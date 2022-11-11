Thai Recipe Bistro 2234 N 7th street, Suite 105

Thai Recipe Bistro imageView gallery

Thai Recipe Bistro

3,942 Reviews

$$

2234 N 7th street, Suite 105

Phoenix, AZ 85006

Appetizers (OL)

Edamame

$5.95

Boiled green vegetable soybeans with lightly sprinkled sea salt

Fried Wonton

$4.95

Fried crispy wonton skin served with sweet and sour sauce

Veggie Rolls

$4.95+

Fine slices of cabbage, carrot, celery, glass noodle wrapped with spring roll skin and fried served with sweet and sour sauce

Fresh Roll

$8.95

(2) Spring rolls filled with crispy tofu, lettuce, herbs, bean sprouts, shredded carrots and rice noodles, served with house fresh roll sauce (contain peanut sauce)

Samosa

$8.95

(5) Fried spring rolls skin filled with yellow onion, potato and curry powder topped with cilantro and green onion served with cucumber sauce

Fried Tofu

$8.95

(8) Crispy fried tofu served with sweet sour sauce

Corn Cake

$9.95

(8) House batter-fried sweet corn served with sweet and sour sauce

Potsticker

$9.95

(6) Fried potstickers served with sweet soy sauce

Sweet Potato

$9.95

(8) Fried sweet potatoes served with house plum sauce and crushed peanut

Chicken Wings

$11.95

(6) Fried chicken wings sautéed with house special sweet and sour sauce

Crab Puff

$11.95

(8) Fried wonton skin filled with crab meat and cream cheese served with sweet and sour sauce

Salt and Pepper Wings

$12.95

(6) Fried chicken wings sautéed with house salt and pepper

Vegan Wings

$13.95

(5) Fried vegan wings sautéed in house salt and pepper

Salt and Pepper Calamari

$14.95

Satay Chicken

$11.95

(4) Chicken skewer served with peanut sauce and cucumber sauce

Coconut Shrimp

$10.95

(8) Batter-fried shrimp with shredded coconut served with sweet and sour sauce

Fried Calamari

$12.95

(14) Batter-fried calamari rings served with sweet and sour sauce

Shrimp Wrap

$11.95

(5) Shrimp wrapped with wonton skin and fried, served with plum sauce

Thai Fish Cake

$12.95

(6) Fried mix of fish paste, curry paste and green bean served with sweet and sour cucumber sauce

Salmon Roll

$11.95

(4) Fried spring roll skin filled with salmon, celery, sweet corn, served with house spicy sriracha sauce

Steamed Dumpling

$10.95

(6) Served with house sweet soy sauce

Steam Mussels

$12.95

(8) Mussels steamed with fresh garlic, lemongrass and basil

House Combo

$19.95

(2) Thai Veggie Rolls, (2) Satay Chicken, (3) Potstickers, (3) Crab Puffs and (4) Fried Tofu and (2) Siamese Samosas

Green Combo

$19.95

Edamame, (2) Thai Veggie Rolls, (2) Tofu Veggie Fresh Rolls, (6) Fried Tofu and (2) Siamese Samosas

Sea Combo

$20.95

(3) Salmon Rolls, (4) Shrimp Wraps, (4) Crab Puffs, (8) Fried Calamari

Soups (OL)

Tom Yum Cup

Clear vegetarian lemongrass broth with chili paste (contains shrimp), galangal, lime juice, lemongrass, lime leaves, fresh mushroom topped with cilantro and green onion

Tom Yum Bowl

Clear vegetarian lemongrass broth with chili paste (contains shrimp), galangal, lime juice, lemongrass, lime leaves, fresh mushroom topped with cilantro and green onion

Tom Kha Cup

Clear vegetarian lemongrass broth with chili paste (contains shrimp), galangal, lime juice, lemongrass, lime leaves, fresh mushroom topped with cilantro and green onion

Tom Kha Bowl

Cup comes with (4) Shrimp, Bowl comes with (8) Shrimp - Clear vegetarian lemongrass broth with chili paste (contains shrimp), galangal, lime juice, lemongrass, lime leaves, fresh mushroom topped with cilantro and green onion

Tom Woon Sen Cup

Cup comes with (4) Calamari, Bowl comes with (8) calamari - Clear vegetarian lemongrass broth with chili paste (contains shrimp), galangal, lime juice, lemongrass, lime leaves, fresh mushroom topped with cilantro and green onion

Tom Woon Sen Bowl

Cup comes with (4oz) Salmon, Bowl comes with (8oz) Salmon - Clear vegetarian lemongrass broth with chili paste (contains shrimp), galangal, lime juice, lemongrass, lime leaves, fresh mushroom topped with cilantro and green onion

Entree (OL)

Basil

Basil, fresh garlic, yellow onion, jalapeño, green bean, bamboo shoot, carrot, bell pepper, zucchini and broccoli

Garlic

Fresh garlic, yellow onion, celery, fresh mushroom, baby corn, carrot, broccoli, zucchini and green onion

Sweet & Sour

Yellow onion, bell pepper, pineapple, celery, cucumber, tomato and green onion

Broccoli

Yellow onion, carrot and broccoli

Eggplant

Eggplant, yellow onion, jalapeño, carrot, broccoli, bell pepper, zucchini and basil

Teriyaki

Steamed cabbage, yellow onion, sesame seed with house teriyaki sauce

Ginger

Fresh ginger, yellow onion, celery, fresh mushroom, baby corn, carrot, broccoli, zucchini and green onion

