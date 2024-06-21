Thai Pot Noodles Shop
5691 North Milwaukee Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
FOOD
Appetizers
- Appetizer Sampler
3 Gyozas, 2 Crab Rangoons, and 1 Crispy Roll.$9.00
- Crispy Rolls (x2)
Seasoned shiitake mushrooms, cabbage, egg and bean thread noodles wrapped with thin crepes, fried until crispy. Served with spicy sweet/sour sauce.$6.00
- Chicken Satay (x5)
Gluten-free. Marinated and broiled chicken strips. Served with side of peanut sauce.$8.00
- Fried Tofu
Gluten-Free. Served with peanut sauce.$5.00
- Japanese Gyozas (Fried Pot Stickers)
Ground pork and minced veggies stuffed in fried dumplings. Served with soy sauce.$6.50
- Crab Rangoon (x5)
Contains shellfish. Cream cheese and seafood stuffed crispy dumpling. Served with a sweet/sour sauce.$6.50
- Thai Spring Rolls (x8)
Vegeterian. Seasoned tofu, fresh cucumber, fried egg, and bean sprouts, rolled in small pieces of wrapped spring rolls. Served chilled with a tart sauce.$6.50
- Vietnamese Spring Rolls (x3)
Gluten-Free. Vegeterian. Vermicelli noodles, lettuce, bean sprouts, green onion, cucumber, cilantro, basil and carrots wrapped in rice paper. Served chilled with tart sauce and ground peanuts.$6.50
- Edamame
Gluten-Free. Vegeterian. Steamed and lightly salted.$5.00
- Chicken Tenders (x4)
Chicken strips breaded and fried until crispy. Served with ketchup or BBQ sauce.$7.00
- Stir Fried Tofu and Bean Sprouts
Gluten-Free. Vegeterian.$6.00
- Stir Fried Cabbage with Tomato
Gluten-Free. Vegeterian.$5.50
- Tom Yum
Gluten-Free. Contains shellfish. Spicy. Spicy and sour soup. Lemongrass base, green onions, cilantro, straw mushrooms, shrimp and several thai seasonings.$6.00
- Tom Kha Gai
Gluten-Free. Spicy. Contains Shellfish. Chicken and mushrooms are combined with a hot and sour blend of lemongrass, lime juice, cilantro and green onions in a coconut milk broth.$6.00
- Miso
Gluten-Free. Contains shellfish. Soybean broth, dry seaweed, tofu, and green onions.$4.50
Soups
- Beef Noodle Soup
Gluten-Free. Vermicelli noodles with beef, green onions, bean sprouts, and cilantro served in beef broth.$12.00
- Chicken Noodle Soup
Gluten-Free. Vermicelli noodles with chicken, green onions, bean sprouts, and cilantro served in chicken broth.$12.00
- Veggie Noodle Soup
Gluten-Free. Vegetarian. Rice noodles with tofu, cilantro, scallions mixed in sesame oil, served in veggie broth. Comes with a plate of mixed vegetables, lime wedges, and jalapeños.$12.00
- Wonton Soup
Contains Shellfish. Egg noodles with shrimp and pork dumplings, sliced BBQ pork, green onions, and Chinese greens, served in a seasoned broth.$13.00
- Noodle Tom Yum
Gluten-Free. Vermicelli noodles with roasted tomato, bean sprouts, cilantro, and shrimp.$13.00
- Pot Pho
Contains Fish. Rice noodles in a seasoned mix of seafood, chicken, and beef broths. Garnished with bean sprouts, jalapeños, basil, cilantro, scallion, and lime wedges.$12.00
- Ramen
Contains Shellfish. Japanese wheat noodles, topped with bamboo shoots, bean sprouts, shiitake mushrooms, and scallions, served in miso soup.$12.00
Noodles
- Pad Thai
Vegetarian. Contains Egg. Contains Peanut. Stir fried rice noodles in a Pad Thai sauce with egg, green onions, bean sprouts, and ground peanuts. Garnished with bean sprouts, cilantro, and red cabbage.$11.00
- Pad See Ew
Can be made Gluten Free. Vegetarian. Contains Egg. Stir-fried wide rice noodles in a lightly sweetened soy sauce with egg, and broccoli.$11.00
- Lad Nar
Crispy stir fried wide rice noodles served with stir fried broccoli, carrots and ginger in a light gravy.$11.00
- Hot Pepper Noodle
Can be made Gluten Free. Spicy. Stir fried wide wheat/rice noodles with chili sauce, onion, red pepper, tomato, egg, and basil.$11.00
- Singapore Noodles
Contains Shellfish. Spicy. Stir fried rice vermicelli noodles with shrimp, bbq pork, egg, and vegetables soaked in lime juice, mixed with a spicy Thai curry.$14.00
- Spicy Basil
Gluten Free. Spicy. Steamed rice vermicelli noodles with carrots, ginger, green onions smothered in a basil sauce.$11.00
- Sliced Noodles
Gluten Free. Vegetarian. Contains Peanuts. Steamed rice vermicelli noodles seasoned with a sweet and garlic soy sauce, topped with bean sprouts, green onions, ground peanuts, and cilantro.$11.00
- Sesame Egg Noodles
Steamed egg noodles served with chicken sautéed in a dark soy sauce. Garnished with green onions, cilantro and sesame seeds and beansprouts.$11.00
- Thai Ravioli
Contains Shellfish. Contains Peanuts. Egg noodles with shrimp and pork dumplings, BBQ pork, green onions, peanuts, cilantro, bean sprouts, and topped with a garlic soy sauce.$14.00
- Veggie Bowl
Gluten-Free. Vegetarian. Steamed rice noodles served with seasoned tofu, bean sprouts, green onions, carrots, ground peanuts, cilantro, and red cabbage. Served with lime wedges and topped with a garlic soy sauce.$13.00
Salads
- Mandarian Chicken Salad
Gluten Free. Chicken strips marinated and glazed with coconut milk served over mandarin orange slices, spring greens, and pea-pods all topped with a light sesame soy vinaigrette.$11.00
- Seaweed Salad
Vegetarian. Seaweed laid over a spring salad topped with lime slices. Served with a lime vinaigrette.$8.00
- Cucumber Salad
Gluten Free. Vegetarian. Cucumbers, bean sprouts, carrots, tomatoes, red cabbage, and green onions topped with a tart lemon dressing.$7.00
- Beef Salad
Gluten Free. Spicy. Beef slices, green onions, and cilantro, tossed in a spicy chili lime dressing above a layer of cucumbers, cabbage, bean sprouts, and carrots.$10.00
Rice
- Red Curry
Gluten Free. Spicy. Blend of exotic asian spices smoldered with coconut milk and served over steamed vegetables.$11.00
- Fried Rice
Gluten Free. Stir fried rice with bean sprouts, green onions, carrots, egg, and cabbage.$10.00
- Spicy Fried Rice
Gluten Free. Spicy. Stir fried rice with onions, red peppers, egg, and Thai basil in a spicy chili garlic sauce.$11.00
- Curry Fried Rice
Gluten Free. Yellow curry stir fried rice with shiitake mushrooms, egg, green onions, peas, and red cabbage.$11.00
- Gai Kra Praow
Gluten Free. Spicy. Stir fried minced chicken, jalapeños, with fresh basil leaves in a basil sauce. Served over rice with a spring salad and mandarin orange slices.$13.00
- Hot Pepper Shrimp
Contains Shellfish. Spicy. Tempura battered shrimp sauteed in a five pepper sauce served over rice with a spring salad and mandarin orange slices.$14.00
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
5691 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago, IL 60646