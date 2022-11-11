Restaurant header imageView gallery
Chinese
Thai
Bars & Lounges

Thai Room Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

710 S Virginia Dare Trail

Kill Devil Hills, NC 27948

Order Again

Popular Items

SPRING ROLL
PAD THAI
DUMPLINGS

APPS

BANGKOK BEEF STRIPS

$9.50

Marinated and lightly fried beef strips served with sticky rice and dipping sauce.

CHICKEN WINGS

$9.50

Fried chicken wings with special Thai sauce.

CRAB RANGOON

$7.50

5 pcs.

DUMPLINGS

$8.95

7 pcs. per order.

FRIED BEAN CURD

$6.50

Lightly fried Tofu served with a sweet chili dipping sauce.

FRIED EGG ROLL

$2.50

1 pc. shrimp and pork inside.

LAAB

$9.50

Ground pork tossed with Thai spices and lime dressing.

MUSSELS BASIL

$12.00

Sautéed mussels in a sweet/spicy chili paste sauce.

SATAY

$9.50

Marinated and grilled skewers served with peanut sauce and cucumber relish. 5 skewers.

SHRIMP TEMPURA

$9.50Out of stock

Lightly battered, then fried.

SPRING ROLL

$3.50

2 pcs. per order. Regular Spring Rolls have shrimp and pork inside. Vegetarian available.

SUMMER ROLLS

$6.95

2 rolls per order. Chilled rice paper wrap and choice of protein inside.

THAI STICKS

$10.50

Mixed combo satay with 3 chicken and 3 pork.

SALADS

GINGER SALAD

$6.50

PAPAYA SALAD

$9.50

BEEF SALAD

$10.50

Grilled Beef with tomatoes, cucumbers, onions tossed with Thai spices and a lime dressing.

SQUID SALAD

$10.50

SOUPS

BANGKOK BAY SOUP

$8.50

EGG DROP

$3.50

HOT & SOUR SOUP

$3.50

LEMONGRASS SOUP

$7.50

THAI ROOM SOUP

$7.50

Tom Kha Gai. Coconut milk base soup, Thai aromatics choice of chicken or shrimp.

WONTON SOUP

$3.50

VEG. L. SOUP

$7.50

VEG. THAI SOUP

$6.95

CHINESE

BROCCOLI

$16.50

CASHEW CHICKEN

$16.50

GARLIC SAUCE

$16.50

GENERAL TAO'S CHICKEN

$16.50

KUNG PAO CHICKEN

$16.50

MONGOLIAN BEEF

$16.50

MOO GOO GAI PAN

$16.50

MU SHU PORK

$16.50

SESAME CHICKEN

$16.50

SWEET & SOUR

$16.50

GARLIC SAUCE COMBO

$17.50

MOO GOO GAI PAN COMBO

$17.50

MONGOLIAN BEEF COMBO

$17.50

SWEET & SOUR COMBO

$17.50

BROCCOLI COMBO

$17.50

KUNG PAO CHICKEN COMBO

$17.50

GENERAL TAO'S CHICKEN COMBO

$17.50

SESAME CHICKEN COMBO

$17.50

CASHEW CHICKEN COMBO

$17.50

MU SHU PORK COMBO

$17.50

THAI

PAD PRIK KHING

$16.50

Stir fried green beans in a curry paste sauce with your choice of protein.

BASIL

$16.50

(Beef, Chicken Pork or Shrimp) Sautéed with vegetables and fresh basil.

GINGER

$16.50

(Beef, Chicken Pork or Shrimp) Sautéed with vegetables and fresh ginger.

CURRY

$16.95

Red or Green Curry with zucchini, bamboo shoots and mushrooms.

PANANG

$18.50

A richer version of a red curry with kaffir and Thai seasoning.

OMELETTE

$16.50

Stuffed with ground pork, pea pods, mushrooms & scallions.

SPICY BEEF

$16.50

Sautéed with vegetables in sweet spicy chili paste sauce.

ST. FRIED SNOW PEAS

$16.50

MASSAMUN

$19.95

Beef curry simmered with potatoes & pineapple.

SIAMESE GRILLED CHICKEN

$21.95

1/2 Chicken marinated in Thai spices, grilled, served with spicy dipping sauce.

SIAM SQUID

$21.50

Sautéed in garlic with vegetable in Thai pepper.

DUCK CURRY

$23.95

5 spiced roasted duck breast slow-cooked in red curry.

