Thai
Chinese
Barbeque

Thai Satay BBQ

227 Reviews

$

1403 E Foothill Boulevard

Upland, CA 91786

Popular Items

THAI ICED TEA
Pad Kee Mao (Drunken Noodle)
Pad Thai

APPETIZERS

Egg Rolls (2)

Egg Rolls (2)

$3.50

Deep fried egg rolls stuffed with mixed vegetables and glass noodles served with sweet & sour sauce.

Fried Wonton (10)

Fried Wonton (10)

$8.99

Deep fried wontons stuffed with chicken served with sweet and sour sauce.

Foil Wrapped Chicken (5)

Foil Wrapped Chicken (5)

$8.99

Deep fried foil wrapped of the ground chicken and onion in special delicious sauce.

Crab Rangoon (8)

Crab Rangoon (8)

$9.99

Deep fried wontons stuffed with cream cheese and imitation crab meat serve with sweet & sour sauce.

Shrimp Rolls (4)

Shrimp Rolls (4)

$8.99

Deep fried shrimp wrapped with egg roll skin and served with sweet & sour sauce

Shrimp Tempura (4)

Shrimp Tempura (4)

$8.99

Tempura battered shrimp served with sweet and sour sauce

Dumplings (7)

Dumplings (7)

$8.99

Choice of steamed or fried chicken dumplings served with dumpling sauce.

Chicken Egg Rolls

Chicken Egg Rolls

$4.50+

Deep fried egg rolls stuffed with chicken, vegetables and glass noodles served with sweet & sour sauce

Fried Tofu (8)

Fried Tofu (8)

$8.99

Deep fried tofu serve with crushed peanut and sweet & sour sauce

Appetizer for Two

Appetizer for Two

$15.99

4 SATAYS, 4 WONTONS, 2 EGG ROLLS & 2 FOIL CHICKEN

NOODLES

Pad Thai

Pad Thai

$12.99

Stir fried rice noodle with egg, bean sprout, green onion served with crushed peanute

Pad See Ew

Pad See Ew

$12.99

Stir fried flat rice noodle with egg, broccoli, and carrot.

Pad Kee Mao (Drunken Noodle)

Pad Kee Mao (Drunken Noodle)

$12.99

Stir fried flat rice noodle with basil leaves, chili, bamboo shoot, bell pepper and onion

Chow Mein

Chow Mein

$12.99

Stir fried Yakisoba noodle with mix vegetables

Lad Nah

Lad Nah

$13.99

Flat rice noodle topped with gravy sauce, broccoli, and carrot.

No.# Special Combo

No. 1 BBQ Ribs & Chicken

No. 1 BBQ Ribs & Chicken

$17.99

BBQ beef ribs & BBQ chicken (boneless, skinless) with fried rice and salad.

No. 2 BBQ Chicken & Noodle

No. 2 BBQ Chicken & Noodle

$13.99

BBQ chicken with noodle and salad

No. 3 Chicken Satay Combo

No. 3 Chicken Satay Combo

$14.99

5 pieces of Chicken Satay with peanut sauce , fried rice & salad.

No. 4 BBQ Chicken & Egg Roll

No. 4 BBQ Chicken & Egg Roll

$13.99

BBQ chicken (boneless, skinless) & egg roll with fried rice and salad

F# Combo with Shrimp Fried Rice

F # 1 Chicken Broccoli

F # 1 Chicken Broccoli

$14.99

Stir-fried chicken (white meat), broccoli and carrot served with shrimp fried rice.

F # 2 Spicy Chicken

F # 2 Spicy Chicken

$14.99

stir-fried chicken with onions & bell pepper in spicy sauce served with shrimp fried rice

F # 3 Kung Pao Chicken

F # 3 Kung Pao Chicken

$14.99

stir-fried chicken, bamboo, water chestnut, and peanut served with shrimp fried rice

F # 4 Thai BBQ Chicken

F # 4 Thai BBQ Chicken

$14.99

Thai BBQ chicken (boneless, skinless) with sweet chili sauce served with shrimp fried rice

F # 5 Sweet & Sour Chicken

F # 5 Sweet & Sour Chicken

$14.99

Stir-fried chicken with cucumber, onions, carrot, tomato, and pineapple in Thai sweet&sour sauce served with shrimp fried rice

F # 6 Pineapple Chicken

F # 6 Pineapple Chicken

$14.99

Battered chicken in pineapple sauce served with shrimp fried rice

F # 7 Chicken Satay (5)

F # 7 Chicken Satay (5)

