- Thai Samurai Mount Juliet
Thai Samurai Mount Juliet
401 S Mt Juliet Rd
Suite 250
Mt. Juliet, TN 37122
Thai Menu
Starters
- Spring Rolls$4.50
2 pieces. Crispy spring rolls filled with shredded vegetables, and bean thread noodles deep-fried and served with our house sweet and sour sauce
- Fresh Roll$6.00
2 pieces. Fresh lettuce, carrot, cucumber, rice noodles, wrapped with rice paper served with our house creamy peanut sauce
- Edamame$6.00
Steamed whole soy, sprinkled with salt
- Spicy Edamame$7.00
Edamame with garlic, sesame oil, sweet soy, and peppers
- Thai Samurai Roll$9.00
2 pieces. Crispy spring rolls filled with chicken, shrimp, mushroom, carrot, and water chestnuts deep fried served with sweet chili sauce
- Bangkok Rolls$10.00
2 pieces. Crispy rice paper, stuffed with ground chicken, shrimp, carrot, mushroom, water chestnut, celery, scallions, and glass noodle served with sweet chili sauce
- Crab Rangoon$9.00
Fried crab meat with cheese cream
- Veggie Gyoza$9.00
5 pieces. Pan-fried dumplings filled with minced vegetables
- Gyoza$9.00
5 pieces. Pan-fried dumplings filled with minced chicken and vegetables
- Steamed Dumplings$9.00
Chicken and shrimp with water chestnuts and onions, topped with crunchy garlic and served with ginger soy sauce
- Satay Chicken$10.00
4 pieces. Marinated chicken strip grilled on skewers, served with creamy peanut sauce and cucumber sauce
- Thai Sausage$10.00
Home-made Thai sausage serve with sriracha sauce
- Chicken Lettuce Wraps$12.00
Sautéed mince chicken with mushrooms and water chestnuts, served over crispy noodles
- Char Siu Bao Barbecued Pork Buns$12.00
Steamed buns with barbecued pork
- Fried Calamari$12.00
Lightly battered calamari fried to perfection
- Appetizer Combination$17.00
The combination of our popular appetizers, spring rolls, satay chicken and steamed dumplings
- Thai Beef Jerky$10.00
Deep-fried beef marinated in Thai special sauce
Soup
- Cup Tom Kha$6.00
Coconut milk soup with lime juice, kaffir leaves, lemon grass, and mushrooms
- Pot Tom Kha$14.00
Coconut milk soup with lime juice, kaffir leaves, lemon grass, and mushrooms
- Cup Tom Yum$6.00
A traditional hot and sour soup with mushrooms and tomatoes served with a touch of cilantro
- Pot Tom Yum$14.00
A traditional hot and sour soup with mushrooms and tomatoes served with a touch of cilantro
- Cup Wonton Soup$5.00
Thai style wonton soup with chicken and shrimp filled wontons
- Pot Wonton Soup$13.00
Thai style wonton soup with chicken and shrimp filled wontons
- Cup Vegetables & Tofu$5.00
Vegetarian soup with tofu, and mixed vegetables swirled together in a clear soup
- Pot Vegetables & Tofu$13.00
Vegetarian soup with tofu, and mixed vegetables swirled together in a clear soup
- Cup Miso Soup$4.00
Served with tofu, seaweed and green onions
- Pot Miso Soup$9.00
Served with tofu, seaweed and green onions
Salad - Yum
- Thai Samurai Salad$11.00
Fresh mix vegetables with shrimp and chicken served with peanut sauce or ginger dressing
- Cucumber Salad$7.95
Cucumber and carrots lightly mixed with lime juice and grounded peanuts
- Cabbage Salad$7.95
Two kinds of cabbage, carrots, and ground peanuts seasoned with Thai spice
- Som Tum Papaya Salad$10.00
Julienne green papaya, carrot, tomato and steamed shrimp topped with peanuts
- Larb Gai Chicken Salad$15.00
Grounded chicken seasoned with chili peppers, crushed rice powder, lime juice, with a touch of cilantro
- Tiger Tear Beef Salad$16.00
Sliced grilled beef tossed with chili, onion, lime juice, and crushed rice powder with a touch of cilantro
- Yum Talay Seafood Salad$18.00
Seafood cocktail with shrimps, squids, scallops, onion, cilantro celery, and tomatoes
Entrées
- Basil$14.00
The most popular thai stir-fry; fresh thai basil, onions, carrot, mushrooms, bell peppers, and bamboo shoot with your choice of meat
- Cashew Nut$14.00
Original version called 'cashew chicken", stir-fried in our special house brown sauce with onions, water chestnut, bell peppers, carrot, and cashew nuts with your choice of meat
- Peanut Sauce$14.00
Thai peanut dipping sauce and spinach
- Pad Gatium Garlic Sauce$14.00
Your selection of meat stir-fried in our special garlic sauce, fresh crushed garlic, and crushed black peppers served over mix vegetables
- Sweet & Sour$14.00
Sautéed onions, pineapples, cucumbers, carrot, and tomatoes in our sweet & sour sauce with your choice of meat
- Ginger$14.00
Sautéed fresh ginger, mushrooms, onions, baby corns, carrot, and bell peppers in our brown sauce with your choice of meat
- Broccoli with Brown Sauce$14.00
Fresh broccoli and carrots stir fried with your choice of meat and our house brown sauce
- Sautéed Mixed Vegetables$14.00
Stir-fried mix vegetables with brown sauce
- Spicy Eggplant$14.00
Eggplant, stir fried with bamboo shoot, mushroom, bell peppers, onions, carrots, and fresh basil with your choice of meat
- Sesame Chicken$16.00
Deep-fried battered chicken with our house sesame sauce served with broccoli and topped with sesame seeds
- Orange Chicken$16.00
Deep-fried battered chicken with our house orange sauce served with broccoli
Curries
- Red Curry$14.00
Thai red curry blended with coconut milk, bamboo shoot, peas, carrots, bell peppers, and fresh basil with your selection of meat
- Green Curry$14.00
Thai green curry with a tinged of sweet spiciness blended with coconut milk, green beans, bell peppers, bamboo shoots, peas, carrots, and fresh basil
- Massaman$14.00
Thai massaman curry, coconut milk, onions, carrots, and potatoes topped with peanuts
- Panang$14.00
A creamy Thai Panang curry mixed with coconut milk, green beans, bell peppers, peas and carrots with your selection of meat.
Fried Rice
- Fried Rice$14.00
Stir-fried rice with egg, peas, carrot, and onion with your choice of meat
- Thai Samurai Fried Rice$14.00
Stir-fried rice with egg, peas, carrot, bell pepper, onions and fresh basil leaves with your choice of meat
- Pineapple Fried Rice$22.00
Special fried rice with curry powder, shrimp, chicken, onions, cashews, peas, pineapples, carrot, and raisins
- Crab Fried Rice$26.00
Fried eggs, scallion, onions, tomato, edamame, seasoning soy, with lump crab