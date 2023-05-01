Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mango Thai Cuisine 8870 Darrow Road

8870 Darrow Road

F104

Twinsburg, OH 44087

Sushi

Nigiri (2 PCS/Order)

Inari Sushi

$4.50

Fried Bean Curn

Tamago Sushi

$5.00

Sweet Eeg

Crabstick Sushi

$5.00

Eel Sushi

$7.00

Tuna Sushi* uncooked

$6.50

Salmon Sushi* uncooked

$6.50

Tako Sushi

$5.50

Cooked octopus

Ebi Sushi

$5.50

Cooked Shrimp

Yellowtail Sushi* uncooked

$6.50

Ika Sushi* uncooked

$5.50

Squid

Tobiko Sushi* uncooked

$5.00

Flying Fish Roe

Saba Sushi* uncooked

$5.50

Sashimi (3 PCS/Order)

Tamago Sashimi

$6.00

Sweet Egg

Crabstick Sashimi

$6.00

Eel Sashimi

$8.00

Tuna Sashimi* uncooked

$7.50

Salmon Sashimi* uncooked

$7.50

Tako Sashimi

$6.50

Cooked Octopus

Ebi Sashimi

$6.50

Cooked Shrimp

Yellowtail Sashimi* uncooked

$7.50

Ika Sashimi* uncooked

$6.50

Squid

Saba Sashimi* uncooked

$6.50

House Specialties Sushi

Kani Salad

$7.00

Crabstick and cucumber mixed with spicy mayo sauce

Tuna Tataki* uncooked

$18.00

Seared tuna served with ponzu sauce

Crispy Tuna* uncooked

$18.00

Tuna wrapped in seaweed topped with flavorful sauces

Sushi Deluxe* uncooked

$21.00

7 pcs of sushi -Tuna, Salmon, Saba, Yellowtail, Eel, Tako, Ebi – and 1 California Roll

Sashimi Deluxe* uncooked

$25.00

Chef’s choice of 15 pieces of assorted fish and seafood, served with a side of sushi rice

Makimono (Rolled Sushi)

Avocado Maki

$5.00

Kappy Maki

$5.00

Cucumber

Avo-cu Maki

$5.50

Avocado, cucumber

California Maki

$6.00

Crabstick, avocado, cucumber

Boston Maki

$8.00

Cooked shrimp, crabstick, mayo, cucumber, lettuce

Mexican Maki

$7.50

Shrimp tempura, avocado

Sam Maki

$7.50

Cooked shrimp, avocado, cucumber, spicy mayo

Eel-Avo Maki

$7.50

Broiled eel, avocado topped with eel sauce

Scorpion Maki

$14.00

Broiled eel, crabstick, cucumber, topped with cooked shrimp and eel sauce

Triangle Maki

$14.00

Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, topped with broiled eel and avocado

Tuna Roll* uncooked

$6.50

Salmon Roll* uncooked

$6.50

California Maki with Tobiko* uncooked

$6.50

Crabstick, avocado, cucumber, tobiko

Tuna-Avo Maki* uncooked

$7.00

Tuna, avocado

Alaska Maki* uncooked

$7.00

Salmon, avocado

Neginama Maki* uncooked

$6.50

Yellowtail, scallion

Spicy Tuna* uncooked

$7.00

Tuna, scallion, spicy mayo

Spicy Salmon* uncooked

$7.00

Salmon, scallion, spicy mayo

Crunchy Trio* uncooked

$8.50

Tuna, salmon, yellowtail in spicy mayo topped with tempura flake

Philadelphia Maki* uncooked

$7.50

Salmon, cream cheese, cucumber, scallion

Tootsie Roll* uncooked

$9.00

Cooked salmon, scallion, tobiko, eel sauce

Christmas Roll* uncooked

$14.00

Crabstick, cucumber, avocado, tuna

Torch Salmon* uncooked

$14.00

Uncooked salmon, crabstick, avocado, cucumber, tobiko, scallions, spicy mayo, eel sauce

Caterpillar* uncooked

$15.00

Eel, cream cheese, cucumber, tobiko, avocado, eel sauce

Rainbow* uncooked

$16.00

Crabstick, avocado, cucumber, tuna, salmon, yellowtail

Twinsburg Roll* uncooked

$16.00

Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, tobiko, tuna, salmon

California Combo* uncooked

$11.00

California, California Maki with Tobiko

Spicy Combo* uncooked

$12.50

Spicy Tuna, Spicy Salmon

Fish Lover Combo* uncooked

$16.00

Salmon Roll, Tuna Roll, Neginama Maki

Thai Dishes

Appetizer

Spring Rolls

$5.95

Crispy vegetable egg rolls served with sweet & sour sauce

Summer Rolls

$6.95

Fresh rice paper rolls stuffed with shrimp, vermicelli, basil leaves, carrots, and lettuce, served with special brown sauce