Veggies Lover

Yellow onion, celery, fresh mushroom, carrot, broccoli, cabbage, snow pea, zucchini and bean sprout

Cashew Nut

Yellow onion, chili paste, bell pepper, carrot, pineapple, broccoli, cashew nut and green onion

Pad Prik Sod

Yellow onion, jalapeno, bell pepper, fresh mushroom and green onion

Pad Prik King

Green bean, bell pepper, yellow onion with spicy Prik King paste

Rama

Fresh garlic, steamed mixed veggies with house peanut sauce

Lemon Chicken

$17.95

Batter-fried chicken with creamy house lemon sauce served on a bed of green lettuce

Orange

$17.95

Batter-fried chicken with house orange sauce served on a bed of green lettuce

Lemongrass

King of Garlic

Salad (OL)

House Salad

$8.95

Lettuce, tomato, spinach, cucumber, onion, sweet corn with house dressing (contains peanut sauce)

Mango Salad

$13.95

Shredded fresh mangoo, shredded carrot, red onion, house lime juice dressing, cashew nut, (2) grilled shrimp

Papaya Salad

$13.95

Shredded fresh green papaya, fresh garlic, tomato, green bean, shredded carrot, house lime juice dressing, peanut, (2) grilled shrimp

Avocado Salad

$12.95

Larb

$15.95

Choice of meat, ground roasted rice, mint leaves, red onion, shredded carrot with. hosue chili paste lime juice dressing

Beef Salad

$16.95

Slice beef, ground roasted rice, mint leaves, red onion, shredded carrot with house chili paste lime juice dressing

Woon Sen Salad

$16.95

Glass noodle, ground chicken, (2) grilled shrimp, red onion, shredded carrot, mint leaves with house chili paste lime juice dressing

Shrimp Salad

$16.95

Grill (OL)

BBQ Chicken

$18.95

Marinated chicken breast fire grilled with house cury garlic sauce served with sweet and sour sauce on a bed of green lettuce

BBQ Pork

$18.95

Marinated pork chop fire grilled with house garlic soy sauce served with spicy soy sauce on a bed of steamed veggies

Uptown Thai Sausage

$17.95

Grilled Northern-style Thai sausage served with fresh ginger, peanut on a bed of green lettuce

Curry (OL)

Jungle Curry

Red curry in clear vegetarian broth, green bean, bamboo shoot, fresh galingale (Kra-Chai), carrot, baby corn, bell pepper, lime leaves, zucchini and basil

Red Curry

Red curry in coconut milk, bamboo shoot, carrot, broccoli, bell pepper, fresh mushroom, zucchini and basil

Pineapple Curry

$1.00

Red curry in coconut milk, carrot, bell pepper, camboo shoot, pineapple, tomato, lime leaves

Pumpkin Curry

$1.00

Red curry in coconut milk, carrot, bell pepper, bamboo shoot and basil

Peanut Curry

Red curry with house peanut sauce in coconut milk, potato, yellow onion, carrot and crushed peanut

Panang Curry

Panang curry in coconut milk, bell pepper, yellow onion, green bean and lime leaves

Green Curry

Green curry in coconut milk, bamboo shoot, carrot, broccoli, bell pepper, green bean, eggplant, zucchini and basil

Yellow Curry

Yellow curry in coconut milk, potato, yellow onion and carrot

Massaman Curry

Massaman curry in coconut milk, potato, yellow onion, carrot and peanut

Noodle (OL)

Pad Thai

Thin rice noodle, egg, green onion, bean sprout and crushed peanut, Served with (1) Veggie Roll

Chowmein

Egg noodle, yellow onion, carrot, broccoli, cabbage, bean sprout, and green onion

Dynamite Noodle

Thin rice noodle, yellow onion, carrot, jalapeno, bell pepper, Sriracha sauce, bean sprout and basil

Wok Me Up

Wide rice noodle, yellow onion, egg, turnip, bean sprout, green onion and crushed peanut

Pad See Ew

Wide rice noodle, egg, yellow onion carrot, broccoli and cabbage, Served with (1) Veggie Roll

Drunken Noodle

Wide rice noodle, yellow onion, carrot, broccoli, cabbage, bell pepper, jalapeno and basil

Rad Nar

Wide rice noodle sauteed with soy garlic sauce, yellow onion, carrot, broccoli, shitake mushroom, cabbage with house gravy sauce

Pad Wood Sen

Glass noodle, yellow onion, egg, carrot, broccoli, cabbage and green onion

Soup Noodle (OL)

Boat Beef Noodle

$17.95

Thin rice noodle, beef, braised beef broth, bean sprout, basil topped with cilantro, fried garlic and green onion

Kao Soi

$17.95

Egg noodle in coconut milk, chicken, red onion topped with cilantro, crispy egg noodle, green onion and sliced lime

Fried Rice (OL)

Thai Fried Rice

Jasmine rice, egg, yellow onion, carrot, broccoli, cabbage and green onion

Crab Fried Rice

$22.95

Jasmine rice, egg, jalapeno, pea, carrot served with slices of cucumber and tomatoes

Dynamite Fried Rice

Jasmine rice, yellow onion, carrot, jalapeno, bell pepper, Sriracha sauce, bean sprout and basil

Drunken Fried Rice

Jasmine rice, yellow onion, carrot, broccoli, cabbage, jalapeno, bell pepper and basil

House Fried Rice