$15.99

5 pieces of Chicken Satay with peanut sauce served with shrimp fried rice

F # 9 Spicy Shrimp

F # 9 Spicy Shrimp

$16.99

stir-fried shrimp with onions & bell pepper and carrot in spicy sauce served with shrimp fried rice

RICE

Thai Fried Rice

Thai Fried Rice

$12.99

Fried rice with egg and onion

Shrimp Fried Rice

Shrimp Fried Rice

$14.99

Fried rice with shrimps, egg and onion

Combination Fried Rice

Combination Fried Rice

$15.99

Shrimps, Chicken, Beef & Pork Thai Fried Rice

Crab Fried Rice

Crab Fried Rice

$16.99

Real Crab Meat Fried Rice with eggs and onions.

Pineapple Fried Rice

Pineapple Fried Rice

$15.99

Shrimps & Chicken Thai Fried Rice with Fresh Pineapple and Cashew Nut

Spicy Seafood Fried Rice

Spicy Seafood Fried Rice

$17.99

Fried rice with shrimp, squid, mussels, and imitation crab meat, stir fried with bell pepper, onion, chili and basil leaves.

Spicy Basil Fried Rice

Spicy Basil Fried Rice

$12.99

Fried rice with bell pepper, onion, chili and basil leaves.

Teriyaki Chicken Bowl

Teriyaki Chicken Bowl

$12.99

Grilled Chicken & Teriyaki Sauce with Steam Rice and Vegetable

Pad Ka Prow over Rice

Pad Ka Prow over Rice

$13.99

Choice of ground pork or chicken stir fried with basil leaves, chili, garlic, onions, carrot, and bell pepper served with steamed rice

FROM THE GRILL

Chicken Satay

Chicken Satay

$10.99+

Grilled marinated chicken on skewer served with peanut sauce and cucumber salad

Thai BBQ Chicken

Thai BBQ Chicken

$12.99

Grilled marinated chicken meat served with spicy sweet and sour sauce

Teriyaki Chicken

Teriyaki Chicken

$12.99

Grilled chicken served with teriyaki sauce

BBQ Beef Rib

BBQ Beef Rib

$6.99

1 piece of grilled beef rib with BBQ sauce

SALAD

Veggie Salad

Veggie Salad

$5.99+

Green salad with special house dressing

BBQ Chicken Salad

BBQ Chicken Salad

$12.99

Green salad with BBQ chicken and special house dressing

Papaya Salad with Shrimp

Papaya Salad with Shrimp

$13.99

Shredded fresh green papaya, shrimps, carrot and tomato tossed with chili lime dressing and topped with peanut

Spicy Beef Salad

Spicy Beef Salad

$13.99

Grilled beef tossed with lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, onions, cilantro with spicy lime dressing

Larb

Larb

$13.99

Ground chicken or pork in spicy lime dressing with cilantro, onion, chili, ground roasted rice, and mint leaves.

Yum Woon Sen

Yum Woon Sen

$14.99

Ground chicken & shrimp with glass noodle, onions, cilantro in spicy lime dressing

SOUPS

Chicken Rice Soup

Chicken Rice Soup

$12.99

Clear soup with chicken, jasmine rice, green onion and cilantro

Shrimp Rice Soup

Shrimp Rice Soup

$14.99

Clear soup with shrimps, jasmine rice, green onion, celery, and ginger

$15.99

Clear soup with white filet fish, jasmine rice, green onion, celery, and ginger

Noodle Soup

Noodle Soup

$12.99

Rice noodle with chicken and bean sprouts in chicken broth

Special Wonton Soup

Special Wonton Soup

$13.99

Wontons stuffed with marinated ground chicken in clear soup with chicken, shrimps, and napa cabbage.

Tom Yum Soup (Hot & Sour Soup)

Tom Yum Soup (Hot & Sour Soup)

$13.99

Hot and sour soup with chicken, mushrooms, lemongrass, chili, galangal, and kaffir lime leaves

Tom Kha Soup (Coconut Soup)

Tom Kha Soup (Coconut Soup)

$14.99

Coconut milk soup with chicken, mushrooms, tomato, red onions, cilantro, lemongrass, chili, and galangal.

$12.99

CURRY WITH STEAMED RICE

Yellow Curry

Yellow Curry

$13.99

Choice of meat with yellow curry paste, coconut milk, potatoes, carrots, and onions served with steamed rice.

Green Curry

Green Curry

$13.99

choice of meat with green curry paste, bamboo shoots, bell peppers, and basil leaves served with steamed rice.

