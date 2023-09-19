Food

SUSHI

Ama Ebi

$16.00

Blue Crab

$10.00

Chu Toro

$12.00

Conch

$7.00

Ebi

$6.00

Escolar

$7.00

Hamachi

$8.00

Hottate

$10.00

Ika

$8.00

Ikura

$8.00

Ikura w Quail Egg

$12.00

Kani

$6.00

Maguro

$8.00

Masago w Quail Egg

$12.00

Massago

$8.00

O Toro

$18.00

Saba

$7.00

Sake

$8.00

Scallop with Spicy Mayo

$11.00

Tako

$7.00

Tamago

$6.00

Unagi

$8.00

Uni

$19.00

Uni with Quail Egg

$21.00

White Fish

$7.00

Desserts

Thai Donuts

$6.00

Fried style donuts with condensed milk

Ice Cream

$6.00

Vanilla, green tea or coconut ice cream

Mochi Ice Cream

$8.00

Ice Cream Tempura

$8.00

Homemade Fried Banana and Ice Cream

$9.00

Dinner From Sushi Bar

Chirashi

$32.00

Sushi rice topped with a variety of fish in an artful design

Hamachi Don

$32.00

Sushi rice topped with fillets of yellow tail fish

Hosomaki Combo

$25.00

California roll, tekka roll, and J.B. Roll

KJ Boat for Four

$140.00

California roll, J.B. Roll, spicy tuna, 32 pieces of sushi, and 30 pieces of sashimi

KJ Boat for One

$40.00

California roll, 7 pieces of sushi, and 9 pieces of sashimi

KJ Boat for Three

$110.00

California roll, J.B. Roll, spicy tuna, 24 pieces of sushi, and 20 pieces of sashimi

KJ Boat for Two

$72.00

California roll, J.B. Roll, 16 pieces of sushi, and 16 pieces of sashimi

Sahimi Mori

$32.00

16 pieces chef choice

Sake Don

$26.00

Sushi rice topped with fillets of salmon

Sushi, Sashimi, and Chicken Teriyaki

$30.00

3 pieces of sushi, 9 pieces of sashimi, California roll, and chicken teriyaki

Sushi, Sashimi, and Shrimp Tempura

$30.00

3 pieces of sushi, 9 pieces of sashimi, California roll, and shrimp tempura

Sushi, Sashimi, and Sunomono

$30.00

3 pieces of sushi, 9 pieces of sashimi California roll and seafood sunomono

Tekka Don

$26.00

Sushi rice topped with fillets of tuna

Unagi Don

$28.00

Sushi rice topped with fillets of BBQ eel

Sushi Mori

$25.00

Japanese Dinner From the Kitchen

2 Lobster Tails Lobster Teriyaki

$48.00

Lightly battered deep-fried lobsters and steamed vegetables topped with teriyaki sauce and sesame seeds

Chicken Tempura

$22.00

Lightly battered deep-fried chicken and vegetables

Chicken Teriyaki

$22.00

Lightly battered pan fried chicken breast and steamed vegetables topped with teriyaki sauce and sesame seeds

Ebi Ten

$26.00

Lightly battered deep fried shrimp and vegetables

Salmon Teriyaki

$28.00

Grilled salmon and steamed vegetables topped with teriyaki sauce and sesame seeds

Seafood Tempura

$38.00

Lightly battered deep-fried mixed seafood and vegetables

Shrimp Teriyaki

$25.00

Lightly battered deep-fried shrimp and steamed vegetables topped with teriyaki sauce and sesame seeds

Steak Teriyaki

$32.00

Grilled rib eye steak and steamed vegetables topped with teriyaki sauce and sesame seeds

Kid's Menu

Kid's Chicken Finger

$9.00

With rice or French fries

Kid's Chicken Teriyaki

$9.00

With rice or French fries

Kid's Shrimp Teriyaki

$10.00

With rice or French fries

Kid's Sushi

$12.00

California roll, 4 pieces of sushi Krab, tamago, shrimp, and avocado

Sushi and Sashimi

2 pieces per order

KJ Appetizers

Chicken Satay

$13.00

Skewered chicken marinated with coconut milk and yellow curry served with peanut sauce

Crab Rangoon

$9.00

Deep-fried wonton wrappers with Krab meat; filled with seasoned cream cheese served with plum sauce

Krab salad

$15.00

Thin Krab meat, mixed with tamago, avocado, masago, spicy mayonnaise, and a bed of cucumber

Edamame

$8.00

Original/spicy garlic sauce added $2

Gyoza

$9.00

Pork filled dumplings - fried or steamed with dumpling sauce

Hama-Jalapeño

$18.00

Thinly sliced yellowtail topped with jalapeños and ponzu sauce

Island Jalapeño

$15.00

Lightly battered, deep-fried, jalapeño, stuffed with spicy tuna, and cream cheese