THAI ROOM SPECIAL

$23.95

Beef, pork, chicken and shrimp sautéed in basil sauce.

FISH FILET

$23.95

Sautéed grouper filet in a sweet spicy chilli paste sauce.

ST. FRIED SCALLOPS

$26.95Out of stock

Stir fried scallops with basil sauce.

TIGER CRY STEAK

$25.95

NY strip steak with Thai spices served with special dipping sauce.

KING & I

$28.95

Marinated ribeye served w/shrimp tempura and sautéed vegetables.

WHOLE FISH

$48.00

3 Flavor, Vegetable Basil, or Vegetable P/G Whole Red Snapper

DUCK BASIL

$23.95

5 spiced roasted duck breast sautéed with vegetable and basil.

FRIED RICE & NOODLES

FRIED RICE

$12.95

THAI ROOM FRIED RICE

$12.95

BASIL FRIED RICE

$13.95

PAD THAI

$14.50

DRUNKEN NOODLES

$14.50

Flat rice noodle sautéed with vegetables and basil leaves.

PAD SEE EWW

$14.50

Flat rice noodle sautéed with broccoli and egg.

LO MEIN

$12.95

(Beef, Chicken, Pork or Shrimp) Egg noodle sautéed with vegetables.

LAAD NAH

$14.50

Flat rice noodle with broccoli in gravy sauce.

COMBO BASIL FR. RICE

$17.95

COMBO DR. NOODLES

$17.95

COMBO FR. RICE

$17.50

COMBO LO MEIN

$17.50

COMBO SPTN

$17.95

COMBO TH. FR. RICE

$17.50

VEG. LO MEIN

$12.50

VEG. PAD SEE EWW

$12.95

VEGETARIAN (VEGAN)

Entrees in this section are vegan.

VEG. FRIED RICE

$12.50

VEG. FRIED RICE W/BASIL

$12.95

VEG. PAD THAI

$12.95

VEG. DRUNKEN NOODLES

$12.95

VEG. CURRY

$13.50

VEG. GINGER

$12.95

VEG. BASIL

$12.95

VEG. CASHEW (Deep Copy)

$12.95

VEG. BEAN CURD

$12.95

DAHU BHRAM

$15.95

Deep Fried Tofu tossed in homemade peanut sauce served over steamed broccoli.

VEG. LO MEIN

$12.50

VEG TH. FR. RICE

$12.50

VEGETARIAN PANANG

$13.50

DESSERTS

ICE CREAM

$3.95

GELATO

$5.00

MANGO STICKY RICE

$7.50

TARO PEARLS

$7.50

FR. BANANA

$7.50

STICKY RICE EGG CUSTARD

$7.50

MANGO EGG CUSTARD

$8.50

MANGO STICKY RICE ICE CREAM

$8.95

SIDE ITEMS

CRUNCHY

$1.25

RICE

$1.00+

FR. RICE

$1.50+

ST. VEG.

$2.50+

STICKY RICE

$1.75

CASHEWS

$1.95

PEANUTS

$1.00

RICE NOODLES

$1.50+

XTRA CURRY SAUCE

$3.50

XTRA PEANUT SAUCE

$3.50

XTRA EGG

$1.25

XTRA CHIX.

$2.00

XTRA PORK

$2.00

XTRA BEEF

$3.00

XTRA SHRIMP

$3.00

XTRA VEG

$2.00

XTRA PANCAKES

$0.50

XTRA PEANUT SAUCE-SM

$1.50

XTRA SAUCE

$1.00

XTRA SH. CAKES SAUCE-SM

$1.50

HOMEMADE MUSTARD

$0.50

LO MEIN

$2.50+

FRENCH FRIES

$2.95+

KIDS MENU (Copy)

KID'S BASKET

$7.50

NOODLE BOWL

$7.50

BEVERAGES

THAI TEA

$4.50

THAI GREEN TEA

$4.50

THAI COFFEE

$4.50

THAI COCONUT TEA

$5.50
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Sawasdee ka! The Thai Room Restaurant & Bar located in Kill Devil Hills has been serving authentic Thai cuisine for dine-in and take-out on the Outer Banks of North Carolina for more than 35 years! Thai Room was voted Best Outer Banks Thai restaurant and best takeout 2018,2019 & 2020!

710 S Virginia Dare Trail, Kill Devil Hills, NC 27948

