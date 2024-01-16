- Home
- Hilton Head Island
- Thai Smile Cuisine
Thai Smile Cuisine
11 Palmetto Bay Road
Hilton Head Island, SC 29928
Appetizers
- Crispy Calamari
Calamari, onions, and green onion stir-fried with our homemade sauce$14.50
- Chicken Satay
Marinated chicken on skewers served with peanut sauce and cucumber salad$14.00
- Steamed Dumplings
Homemade Dumpling with ground shrimps and chicken served with dumpling sauce$12.00
- Garden Rolls
Fresh Rice paper with lettuce, cilantro, cabbage, cucumber and carrot. Served with peanut lime sauce.$10.00
- Golden Tofu
Fried Tofu served with sweet chili peanut sauce.$8.00
- Spring Rolls
Clear noodle, green cabbage and carrots served with sweet chili sauce$8.00
- Corkage Fee$20.00
Salad
Soup
Specials
- Crispy Branzino Chili Jam
Dee fried branzino stir with onion, bell peppers, chili, garlic, basil, and chili jam sauce. Served with jasmine rice.$48.00
- Chu Chi Salmon
Grilled 8 oz Atlantic salmon, housemade chu chi sauce, kaffir lime leaves, steamed vegetables,$28.00
- Salmon Tamarine Sauce
Grilled 8 oz Atlantic salmon, tamarine sauce, crispy shallot, steamed vegetables. Served with Jasmine rice.$28.00
- Seafood Tom Yum Noodle
Tom Yum broth, rice noodles, shrimp, scallop, calamari, mussels,bean sprouts, cilantro, scallion and peanuts.$32.00
- Pineapple Fried Rice
Thai fried rice with eggs, mixed veggies, tomato, onions, shrimps, scallop, calamari, mussels and soft shell crab.$36.00
- Crab Fried Rice
Lump crab meat, eggs, rice, onion, scallion. served with Thai seafood sauce.$28.00
- Duck Curry
Duck breast, red curry sauce, pineapple, tomatoes, lychee, and basil. served with Jasmine rice.$28.00
- Crab Curry$28.00
- Nam Tok
Sliced grilled NY Strip, chili powder, red onion, green onion, cilantro, lime sauce and ground roasted rice.$32.00
- Larb Kai (Chichen Salad)
Minced chicken seasoned with chili flakes, lime, crispy chili, ground roasted rice, and red onions.$19.95
Entrees
- Thai Fried Rice
Thai fried rice with eggs, mixed veggies, tomatoes, onions.$19.95
- Garden Stir Fry
Stir fried mixed vegetables, Served with jasmine rice.$19.95
- Pad Thai
Rice noodles, eggs, red onions, bean sprouts, carrots, and crushed peanuts.$19.95
- Dunken Noodles
Flat rice noodles, chili, garlic, onions, bell peppers, bamboo shoot, basil.$19.95
- Pad See Ew
Flat rice noodles, garlic, eggs, broccoli, carrots and sweet soy sauce.$19.95
- Green Curry
Bell pepper, bamboo shoot, green bean, and basil. Served with jasmine rice.$19.95
- Massaman Curry
Potatoes, onions, cashew nut and crispy shallot. Served with jasmine rice.$19.95
- Panang Curry
Bell pepper, green bean and kaffir leaves. Served with jasmine rice.$19.95
- Kra Prao (Spicy Basil)
Kra Prao sauce, chili, garlic, bell pepper, green bean, onion, Thai holy basil. served with jasmine rice.$19.95
- Cashew Nut
Deep fry chicken wok with onions, bell peppers, green onion, cashew nuts, fried chili, and sesame oil.$19.95
Desserts
Sides
Catering
- Tray of Homemade Spring Rol
Clear noodle, green cabbage and carrots served with sweet chili sauce.$50.00
- Tray of Fresh Garden Rolls
Fresh rice paper with lettuce, basil, cilantro, cabbage, cucumber, and carrot. Peanut lime sauce.$50.00
- Tray of NY Strip Panang Curry
Slow cook beef with Panang curry sauce, bell pepper, green bean and kaffir leaves.$150.00
- Tray of Cashew Nut with NY Strip
Stir fry chicken with bell peppers, onions, crispy chili, green onion, cashew nuts and sesame oil.$120.00
- Tray of Thai Fried Rice Chicken
Thai fried rice with eggs, mixed veggies, tomatoes, onions.$75.00
- Tray of Pad Thai Shrimps
Stir fried thin rice noodles with bean sprouts, carrots, and eggs topped with green onions and crushed peanut.$75.00
- Tray of Pad See Ew Chicken
Flat rice noodles, garlic, eggs, broccoli, carrots and sweet soy sauce.$75.00
- Tray of Cashew Chicken
Stir fry chicken with bell peppers, onions, crispy chili, green onion, cashew nuts and sesame oil.$75.00
- Tray of Jasmine Rice
Steamed Jasmine Rice$50.00
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
11 Palmetto Bay Road, Hilton Head Island, SC 29928