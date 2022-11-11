Thai Recipe Bistro 2234 N 7th street, Suite 105
2234 N 7th street, Suite 105
Phoenix, AZ 85006
Popular Items
Appetizers (OL)
Edamame
Boiled green vegetable soybeans with lightly sprinkled sea salt
Fried Wonton
Fried crispy wonton skin served with sweet and sour sauce
Veggie Rolls
Fine slices of cabbage, carrot, celery, glass noodle wrapped with spring roll skin and fried served with sweet and sour sauce
Fresh Roll
(2) Spring rolls filled with crispy tofu, lettuce, herbs, bean sprouts, shredded carrots and rice noodles, served with house fresh roll sauce (contain peanut sauce)
Samosa
(5) Fried spring rolls skin filled with yellow onion, potato and curry powder topped with cilantro and green onion served with cucumber sauce
Fried Tofu
(8) Crispy fried tofu served with sweet sour sauce
Corn Cake
(8) House batter-fried sweet corn served with sweet and sour sauce
Potsticker
(6) Fried potstickers served with sweet soy sauce
Sweet Potato
(8) Fried sweet potatoes served with house plum sauce and crushed peanut
Chicken Wings
(6) Fried chicken wings sautéed with house special sweet and sour sauce
Crab Puff
(8) Fried wonton skin filled with crab meat and cream cheese served with sweet and sour sauce
Salt and Pepper Wings
(6) Fried chicken wings sautéed with house salt and pepper
Vegan Wings
(5) Fried vegan wings sautéed in house salt and pepper
Salt and Pepper Calamari
Satay Chicken
(4) Chicken skewer served with peanut sauce and cucumber sauce
Coconut Shrimp
(8) Batter-fried shrimp with shredded coconut served with sweet and sour sauce
Fried Calamari
(14) Batter-fried calamari rings served with sweet and sour sauce
Shrimp Wrap
(5) Shrimp wrapped with wonton skin and fried, served with plum sauce
Thai Fish Cake
(6) Fried mix of fish paste, curry paste and green bean served with sweet and sour cucumber sauce
Salmon Roll
(4) Fried spring roll skin filled with salmon, celery, sweet corn, served with house spicy sriracha sauce
Steamed Dumpling
(6) Served with house sweet soy sauce
Steam Mussels
(8) Mussels steamed with fresh garlic, lemongrass and basil
House Combo
(2) Thai Veggie Rolls, (2) Satay Chicken, (3) Potstickers, (3) Crab Puffs and (4) Fried Tofu and (2) Siamese Samosas
Green Combo
Edamame, (2) Thai Veggie Rolls, (2) Tofu Veggie Fresh Rolls, (6) Fried Tofu and (2) Siamese Samosas
Sea Combo
(3) Salmon Rolls, (4) Shrimp Wraps, (4) Crab Puffs, (8) Fried Calamari
Soups (OL)
Tom Yum Cup
Clear vegetarian lemongrass broth with chili paste (contains shrimp), galangal, lime juice, lemongrass, lime leaves, fresh mushroom topped with cilantro and green onion
Tom Yum Bowl
Clear vegetarian lemongrass broth with chili paste (contains shrimp), galangal, lime juice, lemongrass, lime leaves, fresh mushroom topped with cilantro and green onion
Tom Kha Cup
Clear vegetarian lemongrass broth with chili paste (contains shrimp), galangal, lime juice, lemongrass, lime leaves, fresh mushroom topped with cilantro and green onion
Tom Kha Bowl
Cup comes with (4) Shrimp, Bowl comes with (8) Shrimp - Clear vegetarian lemongrass broth with chili paste (contains shrimp), galangal, lime juice, lemongrass, lime leaves, fresh mushroom topped with cilantro and green onion
Tom Woon Sen Cup
Cup comes with (4) Calamari, Bowl comes with (8) calamari - Clear vegetarian lemongrass broth with chili paste (contains shrimp), galangal, lime juice, lemongrass, lime leaves, fresh mushroom topped with cilantro and green onion
Tom Woon Sen Bowl
Cup comes with (4oz) Salmon, Bowl comes with (8oz) Salmon - Clear vegetarian lemongrass broth with chili paste (contains shrimp), galangal, lime juice, lemongrass, lime leaves, fresh mushroom topped with cilantro and green onion
Entree (OL)
Basil
Basil, fresh garlic, yellow onion, jalapeño, green bean, bamboo shoot, carrot, bell pepper, zucchini and broccoli
Garlic
Fresh garlic, yellow onion, celery, fresh mushroom, baby corn, carrot, broccoli, zucchini and green onion
Sweet & Sour
Yellow onion, bell pepper, pineapple, celery, cucumber, tomato and green onion
Broccoli
Yellow onion, carrot and broccoli
Eggplant
Eggplant, yellow onion, jalapeño, carrot, broccoli, bell pepper, zucchini and basil
Teriyaki
Steamed cabbage, yellow onion, sesame seed with house teriyaki sauce