KJ Ceviche

$16.00

A variety of fish, shrimp, conch, and octopus mixed with kj's special receipe sauce

KJ Ribs

$16.00

Crispy and tender pork ribs topped with spicy teriyaki sauce

Mixed Seafood

$15.00

Crab, shrimp, conch, and octopus on a bed of cucumbers, choice of sumono sauce or spicy sauce

Sashimi Appetizer

$18.00

9 pieces chefs choice

Seaweed Salad

$8.00

Seaweed salad bed with cucumber

Sesame Tuna

$18.00

Seared tuna steak with sesame seeds and seaweed salad in special sauce and wasabi cream

Shrimp Tempura

$15.00

Lightly battered deep fried shrimp and vegetables with hot tempura sauce

Spicy Beef

$14.00

Tender slices of grilled beef, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, and cilantro dressed with roasted chili paste and lime sauce

Summer Roll

$11.00

Non fried roll with shrimp, Krab, avocado, lettuce, spring mix, campao, wrapped with thin rice paper served with peanut sauce

Thai Spring Roll

$8.00

Crispy roll with fresh white cabbage, carrots, and celery with plum sauce

Tuna Yu-Ki

$16.00

Chunk of tuna, avocado, orange, a bed of cucumber, and masago in spicy sauce

Tunatataki

$16.00

Thinly sliced seared tuna with ponzu sauce and scallion

Vegetable Tempura

$13.00

Lightly battered deep-fried vegetables with hot tempura sauce

KJ Nachos

$17.00

Yummy tuna

$14.00

KJ Special Sushi Rolls

Big and Giant Roll

$23.00

Half Lobster Tail Roll

$26.00

Tempura half lobster, asparagus avocado, scallions, inside out with masago sesame seeds with avocado on top and special sauce

KJ Fire Roll

$22.00

Krunchy Krab Roll

$22.00

Maguro Crunch Roll

$22.00

Marco Island Roll

$22.00

Ocean Angel Roll

$22.00

Sky Jammer Roll

$22.00

Sweetheart Roll

$22.00

Under the Sea Roll

$22.00

Whole Lobster Roll

$36.00

KJ Thai Curry

Green Curry

$22.00

Prepared with bamboo shoots, basil leaves, bell peppers, green curry paste, thai herbs, and coconut milk

Massaman Curry

$22.00

Prepared with potatoes, peanuts, onions, pineapple, bell pepper, massaman curry paste, thai herbs, coconut milk, and tamarind sauce

Panang Curry

$22.00

Prepared with green beans, ground peanuts, bell peppers, panang curry paste, thai herbs, and coconut milk

Red Curry

$22.00

Prepared with bamboo shoots, basil leaves, bell peppers, red curry paste, thai herbs, and coconut milk

KJ Thai Specialty

Boneless Half Duck Duck

$30.00

Mixed Seafood*

$36.00

Fish Fillet

$26.00

Twin Lobster

Whole fish

$42.00

Rolls

Avocado Roll

$9.00

Avocado and sesame seeds

Beauty and the Beast Roll

$16.00

Half roll of tuna and eel with scallions, avocado, asparagus, inside out with masago, and sesame seeds

Black Dragon Roll

$18.00

Shrimp tempura roll with BBQ eel on top

California Roll

$11.00

Krab, cucumber, avocado, inside out with masago, and sesame seeds

Crazy Roll

$16.00

Salmon skin, eel, asparagus, avocado, inside out with masago, and sesame seeds

Dragon Roll

$16.00

Shrimp tempura roll with avocado on top

Hamachi Roll

$11.00

Hamachi, scallions, and sesame seeds

J.B. Roll

$11.00

Salmon, cream cheese, scallion, and sesame seeds

J.B. Tempura Roll

$13.00

Deep-fried J.B. Roll with special sauce

Kiss Roll

$13.00

Escolar, tuna, avocado, scallions, asparagus, and inside out with sesame seeds

Pascale Roll

$15.00

Cooked salmon, cream cheese, tempura flak, inside out with masago, sesame seeds, and avocado on top

Rainbow Roll

$16.00

California roll with rainbow of fish on top

Red Dragon Roll

$18.00

Shrimp tempura roll with tuna on top

Salmon Roll

$11.00

Salmon, scallions, and sesame seeds

Shrimp Roll

$10.00

Shrimp and sesame seeds

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$15.00

Tempura shrimp, asparagus, avocado, inside out with masago, sesame seeds, and special sauce

Spicy Tuna Roll

$11.00

Spicy tuna, scallions inside out with sesame seeds

Spider Roll

$18.00

Deep-fried soft shell crab, asparagus avocado, inside out with masago sesame seeds, and special sauce