Red Curry

Red Curry

$13.99

choice of meat with red curry paste, bamboo shoots, bell peppers, and basil leaves served with steamed rice.

Massaman Curry

Massaman Curry

$13.99

Choice of meat with mussaman curry paste, coconut milk, potatoes and peanuts served with steamed rice.

Panang Curry

Panang Curry

$14.99

Choice of meat with panang curry paste, coconut milk, and bell pepper served with steamed rice.

Shrimp Pineapple Curry

Shrimp Pineapple Curry

$15.99

Shrimps and pineapple with red curry paste, coconut milk served with steamed rice.

A LA CARTE

Chop Suey ( Mixed Veggie)

Chop Suey ( Mixed Veggie)

$13.99

Stir fried mixed vegetable

Spicy Meat

Spicy Meat

$13.99

Choice of meat stir fried with onions, bell pepper, and carrots in spicy sauce.

Sweet & Sour

Sweet & Sour

$13.99

Stir-fried choice of meat with cucumber, onions, carrot, tomato, and pineapple in Thai sweet&sour sauce.

Pad Ka Prow (Spicy Basil)

Pad Ka Prow (Spicy Basil)

$13.99

Choice of ground pork or chicken stir fried with basil leaves, chili, garlic, onions, carrot, and bell pepper

Pineapple Chicken

Pineapple Chicken

$13.99

Battered chicken in pineapple sauce topped with onions and sesame seed

Orange Chicken

Orange Chicken

$13.99

Battered chicken in orange sauce topped with onions and sesame seed

Broccoli Meat

Broccoli Meat

$13.99

Stir-fried choice of meat with broccoli and carrot.

Kung Pao

Kung Pao

$13.99

stir-fried choice of meat with bamboo, water chestnut, and peanut

Pad Woon Sen

Pad Woon Sen

$13.99

Stir-fried glass noodle with mixed vegetable and egg.

Ginger Meat

Ginger Meat

$13.99

Stir fried with fresh ginger, onions, celery, mushrooms with choice of meat.

Stir-Fried Bean Sprouts

Stir-Fried Bean Sprouts

$13.99

Stir fried bean sprouts with garlic and green onions

Cashew with veggie

Cashew with veggie

$13.99

Stir fried mixed vegetable with cashew nut.

Garlic & Pepper Meat

Garlic & Pepper Meat

$14.99

stir fried fresh garlic and pepper with choice of meat

4 Meat Sizzling

4 Meat Sizzling

$17.99

STIR FRIED MIX VEGGIE WITH 4 MEAT AND NOODLES

SIDES

Jasmine Rice

$3.00+

Brown Rice

$3.50+

Sticky Rice

$3.50

House Fried Rice

$4.00+

RICE, AND EGG STIR FRIED WITH OUR HOUSE SAUCE (NO VEGETABLES)

Extra Peanut Sauce

$1.00+

Extra Cucumber Salad

$1.00+

Extra Salad Dressing

$1.00+

Extra BBQ Sauce

$1.00+

Extra Sweet&Sour Sauce

$1.00+

Extra Teriyaki Sauce

$1.00+

Steamed Veggie

$5.99+

Noodles

$4.00

DESSERTS

MANGO STICKY RICE

MANGO STICKY RICE

$10.99

one whole sweet yellow mango with sweet sticky rice topped with sweet coconut sauce and sesame seeds

Almond Cookies 2 pcs

Almond Cookies 2 pcs

$1.00

BEVERAGES

THAI ICED TEA

THAI ICED TEA

$3.99+
THAI ICED COFFEE

THAI ICED COFFEE

$3.99+

SODA

$3.00+

COKE PRODUCTS

ICED TEA

$3.00+

RASPBERRY ICED TEA

$3.00+

LEMONADE

$3.00+

JUICE

$3.99

COCONUT WATER

$3.99

SPARKLING WATER

$3.99

BOTTLED WATER

$1.50

CAN SODA

$1.99

Hot Coffee

$3.00

RedBull

$5.99

Party Tray (feed 10-15 people)

Pad Thai

Pad Thai

$65.00

Feed 10-15 people

Pad See Ew

Pad See Ew

$65.00

$65.00

Pad Kee Mao

$65.00
Thai Fried Rice

Thai Fried Rice

$65.00

Yellow Curry with steamed rice

$75.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markDrive-Thru
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1403 E Foothill Boulevard, Upland, CA 91786

Directions

Gallery
Thai Satay BBQ image

