimp topped with basil, zucchini, carrot, onion in fresh hot basil sauce served with white rice.

Panang Curry Duck & Shrimp

$28.99

Crispy boneless ½ duck and shrimp topped with Thai panang curry, basil, carrot, zucchini, bell pepper and served with white rice.

Pineapple Curry Duck & Shrimp

$28.99

Crispy boneless ½ duck and shrimp topped with house special curry, pineapple, tomato, carrot and served with white rice.

Dinner Gluten Free

Pad Thai GF (D)

$13.99

Stir fried rice noodles, egg, scallion, bean sprout in house tamarind sauce, peanut, lime.

Panang Curry GF (D)

$14.99

Panang curry paste, basil, carrot, zucchini, bell pepper, coconut milk.

Fresh Hot Basil GF (D)

$13.99

Stir fried onion, zucchini, bell pepper, basil in house basil sauce.

Ginger GF (D)

$13.99

Stir fried fresh ginger, onion, mushroom, bell pepper, celery, carrot in house ginger sauce.

Mixed Vegetable GF (D)

$13.99

Stir fried broccoli, carrot, zucchini in house brown sauce.

Dinner Vegan

Pad Thai VG (D)

$13.99

Panang Curry VG (D)

$14.99

Fresh Hot Basil VG (D)

$13.99

Ginger VG (D)

$13.99

Mixed Vegetable VG (D)

$13.99

Sides

White Rice (Side)

$2.59

Brown Rice (Side)

$2.99

Egg Fried Rice (Side)

$5.99

Steamed Rice Noodle (Side)

$2.99

Sticky Rice (Side)

$3.59

Steamed Vegetable (Side)

$5.99

Plum Sauce

$1.29+

Peanut Sauce

$1.29+

Soy Vinaigrette

$1.29

Desserts

Fried Banana with Honey

$7.99

Sweet Sticky Rice

$5.99

Pumpkin Egg Custard

$8.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Providing our guests with 100% authentic cuisine. At Thai Place Winter Park each dish is carefully prepared with our premium ingredients, spices and herbs imported directly from Thailand. All of our dishes are always fresh made with hand picked products for local Thai Markets.