Toful Rolls

$5.95

Fresh rice paper rolls stuffed with crispy tofu, vermicelli, basil leaves, carrots, and lettuce, served with special brown sauce

Edamame

$5.95

Boiled salted green soybeans

Tofu Triangle

$5.95

Crispy tofu served with sweet & sour sauce topped with crushed peanuts

Pot Stickers

$5.95

Delicious dumplings stuffed with chicken and vegetable. Served with special ginger soy sauce

Shumai

$5.95

Shrimp and vegetable dumplings served with ginger soy sauce

Scallion Pancake

$5.95

Glutinous rice flour stuffed with scallion served with green curry sauce

Chicken Wings

$5.95

Crispy chicken wings served with sweet & sour sauce

Rangoon

$5.95

Deep fried wonton filled with cream cheese and crabmeat. Served with sweet & sour sauce

Golden Calamari

$6.95

Fried calamari served with sweet & sour sauce topped with crushed peanuts

Chicken Satay

$8.95

Grilled chicken skewers served with famous peanut sauce

Shrimp in the Blanket

$7.95

Shrimp wrapped in egg roll skin. Served with sweet & sour sauce

Salad

House Salad

$4.95

Assorted vegetable served with a side of peanut sauce dressing

Bangkok Salad

$8.95

Assorted vegetable and fried tofu served with a side of peanut sauce dressing

Larb

$13.95

Minced chicken tossed with red onion, scallions, cilantro in spicy lime sauce

Soup

Tom Yum (Hot and Sour Soup)

$4.95

Authentic Thai hot and sour soup with chili, lemongrass, mushrooms, and lime juice

Tom Kha (Coconut Soup)

$4.95

Exotic coconut milk soup with lime juice, lemongrass, and galangal

Spicy Seafood Coconut Soup

$5.95

Assorted seafood in spicy coconut milk soup seasoned with lime juice, lemongrass, and galangal

Tofu Vegetable Soup

$4.95

Fresh soft tofu and mixed vegetable in clear vegetable broth

Miso Soup

$4.95

Traditional Japanese soybean paste soup with soft tofu, seaweed, and scallions

Fried Rice & Fried Noodles

House Fried Rice

$12.95

Fried rice with egg, onion, carrots, snow peas, green peas

Basil Fried Rice

$12.95

Famous spicy fried rice with egg, onion, bell peppers, and basil leaves

Pineapple Fried Rice

$12.95

Fried rice with egg, onion, carrots, snow peas, green peas, cashew nuts, pineapple, and curry powder

Mango Fried Rice

$12.95

Fried rice with egg, onion, carrots, snow peas, green peas, cashew nuts, mango, and curry powder

Prik Pao Fried Rice

$12.95

Fried rice with spicy Thai chili sauce with onion, snow pea, scallions, and bell peppers topped with fried egg

Pad Thai

$12.95

The most famous rice noodle stir fried in tamarind sauce with egg, bean sprouts, scallions, and ground peanuts

Country Pad Thai

$12.95

Spicy version of Pad Thai, stir fried with egg, scallions, bean sprouts, and ground peanuts

Crazy Noodle

$12.95

Stir fried wide rice noodle with assorted vegetable in homemade basil chili sauce

Pad See You

$12.95

Stir fried wide rice noodle with egg, broccoli, and carrots in sweet soy sauce

Pan Fried Noodle

$12.95

Stir fried wide rice noodle with onion, broccoli, carrot, and an egg in homemade chili sauce

Lomein Noodle

$12.95

Stir fried egg noodle with onion, carrot, mushroom, snow pea, baby corn, in homemade sauce

Noodle Bowl

Tom Yum Noodle

$17.95

Rice noodle in authentic Tom Yum (or Hot and Sour) broth served with mixed seafood

Clear Herb Noodle

$11.95

Choice of meat with rice noodle in clear herbal broth served with bean sprouts and scallions

Spicy Beef Noodle

$14.95

Rice noodle in Thai spicy beef broth served with scallions, bean sprouts, and basil leaves

