Mango Thai Cuisine
8870 Darrow Road
F104
Twinsburg, OH 44087
Sushi
Nigiri (2 PCS/Order)
Inari Sushi
Fried Bean Curn
Tamago Sushi
Sweet Eeg
Crabstick Sushi
Eel Sushi
Tuna Sushi* uncooked
Salmon Sushi* uncooked
Tako Sushi
Cooked octopus
Ebi Sushi
Cooked Shrimp
Yellowtail Sushi* uncooked
Ika Sushi* uncooked
Squid
Tobiko Sushi* uncooked
Flying Fish Roe
Saba Sushi* uncooked
Sashimi (3 PCS/Order)
House Specialties Sushi
Kani Salad
Crabstick and cucumber mixed with spicy mayo sauce
Tuna Tataki* uncooked
Seared tuna served with ponzu sauce
Crispy Tuna* uncooked
Tuna wrapped in seaweed topped with flavorful sauces
Sushi Deluxe* uncooked
7 pcs of sushi -Tuna, Salmon, Saba, Yellowtail, Eel, Tako, Ebi – and 1 California Roll
Sashimi Deluxe* uncooked
Chef’s choice of 15 pieces of assorted fish and seafood, served with a side of sushi rice
Makimono (Rolled Sushi)
Avocado Maki
Kappy Maki
Cucumber
Avo-cu Maki
Avocado, cucumber
California Maki
Crabstick, avocado, cucumber
Boston Maki
Cooked shrimp, crabstick, mayo, cucumber, lettuce
Mexican Maki
Shrimp tempura, avocado
Sam Maki
Cooked shrimp, avocado, cucumber, spicy mayo
Eel-Avo Maki
Broiled eel, avocado topped with eel sauce
Scorpion Maki
Broiled eel, crabstick, cucumber, topped with cooked shrimp and eel sauce
Triangle Maki
Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, topped with broiled eel and avocado
Tuna Roll* uncooked
Salmon Roll* uncooked
California Maki with Tobiko* uncooked
Crabstick, avocado, cucumber, tobiko
Tuna-Avo Maki* uncooked
Tuna, avocado
Alaska Maki* uncooked
Salmon, avocado
Neginama Maki* uncooked
Yellowtail, scallion
Spicy Tuna* uncooked
Tuna, scallion, spicy mayo
Spicy Salmon* uncooked
Salmon, scallion, spicy mayo
Crunchy Trio* uncooked
Tuna, salmon, yellowtail in spicy mayo topped with tempura flake
Philadelphia Maki* uncooked
Salmon, cream cheese, cucumber, scallion
Tootsie Roll* uncooked
Cooked salmon, scallion, tobiko, eel sauce
Christmas Roll* uncooked
Crabstick, cucumber, avocado, tuna
Torch Salmon* uncooked
Uncooked salmon, crabstick, avocado, cucumber, tobiko, scallions, spicy mayo, eel sauce
Caterpillar* uncooked
Eel, cream cheese, cucumber, tobiko, avocado, eel sauce
Rainbow* uncooked
Crabstick, avocado, cucumber, tuna, salmon, yellowtail
Twinsburg Roll* uncooked
Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, tobiko, tuna, salmon
California Combo* uncooked
California, California Maki with Tobiko
Spicy Combo* uncooked
Spicy Tuna, Spicy Salmon
Fish Lover Combo* uncooked
Salmon Roll, Tuna Roll, Neginama Maki
Thai Dishes
Appetizer
Spring Rolls
Crispy vegetable egg rolls served with sweet & sour sauce
Summer Rolls
Fresh rice paper rolls stuffed with shrimp, vermicelli, basil leaves, carrots, and lettuce, served with special brown sauce
Toful Rolls
Fresh rice paper rolls stuffed with crispy tofu, vermicelli, basil leaves, carrots, and lettuce, served with special brown sauce
Edamame
Boiled salted green soybeans
Tofu Triangle
Crispy tofu served with sweet & sour sauce topped with crushed peanuts
Pot Stickers
Delicious dumplings stuffed with chicken and vegetable. Served with special ginger soy sauce
Shumai
Shrimp and vegetable dumplings served with ginger soy sauce
Scallion Pancake
Glutinous rice flour stuffed with scallion served with green curry sauce
Chicken Wings
Crispy chicken wings served with sweet & sour sauce
Rangoon
Deep fried wonton filled with cream cheese and crabmeat. Served with sweet & sour sauce
Golden Calamari
Fried calamari served with sweet & sour sauce topped with crushed peanuts
Chicken Satay
Grilled chicken skewers served with famous peanut sauce
Shrimp in the Blanket
Shrimp wrapped in egg roll skin. Served with sweet & sour sauce
Salad
Soup
Tom Yum (Hot and Sour Soup)
Authentic Thai hot and sour soup with chili, lemongrass, mushrooms, and lime juice
Tom Kha (Coconut Soup)
Exotic coconut milk soup with lime juice, lemongrass, and galangal
Spicy Seafood Coconut Soup
Assorted seafood in spicy coconut milk soup seasoned with lime juice, lemongrass, and galangal
Tofu Vegetable Soup
Fresh soft tofu and mixed vegetable in clear vegetable broth
Miso Soup
Traditional Japanese soybean paste soup with soft tofu, seaweed, and scallions
Fried Rice & Fried Noodles
House Fried Rice
Fried rice with egg, onion, carrots, snow peas, green peas
Basil Fried Rice
Famous spicy fried rice with egg, onion, bell peppers, and basil leaves
Pineapple Fried Rice
Fried rice with egg, onion, carrots, snow peas, green peas, cashew nuts, pineapple, and curry powder
