Chinese
Thai
Bars & Lounges
Thai Room Restaurant
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Sawasdee ka! The Thai Room Restaurant & Bar located in Kill Devil Hills has been serving authentic Thai cuisine for dine-in and take-out on the Outer Banks of North Carolina for more than 35 years! Thai Room was voted Best Outer Banks Thai restaurant and best takeout 2018,2019 & 2020!
Location
710 S Virginia Dare Trail, Kill Devil Hills, NC 27948
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
TRiO Restaurant & Market - Kitty Hawk
No Reviews
3708 N Croatan Hwy Kitty Hawk, NC 27949
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Kill Devil Hills
More near Kill Devil Hills