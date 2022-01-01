Restaurant header imageView gallery

Thai Recipe Cuisine 1715 Lundy Ave, Ste 180

review star

No reviews yet

1715 Lundy Ave STE 180

San Jose, CA 95131

Order Again

Appetizer

Wonton

$11.95

Veggie Roll

$11.95

Fried Tofu

$11.95

Chicken Wing

$12.95
Pot Sticker Chicken

$12.95

Pot Sticker Veggie

$12.95

I-saan Sausage

$12.95

Roti

$12.95

Satay Chicken

$14.95

Butterfly Prawn

$14.95

Fried Calamari

$14.95

Soup

Hot & Sour Soup (TomYum) - Bowl

$9.95

Hot & Sour Soup (TomYum) - Hot Pot

$16.95

Coconut Milk Soup (Tom Kha) - Bowl

$9.95

Coconut Milk Soup (Tom Kha) - Hot Pot

$16.95

Pot Sticker Soup Chicken - Bowl

$9.95

Pot Sticker Soup Chicken - HotPot

$16.95

Pot Sticker Soup Veggie - Bowl

$9.95

Pot Sticker Soup Veggie - Hot Pot

$16.95

Cabbage Soup - Bowl

$11.95

Cabbage Soup - Hot Pot

$19.95

Salad

Somtum

$14.95

Lao Papaya Salad

$14.95

BBQ Beef Salad

$14.95

Waterfall Beef Salad

$16.95

Larb Chicken

$16.95

Larb Pork

$14.95

Larb Tofu

$14.95

Larb Beef

$16.95

Calamari Salad

$16.95

Prawn Salad

$16.95

Silver Noodle Salad

$18.95

Seafood Salad

$18.95

Special

Mussamum Beef

$21.95

Crab Fried Rice

$21.95

Pad Thai Crab Meat

$21.95

Spicy Catfish

$21.95

Duck Curry

$27.95

Duck Fried Rice

$23.95

Pompano w/3 Flavor Sauce

$27.95

Roti w/Chicken

$19.95

Roti w/Veggie

$19.95

BBQ | Fried

BBQ Chicken

$14.95

Fried Chicken (Gai Tod)

$14.95

Fried Pork (Moo Tod)

$14.95

Lunch - Rice Plate

(L) Basil

$14.95

(L) Eggplant Chili

$14.95

(L) Hot Pepper & Onion

$14.95

(L) Pad Cha

$14.95

(L) Prik King

$14.95

(L) Bamboo Shoot

$14.95

(L) Baby Corn w/Mushroom

$14.95

(L) Garlic & Black Pepper

$14.95

(L) Mixed Vegetables

$14.95

(L) Broccoli Oyster Sauce

$14.95

(L) Pad Ginger

$14.95

(L) Mango Cashew Nut

$14.95

(L) Sweet & Sour

$14.95

(L) Rama Thai

$14.95

Lunch - Curry

(L) Mussamun Curry

$15.95

(L) Yellow Curry

$15.95

(L) Green Curry

$15.95

(L) Panang Curry

$15.95

(L) Red Curry

$15.95

(L) ChooChee Curry

$15.95

(L) Pumpkin Curry

$15.95

(L) Mango Curry

$16.95

Lunch - Combo

Egg Fried Rice + Fried Chicken

$20.95

Egg Fried Rice + Fried Pork

$20.95

Yellow Curry (Combo)

$19.95

Green Curry (Combo)

$19.95

Panang Curry (Combo)

$19.95

Basil (Combo)

$19.95

Eggplant (Combo)

$19.95

Prik King (Combo)

$19.95

Bamboo Shoot (Combo)

$19.95

Pad Cha (Combo)

$19.95

Hot Pepper (Combo)

$19.95

Pad Ginger (Combo)

$19.95

Mixed Veggie (Combo)

$19.95

Sweet & Sour (Combo)