Mango Fried Rice
Fried rice with egg, onion, carrots, snow peas, green peas, cashew nuts, mango, and curry powder
Prik Pao Fried Rice
Fried rice with spicy Thai chili sauce with onion, snow pea, scallions, and bell peppers topped with fried egg
Pad Thai
The most famous rice noodle stir fried in tamarind sauce with egg, bean sprouts, scallions, and ground peanuts
Country Pad Thai
Spicy version of Pad Thai, stir fried with egg, scallions, bean sprouts, and ground peanuts
Crazy Noodle
Stir fried wide rice noodle with assorted vegetable in homemade basil chili sauce
Pad See You
Stir fried wide rice noodle with egg, broccoli, and carrots in sweet soy sauce
Pan Fried Noodle
Stir fried wide rice noodle with onion, broccoli, carrot, and an egg in homemade chili sauce
Lomein Noodle
Stir fried egg noodle with onion, carrot, mushroom, snow pea, baby corn, in homemade sauce
Noodle Bowl
Tom Yum Noodle
Rice noodle in authentic Tom Yum (or Hot and Sour) broth served with mixed seafood
Clear Herb Noodle
Choice of meat with rice noodle in clear herbal broth served with bean sprouts and scallions
Spicy Beef Noodle
Rice noodle in Thai spicy beef broth served with scallions, bean sprouts, and basil leaves
Duck Noodle
Rice noodle in savory herbal broth served with scallions, and bean sprouts
Curry
Red Curry
Carrots, bell peppers, eggplants, bamboo shoots, string beans, and basil leaves
Green Curry
Carrots, bell peppers, eggplants, bamboo shoots, string beans, and basil leaves
Yellow Curry
Carrots, bell peppers, onion, sweet potatoes, and pineapple
Masaman Curry
Carrots, onion, sweet potatoes, and peanuts
Mango Curry
Carrots, bell peppers, onion, zucchini, and mango
Panang Curry
Carrots, bell peppers, string beans, snow peas, and green peas
Stir-Fry Dishes
Mango Delight
Stir fried bell peppers, snow pea, onion, zucchini, carrots, mango, and ginger in homemade sauce
Mixed Vegetable Delight
Assorted vegetable stir fried in homemade sauce
Ginger Delight
Stir fried onion, bell peppers, carrots, mushroom, baby corn, fresh ginger, scallions in homemade ginger
Cashew Nut
Stir fried bell peppers, snow pea, onion, carrots, mushroom, and cashew nuts in sweet chili sauce
Eggplant with Basil
Stir fried eggplant with bell peppers, baby corn, snow pea in chili basil sauce
Hot Basil
Choice of meat sauteed with bell peppers, onion, carrots, mushroom, in spicy basil sauce
Garlic Sauce
Stir fried onion, bell peppers, carrots, mushroom, baby corn, fresh ginger, scallions in homemade ginger sauce
House Specialties
Orange Chicken
Crispy chicken in mild orange sauce
Sweet and Sour Chicken
Crispy chicken sauteed in sweet and sour sauce and with assorted vegetable
Thai Style Basil (Ka Pow Thai)
Ground chicken sauteed with Thai chili peppers, basil leaves, mushroom, bell peppers, and onion
Tofu String Bean
Fried tofu sauteed with green beans, cashew nuts, peanuts, bell peppers in mild curry sauce
Hot Beef
Sauteed tender sliced beef and assorted vegetable with spicy southern style sauce
Garlic Salmon
Grilled salmon marinated in garlic sauce, white pepper, and soy sauce
Salmon Paradise
Salmon filet wrapped in napa cabbage topped with yellow curry sauce
Seafood Avenger
Mixed seafood sauteed with bell pepper, onion, carrots, baby corn, mushroom, snow pea in chef’s chili sauce
Seafood Madness
Mixed seafood sauteed with onion, mushroom, zucchini, and bell peppers in famous spicy Thai curry sauce
Shrimp Himaparn
Shrimp sauteed with cashew nuts, onion, mushroom, snow peas, celery, and scallions in honey lemon sauce
Pla Rad Prik
Crispy tilapia filet on a bed of assorted vegetable topped with spicy sweet and sour sauce
Sizzling Pla Platter
Crispy tilapia filet topped with house special sauce, shredded pork, ginger, onion, mushroom, bell peppers, and scallions
Tamarind Duck
Crispy boneless duck topped with special tamarind sauce served on a bed of assorted vegetable
Chili Duck
Crispy boneless duck glazed with our chef’s spicy sauce
Siam Duck
Crispy boneless duck served with a special curry sauce and assorted vegetable
Side Dishes
Dessert
Drink Menu
NA Beverages
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Ginger Ale
Lemonade
Orange Juice
Pineapple Juice
Unsweetened Ice Tea
Hot Green Tea
Hot Jasmine Tea
Hot Decaf Tea
Thai Iced Tea
Thai Iced Coffee
Shirley Temple
Mango Bubble Tea
Taro Bubble Tea
Coconut Bubble Tea
Honeydew Bubble Tea
Thai Tea Bubble Tea
Matcha Green Tea Bubble Tea
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