Ginger
Fresh ginger, yellow onion, celery, fresh mushroom, baby corn, carrot, broccoli, zucchini and green onion
Veggies Lover
Yellow onion, celery, fresh mushroom, carrot, broccoli, cabbage, snow pea, zucchini and bean sprout
Cashew Nut
Yellow onion, chili paste, bell pepper, carrot, pineapple, broccoli, cashew nut and green onion
Pad Prik Sod
Yellow onion, jalapeno, bell pepper, fresh mushroom and green onion
Pad Prik King
Green bean, bell pepper, yellow onion with spicy Prik King paste
Rama
Fresh garlic, steamed mixed veggies with house peanut sauce
Lemon Chicken
Batter-fried chicken with creamy house lemon sauce served on a bed of green lettuce
Orange
Batter-fried chicken with house orange sauce served on a bed of green lettuce
Lemongrass
King of Garlic
Salad (OL)
House Salad
Lettuce, tomato, spinach, cucumber, onion, sweet corn with house dressing (contains peanut sauce)
Mango Salad
Shredded fresh mangoo, shredded carrot, red onion, house lime juice dressing, cashew nut, (2) grilled shrimp
Papaya Salad
Shredded fresh green papaya, fresh garlic, tomato, green bean, shredded carrot, house lime juice dressing, peanut, (2) grilled shrimp
Avocado Salad
Larb
Choice of meat, ground roasted rice, mint leaves, red onion, shredded carrot with. hosue chili paste lime juice dressing
Beef Salad
Slice beef, ground roasted rice, mint leaves, red onion, shredded carrot with house chili paste lime juice dressing
Woon Sen Salad
Glass noodle, ground chicken, (2) grilled shrimp, red onion, shredded carrot, mint leaves with house chili paste lime juice dressing
Shrimp Salad
Grill (OL)
BBQ Chicken
Marinated chicken breast fire grilled with house cury garlic sauce served with sweet and sour sauce on a bed of green lettuce
BBQ Pork
Marinated pork chop fire grilled with house garlic soy sauce served with spicy soy sauce on a bed of steamed veggies
Uptown Thai Sausage
Grilled Northern-style Thai sausage served with fresh ginger, peanut on a bed of green lettuce
Curry (OL)
Jungle Curry
Red curry in clear vegetarian broth, green bean, bamboo shoot, fresh galingale (Kra-Chai), carrot, baby corn, bell pepper, lime leaves, zucchini and basil
Red Curry
Red curry in coconut milk, bamboo shoot, carrot, broccoli, bell pepper, fresh mushroom, zucchini and basil
Pineapple Curry
Red curry in coconut milk, carrot, bell pepper, camboo shoot, pineapple, tomato, lime leaves
Pumpkin Curry
Red curry in coconut milk, carrot, bell pepper, bamboo shoot and basil
Peanut Curry
Red curry with house peanut sauce in coconut milk, potato, yellow onion, carrot and crushed peanut
Panang Curry
Panang curry in coconut milk, bell pepper, yellow onion, green bean and lime leaves
Green Curry
Green curry in coconut milk, bamboo shoot, carrot, broccoli, bell pepper, green bean, eggplant, zucchini and basil
Yellow Curry
Yellow curry in coconut milk, potato, yellow onion and carrot
Massaman Curry
Massaman curry in coconut milk, potato, yellow onion, carrot and peanut
Noodle (OL)
Pad Thai
Thin rice noodle, egg, green onion, bean sprout and crushed peanut, Served with (1) Veggie Roll
Chowmein
Egg noodle, yellow onion, carrot, broccoli, cabbage, bean sprout, and green onion
Dynamite Noodle
Thin rice noodle, yellow onion, carrot, jalapeno, bell pepper, Sriracha sauce, bean sprout and basil
Wok Me Up
Wide rice noodle, yellow onion, egg, turnip, bean sprout, green onion and crushed peanut
Pad See Ew
Wide rice noodle, egg, yellow onion carrot, broccoli and cabbage, Served with (1) Veggie Roll
Drunken Noodle
Wide rice noodle, yellow onion, carrot, broccoli, cabbage, bell pepper, jalapeno and basil
Rad Nar
Wide rice noodle sauteed with soy garlic sauce, yellow onion, carrot, broccoli, shitake mushroom, cabbage with house gravy sauce
Pad Wood Sen
Glass noodle, yellow onion, egg, carrot, broccoli, cabbage and green onion
Soup Noodle (OL)
Fried Rice (OL)
Thai Fried Rice
Jasmine rice, egg, yellow onion, carrot, broccoli, cabbage and green onion
Crab Fried Rice
Jasmine rice, egg, jalapeno, pea, carrot served with slices of cucumber and tomatoes
Dynamite Fried Rice
Jasmine rice, yellow onion, carrot, jalapeno, bell pepper, Sriracha sauce, bean sprout and basil
Drunken Fried Rice
Jasmine rice, yellow onion, carrot, broccoli, cabbage, jalapeno, bell pepper and basil