Sweet Potato Roll

$13.00

Deep-fried sweet potato, avocado, and inside out with sesame seeds

Tanzana Roll

$13.00

Hamachi, asparagus, avocado, scallions, and inside out with sesame seeds

Tekka Roll

$11.00

Tuna, scallions, and sesame seeds

Unagi Roll

$18.00

BBQ eel, cucumber, avocado, inside out with masago sesame seeds, special sauce, and BBQ eel on top

Veggies Roll

$11.00

Cucumber, asparagus, campao, carrot, avocado, and inside out with sesame seeds

Vocano Roll

$16.00

California roll with dynamite on top

Yellow Dragon Roll

$18.00

Shrimp tempura with salmon on top

Spicy salmon roll

$11.00

Salmon avocado roll

$13.00

Tuna avocado roll

$13.00

New Thai Special

Duck Mango

$30.00

Lobster Mango Curry

$27.00

Lobster Tsunami

$25.00

Sea Bass

$29.99

Rice & Noodles Dishes

Drunken Noodles

$20.00

Flat rice noodles, bamboo shoots, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, green beans, and basil with thai fresh chili sauce

Fried Rice

$20.00

Fried rice sauteed with egg carrots, peas, onion, and brown sauce

Pad See-Ew Noodles

$20.00

Flat rice noodles with egg, broccoli, carrot, and sweet brown sauce

Pad Thai Noodles

$20.00

Rice noodles sauteed with ground peanuts, egg, scallions, bean sprouts, and pad thai special sauce

Yaki Soba

$20.00

Sautéed mixed vegetables and egg noodles with Japanese special sauce

Sautéed Favorites

Basil Sauce

$20.00

Sautéed with onions, bamboo, bell peppers, basil, green beans, and thai fresh chili sauce

Cashew Nut Sauce

$20.00

Sautéed with cashew nuts, bell peppers, celery, mushrooms, carrots onion, scallion, and roasted chili paste sauce

Fresh Ginger Sauce

$20.00

Sautéed with ginger, bell peppers, onions, pineapples, celery, mushrooms, and scallions with brown sauce

Garlic Sauce

$20.00

Sauteed mixed vegetables with garlic sauce

Sweet and Sour

$20.00

Mixed Vegetables

$20.00

Side Orders

All Dressing

$2.00

Brown Rice

$3.00

French Fries

$6.00

Japanese Fried Rice

$9.00

Steamed Jasmine Rice

$3.00

Steamed Mixed Vegetables

$7.00

Steamed Rice Noodle

$4.00

Sushi Rice

$4.00

Soup & Salad

Avocado Salad

$10.00

Cubbed avocado, cucumber, and oranges in rice vinegar sauce

Chicken Soup

$7.00

Green Salad

$6.00

Lettuce, cucumber, tomatoes, and carrots with ginger dressing

Miso Soup

$4.00

Delicate broth with miso, tofu, scallions, and seaweed

Tom Kha

$7.00

Thai spicy and sour soup in a special herb and lemon grass broth with mushroom, tomatoes, scallions, basil, and flavored with lime juice and a hint of roasted chili paste

Tom Yum

$7.00

Thai spicy and sour soup in special herb and lemon grass broth with mushrooms, tomatoes, scallions, basil, and flavored with lime juice and a hint of roasted chili paste and coconut milk

Wonton Soup

$7.00

Homestyle chicken wontons with bean sprouts and bok choy

Hand Roll

Avocado HR

$8.00

Boston HR

$11.00

California HR

$10.00

Dynamite HR

$10.00

Hamachi HR

$9.00

J.B. HR

$10.00

Kappa HR

$7.00

Krab HR

$8.00

Salmon HR

$9.00

Salmon Skin HR

$9.00

Scallop HR

$15.00

Shrimp HR

$8.00

Shrimp Temp HR

$12.00

Spicy Scallops HR

$16.00

Spicy Tuna HR

$10.00

Spider HR

$18.00

Tanzana HR

$12.00

Tekka HR

$9.00

Unagi HR

$15.00

Veggies HR

$10.00

Cocktail

KJ's Cocktail

Coconut Mojito

$12.00

Coconut rum, lime juice, coconut cream, and mint

Japanese Mule

$12.00

Japanese whiskey, Midori, ginger beer, lime, and mint

KJ's Tini

$12.00

Vodka, Gin, whiskey, and lychee liqueur

Queen of Naples

$12.00

Light rum, Sweet Vermouth, Grenadine, and lime juice

Sake Me Up

$12.00

Gin, Sake, Giner Cordial, and lime juice

Sake on Fifth

$12.00

Shochikubai sake, Soju, and lemon juice

Spicy Mango Magarita

$12.00

Reposado Tequila, orange curacao, lime, mango juice, and slice jalapeño

Summer in Naples

$12.00

Vodka Citron, Triple Sec, limoncello, lemon juice, and syrup