$19.95

Dinner - Entrees

(DN) Basil

$17.95

(DN) Eggplant

$17.95

(DN) Hot Pepper & Onion

$17.95

(DN) Pad Cha

$17.95

(DN) Prik King

$17.95

(DN) Bamboo

$17.95

(DN) Baby Corn w/Mushroom

$17.95

(DN) Garlic & Black Pepper

$17.95

(DN) Mixed Vegetables

$17.95

(DN) Broccoli

$17.95

(DN) Pad Ginger

$17.95

(DN) Mango Cashew Nut

$17.95

(DN) Sweet & Sour

$17.95

(DN) Rama Thai

$17.95

Jasmine Rice

$3.50

Brown Rice

$4.50

$4.50

Dinner - Curry

(DN) Mussamun

$18.95

(DN) Yellow Curry

$18.95

(DN) Green Curry

$18.95

(DN) Panang Curry

$18.95

(DN) Red Curry

$18.95

(DN) ChooChee Curry

$18.95

(DN) Pumpkin Curry

$18.95

(DN) Mango Curry

$19.95

Roasted Duck Curry

$27.95

Jasmine Rice

$3.50

Brown Rice

$4.50

Noodle | Noodle Soup

Pad Thai

$17.95

Seew

$17.95

Drunken Noodle (Keemow)

$17.95

Spicy Spaghetti

$17.95

Chowmein

$17.95

Simply Noodle

$17.95

Spaghetti Green Curry

$17.95

Thai Style Sukiyaki

$17.95

Lad Nar

$17.95

Pad Woonsen

$17.95

Tom Yum Noodle Soup

$17.95

Tom Kha Noodle Soup

$17.95

Chicken Noodle Soup

$15.95

Pad Thai Crab Meat

$21.95

Fried Rice

Egg Fried Rice

$15.95

Fried Rice

$17.95

Basil Fried Rice

$17.95

Yellow Curry Fried Rice

$17.95

Pineapple Fried Rice

$17.95

Crab Fried Rice

$21.95

Duck Fried Rice

$23.95

Egg Fried Rice + Fried Chicken

$20.95

Egg Fried Rice + Fried Pork

$20.95

Side Order

Jasmine Rice

$3.50

Brown Rice

$4.50

Coconut Rice

$5.00

Sticky Rice

$4.50

Garlic Rice

$5.00

Garlic Noodle

$5.00

Steamed Noodle

$4.50

Steamed Vegetable

$5.00

Fried Egg

$4.00

Cucumber Salad

$4.50

Peanut Sauce (S)

$2.50

Peanut Sauce (L)

$5.00

Utensil

Beverages

Thai Iced Tea

$6.00

Thai Iced Tea (Jumbo)

$11.00

Thai Iced Coffee

$6.00

Thai Iced Coffee (Jumbo)

$11.00

BFF

$6.00

BFF (Jumbo)

$11.00

Lady in Pink (Jumbo)

$6.00

Lemonade Iced Tea

$6.00

Thai Style

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$3.50

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Sparkling Water

$4.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Green Tea

$2.50

Ginger Tea

$2.50

Black Tea

$2.50

Apple Juice

$3.50

Coconut Juice

$4.50

Water (Arrow Head)

$2.00

Beer

Singha

$5.00

Heineken

$5.00

Kirin

$5.00

BlueMoon

$5.00

Wine by the Glass

Bistro Chardonnay (Glass)

$8.00

Bistro Merlot (Glass)

$8.00

Bistro Cabernet Sauvignon (Glass)

$8.00

Kendall Jackson Chardonnay (Glass)

$10.00

Kendall Jackson Merlot (Glass)

$10.00

Kendall Jackson Cabernet (Glass)

$10.00

Wine by the Bottle

Bistro Chardonnay (Bottle)

$19.00

Bistro Merlot (Bottle)

$19.00

Bistro Cabernet Sauvignon (Bottle)

$19.00

Kendall Jackson Chardonnay (Bottle)

$25.00

Kendall Jackson Merlot (Bottle)

$25.00

Kendall Jackson Cabernet (Bottle)

$25.00

Dessert

Fried Banana w/Honey

$6.95

Fried Banana w/Ice Cream

$9.95

Ice Cream

$5.95

Sweet Rice w/Mango

$9.95

Sweet Sticky Rice Only

$5.95

Roti Condense Milk

$9.95

Roti w/Ice Cream

$12.95

Roti Dessert Combo

$18.95
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
We are unable to provide the refund for all items. Also, the cancellation is not acceptable if food has been cooked and served. Thank you !!

1715 Lundy Ave STE 180, San Jose, CA 95131

Gallery