Duck Noodle

$17.95Out of stock

Rice noodle in savory herbal broth served with scallions, and bean sprouts

Curry

Red Curry

$15.95

Carrots, bell peppers, eggplants, bamboo shoots, string beans, and basil leaves

Green Curry

$15.95

Carrots, bell peppers, eggplants, bamboo shoots, string beans, and basil leaves

Yellow Curry

$15.95

Carrots, bell peppers, onion, sweet potatoes, and pineapple

Masaman Curry

$15.95

Carrots, onion, sweet potatoes, and peanuts

Mango Curry

$15.95

Carrots, bell peppers, onion, zucchini, and mango

Panang Curry

$15.95

Carrots, bell peppers, string beans, snow peas, and green peas

Stir-Fry Dishes

Mango Delight

$15.95

Stir fried bell peppers, snow pea, onion, zucchini, carrots, mango, and ginger in homemade sauce

Mixed Vegetable Delight

$15.95

Assorted vegetable stir fried in homemade sauce

Ginger Delight

$15.95

Stir fried onion, bell peppers, carrots, mushroom, baby corn, fresh ginger, scallions in homemade ginger

Cashew Nut

$15.95

Stir fried bell peppers, snow pea, onion, carrots, mushroom, and cashew nuts in sweet chili sauce

Eggplant with Basil

$15.95

Stir fried eggplant with bell peppers, baby corn, snow pea in chili basil sauce

Hot Basil

$15.95

Choice of meat sauteed with bell peppers, onion, carrots, mushroom, in spicy basil sauce

Garlic Sauce

$15.95

Stir fried onion, bell peppers, carrots, mushroom, baby corn, fresh ginger, scallions in homemade ginger sauce

House Specialties

Orange Chicken

$16.95

Crispy chicken in mild orange sauce

Sweet and Sour Chicken

$16.95

Crispy chicken sauteed in sweet and sour sauce and with assorted vegetable

Thai Style Basil (Ka Pow Thai)

$15.95

Ground chicken sauteed with Thai chili peppers, basil leaves, mushroom, bell peppers, and onion

Tofu String Bean

$15.95

Fried tofu sauteed with green beans, cashew nuts, peanuts, bell peppers in mild curry sauce

Hot Beef

$16.95

Sauteed tender sliced beef and assorted vegetable with spicy southern style sauce

Garlic Salmon

$20.95

Grilled salmon marinated in garlic sauce, white pepper, and soy sauce

Salmon Paradise

$20.95

Salmon filet wrapped in napa cabbage topped with yellow curry sauce

Seafood Avenger

$18.95

Mixed seafood sauteed with bell pepper, onion, carrots, baby corn, mushroom, snow pea in chef’s chili sauce

Seafood Madness

$18.95

Mixed seafood sauteed with onion, mushroom, zucchini, and bell peppers in famous spicy Thai curry sauce

Shrimp Himaparn

$16.95

Shrimp sauteed with cashew nuts, onion, mushroom, snow peas, celery, and scallions in honey lemon sauce

Pla Rad Prik

$18.95

Crispy tilapia filet on a bed of assorted vegetable topped with spicy sweet and sour sauce

Sizzling Pla Platter

$18.95

Crispy tilapia filet topped with house special sauce, shredded pork, ginger, onion, mushroom, bell peppers, and scallions

Tamarind Duck

$23.95

Crispy boneless duck topped with special tamarind sauce served on a bed of assorted vegetable

Chili Duck

$23.95

Crispy boneless duck glazed with our chef’s spicy sauce

Siam Duck

$23.95

Crispy boneless duck served with a special curry sauce and assorted vegetable

Side Dishes

Steamed MIxed Vegetable

$5.95

Curry Sauce

$2.95

Jasmine Rice

$2.50

Brown Rice

$3.50

Small Fried Rice

$7.00

Steamed Noodle

$3.00

Dessert

Mango Sticky Rice

$7.95Out of stock

Fried Banana

$6.95

Sweet Sticky Rice

$2.50

Thai Custard

$4.50

Thai Custard with Sweet Sticky Rice

$6.95

Grilled Marshmallow Icecream

$6.95Out of stock

Drink Menu

NA Beverages

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Pineapple Juice

$2.50

Unsweetened Ice Tea

$2.50

Hot Green Tea

$2.50

Hot Jasmine Tea

$2.50

Hot Decaf Tea

$2.50

Thai Iced Tea

$3.50

Thai Iced Coffee

$3.50

Shirley Temple

$2.75

Mango Bubble Tea

$4.50

Taro Bubble Tea

$4.50

Coconut Bubble Tea

$4.50

Honeydew Bubble Tea

$4.50

Thai Tea Bubble Tea

$4.50

Matcha Green Tea Bubble Tea

$4.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
8870 Darrow Road, F104, Twinsburg, OH 44087

